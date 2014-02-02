Stage 4: Wouter Wippert takes second stage win at NZ Cycle Classic
Vink remains race leader with one stage to race
Stage 4: Ashhurst Circuit, Palmerston North - Ashhurst Circuit, Palmerston North
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3:13:03
|2
|Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|4
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|6
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|Theo Yates (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|8
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Michael Vink (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|11
|Grayson Napier (NZl) Team Meridian
|12
|James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|13
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|14
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM
|15
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|16
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|17
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|18
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|19
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) GPM
|20
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|21
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|22
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|23
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|25
|James Oram (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|26
|Logan Griffin (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|27
|Correy Edmed (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|28
|Boris Clark (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|29
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Team Subaru Albion
|30
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|31
|Elliot Porter (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|32
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|33
|Richard Lawson (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|34
|Dan Molyneux (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|35
|Tim Rush (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|36
|Alex Heaney (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|37
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|38
|Toby Atkins (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|39
|Niklas Ansorge (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|40
|Benjamin Dyball(Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|41
|Fraser Gough (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|42
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|43
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|44
|Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Saxon Irvine(Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|46
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|47
|Sam Davies (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|48
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) GPM
|49
|Keegan Aitchison (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|50
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|51
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|52
|Nick Bane (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|53
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budgetforklifts Team
|54
|Floris Goesinnen (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|55
|Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|56
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|57
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|58
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|61
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|63
|Rico Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|65
|Matthew Markby (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:01:50
|66
|Sam Phipps (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|67
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|68
|Rhys Tait (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|69
|Jonathan Hazelton (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|70
|Matthew Payne (Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|71
|Reon Nolan (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|72
|Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|73
|Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|74
|Alex McGregor (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|75
|Team Capital Cycles
|76
|Edward White (Aus) GPM
|77
|Chad Gordon Elliston (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|78
|Mikey McCallum (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:05:55
|79
|Pete Smits (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|80
|Nick Ross (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:09:24
|81
|Roger Grierson (NZl) Team Meridian
|82
|Stuart Holder (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|83
|Karl Postlewaight (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:09:29
|84
|Yuri Cowan (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|85
|Paddy Daly (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|86
|Darcy Ellen-Norton (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:09:38
|87
|Jason Thomason (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:28:22
|DNQ
|Lee Evans (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|DNQ
|Vaughn Pretorius (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|DNF
|Callum Gordon (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|DNS
|Ben Wortelboer (NZl) Team Meridian
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|10:19:07
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|7
|Fraser Gough (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:12
|8
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:14
|10
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|12
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|13
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:17
|14
|Fraser Gough (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|15
|Nick Bane (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|16
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|17
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:19
|18
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|19
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:20
|20
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:21
|21
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:22
|22
|Toby Atkins (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|23
|Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:24
|24
|Dan Molyneux (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|25
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:25
|26
|Wouter Wippert (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:26
|27
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) GPM
|0:00:27
|29
|Benjamin Dyball(Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|30
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|31
|Floris Goesinnen (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:29
|32
|Correy Edmed (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:30
|33
|Sam Davies (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|34
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM
|0:00:32
|35
|Richard Lawson (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:00:34
|36
|Logan Griffin (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|37
|James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|38
|Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|40
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:00:42
|41
|Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|42
|Saxon Irvine(Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|43
|Niklas Ansorge (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|44
|Boris Clark (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:00:46
|45
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|0:01:02
|46
|Tim Rush (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|47
|Grayson Napier (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:01:54
|48
|Edward White (Aus) GPM
|0:02:21
|49
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:07:21
|50
|Elliot Porter (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:07:25
|51
|Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:09:06
|52
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:12:42
|53
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:12:53
|54
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budgetforklifts Team
|0:13:38
|55
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:13:41
|56
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:13:43
|57
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:13:51
|58
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:13:56
|59
|Theo Yates (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:13:59
|60
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|61
|Alex McGregor (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:19:13
|62
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|0:22:14
|63
|Rico Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:36
|64
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:22:37
|65
|Keegan Aitchison (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:22:39
|66
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) GPM
|0:22:50
|67
|Darcy Ellen-Norton (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:23:18
|68
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:24:18
|69
|Chad Gordon Elliston (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:24:40
|70
|Alex Heaney (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|0:24:49
|71
|Reon Nolan (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:41:14
|72
|Jonathan Hazelton (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:41:24
|73
|Douglas Freeburn (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:41:28
|74
|Matthew Markby (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:41:34
|75
|Rhys Tait (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:41:40
|76
|Matthew Payne (Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:41:48
|77
|Mikey McCallum (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:45:40
|78
|Nick Ross (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:49:26
|79
|Sam Phipps (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:52:56
|80
|Yuri Cowan (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:57:15
|81
|Roger Grierson (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:57:16
|82
|Stuart Holder (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:57:21
|83
|Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|1:05:04
|84
|Paddy Daly (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|1:08:49
|85
|Karl Postlewaight (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|1:08:59
|86
|Jason Thomason (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|1:10:54
|87
|Pete Smits (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|1:17:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|3
|3
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|3
|4
|Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|2
|5
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|6
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|2
|7
|James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|12
|pts
|2
|James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM
|8
|4
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|4
|5
|Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy