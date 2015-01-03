Ewan and Elvin swoop to victory for Orica at Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic
Orica pair secure double win for home team
Race 2: Eastern Gardens, Geelong - Eastern Gardens, Geelong
Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) made it back-to-back wins on day two of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic in Eastern Park Geelong on Saturday with another powerful display of his sprinting talent.
The first year professional made use of his Orica teammates' strong leadout to win ahead of Mitchel Docker (Orica GreenEdge) and Richard Kluge (Total Rush Hyster). Michael Hepburn capped an excellent performance for Orica with fourth.
"As you saw the boys pretty much rode on the front from start to finish and blew the race to pieces. I didn’t have to touch the wind the whole race” Ewan said in a team press release.
"That was the plan for Mitch [Docker] to lead me out at the finish. The other guys took Mitch, Michael Hepburn and I to 500metres to go and once they hit the front the race was done.”
Ewan’s win strengthened his grip of the leader’s jersey and he now leads Greg Henderson, 24 points to 13, with two days remaining.
Earlier in the day Elvin started her season with a flyer with a dominant performance in the women’s race. The Australian national champion didn’t wait for a sprint, instead choosing to attack early in the race before establishing an unassailable lead.
She finished over a minute clear of the field with teammate Loes Gunnewijk (Orica AIS) finishing second and day one winner Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) in third.
“It’s very lonely out there. It’s not the best way to win a bike race but it’s also a fantasy way to win a bike race too, on your own,” Elvin said in a team statement.
“I am going to go to bed with a big smile on my face,” Elvin said. “I have been feeling awesome in training so it’s nice to come here and get a good result.”
Hosking remains at the top of the standings on 20 points with Elvin three points back.
