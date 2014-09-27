Wyman wins day one of Gran Prix of Gloucester
Kaitlin Antonneau and Gabby Durrin round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Racing)
|0:44:53
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Twenty16 Professional Cycling T)
|0:00:01
|3
|Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo)
|0:00:06
|4
|Caroline Mani (RaleighClement)
|0:00:10
|5
|Courtenay McFadden (GE CapitalAmerican Classic)
|0:00:13
|6
|Ellen Noble (JAM Fund NCC)
|0:00:14
|7
|Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com Bike Team)
|0:00:15
|8
|Maghalie Rochette (LUNA Pro Team)
|0:00:24
|9
|Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:26
|10
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom pb Pink Siren S)
|0:01:20
|11
|Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos RacingVan DesselPowerB)
|0:01:22
|12
|Mical Dyck (Stan's NoTubes)
|13
|Natasha Elliott
|0:01:23
|14
|Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles)
|0:01:32
|15
|Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:01:34
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)
|0:01:51
|17
|Carolina Gomez (VANDERKITTEN RACING)
|0:02:04
|18
|Kathryn Cumming (Team Yacht Club)
|0:02:19
|19
|Bethann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair)
|20
|Rebecca Gross (VANDERKITTEN RACING)
|0:02:31
|21
|Christina Birch (JAM Fund NCC)
|0:02:50
|22
|Erica Zaveta (Amy D. Racing)
|0:02:52
|23
|Jenny Ives (Verge Sport-Test Pilot)
|0:03:09
|24
|Jauron Vetter (Blue Steel Cyclery)
|0:03:25
|25
|Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten)
|0:03:27
|26
|Victoria Gates (JAM Fund NCC)
|0:03:29
|27
|Stephanie Wetzel (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Te)
|0:03:42
|28
|Joanne Grogan (NESS Team New England)
|0:03:43
|29
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)
|0:03:52
|30
|Abby Watson (Rapha)
|31
|Carolyn Popovic (Engin Cycles pb Kelpius)
|0:03:56
|32
|Bryna Blanchard (North American Velo)
|0:04:28
|33
|Jennifer Nichols (Infinity RacingTom Williams BMW)
|0:04:38
|34
|Vickie Monahan (Team ERRACE pb DSO Manufacturin)
|0:04:49
|35
|Melody Chase (Raleigh BicyclesGus' Bike Shop)
|0:04:51
|36
|Melissa Seib (BIKEMAN.COM)
|0:05:08
|37
|Jessica Duppler (Colonial Bicycle Company)
|0:05:21
|38
|Erin Faccone (GPM Sport)
|0:05:41
|39
|Michelle Khare
|0:06:01
|40
|Michele M Smith (Hup United)
|41
|Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCROSS pb Craft)
|0:06:03
|42
|Katrina Niez (Class Cycle - Ovens of France)
|43
|Melissa Lafleur (Royal Mills pb Graphic Innovati)
|0:06:08
|44
|Jennifer Nordhem (CRCA: Stan's NoTubes pb enduran)
|0:06:27
|45
|Nicole Pisani (Bikeman.com)
|0:06:28
|46
|Emily Reynolds (Ladies First Racing)
|0:06:37
|47
|Jocelyn Mauldin (NEBC pb CycleLoft)
|0:07:13
|48
|Siobhan Kelly (To Wheels Epic Sports Performan)
|0:07:18
|49
|Cati Scheifele (Toasted Head Racing)
|50
|Christine Fort (pedalpowertraining.com)
|0:08:14
|51
|Molly Hurford (MidAtlantic Colavita WomenGÇÖs)
|0:08:42
|-1 lap
|Robin Dunn (MTBNJ.com-Halter's)
|-1 lap
|Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team)
|-1 lap
|Jordan Dube (Keough Cyclocross pb Felt Bicyc)
|DNF
|Meredith Miller (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
|DNF
|Crystal Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
|DNF
|Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling)
|DNF
|Frances Morrison (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
