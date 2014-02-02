Trending

Stage 4: Wouter Wippert takes second stage win at NZ Cycle Classic

Vink remains race leader with one stage to race

Results

Stage 4 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling3:13:03
2Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
3Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
4Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
5Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
6Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
7Theo Yates (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
8Pat Shaw (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Michael Vink (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
11Grayson Napier (NZl) Team Meridian
12James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
13Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
14Chris Jory (Aus) GPM
15Ryan Wills (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
16Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
17Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
18Paul Odlin (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
19Daniel Bonello (Aus) GPM
20Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
21Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
22Hayden McCormick (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
23Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
25James Oram (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
26Logan Griffin (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
27Correy Edmed (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
28Boris Clark (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
29Anthony Murray (Irl) Team Subaru Albion
30Taylor Gunman (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
31Elliot Porter (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
32Daniel Barry (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
33Richard Lawson (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
34Dan Molyneux (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
35Tim Rush (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
36Alex Heaney (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
37Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
38Toby Atkins (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
39Niklas Ansorge (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
40Benjamin Dyball(Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
41Fraser Gough (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
42Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
43Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
44Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
45Saxon Irvine(Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
46Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
47Sam Davies (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
48Jesse Ewart (Aus) GPM
49Keegan Aitchison (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
50Josh Aldridge (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
51Scott Mullaly (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
52Nick Bane (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
53Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budgetforklifts Team
54Floris Goesinnen (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
55Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
56Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
57Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
58Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
59Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
60Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
61Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
62Scott Ambrose (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
63Rico Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
64Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
65Matthew Markby (NZl) Team Capital Cycles0:01:50
66Sam Phipps (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
67Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
68Rhys Tait (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
69Jonathan Hazelton (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
70Matthew Payne (Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
71Reon Nolan (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
73Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
74Alex McGregor (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
75Team Capital Cycles
76Edward White (Aus) GPM
77Chad Gordon Elliston (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
78Mikey McCallum (NZl) Team Meridian0:05:55
79Pete Smits (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
80Nick Ross (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team0:09:24
81Roger Grierson (NZl) Team Meridian
82Stuart Holder (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
83Karl Postlewaight (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team0:09:29
84Yuri Cowan (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
85Paddy Daly (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
86Darcy Ellen-Norton (NZl) Team Subaru Albion0:09:38
87Jason Thomason (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team0:28:22
DNQLee Evans (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
DNQVaughn Pretorius (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
DNFCallum Gordon (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
DNSBen Wortelboer (NZl) Team Meridian

General classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team10:19:07
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:04
3Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:06
4Hayden McCormick (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:00:09
5Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:00:10
6Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
7Fraser Gough (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:00:12
8Taylor Gunman (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:13
9Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:14
10Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
11Paul Odlin (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team0:00:15
12Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
13Pat Shaw (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:17
15Nick Bane (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
16Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
17Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:00:19
18Ryan Wills (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
19Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:20
20Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:21
21Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:22
22Toby Atkins (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
23Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:24
24Dan Molyneux (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
25Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:00:25
26Wouter Wippert (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:26
27Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Daniel Bonello (Aus) GPM0:00:27
29Benjamin Dyball(Aus) Avanti Cycling Team0:00:28
30Scott Ambrose (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
31Floris Goesinnen (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:29
32Correy Edmed (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:30
33Sam Davies (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
34Chris Jory (Aus) GPM0:00:32
35Richard Lawson (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team0:00:34
36Logan Griffin (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team0:00:35
37James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team0:00:39
38Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
39Scott Mullaly (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team0:00:41
40Josh Aldridge (NZl) Team Subaru Albion0:00:42
41Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
42Saxon Irvine(Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team0:00:43
43Niklas Ansorge (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
44Boris Clark (NZl) Team Capital Cycles0:00:46
45Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM0:01:02
46Tim Rush (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team0:01:07
47Grayson Napier (NZl) Team Meridian0:01:54
48Edward White (Aus) GPM0:02:21
49Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:07:21
50Elliot Porter (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:07:25
51Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:09:06
52Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:12:42
53Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:12:53
54Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budgetforklifts Team0:13:38
55Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT0:13:41
56Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:13:43
57Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:13:51
58Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:13:56
59Theo Yates (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:13:59
60Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
61Alex McGregor (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:19:13
62Daniel Barry (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team0:22:14
63Rico Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team0:22:36
64Anthony Murray (Irl) Team Subaru Albion0:22:37
65Keegan Aitchison (NZl) Team Subaru Albion0:22:39
66Jesse Ewart (Aus) GPM0:22:50
67Darcy Ellen-Norton (NZl) Team Subaru Albion0:23:18
68Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:24:18
69Chad Gordon Elliston (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team0:24:40
70Alex Heaney (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team0:24:49
71Reon Nolan (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team0:41:14
72Jonathan Hazelton (NZl) Team Capital Cycles0:41:24
73Douglas Freeburn (NZl) Team Subaru Albion0:41:28
74Matthew Markby (NZl) Team Capital Cycles0:41:34
75Rhys Tait (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team0:41:40
76Matthew Payne (Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team0:41:48
77Mikey McCallum (NZl) Team Meridian0:45:40
78Nick Ross (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team0:49:26
79Sam Phipps (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team0:52:56
80Yuri Cowan (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team0:57:15
81Roger Grierson (NZl) Team Meridian0:57:16
82Stuart Holder (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team0:57:21
83Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team1:05:04
84Paddy Daly (NZl) Team Capital Cycles1:08:49
85Karl Postlewaight (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team1:08:59
86Jason Thomason (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team1:10:54
87Pete Smits (NZl) Team Capital Cycles1:17:36

Ricoh Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT3
3Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT3
4Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team2
5Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
6Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team2
7James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team1

NZCT KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team12pts
2James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team10
3Chris Jory (Aus) GPM8
4Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT4
5Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team2

