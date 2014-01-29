Michael Vink claims prologue victory at NZ Cycle Classic
Avanti round out podium with Brenton Jones and Aaron Donnelly
Stage 1: John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North - John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|0:06:13
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Tom Scully (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|7
|Alex Wholer (u23)
|0:00:11
|8
|Fraser Gough (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:12
|9
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:14
|11
|Thomas Rabou (NED) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Daniel Klemme (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:15
|13
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|14
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|15
|Michael Cupitt (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|16
|James Oram (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:17
|17
|Pat Shaw (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|18
|Nick Bain (u23)
|19
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Budgetforklifts Team
|0:00:18
|20
|Eric Sheppard (Aus) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budgetforklifts Team
|22
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:19
|23
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|24
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|25
|Elliot Porter (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:20
|26
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|Darcy Ellen-Norton (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|28
|Edward Laverack (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:21
|29
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|30
|Toby Atkins (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|31
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|32
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:23
|33
|Michael Fitzgerald (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:24
|34
|Dan Molyneux (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|35
|Will Stephenson (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:25
|36
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:26
|37
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Team Rapha Condor JLT
|38
|Wouter Wippert (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|39
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|40
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) GPM
|41
|Benjamin Dyball(Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|42
|Alex McGregor (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|43
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|44
|Floris Goesinnen (NED) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:29
|45
|Sam Davies (Aus) Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|46
|Correy Edmed (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|47
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:31
|48
|Edward White (Aus) GPM
|49
|Chris Jory (Aus) GPM
|0:00:32
|50
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|51
|Reon Nolan (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:00:33
|52
|Richard Lawson (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:00:34
|53
|Logan Griffin (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|54
|Josh Page (NZl)
|55
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:36
|56
|Callum Gordon (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|0:00:38
|57
|James Williamson (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|58
|Theo Yates (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|59
|Yin Hon Yeung (Hkg) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Rico Rogers (NZl) OCBC Singapore Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|61
|Anthony Murray (Irl) Team Subaru Albion
|0:00:41
|62
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|63
|Daniel Whitehouse (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:00:42
|64
|Josh Aldridge (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|65
|Saxon Irvine(Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|66
|Niklas Ansorge (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|67
|Grayson Napier (NZl) Team Meridian
|68
|Keegan Aitchison (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|69
|Jonathan Hazelton (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|70
|Lee Evans (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|71
|Sam Friend (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|72
|Sam Phipps (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|73
|Ben Earnshaw (NZl) Corratec Bikes Cycling Team
|74
|Boris Clark (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:00:46
|75
|Jason Thomason (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|76
|Douglas Freeburn (NZl) Team Subaru Albion
|77
|Alex Heaney (NZl) MCS Mobile Communications Team
|0:00:49
|78
|Luke McDermott (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:00:50
|79
|Yuri Cowan (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|80
|Matthew Markby (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:00:53
|81
|Jesse Ewart (Aus) GPM
|0:00:54
|82
|Chad Gordon Elliston (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|83
|Mikey McCallum (NZl) Team Meridian
|84
|Ben Wortelboer (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:00:56
|85
|Paddy Daly (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|86
|Roger Grierson (NZl) Team Meridian
|0:00:58
|87
|Rhys Tait (NZl) Rocket Switch Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|88
|Pete Smits (NZl) Team Capital Cycles
|0:01:00
|89
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|0:01:02
|90
|Stuart Holder (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|91
|Karl Postlewaight (NZl) Hydr8 ZERO Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|92
|Tim Rush (NZl) Armstrong Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|93
|Matthew Payne (Aus) Signmakers Cycling Team
|94
|Nick Ross (NZl) Total-Pos-SBA Accountants Team
|0:01:11
|95
|Vaughn Pretorius (NZl) Signmakers Cycling Team
|0:01:12
