Lahsaini prevails for elite championship
Ichou earns U23 title
Time Trial: Ifrane -
|1
|Mouhcine Lahsaini
|0:42:12
|2
|Abdelati Saadoune
|0:01:19
|3
|Ismail Ayoune
|0:01:41
|4
|Adil Jelloul
|0:02:01
|5
|Larbi El Amine Arara
|0:02:49
|6
|Essaïd Abelouache
|0:03:05
|7
|Mohamed Hajjoub
|0:03:37
|8
|Noureddine Ouarchi
|0:03:59
|9
|Mohammed Said Elammoury
|0:04:19
|10
|Hafid Boubia
|0:05:01
|1
|Mohcine Ichou
|0:44:34
|2
|Lahcen Saber
|0:00:30
|3
|Ahmed Lhanafi
|0:00:38
