Gran Prix of Gloucester: Powers powers away to win
Dan Timmerman and Ben Berden round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|1:02:53
|2
|Dan Timmerman (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)
|0:00:07
|3
|Ben Berden (RaleighClement)
|0:00:10
|4
|James Driscoll (Raleigh Cl+¬ment)
|5
|Lukas Winterberg (MG-Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|6
|Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
|0:00:16
|7
|Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund NCC)
|0:00:38
|8
|Curtis White (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld.c)
|0:00:50
|9
|Justin Lindine (Redline Factory NBX)
|0:00:59
|10
|Timothy Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
|0:01:24
|11
|Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road)
|0:01:33
|12
|Jonathan Page (FujiSPY)
|0:01:40
|13
|Jeremy Durrin (Team Neon Velo)
|0:02:16
|14
|Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle SportYoga Glo)
|0:02:17
|15
|Daniel Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)
|0:02:18
|16
|Anthony Clark (JAM Fund NCC)
|0:02:22
|17
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:02:30
|18
|Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel Shimano POC)
|0:02:40
|19
|Kerry Werner (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
|0:02:44
|20
|Christian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)
|0:02:48
|21
|Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX)
|0:03:00
|22
|Samuel O'Keefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling)
|0:03:11
|23
|Cameron Dodge (PURE ENERGYSCOTT BIKES)
|0:03:47
|24
|Emmanuel Goguen (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf)
|25
|Joshua Dillon (Joe's Garage pb BikeReg.com)
|0:03:48
|26
|Lewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)
|0:04:01
|27
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|0:04:02
|28
|Evan Mcneely (Norco Factory Team)
|29
|Andrew Juiliano
|0:04:03
|30
|Nicholas Keough (CRCA Foundation)
|0:04:33
|31
|Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:04:44
|32
|Jesse Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
|0:04:45
|33
|Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX pb BikeReg.com)
|0:04:51
|34
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:04:58
|35
|Matthew Timmerman (Cannondale)
|36
|Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS pb Craft)
|0:05:02
|37
|Peter Glassford (Trek Canada)
|0:05:25
|38
|Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:05:48
|39
|Sean Pantellere (STAMPEDE!)
|0:06:03
|40
|Scott Smith (JAM Fund NCC Family Bike)
|0:06:16
|41
|Michael Wissell (B2C2BOLOCO)
|0:06:26
|42
|Cory Small (UVM Cycling)
|0:06:38
|43
|Austin Vincent (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)
|0:07:11
|44
|Charles Schubert (CUPPOWGeekhouseB2C2)
|0:07:29
|45
|Gavin Mannion (5hr energy cycling team)
|0:08:57
|-1 lap
|Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)
|-1 lap
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|-1 lap
|Colin Reuter (crossresults.com)
|-1 lap
|Ian Schon (B2C2)
|-1 lap
|Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling)
|-1 lap
|Edouard Tougas (Acquisio-ACQ)
|-1 lap
|Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling- Killington Mountai)
|-1 lap
|Adam Sullivan (Grinta Cycling Team)
|-1 lap
|Chris Algar (Cape Cod Racing C4)
|-1 lap
|Matthew Sousa (CuppowGeekhouseB2C2)
|-1 lap
|Andrew Loaiza (Thump Cycling pb Turin)
|-1 lap
|Chris Field (Essex County Velo)
|-2 laps
|Sean Dunlea (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|-2 laps
|Christopher Merola (Laughing Dog)
|-2 laps
|Devin Wagner (NYCROSS pb Craft)
|-2 laps
|John Burns (Burns Racing)
|-2 laps
|Mark Shannon (Seasucker)
|-2 laps
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|-2 laps
|Kailin Waterman (Bicycle blue bookHRSRocklobster)
|-2 laps
|Jacob Harris (CreatexBenidorm)
|-2 laps
|Thomas Gauthier (Pivot Cycles-OTE)
|-3 laps
|Cary Fridrich (Mad Alchemy Verge Rider Coopera)
|-3 laps
|William Johnson (roskocadence)
|-3 laps
|Jesse Quagliaroli (Expowheelmen)
|-3 laps
|Ryan Ramirez (The Pony Shop)
|-3 laps
|David Devine (unattached)
|-3 laps
|Forrest Conrad (UVM Cycling)
|-3 laps
|David Yacobelli (CorningNoTubes Race Team)
|-5 laps
|Joseph Near (Massachusetts Institute of Tech)
|DNF
|Peter Goguen (RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf)
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
|DNF
|Dylan McNicholas (POLARTEC)
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (CRCAFoundation)
|DNF
|Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)
|DNF
|David Wilcox (Ride Studio Cafe Endurance Team)
|DNF
|Jules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)
|DNF
|Hugo Robinson (NEON VELO CYCLING TEAM)
