Trending

Gran Prix of Gloucester: Powers powers away to win

Dan Timmerman and Ben Berden round out podium

Image 1 of 25

Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund) and Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) on the second row

Stephen Hyde (Jam Fund) and Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) on the second row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 25

Lukas Winterberg (MG Racing) chasing Powers late in the race

Lukas Winterberg (MG Racing) chasing Powers late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 25

Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) in a chase group on a fire road near the water

Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) in a chase group on a fire road near the water
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 25

Austin Vencent (Cyclocrossworld.com) hammering the fire road along the coast

Austin Vencent (Cyclocrossworld.com) hammering the fire road along the coast
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with one lap to go

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 25

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) with Lukas Winterberg, Ben Berden, and Dan Timmerman riding for second place with one lap to go.

Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund) with Lukas Winterberg, Ben Berden, and Dan Timmerman riding for second place with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 25

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) zig-zagging through the course on the lower field

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) zig-zagging through the course on the lower field
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 25

Adam Craig (Team Giant) pulled away from Tim Johnson late in the race. He suffered a flat tire earlier.

Adam Craig (Team Giant) pulled away from Tim Johnson late in the race. He suffered a flat tire earlier.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 25

A CCB rider clears the barriers on the lower ball field.

A CCB rider clears the barriers on the lower ball field.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was one of the few riders who bunny-hopped the barriers today

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was one of the few riders who bunny-hopped the barriers today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 25

Justine Lindine (Redline) looked like a coal miner towards the end of the event

Justine Lindine (Redline) looked like a coal miner towards the end of the event
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 25

One Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) got clear on lap three, he was untouchable

One Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) got clear on lap three, he was untouchable
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 25

The dust was so thick in some places that you could barely see the racers

The dust was so thick in some places that you could barely see the racers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 25

Lukas Winterberg (MG Racing) riding past Gloucester Harbor

Lukas Winterberg (MG Racing) riding past Gloucester Harbor
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 25

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) leading the race on lap one

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) leading the race on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 25

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) went to the front of the race on lap one

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) went to the front of the race on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 25

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) leading Lukas Winterberg past the big rock

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) leading Lukas Winterberg past the big rock
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 25

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) leading the race on lap two

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) leading the race on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 25

Lukas Winterberg (MG Racing) taking a turn at the front

Lukas Winterberg (MG Racing) taking a turn at the front
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) before the race started

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) before the race started
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 25

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) taking the hole-shot on the uphill pavement start

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) taking the hole-shot on the uphill pavement start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 25

The Elite Men head off the pavement after the start

The Elite Men head off the pavement after the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 25

Curtis White (Cannondale) looked strong today, particularly in the first couple laps

Curtis White (Cannondale) looked strong today, particularly in the first couple laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 25

Dust was thick on the racecourse due to unusually dry conditions.

Dust was thick on the racecourse due to unusually dry conditions.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 25

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins day one of the Rapha Focus Super Cup

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) wins day one of the Rapha Focus Super Cup
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)1:02:53
2Dan Timmerman (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)0:00:07
3Ben Berden (RaleighClement)0:00:10
4James Driscoll (Raleigh Cl+¬ment)
5Lukas Winterberg (MG-Cycling Team)0:00:12
6Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)0:00:16
7Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund NCC)0:00:38
8Curtis White (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld.c)0:00:50
9Justin Lindine (Redline Factory NBX)0:00:59
10Timothy Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)0:01:24
11Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road)0:01:33
12Jonathan Page (FujiSPY)0:01:40
13Jeremy Durrin (Team Neon Velo)0:02:16
14Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle SportYoga Glo)0:02:17
15Daniel Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)0:02:18
16Anthony Clark (JAM Fund NCC)0:02:22
17Barry Wicks (Kona)0:02:30
18Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel Shimano POC)0:02:40
19Kerry Werner (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)0:02:44
20Christian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)0:02:48
21Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX)0:03:00
22Samuel O'Keefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling)0:03:11
23Cameron Dodge (PURE ENERGYSCOTT BIKES)0:03:47
24Emmanuel Goguen (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf)
25Joshua Dillon (Joe's Garage pb BikeReg.com)0:03:48
26Lewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)0:04:01
27Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)0:04:02
28Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)
29Andrew Juiliano0:04:03
30Nicholas Keough (CRCA Foundation)0:04:33
31Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)0:04:44
32Jesse Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)0:04:45
33Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX pb BikeReg.com)0:04:51
34Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:04:58
35Matthew Timmerman (Cannondale)
36Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS pb Craft)0:05:02
37Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)0:05:25
38Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:05:48
39Sean Pantellere (STAMPEDE!)0:06:03
40Scott Smith (JAM Fund NCC Family Bike)0:06:16
41Michael Wissell (B2C2BOLOCO)0:06:26
42Cory Small (UVM Cycling)0:06:38
43Austin Vincent (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)0:07:11
44Charles Schubert (CUPPOWGeekhouseB2C2)0:07:29
45Gavin Mannion (5hr energy cycling team)0:08:57
-1 lapAlec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)
-1 lapJean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
-1 lapColin Reuter (crossresults.com)
-1 lapIan Schon (B2C2)
-1 lapDevin Riley (Threshold Cycling)
-1 lapEdouard Tougas (Acquisio-ACQ)
-1 lapJonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling- Killington Mountai)
-1 lapAdam Sullivan (Grinta Cycling Team)
-1 lapChris Algar (Cape Cod Racing C4)
-1 lapMatthew Sousa (CuppowGeekhouseB2C2)
-1 lapAndrew Loaiza (Thump Cycling pb Turin)
-1 lapChris Field (Essex County Velo)
-2 lapsSean Dunlea (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
-2 lapsChristopher Merola (Laughing Dog)
-2 lapsDevin Wagner (NYCROSS pb Craft)
-2 lapsJohn Burns (Burns Racing)
-2 lapsMark Shannon (Seasucker)
-2 lapsEdwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
-2 lapsKailin Waterman (Bicycle blue bookHRSRocklobster)
-2 lapsJacob Harris (CreatexBenidorm)
-2 lapsThomas Gauthier (Pivot Cycles-OTE)
-3 lapsCary Fridrich (Mad Alchemy Verge Rider Coopera)
-3 lapsWilliam Johnson (roskocadence)
-3 lapsJesse Quagliaroli (Expowheelmen)
-3 lapsRyan Ramirez (The Pony Shop)
-3 lapsDavid Devine (unattached)
-3 lapsForrest Conrad (UVM Cycling)
-3 lapsDavid Yacobelli (CorningNoTubes Race Team)
-5 lapsJoseph Near (Massachusetts Institute of Tech)
DNFPeter Goguen (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf)
DNFJesse Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
DNFDylan McNicholas (POLARTEC)
DNFJesse Keough (CRCAFoundation)
DNFSheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)
DNFDavid Wilcox (Ride Studio Cafe Endurance Team)
DNFJules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)
DNFHugo Robinson (NEON VELO CYCLING TEAM)

Latest on Cyclingnews