Van Dijk wins time trial title at Netherlands Road Championships
Van der Breggen second, Brand third
Time Trial - Women: Hoogerheide - Hoogerheide
Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) was crowned the new Dutch time trial champion on Wednesday at the Netherlands Road Championships after covering the 25.8-kilometre course with the fastest time of 33:15. She beat compatriots Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) by six seconds and Lucinda Brand, her Sunweb teammate, by 13 seconds. Time trial world champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was fourth at 19 seconds back.
"I'm super happy to finally take the Dutch title again," Van Dijk said in a press statement. "I was very close for the last couple of years, but it's been five years since I last took it.
"The competition in the Netherlands is super high and a podium at the Nationals can be the same as a podium at the Worlds as well. That's why this title means a lot to me."
Van Dijk said the course suited her strengths because it had long straights, and she noted the support she had from the team coach Adriaan Helmantel in the follow vehicle.
"I had great coaching from the car and in the last 3 kilometres my boyfriend shouted me to the line which made it really special. It was great to stand on the podium together with Lucinda, and also Floortje [Mackaij, sixth] had a very good time trial. It shows how advanced this discipline is within the team and how high our level is at the moment."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:33:15
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:06
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:13
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:19
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:17
|6
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:38
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:48
|8
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:56
|9
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|11
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:32
|12
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:35
|13
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|0:02:49
|14
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|16
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:08
|17
|Loes Adegeest (Ned)
|0:03:23
|18
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:27
|19
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
|0:03:28
|20
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:03:34
|21
|Demi Vollering (Ned)
|0:03:41
|22
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|23
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:45
|24
|Femke Markus (Ned)
|0:03:46
|25
|Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned)
|0:03:52
|26
|Bianca Lust (Ned)
|0:04:00
|27
|Sterre Jonkers (Ned)
|0:04:07
|28
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|0:04:15
|29
|Minke Slingerland (Ned)
|0:04:19
|30
|Iris Ton (Ned)
|0:04:21
|31
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|0:04:29
|32
|Larissa Drysdale (Ned)
|33
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:50
|34
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
|0:04:55
|35
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:57
|36
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned)
|0:05:06
|37
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
|0:05:07
|38
|Bettina Zijlstra (Ned)
|0:05:19
|39
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
|0:05:20
|40
|Tessa Van Der Velden (Ned)
|0:05:22
|41
|Angelique Wammes-Bouman (Ned)
|0:05:26
|42
|Ingrid Van Den Wijngaard (Ned)
|0:06:00
|43
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:06:12
|44
|Phaedra Krol (Ned)
|0:06:35
|45
|Celesta Op Den Brouw (Ned)
|0:07:31
|46
|Sabine Hey (Ned)
|0:07:51
|47
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:09:47
|DNS
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy