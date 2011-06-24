Trending

Lahsaini prevails for elite championship

Ichou earns U23 title

Elite Men
1Mouhcine Lahsaini0:42:12
2Abdelati Saadoune0:01:19
3Ismail Ayoune0:01:41
4Adil Jelloul0:02:01
5Larbi El Amine Arara0:02:49
6Essaïd Abelouache0:03:05
7Mohamed Hajjoub0:03:37
8Noureddine Ouarchi0:03:59
9Mohammed Said Elammoury0:04:19
10Hafid Boubia0:05:01

U23 Men
1Mohcine Ichou0:44:34
2Lahcen Saber0:00:30
3Ahmed Lhanafi0:00:38

Latest on Cyclingnews