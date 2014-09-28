Gran Prix of Gloucester: Powers makes it two wins in two days
James Driscoll and Lukas Winterberg complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|1:02:41
|2
|James Driscoll (Raleigh Cl+¬ment)
|0:00:08
|3
|Lukas Winterberg (MG-Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|4
|Curtis White (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld.c)
|0:01:02
|5
|Cameron Dodge (PURE ENERGYSCOTT BIKES)
|6
|Jeremy Durrin (Team Neon Velo)
|0:01:23
|7
|Ben Berden (RaleighClement)
|0:01:31
|8
|Dan Timmerman (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)
|0:01:38
|9
|Stephen Hyde (JAM Fund NCC)
|0:01:55
|10
|Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle SportYoga Glo)
|0:02:01
|11
|Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel Shimano POC)
|0:02:15
|12
|Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX)
|0:02:26
|13
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|0:02:40
|14
|Anthony Clark (JAM Fund NCC)
|0:02:46
|15
|Timothy Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)
|16
|Dylan McNicholas (POLARTEC)
|0:02:55
|17
|Christian Favata (TRT BICYCLES)
|0:03:18
|18
|Jonathan Page (FujiSPY)
|0:03:35
|19
|Kerry Werner (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
|0:03:57
|20
|Daniel Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIESSIMPLEHUMANRICH)
|0:03:58
|21
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|0:04:35
|22
|Hugo Robinson (NEON VELO CYCLING TEAM)
|0:04:41
|23
|Lewis Gaffney (American Classic Pro Cyclocross)
|0:04:44
|24
|Andrew L'Esperance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:04:56
|25
|Joshua Dillon (Joe's Garage pb BikeReg.com)
|26
|Scott Smith (JAM Fund NCC Family Bike)
|0:05:04
|27
|Austin Vincent (CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team)
|0:05:17
|28
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:05:48
|29
|Alexander Revell (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.)
|0:05:49
|30
|Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)
|0:06:17
|31
|Aaron Oakes (NYCROSS pb Craft)
|0:06:32
|32
|Andrew Juiliano
|0:06:45
|33
|Jonah Meadvancort (KMS Cycling- Killington Mountai)
|0:06:51
|34
|Cory Small (UVM Cycling)
|0:07:11
|35
|Sean Pantellere (STAMPEDE!)
|0:07:23
|36
|Michael Wissell (B2C2BOLOCO)
|0:07:24
|37
|Devin Riley (Threshold Cycling)
|0:07:52
|-2 laps
|Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)
|-2 laps
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|-2 laps
|Colin Reuter (crossresults.com)
|-2 laps
|John Burns (Burns Racing)
|-2 laps
|Thomas Gauthier (Pivot Cycles-OTE)
|-3 laps
|Chris Field (Essex County Velo)
|-3 laps
|Devin Wagner (NYCROSS pb Craft)
|-3 laps
|Edouard Tougas (Acquisio-ACQ)
|-3 laps
|Nicholas Keough (CRCA Foundation)
|-3 laps
|Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX pb BikeReg.com)
|-3 laps
|Jesse Keough (CRCAFoundation)
|-3 laps
|William Johnson (roskocadence)
|-3 laps
|Cary Fridrich (Mad Alchemy Verge Rider Coopera)
|-3 laps
|Jacob Harris (CreatexBenidorm)
|-3 laps
|David Wilcox (Ride Studio Cafe Endurance Team)
|-4 laps
|Thierry Laliberte (Xprezo-Borsao Factory)
|-4 laps
|Kailin Waterman (Bicycle blue bookHRSRocklobster)
|-4 laps
|Ryan Ramirez (The Pony Shop)
|-4 laps
|Andrew Loaiza (Thump Cycling pb Turin)
|-4 laps
|Mark Shannon (Seasucker)
|-4 laps
|Jules Goguely (Rhode Island School of Design)
|-5 laps
|Sean Dunlea (Neon Velo Cycling Team)
|-5 laps
|David Devine (unattached)
|DNF
|Justin Lindine (Redline Factory NBX)
|DNF
|Allen Krughoff (Noosa Professional Cyclocross T)
|DNF
|Adam Craig (Giant Factory Off-Road)
|DNF
|Jake Wells (Stan's No Tubes)
|DNF
|Samuel O'Keefe (C3 - Twenty20 Cycling)
|DNF
|Forrest Conrad (UVM Cycling)
|DNF
|Christopher Merola (Laughing Dog)
|DNF
|Charles Schubert (CUPPOWGeekhouseB2C2)
|DNF
|Adam Sullivan (Grinta Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Joseph Near (Massachusetts Institute of Tech)
|DNF
|Alec Hoover (Table Rock Tours)
|DNF
|Ian Schon (B2C2)
|DNF
|Matthew Sousa (CuppowGeekhouseB2C2)
|DNS
|Jesse Anthony (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategi)
|DNS
|Alex Ryan (Mock Orange PRO CX Team)
