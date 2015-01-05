Trending

Henderson wins Williamstown criterium as Ewan claims overall victory

Hosking secures women's overall victory with Bronzini winning final stage

Image 1 of 22

Greg Henderson takes the win in front of a large crowd

Greg Henderson takes the win in front of a large crowd
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 22

Greg Henderson was all smiles after his win

Greg Henderson was all smiles after his win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 22

Georgia Bronzini having fun on the podium

Georgia Bronzini having fun on the podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 22

Don't drop the trophy Chloe!

Don't drop the trophy Chloe!
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 22

Chloe Hosking is this years winner

Chloe Hosking is this years winner
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 22

Greg Henderson on the podium

Greg Henderson on the podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 22

The Orica-AIS riders took out the teams prize

The Orica-AIS riders took out the teams prize
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 22

Ben Hill won the sprinters jersey

Ben Hill won the sprinters jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 22

Caleb Ewan with his trophy

Caleb Ewan with his trophy
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 22

Caleb Ewan took things into his own hands as the break were slipping away

Caleb Ewan took things into his own hands as the break were slipping away
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 22

Greg Henderson was working hard in the break

Greg Henderson was working hard in the break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 22

The peloton strung out

The peloton strung out
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 22

Chloe Hosking was looking confident prior to the final stage

Chloe Hosking was looking confident prior to the final stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 22

Giorgia Bronzini was on the prowl

Giorgia Bronzini was on the prowl
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 22

Shannon Malseed goes on the attack

Shannon Malseed goes on the attack
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 22

Orica AIS were constantly attacking all day

Orica AIS were constantly attacking all day
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 22

Tiffany Cromwell staying the bunch

Tiffany Cromwell staying the bunch
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 22

Giorgia Bronzini takes a close win ahead of Kimberly Wells

Giorgia Bronzini takes a close win ahead of Kimberly Wells
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 22

Caleb Ewan takes to the start line

Caleb Ewan takes to the start line
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 22

Team Budget Forklifts went to the front early on

Team Budget Forklifts went to the front early on
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 22

The Break that eventuated

The Break that eventuated
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 22

Caleb Ewan letting the bubbly flow freely

Caleb Ewan letting the bubbly flow freely
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Greg Henderson interrupted Caleb Ewan’s winning start to 2015 on the final leg of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic in Williamstown but the Orica-GreenEdge man’s fifth place finish was enough to secure overall victory in the series.

Ewan held a commanding lead after winning the first three stages of the Bay Crits and he was able to maintain a watching brief when the decisive break forged clear early on during the one-hour race, as Henderson and Roger Kluge (Total Rush Hyster) powered away.

They were tracked by Ewan’s GreenEdge teammate Michael Hepburn and Chris Hamilton (Avanti Racing), and they managed to stay clear for the remainder of the race, finishing some 45 seconds up on the main peloton.

Henderson, so aggressive throughout the four-race series, took out the sprint for stage victory ahead of Hepburn, while Kluge took third. Behind, Ewan surged through to land the group sprint for fifth place in front of Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Racing).

It was Ewan’s second time claiming overall victory at the Bay Crits. In the opening days of his first full season with Orica-GreenEdge, however, this year’s win had a different flavour to his 2013 triumph even if the emotions were similar.

“It feels just as good and also to win as a pro,” Ewan said. “Coming here as a pro you have a bit more pressure on you to perform but coming here before it was a great achievement just to beat the pros.”

Hepburn’s presence in the winning move meant that Orica-GreenEdge made had no pressing need to bring Ewan back into contention for a possible fourth victory from four stages.

“It would have been nice to get but at the end of the day it didn’t really matter,” Ewan said. “It was good to be able to let Heppy go and race for himself instead of just riding on the front for me.”

The final leg of the women’s series was claimed by Giorgia Bronzini, who produced a typically explosive sprint to win in Williamstown but the overall victory fell to her Wiggle-Down Under teammate Chloe Hosking, who claimed third on the day.

Hosking was the winner on the opening day of racing and a consistent performer through the entire series and she finished five points clear of Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) atop the leaderboard to secure his second successive overall victory at the Bay Crits.

 

Williamstown criterium results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZ National Team)12pts
2Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge)10
3Roger Kluge (Total Rush Hyster)8
4Chris Hamilton (Avanti Racing)7
5Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)6
6Steele von Hoff (Avanti Racing)5
7Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)4
8Angus Tobin (Health.com.au-Search2retain)3
9Jonathan Cantwell (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League)2
10Kristian House (JLT Condor p/b Mavic)1

Final men's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)42pts
2Greg Henderson (NZ National Team)25
3Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge)17
4Roger Kluge (Total Rush Hyster)16
5Steele von Hoff (Avanti Racing)15
6Ian Bibby (Chain Reaction)12
7Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing)11
8Joseph Lewis (Total Rush Hyster)11
9Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEdge)10
10Jonathan Cantwell (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League)8

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under)12pts
2Kimberley Wells (Roxsolt)10
3Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under)8
4Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)7
5Elizabeth Williams (Orica-AIS)6
6Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)5
7Emily Collins (SUVelo Racing)4
8Racquel Sheath (Holden Women's Cycling)3
9Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling)2
10Verita Stewart (Specialized Securitor)1

Final women's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under)34pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)29
3Elizabeth Williams (Orica-AIS)26
4Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under)24
5Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)24
6Peta Mullens19
7Kimberley Wells (Roxsolt)14
8Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling)13
9Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS)12
10Emily Collins (SUVelo Racing)10

 

Latest on Cyclingnews