Van Baarle claims Dutch time trial title
Terpstra, Kelderman no match for Sky rider
Time Trial - Men: Hoogerheide - Hoogerheide
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1:02:34
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:30
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:03
|4
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Vlasman CT
|0:01:44
|5
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:55
|6
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:53
|7
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:26
|8
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:03:50
|9
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:56
|10
|Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:04:25
|11
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:43
|12
|Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned)
|0:04:49
|13
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:04:58
|14
|Wieger van der Wier (Ned)
|0:05:10
|15
|Remco Grasman (Ned)
|0:05:16
|16
|Bert Smilda (Ned)
|0:05:17
|17
|Robin Lowik (Ned)
|0:05:39
|18
|Marien Bogerd (Ned)
|0:05:45
|19
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:05:50
|20
|Pieter Ten Kortenaar (Ned)
|0:06:11
|21
|Dylan de Kok (Ned)
|0:06:12
|22
|Arian Stolwijk (Ned)
|0:06:19
|23
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:06:25
|24
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:30
|25
|Sjors Handgraaf (Ned)
|0:06:40
|26
|Gerwin Coljé (Ned)
|0:06:56
|27
|Jasper Schouten (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam
|0:07:03
|28
|Jeroen Visser (Ned)
|0:07:10
|29
|Nahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
|0:07:21
|30
|John Schouten (Ned)
|0:07:46
|31
|Roy Roesthuis (Ned)
|0:07:54
|32
|Tim van Wijk (Ned)
|0:08:04
|33
|Lars Quaedvlieg (Ned)
|0:08:06
|34
|Arne Peters (Ned)
|0:08:23
|35
|Daaf Koemans (Ned)
|0:08:40
|36
|Luuk Jansen (Ned)
|0:08:54
|37
|Coen Onderwater (Ned)
|0:09:17
|38
|Ardjan van der Linden (Ned)
|0:09:22
|39
|Etienne Lenting (Ned)
|0:09:34
|40
|Jeffrey Doornbusch (Ned)
|0:12:31
|41
|Michiel Jumelet (Ned)
|0:13:39
|DNF
|Melvin Bos (Ned)
