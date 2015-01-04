Image 1 of 21 Caleb Ewan on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 21 Greg Henderson is here to get in some early season form (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 21 The peloton stretch out up the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) tests out the opposition (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 21 Cameron Meyer plays super domestique for Ewan with two laps to go (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 7 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) comes out on top (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 8 of 21 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 9 of 21 The men's podium at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 10 of 21 Ben Hill was once again on the attack (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 11 of 21 The men's peloton on the back straight (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 12 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) is all smiles (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 13 of 21 Chloe Hosking lines up for the toughest stage of the series (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 14 of 21 Tiffany Cromwell was a favourite for the stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 15 of 21 Amanda Spratt working tirelessly for her team (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 16 of 21 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) in action (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 17 of 21 Peta Mullens attacks at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 18 of 21 Tiffany Cromwell in action at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 19 of 21 Peta Mullens wins the women's race (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 20 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) on the startline at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 21 of 21 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com)

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) continued his successful start to the season with his third straight victory in Portarlington at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic after another impressive leadout from his teammates.

The first year professional edged out Steele von Hoff (Avanti Racing) and Alexander Edmondson (SASI) in the race to the line and in doing so cemented his lead in the overall with one stage remaining.

“I am a little bit surprised. You never know how your form is going to be coming into the first part of the year,” Ewan said after the race.





Portarlington offered up a more challenging course than in previous days and Orica came into the event with one eye on supporting Cameron Meyer but with Ewan in such form they quickly reassessed the situation with Meyer unable to break clear of the peloton.

“We came into this race with a few different plans so it took the pressure right off me,” Ewan added. “Unfortunately for Cam he didn’t get away, there were a few strong guys here, and it worked perfectly for me in the end.”

In the women’s race Peta Mullens escaped to victory and held off the chasing peloton by 24 seconds to take her first win of the season.

Former World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under) led the peloton home with Lauren Kitchen taking third. Overall leader Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) finished fifth to retain her two point lead at the top of the standings.

The Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic ends on Monday.

