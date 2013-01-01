Image 1 of 53 Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) wins the women's race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 53 Kimberley Wells and Specialized-Securitor on the podium - they lead on team classification (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 53 Alexander Morgan (Team Jayco-VIS) sprays commentator and also his coach, Scott McGrory during the presentations (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 53 Caleb Ewan (Bikebug) celebrates his win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 53 Caleb Ewan (Bikebug) celebrates (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 53 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 53 Loes Gunnewijk (Orica - AIS) is enjoying some time in Australia, away from the Dutch winter (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 53 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 53 Acceleration after acceleration ensured the women's race was hard (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 53 Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS) leads a small break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 53 Naomi Williams (Liv Giant) follows the wheel of Rochelle Gilmore (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 53 Gilbert's rode (and pushed) this Van Dessel Full Tilt Boogie to a silver medal in the women's elite race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 53 The Orica - AIS women begin a lead-out for Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 53 Kimberley Wells (Specialized Securitor) sprints against Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 53 Sophie Williamson (Total Rush) was taken down in the final sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 53 Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) was surrounded for interviews post-race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 53 Spectators enjoyed a warm, sunny evening in the natural ampitheatre of Ritchie Bouelvard (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 53 Large crowds enjoyed the racing in Geelong (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 53 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth) accelerates out of the first corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 53 Greg Henderson (Degani) broke away solo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 33 of 53 Jonathan Cantwell (Bikebug) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 34 of 53 A rider slides out on the first corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 35 of 53 Henderson (Degani) stayed away for the first third of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 36 of 53 The peloton races along the bay (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 37 of 53 After a breather, Henderson (Degani) attacked again (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 38 of 53 A young Great Britain team is competing in the Bay Classic (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 39 of 53 Steele von Hoff is riding for Houn Salmon / Genesys Wealth - his former domestic team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 40 of 53 The third intermediate sprint lap caused another rise in pace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 41 of 53 The riders snake across the width of the back straight (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 42 of 53 Drapac-Porsche and SASI riders in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 43 of 53 Long shadows in the late evening for the men's race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 44 of 53 Another acceleration as the race nears its conclusion (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 45 of 53 Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) stayed near the front in the closing laps (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 46 of 53 Previous winner in this race, Tom Scully (Grays Online) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 47 of 53 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Porsche) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 48 of 53 Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEDGE) and Tom Scully (Grays Online) broke away late (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 49 of 53 Tom Scully (Grays Online) and Mitch Docker (Orica-GreenEDGE) looked like they might stay away to the end (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 50 of 53 The most aggressive rider was Greg Henderson (Degani) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 51 of 53 Caleb Ewan (Bikebug) wins the men's race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 52 of 53 Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 53 of 53 Caleb Ewan (Bikebug) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Her form had been an indicator that perhaps she was in with a shot this week, but Kimberley Wells (Specialized-Securitor) caused somewhat of an upset by claiming the win from her highly-fancied rivals in race one of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on New Year's Day in Geelong.

Wells got the better of defending champion Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) in the final metres of the hotdog criterium, with three-time series winner Rochelle Gilmore (Wiggle-Honda) trailing in third.

The women's field is one of the strongest assembled in years and the way the race played out, with no one able to get much of an advantage of the field, was an indicator both of that strength and the boost that the competition has got via the Australian National Road Series. According to Gilmore, the three-race series in 2013, as opposed to four and five in previous years, means that there is little time to waste.

"Wells, 27, was involved in the most serious crashes of the race, with the race neutralised shortly after the first sprint but it was no impediment to her progression.

"You certainly had to have your wits about you," Wells admitted following her victory. "We were bouncing all over the place and I was involved in one of the crashes - I smashed my ankle into the fence - but that just gave me enough adrenaline to just jump in there and use the GreenEdge girls to my advantage. Let's face it; they're a really strong team. I still had my girls out there just attacking and attacking on the front... It was pretty exciting for us."

Orica-AIS had seven women on the start line with Loes Gunnewijk, Jessie Maclean, Amanda Spratt and Shara Gillow joining Hoskins as a team, while Tiffany Cromwell and Gracie Elvin were individual entrants. As a group, they dominated the race, spending plenty of time at the front of the peloton driving the pace but their efforts could only deliver Hoskins to second place.

Wells, 2011 winner of the Tour de Femme, admitted that she felt like an "imposter" against some of the women in the field but was glad to have any doubts melt away once the racing began. Heading into the season opener, Wells had looked strong at the NSW Grand Prix Series and the Noosa Criterium but the result on Tuesday evening could prove influential.

"Coming into today I was feeling really nervous because it's a real step up in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic... It makes you nervous seeing all that green and blue in the front."

It was the same form that had caught the eye of Hoskins who knew that Wells was a potential threat. Hoskins had been unsure of her form heading into the first big event of the season, but was relieved to have the support of her teammates which allowed her to "sit in" and bide her time.

"You're damned if you do and damned if you don't," Hoskins told Cyclingnews. "If you can't finish it off you can't finish it off regardless of how many teammates you've got."

The race was also a landmark for Rochelle Gilmore's new Wiggle Honda outfit, their first. Gilmore was another of the big names unsure of what was in the tank but the Australian was relieved to come up with a podium, first time out of the blocks.

"I'm definitely proud of what we achieved today, we were in the mix," Gilmore told Cyclingnews. "You could probably say that I let them down today just at the finish. I came in third and I think that's hugely due to last-minute getting the team prepared and playing the double role of manager and rider. In saying that I definitely think that as I get older the second and third days will be my strongest days."

Wells holds a two-point advantage over Hoskins heading into race two on Wednesday in Portarlington, with the latter hopeful of finding her "goat legs" to tackle the traditionally tough circuit.

Ewan proves 2012 was no fluke

In the men's event, 18-year-old Caleb Ewan (Bikebug) chased down what looked to be a successful breakaway from Tom Scully (Grays online / NZ Jerry Stock) and Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) on the final bend to show that he is once again ready for the challenge against some of the older, more experienced heads of the peloton. Ewan won two of the four events in the 2012 series, to finished just one point overall behind eventual winner, Allan Davis, in his breakthrough showing.

Greg Henderson (Degani Bakery Cafe) dominated the opening 20 minutes of the race, soloing ahead of the field in a bid to try and replicate his 2012 victory on the fast circuit, before eventually being reeled in. The Kiwi had a second surge to ensure he took the second sprint of the evening but with the pressure off for the few seconds after Henderson crossed the line, his compatriot Tom Scully took the opportunity to gun for the race lead. It was short-lived but just the opening salvo from Scully who would try again later.

Orica GreenEdge's Mitch Docker claimed the photo finish over Ewan's teammate Jack Edwards in the third sprint - a partial reward for the mountain of effort both Luke Durbridge and Mouris were doing on the front of the bunch. With that over and done with, it was Scully's turn to put the after burners on once again, but this time, Mouris would be in pursuit.

The pair would open up a gap which maxed out at seven seconds before Ewan's three-time Australian Criterium Champion teammate, Jonathan Cantwell started pulling the strings ensuring the teenager was in the right spot to make his move.

"Five laps out I didn't think we could bring them back, there wasn't really a big organised chase, just the Drapac guy [Robbie Hucker] sitting on the front and I knew once he blew there were two GreenEdge guys and I knew they wouldn't chase... Jonny got on the front and drilled it," Ewan explained.

It was enough to bridge the gap and as the bell lap sounded, Ewan put the hammer down and was soon on Mouris' back wheel. The Dutchman was falling foul of his breakaway companion for not sharing the workload

"I was never really sure if we were going to make it," Mouris told Cyclingnews. Big in stature, Mouris has a habit of getting away in criteriums and has once again spent his pre-season in Australia racing the New South Wales Grand Prix and the weekly series at Heffron Park in Sydney.

"I gambled on the last lap and didn't take any turns any more, I just tried to hit it into the last corner," he shrugged.

While that battle ensued, Ewan made contact on the final corner accelerating into open space to comfortably take the win. Having just ben agonisingly short of the overall series victory art his first attempt last season, Ewan wrestled with the pros and cons of a three-race series this time around.

"Getting the yellow jersey now I think it will be a bit easier to keep it until stage three [rather] than stage four," he said. "I really like the Bay Crits and it's a shame they cut it back to three but it's probably better for me."

Results - Elite men

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug 1:00:21 2 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 3 Thomas Scully (Aus) Grays Online 4 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 6 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:03 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 0:00:06 11 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug 12 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:10 14 Shannon Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing 15 Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing 16 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI 17 James Boal (Aus) Target - Trek Racing 18 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online 19 Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online 20 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online 21 Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing 0:00:16 22 Blair Windsor (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts 0:00:22 23 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:26 24 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Team SASI 0:00:29 25 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI 26 Scott Law (Aus) GPM /Data #3 0:00:35 DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Stuart Grimsey (NZl) Grays Online DNF Alastair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Aaron Buggle (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Felix English (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys DNF Tom Robinson (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys DNF Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys DNF Luke Davison (Aus) Drapac Professional DNF Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional DNF John Walker (Aus) Drapac Professional DNF Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional DNF Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts DNF Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts DNF Peter Loft (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts DNF Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Café DNF Koen De Kort (Aus) Degani Bakery Café DNF Peter English (Aus) Degani Bakery Café DNF Ryan Macanally (Aus) Degani Bakery Café DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3 DNF Joshua Taylor (Aus) GPM /Data #3 DNF Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM /Data #3 DNF Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM /Data #3 DNF James Butler (Aus) Target - Trek Racing DNF Dean Sanfilippo (Aus) Target - Trek Racing DNF Nicholas D'ambrosio (Aus) Target - Trek Racing DNF George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI DNF Russell Gill (Aus) Team SASI DNF Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Downunder DNF Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Downunder DNF Jake Klajnblat (Aus) Pro Team Downunder DNF Alexander Smyth (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Dean Heathcote (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Craig Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug DNF Richard Lang (Aus) Bikebug DNF James Mowatt (Aus) Bikebug

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 3 pts 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 3 pts 2 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 2 3 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug 2 3 Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug 12 pts 2 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 10 3 Thomas Scully (Aus) Grays Online 8 4 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 7 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 6 6 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional 5 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 2 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 1

Sprint Ace Competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 6 pts 2 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 2 4 Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug 2 5 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts 1 6 Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing 1 7 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica Greenedge 14 pts 2 Bikebug 12 3 Great Britain National Team 10 4 Grays Online 8 5 Degani Bakery Café 6 6 Drapac Professional 5 7 Huon Salmon - Genesys 3

Results - Elite women

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor 0:45:54 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 4 Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 5 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega 0:00:04 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 0:00:05 9 Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant 0:00:06 10 Kirsty Glover (Aus) 0:00:08 11 Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women 12 Naomi Williams (Aus) Liv / Giant 13 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women 14 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 15 Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega 16 Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 17 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) 18 Amy Bradley (Aus) Specialized Securitor 19 Judith Louise Betts (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega 20 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) 21 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:00:13 22 Hayley Jones (Aus) 0:00:15 23 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) 24 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 0:00:18 25 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:00:21 26 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:00:25 27 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 28 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:00:50 29 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:00:56 30 Emily Collins (Aus) Wiggle Honda DNF Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women DNF Jessica Allen (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women DNF Emma Bilston (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women DNF Gayle Brownlee (Aus) Liv / Giant DNF Claire Morgan (Aus) Liv / Giant DNF Emma Mackie (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega DNF Brittany Lindores (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega DNF Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek DNF Holly Harris (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek DNF Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized Securitor DNF Carla Franson (Aus) Specialized Securitor DNF Sophie Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Sequoia Cooper (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Grace Phang (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Josie Simpson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Leonie Burford (Aus) DNF Lara Batkin (Aus) DNF Holly Hawtin (Aus) DNF Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) DNF Nina Greig-Towers (Aus) DNF Stephanie Ives (Aus)

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 3 pts 2 Gracie Elvin 2 3 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 3 pts 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 2 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor 12 pts 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 10 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 8 4 Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 7 5 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant 6 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 5 7 Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega 4 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 3 9 Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant 2 10 Kirsty Glover (Aus) 1

Sprint Ace Competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 3 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 3 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 2 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 2 5 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 1 6 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 1