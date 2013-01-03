Ewan secures Mitchelton Bay Cycle Classic title
Hoskins finally gets her stage win to secure women's overall
Willliamstown Criterium: -
Mitch Docker (Orica GreenEdge) has won the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic finale in Williamstown in style while Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) maintained his position against his rivals to ensure he held on to overall honours having lead the series from race one earlier in the week.
Harry Carpenter (SASI) finished second behind Docker, while Greg Henderson (Degani Bakery Cafe) was third leading the bunch across the finish line.
Ewan bettered his 2012 result in the series, where he finished as runner up behind Allan Davis by just one point.
"I knew there would be more pressure on me and that I would be much more of a marked man coming into the race but after the first stage it gave me the confidence for the rest of the series,"he explained.
The 18-year-old said that the result was "right up there" with his silver medal from the UCI Road World Championships late last year where he was runner up in the junior men's road race.
"To come here and race with the pros after they've been in Europe, you see then in the Tour [de France] and all these races and then you come here and beat them it's just... I can't really explain it but it's a real honour just to come here and race these guys.
"It was only four or five years ago now that my family came here on holiday to watch it [the Bay Crits] and I remember just thinking it was crazy how fast they were going so to come here and win it is really good.”
Ewan will ride with Cycling Australia's WorldTour Academy squad this season, with the aim of spending most of his time in Europe with his season reaching a crescendo with the World Championships in Italy.
Docker went on the attack within the first 10 minutes, quickly establishing a lead over the peloton. After taking out the first sprint, Docker was joined by Carpenter. Docker had been trailing Henderson and had even told the New Zealander that he need not worry about defending against him.
Once he had his gap on the field, which initially hovered around the 20 second mark, Docker's attention turned to the sprint classification.
"I wanted to make the breakaway worthwhile... At the end I saw that we had 30 seconds and both of us had been doing it fairly comfortably so we put a bit of extra effort in," he explained.
With Carpenter for company, the pair got out to a maximum lead of 44 seconds.
Docker benefitted from savvy teammates Jens Mouris and Luke Durbridge who with three laps remaining moved to the head of the bunch on the roundabout coming off the main straight of the course, and hit the breaks to give the race leaders some added comfort.
"Everyone ended up following their wheels which they probably shouldn't have so it gave us a little bit of extra time to muck around in the sprint as you always do," Docker laughed.
"[The green jersey] was really unexpected. I think it's great for the team."
Hoskins pushed all the way but secures women's title
In the women's event, Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) finally got the stage win she'd been craving, rounding out her successful defence of her 2012 series title. Thursday's race win was her first in the seven races she'd contested in the series over two seasons.
A field of just 17 women were still on the course by the end of the 45 minute race in Williamstown, but the threat still loomed for Hoskins with Peta Mullens (Anytime Fitness / Trek) and Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) pushing the Orica-AIS rider all the way to finish.
Mullens opened up the sprint before the reduced field turned into the final straight but it was Hoskins who crossed the finish line in triumph. The West Australian only needed to finish in the top seven to secure her overall victory.
"What a way to finish," said a relieved Hoskins. "Huge thanks to the girls that led me out in the end and a great way to finish a tour and get the stage win that I'd been chasing for the last two years. I'm very happy.
"I always knew they [Mullens and Wells] were going to be all over me and they were with a lap to go. The only way I was going to win was if I was first into that last corner and that's what I did."
Elite men - Full Results
|1
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:19
|2
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe
|0:00:04
|4
|Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug
|7
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI
|8
|Luke Davidson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:00:06
|9
|Jensen Mouris (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|11
|Russell Gill (Aus) Team SASI
|12
|Robert Jon McCarthy (Aus) Team SASI
|0:00:11
|13
|Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
|14
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|0:00:12
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|16
|Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Grays Online / NZL National Team
|17
|Aaron Buggle (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
|0:00:16
|18
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
|0:00:19
|19
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
|20
|Alex Smythe (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|0:00:25
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|22
|Dean Sanfilippo (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
|0:00:38
|23
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Degani Bakery Cafe
|0:00:56
|24
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
|25
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|0:02:14
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
|DNF
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
|DNF
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
|DNF
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
|DNF
|Luke Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
|DNF
|Felix English (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
|DNF
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
|DNF
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|DNF
|John Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|DNF
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|DNF
|Alex Wohler (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Jessie Kerrison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Blair Windsor (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Peter Loft (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe
|DNF
|Peter English (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe
|DNF
|Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe
|DNF
|Scott Law (Aus) GPM / Data #3
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM / Data #3
|DNF
|Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM / Data #3
|DNF
|Ed White (Aus) GPM / Data #3
|DNF
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM / Data #3
|DNF
|James Boal (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
|DNF
|James Butler (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
|DNF
|Nicholas D’Ambrosio (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
|DNF
|Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
|DNF
|George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI
|DNF
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
|DNF
|Jake Klajnblat (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
|DNF
|Dean Heathcote (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Craig Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug
|DNF
|Richard Lang (Aus) Bikebug
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Aus) Bikebug
|DNS
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
|DNS
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
|1
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
|2
|3
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe
|1
|1
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
|2
|3
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe
|1
|1
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
|2
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe
|1
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug
|23
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe
|14
|3
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|4
|Jensen Mouris (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|5
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|12
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|7
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
|10
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
|10
|9
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|10
|Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|8
|11
|Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
|8
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
|8
|13
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
|7
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug
|5
|15
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|5
|16
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI
|4
|17
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
|4
|18
|Luke Davidson (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|3
|19
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|20
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|2
|21
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
|2
|1
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe
|10
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|4
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
|6
|5
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
|3
|6
|Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
|3
|7
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
|2
|8
|Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug
|2
|10
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe
|2
|11
|Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|1
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM / Data #3
|1
|12
|Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
|1
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|46
|pts
|2
|Bikebug
|28
|3
|Grays Online
|16
|4
|GBR National Team
|15
|5
|Team SASI
|14
|6
|Degani Bakery Caf‚
|14
|7
|Huon Salmon - Genesys
|13
|8
|Rapha Condor JLT
|10
|9
|Drapac Professional
|8
|10
|Team Budgetforklifts
|8
|11
|Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|2
Elite Women - Full Results
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|0:39:18
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|3
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|4
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant
|5
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|6
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|0:00:04
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|8
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|9
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|10
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
|11
|Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|13
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|0:00:09
|14
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|0:00:15
|15
|Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|0:00:17
|16
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|0:00:21
|17
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|0:00:23
|DNF
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco VIS
|DNF
|Chloe MacConville (Aus) Jayco VIS
|DNF
|Jessica Alen (Aus) Jayco VIS
|DNF
|Emma Bilston (Aus) Jayco VIS
|DNF
|Naomi Williams (Aus) Liv / Giant
|DNF
|Gayle Brownlee (Aus) Liv / Giant
|DNF
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Liv / Giant
|DNF
|Judith Louise Betts (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
|DNF
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
|DNF
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
|DNF
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
|DNF
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|DNF
|Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|DNF
|Holly Harris (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|DNF
|Kirsty Glover (Aus)
|DNF
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|DNF
|Carla Franson (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|DNF
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|DNF
|Sophie Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Sequoia Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Christie Glover (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Josie Simpson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Leonie Burford (Aus)
|DNF
|Kirsten Howard (Aus)
|DNF
|Lara Batkin (Aus)
|DNF
|Holly Hawtin (Aus)
|DNF
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus)
|DNF
|Nina Greig-Towers (Aus)
|DNF
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus)
|DNF
|Hayley Jones (Aus)
|DNF
|Kate Mullarkey (Aus)
|DNF
|Jessie McLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|DNS
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Jayco VIS
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|2
|3
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|1
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|2
|3
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|32
|pts
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|23
|3
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|20
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|17
|5
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant
|13
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|11
|7
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|8
|8
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
|7
|9
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|7
|10
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
|6
|12
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|5
|13
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco VIS
|4
|14
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|3
|15
|Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|3
|16
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|3
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant
|2
|19
|Kirsty Glover (Aus)
|1
|19
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus)
|1
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|13
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|7
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
|4
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|4
|5
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|3
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|1
|7
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|1
|8
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|1
|9
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|1
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|1
|1
|Orica - AIS
|38
|pts
|2
|Specialized Securitor
|27
|3
|Anytime Fitness Trek
|23
|4
|Wiggle Honda
|16
|5
|Liv / Giant
|15
|6
|Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|13
|7
|Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|4
