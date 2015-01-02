Ewan and Hosking win Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic openers
Australian race season up and running
Race 1: Richie Boulevarde, Geelong - Richie Boulevarde, Geelong
Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) claimed opening day wins in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on Friday with both riders winning from sprints.
Ewan came out on top against Greg Henderson (NZ National Team) and Ian Bibby after just over an hour of racing. Ewan leads the overall race by two points ahead of Henderson.
Hosking marked her debut for Wiggle Down Under, having signed at the end of 2014, with an important win on home soil. The former Hitech rider put in a commanding performance to beat Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)Elizabeth Williams(Orica-AIS). Hosking leads the overall standings with three days remaining in the race.
Ewan and Henderon broke clear of the field early in the race and held off the remnants of the field until the finish.
"I just got in the right move," Ewan said in a team press release. " Henderson has done that before here, raced like that and won, so I knew when he went that it could be the race so I had to jump on it straight away."
"I was glad the peloton were pulled out early,” Ewan continued. “I didn’t want to get involved with them because it upsets everything and I don’t think that would be fair for either of us. I thought [Henderson] was going to sit on me for the full last lap but he came through and wanted to lead it out and that worked perfectly for me."
In the women's race Hosking formed part of a five-rider group that split from the peloton roughly half-way through the race. The move included Williams, Kitchen Peta Mullens, and Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women’s Cycling).
"We went away about 25 minutes into the race, and all the big teams were in there, so I think the peloton was like: ‘we’re happy with that.’" Hosking said in a team press release.
"I was confident; I knew the girls in there, and I thought I had it over them in the sprint. But then also having Bronzini in the back there took a lot of pressure off, and gave me a pretty easy ride."
"It was pretty aggressive,” Hosking continued. “Roxsolt was pretty aggressive in the beginning, and we had Emilia [Fahlin] and Eileen [Roe] up there covering everything. But we knew we had Bronzini and I, so we wanted to make sure we were represented in anything that really went, and as it just turned out I ended up in a break!I just looked around and thought: ‘okay, they’re letting us go!’"
Results - Men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge )
|1:00:51
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZ National Team)
|3
|Ian Bibby (Chain Reaction)
|4
|Luke Parker (Total Rush Hyster)
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League)
|6
|Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing)
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Total Rush Hyster)
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Chartermason Giant Racing)
|9
|Kristian House (JLT Condor p/b Mavic)
|10
|Alder Martz (Health.com.au-Search2Retain)
|11
|Aaron Gate (NZ National Team)
|12
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing)
|13
|James Mowatt (Data #3 Symantec Racing)
|14
|Mark Williams (Data #3 Symantec Racing)
|15
|Angus Morton (Chain Reaction)
|16
|Lachlan Morton (Chain Reaction)
|0:00:01
|17
|Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Racing)
|0:00:03
|18
|Chris Hamilton (Avanti Racing)
|0:00:08
|19
|Richard Kluge (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:00:12
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge)
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge)
|DNF
|Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Racing)
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly (Avanti Racing)
|DNF
|Patrick Shaw (Avanti Racing)
|DNF
|Pieter Bulling (NZ National Team)
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZ National Team)
|DNF
|Cameron Karwowski (NZ National Team)
|DNF
|Marc Ryan (NZ National Team)
|DNF
|Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Josh Berry (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Felix English (JLT Condor p/b Mavic)
|DNF
|Harry Tanfield (JLT Condor p/b Mavic)
|DNF
|Mike Cumming (JLT Condor p/b Mavic)
|DNF
|Tom Moses (JLT Condor p/b Mavic)
|DNF
|Ed Laverack (JLT Condor p/b Mavic)
|DNF
|Matthew Slee (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Dylan Sunderland (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Aaron Watts (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Callan Douglas (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Cameron Fraser (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Russell Menzies (AMR Renault Racing)
|DNF
|Jesse Kerrison (Chain Reaction)
|DNF
|Lawrence Carpenter (Chain Reaction)
|DNF
|Kyle Thompson (Chain Reaction)
|DNF
|Joshua Taylor (Chartermason Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Jake Magee (Chartermason Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Ryan Macanally (Chartermason Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Chartermason Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Sam Crome (Chartermason Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Stuart Shaw (Health.com.au-Search2Retain)
|DNF
|Michael Rice (Health.com.au-Search2Retain)
|DNF
|Angus Tobin (Health.com.au-Search2Retain)
|DNF
|Tim Guy (Health.com.au-Search2Retain)
|DNF
|Sam Dobbs (Health.com.au-Search2Retain)
|DNF
|Jason Lowndes (Team Seight)
|DNF
|Jordan Stannus (Team Seight)
|DNF
|Zane Hunter (Team Seight)
|DNF
|Lachlan Holliday (Team Seight)
|DNF
|Liam Magennis (Team Seight)
|DNF
|Evan Hull (Team Seight)
|DNF
|Jarryd Jones (Wormall CCS)
|DNF
|Matthew Lane (Wormall CCS)
|DNF
|Dane Frey (Wormall CCS)
|DNF
|Russell Gill (Wormall CCS)
|DNF
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (Wormall CCS)
|DNF
|Patrick Lane (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|David Kelly (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|James Cummings (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|Chris Winn (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League)
|DNF
|Cameron Clamp (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League)
|DNF
|Chris Stack (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League)
|DNF
|Morgan Smith (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League)
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell (Data #3 Symantec Racing)
|DNF
|Scott Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing)
|DNF
|Ben Carman (Data #3 Symantec Racing)
|DNF
|George Tansley (SASI)
|DNF
|Robert Mccarthy (SASI)
|DNF
|Tom Kaesler (SASI)
|DNF
|Alexander Smyth (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League)
|DNS
|Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge)
|DNS
|Mitchell Docker (Orica GreenEdge)
|DNS
|Damien Howson (Orica GreenEdge)
|DNS
|Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNS
|Samuel Lane (Wormall CCS)
|DNS
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Parker (Total Rush Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing)
|2
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge)
|2
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZ National Team)
|3
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)
|2
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Total Rush Hyster)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)
|12
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZ National Team)
|10
|3
|Ian Bibby (Chain Reaction)
|8
|4
|Luke Parker (Total Rush Hyster)
|7
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League)
|6
|6
|Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing)
|5
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Total Rush Hyster)
|4
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Chartermason Giant Racing)
|3
|9
|Kristian House (JLT Condor p/b Mavic)
|2
|10
|Alder Martz (Health.com.uu-Search2Retain)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)
|4
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZ National Team)
|3
|3
|Luke Parker (Total Rush Hyster)
|3
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Racing)
|3
|5
|Ryan Thomas (Data #3 Symantec Racing)
|2
|6
|Michael Hepburn (Orica GreenEdge)
|2
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Total Rush Hyster)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12
|pts
|2
|Total Rush Hyster
|11
|3
|NZ National Team
|10
|4
|Chain Reaction
|8
|5
|Swift Carbon Melbourne Cycling League
|6
|6
|Data #3 Symantec Racing
|5
|7
|Chartermason Giant Racing
|3
|8
|JLT Condor p/b Mavic
|2
|9
|Health.com.au-Search2Retain
|1
Results - Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under)
|44:52:00
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)
|3
|Elizabeth Williams (Orica-AIS)
|4
|Peta Mullens
|5
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling)
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
|0:00:19
|7
|Kimberley Wells (Roxsolt)
|8
|Emily Collins (Suvelo Racing)
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under)
|10
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|11
|Racquel Sheath (Holden Women's Cycling)
|12
|Nicole Moerig
|13
|Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:23
|14
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|15
|Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS)
|16
|Tayla Evans (Bicycle Superstore)
|17
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling)
|18
|Joanne Hogan (Roxsolt)
|19
|Verita Stewart (Specialized Securitor)
|20
|Loren Rowney (Roxsolt)
|21
|Tiffany Cromwell (Roxsolt)
|0:00:28
|22
|Carlee Taylor (Roxsolt)
|23
|Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor)
|24
|Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle Down Under)
|25
|Jessica Mundy (Wiggle Down Under)
|0:00:31
|26
|Eileen Roe (Wiggle Down Under)
|27
|Georgia Williams (Novotel Geelong)
|28
|Nicole Whitburn (Bicycle Superstore)
|DNF
|Georgia Baker (Wiggle Down Under)
|DNF
|Emma Viotto (Bicycle Superstore)
|DNF
|Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)
|DNF
|Margeaux Thompson (Bikebug/Next Gen)
|DNF
|Sarah Knights (Bikebug/Next Gen)
|DNF
|Jessica Lane (Bikebug/Next Gen)
|DNF
|Georgina Beech (Bikebug/Next Gen)
|DNF
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Securitor)
|DNF
|Marissa Madden (Suvelo Racing)
|DNF
|Stephanie Lord (Suvelo Racing)
|DNF
|Sara Ferrarra (Novotel Geelong)
|DNF
|Julia Kalotas (Novotel Geelong)
|DNF
|Chloe Mcintosh (Novotel Geelong)
|DNF
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Holden Women's Cycling)
|DNF
|Carley Mckay
|DNF
|Erin Kinnealy
|DNF
|Naima Diesner
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpaa
|DNS
|Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)
|DNS
|Claire Trembath (Specialized Securitor)
|DNS
|Karen Elzing (Suvelo Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanne Hogan (Roxsolt)
|3
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS)
|2
|3
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under)
|2
|3
|Peta Mullens
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under)
|12
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)
|10
|3
|Elizabeth Williams (Orica-AIS)
|8
|4
|Peta Mullens
|7
|5
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling)
|6
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
|5
|7
|Kimberley Wells (Roxsolt)
|4
|8
|Emily Collins (Suvelo Racing)
|3
|9
|Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under)
|2
|10
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joanne Hogan (Roxsolt)
|3
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under)
|2
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Orica-AIS)
|2
|5
|Peta Mullens
|1
|6
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roxsolt
|14
|pts
|2
|Wiggle Down Under
|14
|3
|Orica-AIS
|13
|4
|Holden Women's Cycling
|6
|5
|Suvelo Racing
|3
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy