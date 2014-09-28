Trending

Mani wins day two of Gran Prix of Gloucester

Arley Kemmerer and Maghalie Rochette round out podium

Image 1 of 20

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) winning the Rapha Super Cup in Gloucester with a broken wrist

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) winning the Rapha Super Cup in Gloucester with a broken wrist
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 2 of 20

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) went for the win but seemed happy with second place today

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) went for the win but seemed happy with second place today
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 3 of 20

Young Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) passed Wyman in a shocking move

Young Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) passed Wyman in a shocking move
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 4 of 20

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Foundation) was running out of gas but knew she could get her best pro result ever today

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Foundation) was running out of gas but knew she could get her best pro result ever today
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 5 of 20

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading the chase to Kemmerer and Mani

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading the chase to Kemmerer and Mani
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 6 of 20

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) made the pass on Kemmerer and pulled away slightly

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) made the pass on Kemmerer and pulled away slightly
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 7 of 20

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) extending her lead

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) extending her lead
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 8 of 20

It appeared that Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) was going to sail away to a win

It appeared that Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) was going to sail away to a win
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 9 of 20

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) capitalized on a Wyman puncture and took the race lead

Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) capitalized on a Wyman puncture and took the race lead
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 10 of 20

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Foundation) leading the race on lap one

Erica Zaveta (Amy D Foundation) leading the race on lap one
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 11 of 20

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) being interviewed after her third place finish

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) being interviewed after her third place finish
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 12 of 20

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) warming up with her music

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) warming up with her music
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 13 of 20

Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo)

Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo)
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 14 of 20

Mical Dyck (Stans NoTubes) looked sharp today

Mical Dyck (Stans NoTubes) looked sharp today
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 15 of 20

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding in second place

Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) riding in second place
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 16 of 20

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding with a broken wrist and the race lead

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding with a broken wrist and the race lead
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 17 of 20

Chloe Woodruff (Stans NoTubes) running a small set of stairs on lap one

Chloe Woodruff (Stans NoTubes) running a small set of stairs on lap one
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 18 of 20

Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) leading the race on lap two

Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) leading the race on lap two
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 19 of 20

Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) seems due for a big result

Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo) seems due for a big result
(Image credit: David McElwaine)
Image 20 of 20

Natasha Elliot (Cycle-Smart) running a small set of stairs by the ocean

Natasha Elliot (Cycle-Smart) running a small set of stairs by the ocean
(Image credit: David McElwaine)

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani (RaleighClement)0:39:38
2Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling)0:00:09
3Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)0:00:15
4Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)0:00:27
5Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 Professional Cycling T)0:00:32
6Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)0:00:42
7Crystal Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)0:00:52
8Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos RacingVan DesselPowerB)0:00:56
9Courtenay McFadden (GE CapitalAmerican Classic)0:00:58
10Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)0:01:20
11Mical Dyck (Stan's NoTubes)0:01:37
12Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles)0:02:08
13Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)0:02:12
14Natasha Elliott0:02:17
15Carolina Gomez (VANDERKITTEN RACING)0:02:19
16Rebecca Gross (VANDERKITTEN RACING)0:02:31
17Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)0:02:50
18Bethann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)0:02:54
19Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
20Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)0:02:55
21Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom pb Pink Siren S)0:03:03
22Jenny Ives (Verge Sport-Test Pilot)0:03:06
23Joanne Grogan (NESS Team New England)0:03:49
24Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)0:03:55
25Victoria Gates (JAM Fund NCC)0:04:02
26Abby Watson (Rapha)0:04:12
27Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:04:17
28Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles pb Kelpius)0:04:20
29Jennifer Nichols (Infinity RacingTom Williams BMW)0:04:21
30Vickie Monahan (Team ERRACE pb DSO Manufacturin)0:04:38
31Jennifer Nordhem (CRCA: Stan's NoTubes pb enduran)0:04:51
32Rebecca Fahringer (JAM Fund NCC)0:05:12
33Stephanie Wetzel (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:05:22
34Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:05:31
35Erin Faccone (GPM Sport)0:05:39
36Melissa Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)0:05:40
37Michele M Smith (Hup United)
38Michelle Khare0:05:57
39Melody Chase (Raleigh BicyclesGus' Bike Shop)0:05:59
40Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCROSS pb Craft)0:06:08
41Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports Performan)0:06:12
42Nicole Pisani (Bikeman.com)0:06:20
43Jauron Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:06:28
44Melissa Lafleur (Royal Mills pb Graphic Innovati)0:06:29
45Emily Reynolds (Ladies First Racing)0:06:42
46Robin Dunn (MTBNJ.com-Halter's)0:06:51
47Cati Scheifele (Toasted Head Racing)0:07:22
48Christine Fort (pedalpowertraining.com)0:07:26
- 1 lapJordan Dube (Keough Cyclocross pb Felt Bicyc)
- 1 lapKathryn Roszko (BikeReg.com)
DNFGabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo)
DNFChloe Woodruff (Stan's NoTubes)
DNFChristin Christoph (NYCROSS pb Craft)
DNFKatrina Niez (Class Cycle - Ovens of France)
DNFJocelyn Mauldin (NEBC pb CycleLoft)
DNSMeredith Miller (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
DNSChristina Birch (JAM Fund NCC)
DNSElizabeth White (UVM Cycling)

