Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic past winners
Champions from 1989 to 2014
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Brenton Jones (VIC)
|2013
|Caleb Ewen (NSW)
|2012
|Allan Davis (QLD)
|2011
|Matt Goss (NSW)
|2010
|Chris Sutton (NSW)
|2009
|Graeme Browne (NSW)
|2008
|Mark Renshaw (NSW)
|2007
|Mark Renshaw (NSW)
|2006
|Hilton Clarke (WA)
|2005
|Robbie McEwen (QLD)
|2004
|Baden Cooke (VIC)
|2003
|Robbie McEwen (QLD)
|2002
|Robbie McEwen (QLD)
|2001
|Robbie McEwen (QLD)
|2000
|Brett Aitken (SA)
|1999
|Robbie McEwen (QLD)
|1998
|Brett Aitken (SA)
|1997
|Robbie McEwen (QLD)
|1996
|David McKenzie (VIC)
|1995
|Neil Stephens (ACT)
|1994
|Rik McCaig (VIC)
|1993
|Peter Attard (VIC)
|1992
|Glen Clarke (VIC)
|1991
|Not Held
|1990
|Mornington Peninsula: Glen Clarke (Vic) - Bellarine Peninsula: Glen Clarke (Vic)
|1989
|Mornington Peninsula: Peter Stieger (Sui) - Bellarine Peninsula: Gary Sutton (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|2013
|Melissa Hoskins (WA)
|2012
|Melissa Hoskins (WA)
|2011
|Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
|2010
|Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
|2009
|Kirsty Broun (QLD)
|2008
|Megan Dunne (NSW)
|2007
|Kate Bates (NSW)
|2006
|Katie Mactier (VIC)
|2005
|Oenone Wood (ACT)
|2004
|Oenone Wood (ACT)
|2003
|Kate Bates (NSW)
|2002
|Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
|2001
|Anna Milward (VIC)
|2000
|Karen Barrow (VIC)
|1999
|Anna Wilson (VIC)
|1998
|Anna Wilson (VIC)
|1997
|Sandra Smith (WA)
|1996
|Anna Wilson (VIC)
|1995
|Kathy Watt (VIC)
|1994
|Kathy Watt (VIC)
