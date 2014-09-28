Mani wins day two of Gran Prix of Gloucester
Arley Kemmerer and Maghalie Rochette round out podium
Elite Women 2: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani (RaleighClement)
|0:39:38
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09
|3
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|0:00:15
|4
|Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)
|0:00:27
|5
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 Professional Cycling T)
|0:00:32
|6
|Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)
|0:00:42
|7
|Crystal Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
|0:00:52
|8
|Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos RacingVan DesselPowerB)
|0:00:56
|9
|Courtenay McFadden (GE CapitalAmerican Classic)
|0:00:58
|10
|Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)
|0:01:20
|11
|Mical Dyck (Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:37
|12
|Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles)
|0:02:08
|13
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)
|0:02:12
|14
|Natasha Elliott
|0:02:17
|15
|Carolina Gomez (VANDERKITTEN RACING)
|0:02:19
|16
|Rebecca Gross (VANDERKITTEN RACING)
|0:02:31
|17
|Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)
|0:02:50
|18
|Bethann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)
|0:02:54
|19
|Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|20
|Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)
|0:02:55
|21
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom pb Pink Siren S)
|0:03:03
|22
|Jenny Ives (Verge Sport-Test Pilot)
|0:03:06
|23
|Joanne Grogan (NESS Team New England)
|0:03:49
|24
|Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
|0:03:55
|25
|Victoria Gates (JAM Fund NCC)
|0:04:02
|26
|Abby Watson (Rapha)
|0:04:12
|27
|Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:04:17
|28
|Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles pb Kelpius)
|0:04:20
|29
|Jennifer Nichols (Infinity RacingTom Williams BMW)
|0:04:21
|30
|Vickie Monahan (Team ERRACE pb DSO Manufacturin)
|0:04:38
|31
|Jennifer Nordhem (CRCA: Stan's NoTubes pb enduran)
|0:04:51
|32
|Rebecca Fahringer (JAM Fund NCC)
|0:05:12
|33
|Stephanie Wetzel (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:05:22
|34
|Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:05:31
|35
|Erin Faccone (GPM Sport)
|0:05:39
|36
|Melissa Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)
|0:05:40
|37
|Michele M Smith (Hup United)
|38
|Michelle Khare
|0:05:57
|39
|Melody Chase (Raleigh BicyclesGus' Bike Shop)
|0:05:59
|40
|Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCROSS pb Craft)
|0:06:08
|41
|Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports Performan)
|0:06:12
|42
|Nicole Pisani (Bikeman.com)
|0:06:20
|43
|Jauron Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:06:28
|44
|Melissa Lafleur (Royal Mills pb Graphic Innovati)
|0:06:29
|45
|Emily Reynolds (Ladies First Racing)
|0:06:42
|46
|Robin Dunn (MTBNJ.com-Halter's)
|0:06:51
|47
|Cati Scheifele (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:07:22
|48
|Christine Fort (pedalpowertraining.com)
|0:07:26
|- 1 lap
|Jordan Dube (Keough Cyclocross pb Felt Bicyc)
|- 1 lap
|Kathryn Roszko (BikeReg.com)
|DNF
|Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo)
|DNF
|Chloe Woodruff (Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Christin Christoph (NYCROSS pb Craft)
|DNF
|Katrina Niez (Class Cycle - Ovens of France)
|DNF
|Jocelyn Mauldin (NEBC pb CycleLoft)
|DNS
|Meredith Miller (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
|DNS
|Christina Birch (JAM Fund NCC)
|DNS
|Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling)
