Wyman wins day one of Gran Prix of Gloucester

Kaitlin Antonneau and Gabby Durrin round out podium

Image 1 of 24

Gloucester Harbor was next to the racecourse for the Rapha Focus Super Cup

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 24

Arley Kemmerer ((PB2 Pro Cycling) rounding some switchbacks before the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 24

Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital) seemed pleased with her race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 24

Mical Dyck (Stans NoTubes) warming up in her tent before the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 24

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) running the stairs ahead of Erica Zevata, Crystal Anthony, and Mical Dyck

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 24

Chloe Woodruff (Stans NoTubes) leading a group of pink chasers on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 24

Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) before crashing out late in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 24

Helen Wyman (Kona) setting the pace on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 24

Helen Wyman (Kona) had Kaitie Antonneau on her wheel with a half lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 24

Ellen Noble (JAM Fund) riding in third place with a half lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 24

Helen Wyman (Kona) out-sprinting Kaitie Antonneau for the race victory

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 24

Ellen Noble (Jam Fund) dismounting for the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 24

Ellen Noble (Jam Fund) getting ready to run the long set of stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 24

Erica Zevata (Amy D Foundation) is off to a remarkable start this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 24

Helen Wyman (Kona), Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) and Meredith Miller on the front row.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 24

The Elite Women run past the beer garden on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 24

Erica Zevata (Amy D Foundation) running steps on lap one ahead of Mical Dyck

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 24

Mo Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill) carrying her bike up a short set of stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 24

Helen Wyman (Kona) rounding a corner before a long set of stairs on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 24

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) was having a great race despite a cast on her left wrist

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 24

Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel-Mellow Mushroom) was competitive today but was not challenging for the win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 24

Helen Wyman (Kona) with the race lead on lap four

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 24

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) racing in third position on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 24

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) is congratulated by announcer Richard Fries after completing the race with a broken wrist.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)0:44:53
2Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 Professional Cycling T)0:00:01
3Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo)0:00:06
4Caroline Mani (RaleighClement)0:00:10
5Courtenay McFadden (GE CapitalAmerican Classic)0:00:13
6Ellen Noble (JAM Fund NCC)0:00:14
7Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com Bike Team)0:00:15
8Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)0:00:24
9Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling)0:00:26
10Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom pb Pink Siren S)0:01:20
11Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos RacingVan DesselPowerB)0:01:22
12Mical Dyck (Stan's NoTubes)
13Natasha Elliott0:01:23
14Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles)0:01:32
15Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:01:34
16Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)0:01:51
17Carolina Gomez (VANDERKITTEN RACING)0:02:04
18Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)0:02:19
19Bethann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)
20Rebecca Gross (VANDERKITTEN RACING)0:02:31
21Christina Birch (JAM Fund NCC)0:02:50
22Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)0:02:52
23Jenny Ives (Verge Sport-Test Pilot)0:03:09
24Jauron Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:03:25
25Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)0:03:27
26Victoria Gates (JAM Fund NCC)0:03:29
27Stephanie Wetzel (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)0:03:42
28Joanne Grogan (NESS Team New England)0:03:43
29Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)0:03:52
30Abby Watson (Rapha)
31Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles pb Kelpius)0:03:56
32Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)0:04:28
33Jennifer Nichols (Infinity RacingTom Williams BMW)0:04:38
34Vickie Monahan (Team ERRACE pb DSO Manufacturin)0:04:49
35Melody Chase (Raleigh BicyclesGus' Bike Shop)0:04:51
36Melissa Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)0:05:08
37Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)0:05:21
38Erin Faccone (GPM Sport)0:05:41
39Michelle Khare0:06:01
40Michele M Smith (Hup United)
41Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCROSS pb Craft)0:06:03
42Katrina Niez (Class Cycle - Ovens of France)
43Melissa Lafleur (Royal Mills pb Graphic Innovati)0:06:08
44Jennifer Nordhem (CRCA: Stan's NoTubes pb enduran)0:06:27
45Nicole Pisani (Bikeman.com)0:06:28
46Emily Reynolds (Ladies First Racing)0:06:37
47Jocelyn Mauldin (NEBC pb CycleLoft)0:07:13
48Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports Performan)0:07:18
49Cati Scheifele (Toasted Head Racing)
50Christine Fort (pedalpowertraining.com)0:08:14
51Molly Hurford (MidAtlantic Colavita WomenGÇÖs)0:08:42
-1 lapRobin Dunn (MTBNJ.com-Halter's)
-1 lapHaley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
-1 lapJordan Dube (Keough Cyclocross pb Felt Bicyc)
DNFMeredith Miller (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
DNFCrystal Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
DNFElizabeth White (UVM Cycling)
DNFFrances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)

