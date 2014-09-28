Trending

Gran Prix of Gloucester: Powers makes it two wins in two days

James Driscoll and Lukas Winterberg complete podium

Image 1 of 20

The lower half of the Gloucester course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 20

Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) in a crowd on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 20

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) trying to nail down second place with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 20

Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team), Jon Page, and Stephen Hyde with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 20

Nick Keough (CRCA Foundation) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 20

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 20

Big Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) fighting for a podium position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 20

An American Classic rider finding some clean air on the dusty course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 20

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) got off to a good start and then fought to hold his position

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 20

Lukas Winterberg (MG Cycling) leading Curtis White on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 20

Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) taking the hole-shot on the uphill start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 20

Former USA Champion Jonathan Page (Fuji Spy) has yet to have a big result this season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 20

Lukas Winterberg (MG Cycling) looked strong on Saturday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 20

Lukas Winterberg (MG Cycling) with the race lead next to the ocean on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 20

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) running the stairs on lap two

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 20

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) chasing Powers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 20

Travis Livermon (Kona) running the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 20

The ocean proved to be popular with the air temperature near 90 degrees

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 20

Riders zig zagging on the lower ball field

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 20

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) sweeps the weekend at the Rapha Super Cup

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)1:02:41
2James Driscoll (Raleigh Cl+¬ment)0:00:08
3Lukas Winterberg (MG-Cycling Team)0:00:42
4Curtis White (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld.c)0:01:02
5Cameron Dodge (PURE ENERGYSCOTT BIKES)
6Jeremy Durrin (Team Neon Velo)0:01:23
7Ben Berden (RaleighClement)0:01:31
8Dan Timmerman (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)0:01:38
9Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund NCC)0:01:55
10Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle SportYoga Glo)0:02:01
11Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel Shimano POC)0:02:15
12Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX)0:02:26
13Barry Wicks (Kona)0:02:40
14Anthony Clark (JAM Fund NCC)0:02:46
15Timothy Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
16Dylan McNicholas (POLARTEC)0:02:55
17Christian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)0:03:18
18Jonathan Page (FujiSPY)0:03:35
19Kerry Werner (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)0:03:57
20Daniel Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)0:03:58
21Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)0:04:35
22Hugo Robinson (NEON VELO CYCLING TEAM)0:04:41
23Lewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)0:04:44
24Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)0:04:56
25Joshua Dillon (Joe's Garage pb BikeReg.com)
26Scott Smith (JAM Fund NCC Family Bike)0:05:04
27Austin Vincent (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)0:05:17
28Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:05:48
29Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)0:05:49
30Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)0:06:17
31Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS pb Craft)0:06:32
32Andrew Juiliano0:06:45
33Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling- Killington Mountai)0:06:51
34Cory Small (UVM Cycling)0:07:11
35Sean Pantellere (STAMPEDE!)0:07:23
36Michael Wissell (B2C2BOLOCO)0:07:24
37Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling)0:07:52
-2 lapsSheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)
-2 lapsJean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
-2 lapsColin Reuter (crossresults.com)
-2 lapsJohn Burns (Burns Racing)
-2 lapsThomas Gauthier (Pivot Cycles-OTE)
-3 lapsChris Field (Essex County Velo)
-3 lapsDevin Wagner (NYCROSS pb Craft)
-3 lapsEdouard Tougas (Acquisio-ACQ)
-3 lapsNicholas Keough (CRCA Foundation)
-3 lapsJerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX pb BikeReg.com)
-3 lapsJesse Keough (CRCAFoundation)
-3 lapsWilliam Johnson (roskocadence)
-3 lapsCary Fridrich (Mad Alchemy Verge Rider Coopera)
-3 lapsJacob Harris (CreatexBenidorm)
-3 lapsDavid Wilcox (Ride Studio Cafe Endurance Team)
-4 lapsThierry Laliberte (Xprezo-Borsao Factory)
-4 lapsKailin Waterman (Bicycle blue bookHRSRocklobster)
-4 lapsRyan Ramirez (The Pony Shop)
-4 lapsAndrew Loaiza (Thump Cycling pb Turin)
-4 lapsMark Shannon (Seasucker)
-4 lapsJules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)
-5 lapsSean Dunlea (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
-5 lapsDavid Devine (unattached)
DNFJustin Lindine (Redline Factory NBX)
DNFAllen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
DNFAdam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road)
DNFJake Wells (Stan's No Tubes)
DNFSamuel O'Keefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling)
DNFForrest Conrad (UVM Cycling)
DNFChristopher Merola (Laughing Dog)
DNFCharles Schubert (CUPPOWGeekhouseB2C2)
DNFAdam Sullivan (Grinta Cycling Team)
DNFJoseph Near (Massachusetts Institute of Tech)
DNFAlec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)
DNFIan Schon (B2C2)
DNFMatthew Sousa (CuppowGeekhouseB2C2)
DNSJesse Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
DNSAlex Ryan (Mock Orange PRO CX Team)
(

