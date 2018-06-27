Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb) wins final stage at Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour (Image credit: Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour)

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) was crowned the new Dutch time trial champion on Wednesday at the Netherlands Road Championships after covering the 25.8-kilometre course with the fastest time of 33:15. She beat compatriots Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) by six seconds and Lucinda Brand, her Sunweb teammate, by 13 seconds. Time trial world champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was fourth at 19 seconds back.

"I'm super happy to finally take the Dutch title again," Van Dijk said in a press statement. "I was very close for the last couple of years, but it's been five years since I last took it.

"The competition in the Netherlands is super high and a podium at the Nationals can be the same as a podium at the Worlds as well. That's why this title means a lot to me."

Van Dijk said the course suited her strengths because it had long straights, and she noted the support she had from the team coach Adriaan Helmantel in the follow vehicle.

"I had great coaching from the car and in the last 3 kilometres my boyfriend shouted me to the line which made it really special. It was great to stand on the podium together with Lucinda, and also Floortje [Mackaij, sixth] had a very good time trial. It shows how advanced this discipline is within the team and how high our level is at the moment."

Full Results