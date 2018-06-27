Trending

Van Baarle claims Dutch time trial title

Terpstra, Kelderman no match for Sky rider

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky)

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky1:02:34
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:30
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:03
4Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Vlasman CT0:01:44
5Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:55
6Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:53
7Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:26
8Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:50
9Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:56
10Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:04:25
11Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:04:43
12Ronan van Zandbeek (Ned)0:04:49
13Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:04:58
14Wieger van der Wier (Ned)0:05:10
15Remco Grasman (Ned)0:05:16
16Bert Smilda (Ned)0:05:17
17Robin Lowik (Ned)0:05:39
18Marien Bogerd (Ned)0:05:45
19Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:05:50
20Pieter Ten Kortenaar (Ned)0:06:11
21Dylan de Kok (Ned)0:06:12
22Arian Stolwijk (Ned)0:06:19
23Folkert Oostra (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:06:25
24Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:30
25Sjors Handgraaf (Ned)0:06:40
26Gerwin Coljé (Ned)0:06:56
27Jasper Schouten (Ned) Alecto Cyclingteam0:07:03
28Jeroen Visser (Ned)0:07:10
29Nahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club0:07:21
30John Schouten (Ned)0:07:46
31Roy Roesthuis (Ned)0:07:54
32Tim van Wijk (Ned)0:08:04
33Lars Quaedvlieg (Ned)0:08:06
34Arne Peters (Ned)0:08:23
35Daaf Koemans (Ned)0:08:40
36Luuk Jansen (Ned)0:08:54
37Coen Onderwater (Ned)0:09:17
38Ardjan van der Linden (Ned)0:09:22
39Etienne Lenting (Ned)0:09:34
40Jeffrey Doornbusch (Ned)0:12:31
41Michiel Jumelet (Ned)0:13:39
DNFMelvin Bos (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews