Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) claimed opening day wins in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on Friday with both riders winning from sprints.

Ewan came out on top against Greg Henderson (NZ National Team) and Ian Bibby after just over an hour of racing. Ewan leads the overall race by two points ahead of Henderson.

Hosking marked her debut for Wiggle Down Under, having signed at the end of 2014, with an important win on home soil. The former Hitech rider put in a commanding performance to beat Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)Elizabeth Williams(Orica-AIS). Hosking leads the overall standings with three days remaining in the race.

Ewan and Henderon broke clear of the field early in the race and held off the remnants of the field until the finish.

"I just got in the right move," Ewan said in a team press release. " Henderson has done that before here, raced like that and won, so I knew when he went that it could be the race so I had to jump on it straight away."

"I was glad the peloton were pulled out early,” Ewan continued. “I didn’t want to get involved with them because it upsets everything and I don’t think that would be fair for either of us. I thought [Henderson] was going to sit on me for the full last lap but he came through and wanted to lead it out and that worked perfectly for me."

In the women's race Hosking formed part of a five-rider group that split from the peloton roughly half-way through the race. The move included Williams, Kitchen Peta Mullens, and Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women’s Cycling).

"We went away about 25 minutes into the race, and all the big teams were in there, so I think the peloton was like: ‘we’re happy with that.’" Hosking said in a team press release.

"I was confident; I knew the girls in there, and I thought I had it over them in the sprint. But then also having Bronzini in the back there took a lot of pressure off, and gave me a pretty easy ride."

"It was pretty aggressive,” Hosking continued. “Roxsolt was pretty aggressive in the beginning, and we had Emilia [Fahlin] and Eileen [Roe] up there covering everything. But we knew we had Bronzini and I, so we wanted to make sure we were represented in anything that really went, and as it just turned out I ended up in a break!I just looked around and thought: ‘okay, they’re letting us go!’"

Results - Men

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge ) 1:00:51 2 Greg Henderson (NZ National Team) 3 Ian Bibby (Chain Reaction) 4 Luke Parker (Total Rush Hyster) 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League) 6 Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing) 7 Joseph Lewis (Total Rush Hyster) 8 Benjamin Hill (Chartermason Giant Racing) 9 Kristian House (JLT Condor p/b Mavic) 10 Alder Martz (Health.com.au-Search2Retain) 11 Aaron Gate (NZ National Team) 12 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing) 13 James Mowatt (Data #3 Symantec Racing) 14 Mark Williams (Data #3 Symantec Racing) 15 Angus Morton (Chain Reaction) 16 Lachlan Morton (Chain Reaction) 0:00:01 17 Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Racing) 0:00:03 18 Chris Hamilton (Avanti Racing) 0:00:08 19 Richard Kluge (Total Rush Hyster) 0:00:12 DNF Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) DNF Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge) DNF Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing) DNF Aaron Donnelly (Avanti Racing) DNF Patrick Shaw (Avanti Racing) DNF Pieter Bulling (NZ National Team) DNF Alex Frame (NZ National Team) DNF Cameron Karwowski (NZ National Team) DNF Marc Ryan (NZ National Team) DNF Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Josh Berry (Team Budget Forklifts) DNF Felix English (JLT Condor p/b Mavic) DNF Harry Tanfield (JLT Condor p/b Mavic) DNF Mike Cumming (JLT Condor p/b Mavic) DNF Tom Moses (JLT Condor p/b Mavic) DNF Ed Laverack (JLT Condor p/b Mavic) DNF Matthew Slee (AMR Renault Racing) DNF Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing) DNF Aaron Watts (AMR Renault Racing) DNF Callan Douglas (AMR Renault Racing) DNF Cameron Fraser (AMR Renault Racing) DNF Russell Menzies (AMR Renault Racing) DNF Jesse Kerrison (Chain Reaction) DNF Lawrence Carpenter (Chain Reaction) DNF Kyle Thompson (Chain Reaction) DNF Joshua Taylor (Chartermason Giant Racing) DNF Jake Magee (Chartermason Giant Racing) DNF Ryan Macanally (Chartermason Giant Racing) DNF Paul Van Der Ploeg (Chartermason Giant Racing) DNF Sam Crome (Chartermason Giant Racing) DNF Stuart Shaw (Health.com.au-Search2Retain) DNF Michael Rice (Health.com.au-Search2Retain) DNF Angus Tobin (Health.com.au-Search2Retain) DNF Tim Guy (Health.com.au-Search2Retain) DNF Sam Dobbs (Health.com.au-Search2Retain) DNF Jason Lowndes (Team Seight) DNF Jordan Stannus (Team Seight) DNF Zane Hunter (Team Seight) DNF Lachlan Holliday (Team Seight) DNF Liam Magennis (Team Seight) DNF Evan Hull (Team Seight) DNF Jarryd Jones (Wormall CCS) DNF Matthew Lane (Wormall CCS) DNF Dane Frey (Wormall CCS) DNF Russell Gill (Wormall CCS) DNF Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Wormall CCS) DNF Patrick Lane (Total Rush Hyster) DNF David Kelly (Total Rush Hyster) DNF James Cummings (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Chris Winn (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League) DNF Cameron Clamp (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League) DNF Chris Stack (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League) DNF Morgan Smith (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League) DNF Tyler Spurrell (Data #3 Symantec Racing) DNF Scott Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing) DNF Ben Carman (Data #3 Symantec Racing) DNF George Tansley (SASI) DNF Robert Mccarthy (SASI) DNF Tom Kaesler (SASI) DNF Alexander Smyth (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League) DNS Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) DNS Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEdge) DNS Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge) DNS Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget Forklifts) DNS Samuel Lane (Wormall CCS) DNS Harry Carpenter (SASI)

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Parker (Total Rush Hyster) 3 pts 2 Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing) 2 3 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing) 3 pts 2 Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge) 2 3 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZ National Team) 3 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Total Rush Hyster) 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) 12 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZ National Team) 10 3 Ian Bibby (Chain Reaction) 8 4 Luke Parker (Total Rush Hyster) 7 5 Jonathan Cantwell (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League) 6 6 Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing) 5 7 Joseph Lewis (Total Rush Hyster) 4 8 Benjamin Hill (Chartermason Giant Racing) 3 9 Kristian House (JLT Condor p/b Mavic) 2 10 Alder Martz (Health.com.uu-Search2Retain) 1

Sprint Ace Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) 4 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZ National Team) 3 3 Luke Parker (Total Rush Hyster) 3 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing) 3 5 Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing) 2 6 Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge) 2 7 Joseph Lewis (Total Rush Hyster) 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 12 pts 2 Total Rush Hyster 11 3 NZ National Team 10 4 Chain Reaction 8 5 Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League 6 6 Data #3 Symantec Racing 5 7 Chartermason Giant Racing 3 8 JLT Condor p/b Mavic 2 9 Health.com.au-Search2Retain 1

Results - Women

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) 44:52:00 2 Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) 3 Elizabeth Williams (Orica-AIS) 4 Peta Mullens 5 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling) 6 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) 0:00:19 7 Kimberley Wells (Roxsolt) 8 Emily Collins (Suvelo Racing) 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under) 10 Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore) 11 Racquel Sheath (Holden Women's Cycling) 12 Nicole Moerig 13 Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor) 0:00:23 14 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 15 Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS) 16 Tayla Evans (Bicycle Superstore) 17 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling) 18 Joanne Hogan (Roxsolt) 19 Verita Stewart (Specialized Securitor) 20 Loren Rowney (Roxsolt) 21 Tiffany Cromwell (Roxsolt) 0:00:28 22 Carlee Taylor (Roxsolt) 23 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor) 24 Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle Down Under) 25 Jessica Mundy (Wiggle Down Under) 0:00:31 26 Eileen Roe (Wiggle Down Under) 27 Georgia Williams (Novotel Geelong) 28 Nicole Whitburn (Bicycle Superstore) DNF Georgia Baker (Wiggle Down Under) DNF Emma Viotto (Bicycle Superstore) DNF Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore) DNF Margeaux Thompson (Bikebug/Next Gen) DNF Sarah Knights (Bikebug/Next Gen) DNF Jessica Lane (Bikebug/Next Gen) DNF Georgina Beech (Bikebug/Next Gen) DNF Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Securitor) DNF Marissa Madden (Suvelo Racing) DNF Stephanie Lord (Suvelo Racing) DNF Sara Ferrarra (Novotel Geelong) DNF Julia Kalotas (Novotel Geelong) DNF Chloe Mcintosh (Novotel Geelong) DNF Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Holden Women's Cycling) DNF Carley Mckay DNF Erin Kinnealy DNF Naima Diesner DNF Laura Vainionpaa DNS Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) DNS Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor) DNS Karen Elzing (Suvelo Racing)

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Hogan (Roxsolt) 3 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS) 2 3 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling) 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) 2 3 Peta Mullens 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) 12 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) 10 3 Elizabeth Williams (Orica-AIS) 8 4 Peta Mullens 7 5 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling) 6 6 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) 5 7 Kimberley Wells (Roxsolt) 4 8 Emily Collins (Suvelo Racing) 3 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under) 2 10 Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore) 1

Sprint Ace Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) 3 pts 2 Joanne Hogan (Roxsolt) 3 3 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) 2 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS) 2 5 Peta Mullens 1 6 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling) 1