Mathieu van der Poel claims Dutch title
'Cross star tops WorldTour sprinters Van Poppel, Sinkledam
Road Race - Men: Hoogerheide - Hoogerheide
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) continued to demonstrate his considerable talents by taking out an amazing victory in the Dutch road race championships on familiar turf in Hoogerheide. In January, he won the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup here, today, he claimed his first elite road title.
Despite having been in a late breakaway, Van der Poel still had the power to out-pace Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ).
The cyclo-cross star spent the latter part of the race in a breakaway with Van Poppel, Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jan van Schip (Roompot), but their move was reeled in on the final lap.
A large group came together for the bunch sprint, and Van der Poel seemed impossibly positioned. As Sinkeldam opened up the sprint, the Corendon rider accelerated sharply to his left, having to reach out and push Sinkeldam from closing him into the barriers before hitting the gas fully and sprinting to a clear victory.
Van Poppel found another wind to pass Sinkeldam to take second a bike length behind Van der Poel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|5:21:42
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|9
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|11
|Sven van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town
|12
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|13
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman CT
|0:00:05
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|16
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|18
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:19
|19
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|20
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|21
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil-Parkhotel Valkenburg
|22
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:37
|23
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|24
|Maarten de Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town
|25
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange Losch
|26
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:40
|27
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town
|0:00:43
|28
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|30
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|31
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:20
|34
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Monkey Town
|35
|Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:01:48
|36
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:01
|38
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:03:07
|39
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|40
|Jasper de Laat (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|0:04:50
|41
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:54
|42
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|43
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|47
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town
|50
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:57
|51
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) NEX CCN
|0:05:24
|52
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|53
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|54
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town
|55
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|56
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|57
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Vlasman CT
|58
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|59
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|60
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:33
|62
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
