Ewan secures Mitchelton Bay Cycle Classic title

Hoskins finally gets her stage win to secure women's overall

Mitch Docker (Orica GreenEdge) has won the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic finale in Williamstown in style while Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) maintained his position against his rivals to ensure he held on to overall honours having lead the series from race one earlier in the week.

Harry Carpenter (SASI) finished second behind Docker, while Greg Henderson (Degani Bakery Cafe) was third leading the bunch across the finish line.

Ewan bettered his 2012 result in the series, where he finished as runner up behind Allan Davis by just one point.

"I knew there would be more pressure on me and that I would be much more of a marked man coming into the race but after the first stage it gave me the confidence for the rest of the series,"he explained.

The 18-year-old said that the result was "right up there" with his silver medal from the UCI Road World Championships late last year where he was runner up in the junior men's road race.

"To come here and race with the pros after they've been in Europe, you see then in the Tour [de France] and all these races and then you come here and beat them it's just... I can't really explain it but it's a real honour just to come here and race these guys.

"It was only four or five years ago now that my family came here on holiday to watch it [the Bay Crits] and I remember just thinking it was crazy how fast they were going so to come here and win it is really good.”

Ewan will ride with Cycling Australia's WorldTour Academy squad this season, with the aim of spending most of his time in Europe with his season reaching a crescendo with the World Championships in Italy.

Docker went on the attack within the first 10 minutes, quickly establishing a lead over the peloton. After taking out the first sprint, Docker was joined by Carpenter. Docker had been trailing Henderson and had even told the New Zealander that he need not worry about defending against him.

Once he had his gap on the field, which initially hovered around the 20 second mark, Docker's attention turned to the sprint classification.

"I wanted to make the breakaway worthwhile... At the end I saw that we had 30 seconds and both of us had been doing it fairly comfortably so we put a bit of extra effort in," he explained.

With Carpenter for company, the pair got out to a maximum lead of 44 seconds.

Docker benefitted from savvy teammates Jens Mouris and Luke Durbridge who with three laps remaining moved to the head of the bunch on the roundabout coming off the main straight of the course, and hit the breaks to give the race leaders some added comfort.

"Everyone ended up following their wheels which they probably shouldn't have so it gave us a little bit of extra time to muck around in the sprint as you always do," Docker laughed.

"[The green jersey] was really unexpected. I think it's great for the team."

Hoskins pushed all the way but secures women's title

In the women's event, Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) finally got the stage win she'd been craving, rounding out her successful defence of her 2012 series title. Thursday's race win was her first in the seven races she'd contested in the series over two seasons.

A field of just 17 women were still on the course by the end of the 45 minute race in Williamstown, but the threat still loomed for Hoskins with Peta Mullens (Anytime Fitness / Trek) and Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) pushing the Orica-AIS rider all the way to finish.

Mullens opened up the sprint before the reduced field turned into the final straight but it was Hoskins who crossed the finish line in triumph. The West Australian only needed to finish in the top seven to secure her overall victory.

"What a way to finish," said a relieved Hoskins. "Huge thanks to the girls that led me out in the end and a great way to finish a tour and get the stage win that I'd been chasing for the last two years. I'm very happy.

"I always knew they [Mullens and Wells] were going to be all over me and they were with a lap to go. The only way I was going to win was if I was first into that last corner and that's what I did."

Elite men - Full Results

1Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:54:19
2Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe0:00:04
4Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Budget Forklifts
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug
7Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI
8Luke Davidson (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:00:06
9Jensen Mouris (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
10Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
11Russell Gill (Aus) Team SASI
12Robert Jon McCarthy (Aus) Team SASI0:00:11
13Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
14Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing0:00:12
15Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
16Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Grays Online / NZL National Team
17Aaron Buggle (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT0:00:16
18Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors0:00:19
19Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
20Alex Smythe (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing0:00:25
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29
22Dean Sanfilippo (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team0:00:38
23Koen de Kort (Ned) Degani Bakery Cafe0:00:56
24Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
25Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling0:02:14
DNFAlex Edmondson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFMike Northey (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
DNFJosh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
DNFJames Oram (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team
DNFAlistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFSamuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFChristopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFRichard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
DNFLuke Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
DNFFelix English (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT
DNFTom Robinson (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
DNFTom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling
DNFJohn Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling
DNFMalcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
DNFAlex Wohler (Aus) Budget Forklifts
DNFJessie Kerrison (Aus) Budget Forklifts
DNFBlair Windsor (Aus) Budget Forklifts
DNFPeter Loft (Aus) Budget Forklifts
DNFDean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe
DNFPeter English (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe
DNFRyan MacAnally (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe
DNFScott Law (Aus) GPM / Data #3
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) GPM / Data #3
DNFJosh Taylor (Aus) GPM / Data #3
DNFEd White (Aus) GPM / Data #3
DNFCaleb Jones (Aus) GPM / Data #3
DNFJames Boal (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
DNFJames Butler (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
DNFNicholas D’Ambrosio (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
DNFVaughan Bowman (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team
DNFGeorge Tansley (Aus) Team SASI
DNFJayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
DNFSean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
DNFJake Klajnblat (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
DNFDean Heathcote (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFShannon Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFCraig Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFJack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug
DNFRichard Lang (Aus) Bikebug
DNFJames Mowatt (Aus) Bikebug
DNSLeigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNSAnthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors
DNSJack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors

Intermediate Sprint 1
1Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI2
3Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe1

Intermediate Sprint 2
1Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI2
3Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe1

Intermediate Sprint 3
1Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI2
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe1

Final General Classification
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug23pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe14
3Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
4Jensen Mouris (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
5Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team12
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
7Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI10
8Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT10
9Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
10Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Budget Forklifts8
11Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team8
12James Oram (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team8
13Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors7
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug5
15Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling5
16Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI4
17Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors4
18Luke Davidson (Aus) Drapac Cycling3
19Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team3
20Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing2
21Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors2

Sprint Ace Competition
1Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe10
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
4Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI6
5Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT3
6Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team3
7Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team3
8James Oram (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team2
8Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug2
10Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe2
11Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Budget Forklifts1
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM / Data #31
12Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team1

Teams Classification
1Orica GreenEdge46pts
2Bikebug28
3Grays Online16
4GBR National Team15
5Team SASI14
6Degani Bakery Caf‚14
7Huon Salmon - Genesys13
8Rapha Condor JLT10
9Drapac Professional8
10Team Budgetforklifts8
11Total Rush / Hyster Racing2

Elite Women - Full Results

1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS0:39:18
2Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
3Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor
4Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant
5Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS0:00:04
7Gracie Elvin (Aus)
8Joanne Hogan (Aus)
9Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
10Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
11Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant
12Jessica Mundy (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
13Grace Sulzberger (Aus)0:00:09
14Amy Bradley (Aus) Specialized Securitor0:00:15
15Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS0:00:17
16Shara Gillow (Aus)0:00:21
17Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS0:00:23
DNFRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
DNFAnna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
DNFTaryn Heather (Aus) Jayco VIS
DNFChloe MacConville (Aus) Jayco VIS
DNFJessica Alen (Aus) Jayco VIS
DNFEmma Bilston (Aus) Jayco VIS
DNFNaomi Williams (Aus) Liv / Giant
DNFGayle Brownlee (Aus) Liv / Giant
DNFRebecca Locke (Aus) Liv / Giant
DNFJudith Louise Betts (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
DNFEmma Mackie (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
DNFBrittany Lindores (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
DNFSarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega
DNFRebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
DNFJenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
DNFHolly Harris (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
DNFKirsty Glover (Aus)
DNFRebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized Securitor
DNFCarla Franson (Aus) Specialized Securitor
DNFKate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
DNFSophie Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFSequoia Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFChristie Glover (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFJosie Simpson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFLeonie Burford (Aus)
DNFKirsten Howard (Aus)
DNFLara Batkin (Aus)
DNFHolly Hawtin (Aus)
DNFRuby Greig-Hurtig (Aus)
DNFNina Greig-Towers (Aus)
DNFMiranda Griffiths (Aus)
DNFHayley Jones (Aus)
DNFKate Mullarkey (Aus)
DNFJessie McLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS
DNSKendelle Hodges (Aus) Jayco VIS

Intermediate Sprint 1
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS3pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS2
3Joanne Hogan (Aus)1

Intermediate Sprint 2
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS3pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS2
3Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling1

Final General Classification
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS32pts
2Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek23
3Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor20
4Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS17
5Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant13
6Gracie Elvin (Aus)11
7Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling8
8Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega7
9Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor7
10Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling6
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega6
12Grace Sulzberger (Aus)5
13Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco VIS4
14Joanne Hogan (Aus)3
15Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS3
16Shara Gillow (Aus)3
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling2
18Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant2
19Kirsty Glover (Aus)1
19Miranda Griffiths (Aus)1

Sprint Ace Competition
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS13pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS7
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS4
4Gracie Elvin (Aus)4
5Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor3
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek1
7Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling1
8Joanne Hogan (Aus)1
9Grace Sulzberger (Aus)1
10Shara Gillow (Aus)1

Teams Classification
1Orica - AIS38pts
2Specialized Securitor27
3Anytime Fitness Trek23
4Wiggle Honda16
5Liv / Giant15
6Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega13
7Jayco Apollo VIS Women4

