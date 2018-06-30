Trending

Blaak claims Dutch road race title

World champion escapes to top Pieters, Vos

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins the Amstel Gold Race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) added the Dutch road race champion's jersey to her collection, soloing on the final lap and then holding off the chasers for 11km.

Blaak's teammate Amy Pieters won the sprint for second over European champion Marianne Vos (Waowdeals).

Evy Kuijpers claimed the elite without contract title after attacking the main group of favourites only to be reeled in before the finish. The 23-year-old held on to finish fifth behind Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High 5).

It was Blaak's second consecutive victory in the Dutch road race championship.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:36:32
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
5Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:00:23
6Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
7Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:25
8Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:29
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:44
10Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:00:45
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
12Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
13Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:00:51
14Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:17
15Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
16Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
17Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:31
18Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:03:09
19Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
20Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
21Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
22Demi Vollering (Ned)
23Charlotte Kool (Ned)
24Paulien Koster (Ned)
25Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
26Mylene De Zoete (Ned)
27Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
28Annet Pit (Ned)
29Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
30Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
31Quinty Ton (Ned)
32Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
33Irene Schouten (Ned)
34Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
35Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
36Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
37Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Loes Adegeest (Ned)
39Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
40Femke Markus (Ned)
41Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
43Nienke Wasmus (Ned)
44Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
45Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
46Ymke Stegink (Ned)
47Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
48Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
49Marissa Baks (Ned)
50Robin Driehuijs (Ned)
51Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
52Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
53Minke Slingerland (Ned)
54Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
55Marianne Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:04:23
56Mareille Meijering (Ned)
57Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
58Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
59Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
60Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
61Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
62Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:04:37
63Judith Bloem (Ned)0:04:41
64Rixt Hoogland (Ned)
65Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:05:57
66Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:48
67Berdine Bakker (Ned)0:07:43

