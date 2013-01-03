Image 1 of 54 Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) finishes with a win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 54 Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) and Mitch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 54 Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEDGE) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 54 Kate Finegan (Specialized - Securitor) had a try early on (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 54 You coming? Mitch Docker (Orica GreenEdge) has won the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic finale in Williamstown in style while Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) maintained his position against his rivals to ensure he held on to overall honours having lead the series from race one earlier in the week.

Harry Carpenter (SASI) finished second behind Docker, while Greg Henderson (Degani Bakery Cafe) was third leading the bunch across the finish line.

Ewan bettered his 2012 result in the series, where he finished as runner up behind Allan Davis by just one point.

"I knew there would be more pressure on me and that I would be much more of a marked man coming into the race but after the first stage it gave me the confidence for the rest of the series,"he explained.

The 18-year-old said that the result was "right up there" with his silver medal from the UCI Road World Championships late last year where he was runner up in the junior men's road race.

"To come here and race with the pros after they've been in Europe, you see then in the Tour [de France] and all these races and then you come here and beat them it's just... I can't really explain it but it's a real honour just to come here and race these guys.

"It was only four or five years ago now that my family came here on holiday to watch it [the Bay Crits] and I remember just thinking it was crazy how fast they were going so to come here and win it is really good.”

Ewan will ride with Cycling Australia's WorldTour Academy squad this season, with the aim of spending most of his time in Europe with his season reaching a crescendo with the World Championships in Italy.

Docker went on the attack within the first 10 minutes, quickly establishing a lead over the peloton. After taking out the first sprint, Docker was joined by Carpenter. Docker had been trailing Henderson and had even told the New Zealander that he need not worry about defending against him.

Once he had his gap on the field, which initially hovered around the 20 second mark, Docker's attention turned to the sprint classification.

"I wanted to make the breakaway worthwhile... At the end I saw that we had 30 seconds and both of us had been doing it fairly comfortably so we put a bit of extra effort in," he explained.

With Carpenter for company, the pair got out to a maximum lead of 44 seconds.

Docker benefitted from savvy teammates Jens Mouris and Luke Durbridge who with three laps remaining moved to the head of the bunch on the roundabout coming off the main straight of the course, and hit the breaks to give the race leaders some added comfort.

"Everyone ended up following their wheels which they probably shouldn't have so it gave us a little bit of extra time to muck around in the sprint as you always do," Docker laughed.

"[The green jersey] was really unexpected. I think it's great for the team."

Hoskins pushed all the way but secures women's title

In the women's event, Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) finally got the stage win she'd been craving, rounding out her successful defence of her 2012 series title. Thursday's race win was her first in the seven races she'd contested in the series over two seasons.

A field of just 17 women were still on the course by the end of the 45 minute race in Williamstown, but the threat still loomed for Hoskins with Peta Mullens (Anytime Fitness / Trek) and Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) pushing the Orica-AIS rider all the way to finish.

Mullens opened up the sprint before the reduced field turned into the final straight but it was Hoskins who crossed the finish line in triumph. The West Australian only needed to finish in the top seven to secure her overall victory.

"What a way to finish," said a relieved Hoskins. "Huge thanks to the girls that led me out in the end and a great way to finish a tour and get the stage win that I'd been chasing for the last two years. I'm very happy.

"I always knew they [Mullens and Wells] were going to be all over me and they were with a lap to go. The only way I was going to win was if I was first into that last corner and that's what I did."

Elite men - Full Results

1 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:19 2 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe 0:00:04 4 Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Budget Forklifts 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug 7 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI 8 Luke Davidson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:00:06 9 Jensen Mouris (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 11 Russell Gill (Aus) Team SASI 12 Robert Jon McCarthy (Aus) Team SASI 0:00:11 13 Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team 14 Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing 0:00:12 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 16 Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Grays Online / NZL National Team 17 Aaron Buggle (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT 0:00:16 18 Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors 0:00:19 19 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors 20 Alex Smythe (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing 0:00:25 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29 22 Dean Sanfilippo (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team 0:00:38 23 Koen de Kort (Ned) Degani Bakery Cafe 0:00:56 24 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT 25 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Cycling 0:02:14 DNF Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team DNF Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team DNF James Oram (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team DNF Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT DNF Luke Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT DNF Felix English (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT DNF Tom Robinson (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors DNF Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling DNF John Walker (Aus) Drapac Cycling DNF Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling DNF Alex Wohler (Aus) Budget Forklifts DNF Jessie Kerrison (Aus) Budget Forklifts DNF Blair Windsor (Aus) Budget Forklifts DNF Peter Loft (Aus) Budget Forklifts DNF Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe DNF Peter English (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe DNF Ryan MacAnally (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe DNF Scott Law (Aus) GPM / Data #3 DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM / Data #3 DNF Josh Taylor (Aus) GPM / Data #3 DNF Ed White (Aus) GPM / Data #3 DNF Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM / Data #3 DNF James Boal (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team DNF James Butler (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team DNF Nicholas D’Ambrosio (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team DNF Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team DNF George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI DNF Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Downunder DNF Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Downunder DNF Jake Klajnblat (Aus) Pro Team Downunder DNF Dean Heathcote (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Shannon Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Craig Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug DNF Richard Lang (Aus) Bikebug DNF James Mowatt (Aus) Bikebug DNS Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNS Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors DNS Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors

Intermediate Sprint 1 1 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI 2 3 Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 1 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI 2 3 Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 1 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI 2 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe 1

Final General Classification 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug 23 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe 14 3 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 4 Jensen Mouris (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 5 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 12 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 7 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI 10 8 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT 10 9 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 10 Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Budget Forklifts 8 11 Tom Scully (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team 8 12 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team 8 13 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors 7 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug 5 15 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Cycling 5 16 Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI 4 17 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors 4 18 Luke Davidson (Aus) Drapac Cycling 3 19 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3 20 Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing 2 21 Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon / Genesys Wealth Advisors 2

Sprint Ace Competition 1 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Cafe 10 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 4 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI 6 5 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor / JLT 3 6 Mike Northey (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team 3 7 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3 8 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online / NZL National Team 2 8 Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug 2 10 Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Cafe 2 11 Shaun McCarthy (Aus) Budget Forklifts 1 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM / Data #3 1 12 Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target-Trek Racing Team 1

Teams Classification 1 Orica GreenEdge 46 pts 2 Bikebug 28 3 Grays Online 16 4 GBR National Team 15 5 Team SASI 14 6 Degani Bakery Caf‚ 14 7 Huon Salmon - Genesys 13 8 Rapha Condor JLT 10 9 Drapac Professional 8 10 Team Budgetforklifts 8 11 Total Rush / Hyster Racing 2

Elite Women - Full Results

1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 0:39:18 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 3 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor 4 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant 5 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 0:00:04 7 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 8 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 9 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 10 Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega 11 Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant 12 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 13 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) 0:00:09 14 Amy Bradley (Aus) Specialized Securitor 0:00:15 15 Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 0:00:17 16 Shara Gillow (Aus) 0:00:21 17 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 0:00:23 DNF Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling DNF Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling DNF Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco VIS DNF Chloe MacConville (Aus) Jayco VIS DNF Jessica Alen (Aus) Jayco VIS DNF Emma Bilston (Aus) Jayco VIS DNF Naomi Williams (Aus) Liv / Giant DNF Gayle Brownlee (Aus) Liv / Giant DNF Rebecca Locke (Aus) Liv / Giant DNF Judith Louise Betts (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega DNF Emma Mackie (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega DNF Brittany Lindores (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega DNF Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega DNF Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek DNF Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek DNF Holly Harris (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek DNF Kirsty Glover (Aus) DNF Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized Securitor DNF Carla Franson (Aus) Specialized Securitor DNF Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor DNF Sophie Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Sequoia Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Christie Glover (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Josie Simpson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Leonie Burford (Aus) DNF Kirsten Howard (Aus) DNF Lara Batkin (Aus) DNF Holly Hawtin (Aus) DNF Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) DNF Nina Greig-Towers (Aus) DNF Miranda Griffiths (Aus) DNF Hayley Jones (Aus) DNF Kate Mullarkey (Aus) DNF Jessie McLean (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS DNS Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Jayco VIS

Intermediate Sprint 1 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 3 pts 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 2 3 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 3 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 2 3 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 1

Final General Classification 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 32 pts 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 23 3 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor 20 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 17 5 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant 13 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 11 7 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 8 8 Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega 7 9 Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 7 10 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 6 11 Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles / Casa & Bottega 6 12 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) 5 13 Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco VIS 4 14 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 3 15 Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 3 16 Shara Gillow (Aus) 3 17 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 2 18 Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant 2 19 Kirsty Glover (Aus) 1 19 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) 1

Sprint Ace Competition 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 13 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 7 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica GreenEdge - AIS 4 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 4 5 Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 3 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 1 7 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling 1 8 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 1 9 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) 1 10 Shara Gillow (Aus) 1