Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) added the Dutch road race champion's jersey to her collection, soloing on the final lap and then holding off the chasers for 11km.

Blaak's teammate Amy Pieters won the sprint for second over European champion Marianne Vos (Waowdeals).

Evy Kuijpers claimed the elite without contract title after attacking the main group of favourites only to be reeled in before the finish. The 23-year-old held on to finish fifth behind Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High 5).

It was Blaak's second consecutive victory in the Dutch road race championship.

