Van Dijk wins time trial title at Netherlands Road Championships

Van der Breggen second, Brand third

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) was crowned the new Dutch time trial champion on Wednesday at the Netherlands Road Championships after covering the 25.8-kilometre course with the fastest time of 33:15. She beat compatriots Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) by six seconds and Lucinda Brand, her Sunweb teammate, by 13 seconds. Time trial world champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was fourth at 19 seconds back.

"I'm super happy to finally take the Dutch title again," Van Dijk said in a press statement. "I was very close for the last couple of years, but it's been five years since I last took it.

"The competition in the Netherlands is super high and a podium at the Nationals can be the same as a podium at the Worlds as well. That's why this title means a lot to me."

Van Dijk said the course suited her strengths because it had long straights, and she noted the support she had from the team coach Adriaan Helmantel in the follow vehicle.

"I had great coaching from the car and in the last 3 kilometres my boyfriend shouted me to the line which made it really special. It was great to stand on the podium together with Lucinda, and also Floortje [Mackaij, sixth] had a very good time trial. It shows how advanced this discipline is within the team and how high our level is at the moment."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:33:15
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:06
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:13
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:19
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:17
6Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:38
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:48
8Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:56
9Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
10Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
11Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:32
12Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:35
13Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:02:49
14Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
15Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:54
16Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:08
17Loes Adegeest (Ned)0:03:23
18Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:27
19Nicole Steigenga (Ned)0:03:28
20Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:03:34
21Demi Vollering (Ned)0:03:41
22Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:42
23Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:45
24Femke Markus (Ned)0:03:46
25Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned)0:03:52
26Bianca Lust (Ned)0:04:00
27Sterre Jonkers (Ned)0:04:07
28Charlotte Kool (Ned)0:04:15
29Minke Slingerland (Ned)0:04:19
30Iris Ton (Ned)0:04:21
31Claudia Jongerius (Ned)0:04:29
32Larissa Drysdale (Ned)
33Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:50
34Alicja Verhagen (Ned)0:04:55
35Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:57
36Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned)0:05:06
37Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)0:05:07
38Bettina Zijlstra (Ned)0:05:19
39Nienke Wasmus (Ned)0:05:20
40Tessa Van Der Velden (Ned)0:05:22
41Angelique Wammes-Bouman (Ned)0:05:26
42Ingrid Van Den Wijngaard (Ned)0:06:00
43Susanne Meistrok (Ned)0:06:12
44Phaedra Krol (Ned)0:06:35
45Celesta Op Den Brouw (Ned)0:07:31
46Sabine Hey (Ned)0:07:51
47Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:09:47
DNSMarit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

 

