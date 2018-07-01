Image 1 of 5 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) as Dutch road race champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the Dutch road race championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the Dutch road race championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) wins the Dutch road race championships (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Danny van Poppel, Mathieu van der Poel and Ramon Sinkeldam on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) continued to demonstrate his considerable talents by taking out an amazing victory in the Dutch road race championships on familiar turf in Hoogerheide. In January, he won the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup here, today, he claimed his first elite road title.

Despite having been in a late breakaway, Van der Poel still had the power to out-pace Danny van Poppel (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ).

The cyclo-cross star spent the latter part of the race in a breakaway with Van Poppel, Dennis van Winden (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jan van Schip (Roompot), but their move was reeled in on the final lap.

A large group came together for the bunch sprint, and Van der Poel seemed impossibly positioned. As Sinkeldam opened up the sprint, the Corendon rider accelerated sharply to his left, having to reach out and push Sinkeldam from closing him into the barriers before hitting the gas fully and sprinting to a clear victory.

Van Poppel found another wind to pass Sinkeldam to take second a bike length behind Van der Poel.

