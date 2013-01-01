Wells leads Specialized-Securitor to win over numerical might of Orica-AIS
Ewan proves 2012 was no fluke with victory in Geelong
Ritchie Boulevard Criterium: -
Her form had been an indicator that perhaps she was in with a shot this week, but Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) caused somewhat of an upset by claiming the win from her highly-fancied rivals in race one of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on New Year's Day in Geelong.
Wells got the better of defending champion Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) in the final metres of the hotdog criterium, with three-time series winner Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle-Honda) trailing in third.
The women's field is one of the strongest assembled in years and the way the race played out, with no one able to get much of an advantage of the field, was an indicator both of that strength and the boost that the competition has got via the Australian National Road Series. According to Gilmore, the three-race series in 2013, as opposed to four and five in previous years, means that there is little time to waste.
"Wells, 27, was involved in the most serious crashes of the race, with the race neutralised shortly after the first sprint but it was no impediment to her progression.
"You certainly had to have your wits about you," Wells admitted following her victory. "We were bouncing all over the place and I was involved in one of the crashes - I smashed my ankle into the fence - but that just gave me enough adrenaline to just jump in there and use the GreenEdge girls to my advantage. Let's face it; they're a really strong team. I still had my girls out there just attacking and attacking on the front... It was pretty exciting for us."
Orica-AIS had seven women on the start line with Loes Gunnewijk, Jessie Maclean, Amanda Spratt and Shara Gillow joining Hoskins as a team, while Tiffany Cromwell and Gracie Elvin were individual entrants. As a group, they dominated the race, spending plenty of time at the front of the peloton driving the pace but their efforts could only deliver Hoskins to second place.
Wells, 2011 winner of the Tour de Femme, admitted that she felt like an "imposter" against some of the women in the field but was glad to have any doubts melt away once the racing began. Heading into the season opener, Wells had looked strong at the NSW Grand Prix Series and the Noosa Criterium but the result on Tuesday evening could prove influential.
"Coming into today I was feeling really nervous because it's a real step up in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic... It makes you nervous seeing all that green and blue in the front."
It was the same form that had caught the eye of Hoskins who knew that Wells was a potential threat. Hoskins had been unsure of her form heading into the first big event of the season, but was relieved to have the support of her teammates which allowed her to "sit in" and bide her time.
"You're damned if you do and damned if you don't," Hoskins told Cyclingnews. "If you can't finish it off you can't finish it off regardless of how many teammates you've got."
The race was also a landmark for Rochelle Gilmore's new Wiggle Honda outfit, their first. Gilmore was another of the big names unsure of what was in the tank but the Australian was relieved to come up with a podium, first time out of the blocks.
"I'm definitely proud of what we achieved today, we were in the mix," Gilmore told Cyclingnews. "You could probably say that I let them down today just at the finish. I came in third and I think that's hugely due to last-minute getting the team prepared and playing the double role of manager and rider. In saying that I definitely think that as I get older the second and third days will be my strongest days."
Wells holds a two-point advantage over Hoskins heading into race two on Wednesday in Portarlington, with the latter hopeful of finding her "goat legs" to tackle the traditionally tough circuit.
Ewan proves 2012 was no fluke
In the men's event, 18-year-old Caleb Ewan (Bikebug) chased down what looked to be a successful breakaway from Tom Scully (Grays online / NZ Jerry Stock) and Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) on the final bend to show that he is once again ready for the challenge against some of the older, more experienced heads of the peloton. Ewan won two of the four events in the 2012 series, to finished just one point overall behind eventual winner, Allan Davis, in his breakthrough showing.
Greg Henderson (Degani Bakery Cafe) dominated the opening 20 minutes of the race, soloing ahead of the field in a bid to try and replicate his 2012 victory on the fast circuit, before eventually being reeled in. The Kiwi had a second surge to ensure he took the second sprint of the evening but with the pressure off for the few seconds after Henderson crossed the line, his compatriot Tom Scully took the opportunity to gun for the race lead. It was short-lived but just the opening salvo from Scully who would try again later.
Orica GreenEdge's Mitch Docker claimed the photo finish over Ewan's teammate Jack Edwards in the third sprint - a partial reward for the mountain of effort both Luke Durbridge and Mouris were doing on the front of the bunch. With that over and done with, it was Scully's turn to put the after burners on once again, but this time, Mouris would be in pursuit.
The pair would open up a gap which maxed out at seven seconds before Ewan's three-time Australian Criterium Champion teammate, Jonathan Cantwell started pulling the strings ensuring the teenager was in the right spot to make his move.
"Five laps out I didn't think we could bring them back, there wasn't really a big organised chase, just the Drapac guy [Robbie Hucker] sitting on the front and I knew once he blew there were two GreenEdge guys and I knew they wouldn't chase... Jonny got on the front and drilled it," Ewan explained.
It was enough to bridge the gap and as the bell lap sounded, Ewan put the hammer down and was soon on Mouris' back wheel. The Dutchman was falling foul of his breakaway companion for not sharing the workload
"I was never really sure if we were going to make it," Mouris told Cyclingnews. Big in stature, Mouris has a habit of getting away in criteriums and has once again spent his pre-season in Australia racing the New South Wales Grand Prix and the weekly series at Heffron Park in Sydney.
"I gambled on the last lap and didn't take any turns any more, I just tried to hit it into the last corner," he shrugged.
While that battle ensued, Ewan made contact on the final corner accelerating into open space to comfortably take the win. Having just ben agonisingly short of the overall series victory art his first attempt last season, Ewan wrestled with the pros and cons of a three-race series this time around.
"Getting the yellow jersey now I think it will be a bit easier to keep it until stage three [rather] than stage four," he said. "I really like the Bay Crits and it's a shame they cut it back to three but it's probably better for me."
Results - Elite men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug
|1:00:21
|2
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Thomas Scully (Aus) Grays Online
|4
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|6
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:03
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|0:00:06
|11
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug
|12
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|14
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|15
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|16
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI
|17
|James Boal (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|18
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online
|19
|Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online
|20
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online
|21
|Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|0:00:16
|22
|Blair Windsor (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|0:00:22
|23
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:26
|24
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Team SASI
|0:00:29
|25
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
|26
|Scott Law (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|0:00:35
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Stuart Grimsey (NZl) Grays Online
|DNF
|Alastair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Aaron Buggle (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Felix English (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|DNF
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|DNF
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Aus) Drapac Professional
|DNF
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional
|DNF
|John Walker (Aus) Drapac Professional
|DNF
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional
|DNF
|Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|DNF
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|DNF
|Peter Loft (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|DNF
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Café
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Aus) Degani Bakery Café
|DNF
|Peter English (Aus) Degani Bakery Café
|DNF
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) Degani Bakery Café
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|DNF
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|DNF
|Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|DNF
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|DNF
|James Butler (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|DNF
|Dean Sanfilippo (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|DNF
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|DNF
|George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI
|DNF
|Russell Gill (Aus) Team SASI
|DNF
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
|DNF
|Jake Klajnblat (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
|DNF
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Dean Heathcote (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Craig Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug
|DNF
|Richard Lang (Aus) Bikebug
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Aus) Bikebug
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|3
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|3
|pts
|2
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|2
|3
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug
|2
|3
|Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug
|12
|pts
|2
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|3
|Thomas Scully (Aus) Grays Online
|8
|4
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|7
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|6
|6
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional
|5
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|2
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|6
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|2
|4
|Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug
|2
|5
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|1
|6
|Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|1
|7
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|14
|pts
|2
|Bikebug
|12
|3
|Great Britain National Team
|10
|4
|Grays Online
|8
|5
|Degani Bakery Café
|6
|6
|Drapac Professional
|5
|7
|Huon Salmon - Genesys
|3
Results - Elite women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|0:45:54
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|4
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|5
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|0:00:04
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:00:05
|9
|Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant
|0:00:06
|10
|Kirsty Glover (Aus)
|0:00:08
|11
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|12
|Naomi Williams (Aus) Liv / Giant
|13
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|14
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|15
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|16
|Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|17
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|18
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|19
|Judith Louise Betts (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|20
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus)
|21
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:13
|22
|Hayley Jones (Aus)
|0:00:15
|23
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus)
|24
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|0:00:18
|25
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:21
|26
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:25
|27
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|28
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:50
|29
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:56
|30
|Emily Collins (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|DNF
|Emma Bilston (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|DNF
|Gayle Brownlee (Aus) Liv / Giant
|DNF
|Claire Morgan (Aus) Liv / Giant
|DNF
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|DNF
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|DNF
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|DNF
|Holly Harris (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|DNF
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|DNF
|Carla Franson (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|DNF
|Sophie Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Grace Phang (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Josie Simpson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Leonie Burford (Aus)
|DNF
|Lara Batkin (Aus)
|DNF
|Holly Hawtin (Aus)
|DNF
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus)
|DNF
|Nina Greig-Towers (Aus)
|DNF
|Stephanie Ives (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin
|2
|3
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|2
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|12
|pts
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|10
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|8
|4
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|7
|5
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant
|6
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|5
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|4
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|3
|9
|Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant
|2
|10
|Kirsty Glover (Aus)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|3
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|2
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|2
|5
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|1
|6
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized Securitor
|19
|pts
|2
|Orica - AIS
|13
|3
|Liv / Giant
|8
|4
|Wiggle Honda
|8
|5
|Anytime Fitness Trek
|5
|6
|Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|4
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy