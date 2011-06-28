Trending

Adil Jelloul takes his fifth championship

Breakaway companions Abelouache and Saadoune complete podium

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adil Jelloul (Mar)3:50:22
2Essaïd Abelouache (Mar)0:00:01
3Abdelati Saadoune (Mar)0:00:02
4Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar)0:01:58
5Mohammed Said Elammoury (Mar)0:01:59
6Adnane Aarbia (Mar)0:02:00
7Mohamed Hajjoub (Mar)
8Ahmed Oulkob (Mar)0:03:03
9Brahim Misbah (Mar)
10Hafid Boubia (Mar)
11Driss Hnini (Mar)
12Toufik Mamouni (Mar)
13Hassan Zahboune (Mar)
14Hassan Sbai (Mar)
15Mouhcine El Hamssassi (Mar)
16Aimad Bouchtaoui (Mar)
17Bouchaib Zahraoui (Mar)
18Younes El Fizazi (Mar)
19Hassan Gassi (Mar)
20Zouhair Ait Mouiss (Mar)

