Mathieu van der Poel claims Dutch title

'Cross star tops WorldTour sprinters Van Poppel, Sinkledam

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) as Dutch road race champion

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) as Dutch road race champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the Dutch road race championships

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the Dutch road race championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the Dutch road race championships

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the Dutch road race championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the Dutch road race championships

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the Dutch road race championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Danny van Poppel, Mathieu van der Poel and Ramon Sinkeldam on the podium

Danny van Poppel, Mathieu van der Poel and Ramon Sinkeldam on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) continued to demonstrate his considerable talents by taking out an amazing victory in the Dutch road race championships on familiar turf in Hoogerheide. In January, he won the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup here, today, he claimed his first elite road title.

Despite having been in a late breakaway, Van der Poel still had the power to out-pace Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ).

The cyclo-cross star spent the latter part of the race in a breakaway with Van Poppel, Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jan van Schip (Roompot), but their move was reeled in on the final lap.

A large group came together for the bunch sprint, and Van der Poel seemed impossibly positioned. As Sinkeldam opened up the sprint, the Corendon rider accelerated sharply to his left, having to reach out and push Sinkeldam from closing him into the barriers before hitting the gas fully and sprinting to a clear victory.

Van Poppel found another wind to pass Sinkeldam to take second a bike length behind Van der Poel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus5:21:42
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
4Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
8Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
9Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
10Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
11Sven van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town
12Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
13Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
14Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman CT0:00:05
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
16Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
17Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:17
18Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:19
19Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:22
20Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
21Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil-Parkhotel Valkenburg
22Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:37
23Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
24Maarten de Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town
25Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange Losch
26Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:40
27Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town0:00:43
28Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:56
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:59
30Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
31Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
32Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:20
34Peter Schulting (Ned) Monkey Town
35Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy0:01:48
36Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:01
38Rick Ottema (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:03:07
39Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
40Jasper de Laat (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel0:04:50
41Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:54
42Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
43Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
44Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
45Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
46Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
47Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Koen Bouwmam (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
49Rick van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town
50Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:57
51Lex Nederlof (Ned) NEX CCN0:05:24
52Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
53Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
54Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town
55Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
56Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
57Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Vlasman CT
58Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
59David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
60Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
61Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:33
62Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij

