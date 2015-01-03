Image 1 of 21 Caleb Ewan might become an expert at this (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 21 Chloe Hosking against the Geelong waterfront (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 21 The womens field head into a strong head wind (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 21 Gracie Elvin on her ambitous attack (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 21 Eileen Roe racing in the summer heat (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 21 Gracie Elvin (Orica AIS) takes the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 21 The Orica AIS women enjoy their win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 21 Ben Hill lines up on the start line and looking keen (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 21 The men's field race along the windswept coast line (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 21 Damian Howson leads the peloton (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 21 Miles Scotson leads a small break in pursuit of the leaders (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 21 Caleb Ewan in the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 21 Orica Greenedge took control of the main group (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 21 Ben Hill and Aaron Gate tried their luck (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 21 Miles Scotson made a strong attack late in the race (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 21 Caleb Ewan stayed with his strong teammates (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 21 Miles Scotson was holding off the group, but not for long (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 21 Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) takes an easy win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 21 Chloe Hosking looking pretty happy in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 21 The men's podium after two days of racing (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 21 Caleb Ewan on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) made it back-to-back wins on day two of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic in Eastern Park Geelong on Saturday with another powerful display of his sprinting talent.

The first year professional made use of his Orica teammates' strong leadout to win ahead of Mitchel Docker (Orica GreenEdge) and Richard Kluge (Total Rush Hyster). Michael Hepburn capped an excellent performance for Orica with fourth.

"As you saw the boys pretty much rode on the front from start to finish and blew the race to pieces. I didn’t have to touch the wind the whole race” Ewan said in a team press release.

"That was the plan for Mitch [Docker] to lead me out at the finish. The other guys took Mitch, Michael Hepburn and I to 500metres to go and once they hit the front the race was done.”

Ewan’s win strengthened his grip of the leader’s jersey and he now leads Greg Henderson, 24 points to 13, with two days remaining.

Earlier in the day Elvin started her season with a flyer with a dominant performance in the women’s race. The Australian national champion didn’t wait for a sprint, instead choosing to attack early in the race before establishing an unassailable lead.

She finished over a minute clear of the field with teammate Loes Gunnewijk (Orica AIS) finishing second and day one winner Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) in third.

“It’s very lonely out there. It’s not the best way to win a bike race but it’s also a fantasy way to win a bike race too, on your own,” Elvin said in a team statement.

“I am going to go to bed with a big smile on my face,” Elvin said. “I have been feeling awesome in training so it’s nice to come here and get a good result.”

Hosking remains at the top of the standings on 20 points with Elvin three points back.

