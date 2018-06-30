Blaak claims Dutch road race title
World champion escapes to top Pieters, Vos
Road Race - Women: Hoogerheide - Hoogerheide
World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) added the Dutch road race champion's jersey to her collection, soloing on the final lap and then holding off the chasers for 11km.
Blaak's teammate Amy Pieters won the sprint for second over European champion Marianne Vos (Waowdeals).
Evy Kuijpers claimed the elite without contract title after attacking the main group of favourites only to be reeled in before the finish. The 23-year-old held on to finish fifth behind Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High 5).
It was Blaak's second consecutive victory in the Dutch road race championship.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:36:32
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|5
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:00:23
|6
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|7
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:25
|8
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:29
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:44
|10
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:00:45
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|13
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|0:00:51
|14
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:17
|15
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|16
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|17
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:31
|18
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:03:09
|19
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|20
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|21
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Demi Vollering (Ned)
|23
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|24
|Paulien Koster (Ned)
|25
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
|26
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned)
|27
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|28
|Annet Pit (Ned)
|29
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|30
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Quinty Ton (Ned)
|32
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Irene Schouten (Ned)
|34
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|35
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|36
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|37
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|38
|Loes Adegeest (Ned)
|39
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|40
|Femke Markus (Ned)
|41
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
|44
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|45
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
|46
|Ymke Stegink (Ned)
|47
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|48
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|49
|Marissa Baks (Ned)
|50
|Robin Driehuijs (Ned)
|51
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|52
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|53
|Minke Slingerland (Ned)
|54
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|55
|Marianne Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|0:04:23
|56
|Mareille Meijering (Ned)
|57
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|58
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|60
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|61
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|62
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:37
|63
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|0:04:41
|64
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned)
|65
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:57
|66
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:48
|67
|Berdine Bakker (Ned)
|0:07:43
