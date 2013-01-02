Durbridge takes first-ever Bay Crits win for Orica GreenEdge
Solo victory for Cromwell; Hoskins on verge of another overall win
Portarlington Criterium: -
Luke Durbridge scored the win that Orica GreenEdge had been craving for two years, having spent the majority of the Portarlington criterium at the head of the race. Durbridge was dominant over the one-hour event to claim the team's first ever win at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.
The reigning Australian Time Trial Champion soloed away from breakaway companions Kristian House (Rapha Condor / JLT) and James Oram (Gray's Online / New Zealand) just ahead of the bell lap and maintaining his advantage, giving Durbridge time to celebrate as he crossed the finish line.
"I don't get to win too many bunch races, it's more time trials and you can't really come across the line doing that unless you're Cancellara so I was pretty happy," the 21-year-old explained. "It's emotional with all the crowd here; it's nice."
Champion in 2012, Allan Davis wasn't selected for the GreenEdge outfit last year and instead headed up the composite team Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms.
Overnight leader Caleb Ewan (Bikebug) finished in sixth place, third in the bunch kick, enough to secure him the yellow jersey for the second day running with the series to conclude on Thursday in Williamstown, where he claimed his second win of the 2012 event.
A group of nine riders, including sprint leader Greg Henderson (Degani Bakery Cafe), House, Mike Northey (Gray's Online / New Zealand), Ewan and Durbridge set the agenda early in the race. Kiwi Northey looked strong and moved ahead of the breakaway group a few laps before the first sprint. The points were his and Henderson ensured he was second across the line to maintain his lead in the competition, while attempting to bridge the gap to his compatriot. The veteran was unsuccessful, but Durbridge too sensed Northey was vulnerable and made a concerted effort to catch him. Unfortunately for Northey, luck was not on his side, dropping his chain on the tough circuit's first climb, allowing Durbridge to pass him easily.
Durbridge, lean for 2013 after his first year on the road at an elite level, spent a good 15 minutes away solo despite various efforts from Henderson, Steele Von Hoff (Huon Salmon – Genesys), Ewan, Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) and Oram. The attacks meant that his advantage never went beyond 15 seconds and he conceded, for the time being, that he couldn't continue alone, swallowed by the peloton.
"I wasn't thinking about the win because I went away so early," Durbridge explained. "I just kept riding tempo because everyone was foxing with each other. Then I came back and I still had a little bit left so I thought I'd go away again."
After a small break to recover, Durbridge was back in the lead with around half of the race completed, and with House for company with nine seconds advantage over Oram who had a decent gap on the peloton. The three came together just ahead of the third sprint with Henderson holding a three-point advantage over Durbridge in the sprint classification heading into the final day.
McCarthy looked most-likely to catch the trio, getting as close as seven seconds in arrears before popping.
With three laps remaining the gap over the peloton was 15 seconds but there were questions marks over whether the group could work together to hang on. In the end, Durbridge sensed the weakness in his companions riding into the bell lap, and made the final push for the finish on his own. He was however, worried about the capabilities of House.
"He's super strong and I was a bit worried because I knew I couldn't leave it to him in a sprint – he's really fast," Durbridge said of the Brit. "He was really giving it to us on the climb so I knew he was feeling really strong and that I'd have to catch him out. I just got enough of a gap on him to hold him off."
Ewan holds a five-point lead over Durbridge, with Graeme Briggs (Great Britain) a further point behind in the overall standings with one stage left to race on Thursday. Ewan believes he's capable of a repeat performance in Williamstown in order to wear the yellow jersey from start to finish in the three-race series.
"I know how to race it pretty well so I just need to stay up in the front and hopefully I can get the stage again," he told Cyclingnews.
Another gutsy solo win for Cromwell
Tiffany Cromwell claimed her second win in Portarlington in two years, while Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) all but sewed up the overall victory on Wednesday. Hoskins was second across the finish line, closely followed by Peta Mullens (Anytime Fitness Trek).
The result all but ensures Hoskins overall victory for the second successive year. On the final day, the West Australian needs to finish no worse than seventh to confirm her title.
"I've done the maths roughly," Hoskins admitted. "I needed to get more than two points on [Wells] and get a little bit of a buffer leading into tomorrow. I don't have to win tomorrow now and there's no pressure on the team either so we can play a few more cards."
Cromwell, not selected in the five-woman Orica-AIS team for the event, instead entered as an individual made the most of her freedom, moving away from the peloton on the third lap of the 45 minute criterium. Opening up a comfortable gap, Cromwell had a 21 second advantage by the time the first sprint rolled around. That put the 24-year-old on equal terms with Loes Gunnewijk for the green sprinter's jersey.
After the race, Cromwell was on the fence as to whether she felt like there was a point to prove given she was entered as an individual.
"It's always hard this time of year but ultimately I'm here to train for the Nationals," she explained. "It's a great opener to have three days of hard racing to get the intensity back. I've done a lot of work over the last two weeks after a training camp in Canberra. If you ask someone like Marv [Martin Barras] I wasn't in the best form there but I just have put my head down and dome some really good training. This just showed that I'm well on the way to another good season."
Towards the halfway mark, Cromwell's lead stretched to a maximum of 47 seconds with the peloton looking disinterested in any pursuit. That changed slightly by the second sprint, with Cromwell's advantage pegged back to 30 seconds.
It only seemed to motivate Cromwell to lift her intensity in the final stretch to the finish line, the gap back out to 35 seconds.
"It's a course I seem to like," Cromwell admitted. "It's a test of the fittest, the strongest – that climb can really take it out of your legs but I used it to my advantage."
Cromwell's time on the front earned her the green sprinter's jersey and leaves her in equal third place in the general classification, on par with race one winner, Wells. Orica-AIS leads the teams competition.
Results - Elite men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:01:10
|2
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|0:00:02
|3
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|0:00:19
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug
|7
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|8
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|9
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|10
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|11
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|12
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online
|13
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|14
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional
|15
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|17
|Alastair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|0:00:25
|18
|Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online
|19
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|20
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Degani Bakery Café
|0:00:31
|21
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Team SASI
|22
|Richard Lang (Aus) Bikebug
|23
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|24
|Stuart Grimsey (NZl) Grays Online
|25
|Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
|26
|James Boal (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|27
|John Walker (Aus) Drapac Professional
|28
|Aaron Buggle (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|29
|Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|30
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|0:00:36
|31
|Blair Windsor (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|0:00:44
|32
|Peter English (Aus) Degani Bakery Café
|0:00:52
|33
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Grays Online
|34
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional
|0:00:54
|35
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Café
|0:01:01
|36
|George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI
|0:01:31
|37
|Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|0:01:38
|38
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug
|0:03:53
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|DNF
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
|DNF
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|DNF
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|DNF
|Luke Davison (Aus) Drapac Professional
|DNF
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional
|DNF
|Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|DNF
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|DNF
|Peter Loft (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|DNF
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) Degani Bakery Café
|DNF
|Scott Law (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|DNF
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|DNF
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|DNF
|James Butler (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|DNF
|Dean Sanfilippo (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|DNF
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|DNF
|Russell Gill (Aus) Team SASI
|DNF
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
|DNF
|Jake Klajnblat (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
|DNF
|Alexander Smyth (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Dean Heathcote (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Craig Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Aus) Bikebug
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|2
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|3
|pts
|2
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online
|2
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug
|17
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|11
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|10
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|6
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online
|8
|8
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Grays Online
|8
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|7
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|6
|11
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional
|5
|12
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|4
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|14
|Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|2
|15
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
|2
|16
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café
|9
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
|3
|5
|Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online
|3
|6
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|3
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Grays Online
|2
|8
|Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug
|2
|9
|Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
|1
|10
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3
|1
|11
|Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|32
|pts
|2
|Bikebug
|17
|3
|Grays Online
|16
|4
|Gbr National Team
|14
|5
|Huon Salmon - Genesys
|13
|6
|Rapha Condor JLT
|10
|7
|Degani Bakery Café
|6
|8
|Drapac Professional
|5
|9
|Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|2
|10
|Team Budgetforklifts
|1
Results - Elite women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|0:45:54
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|0:00:29
|3
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|0:00:30
|5
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|6
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|7
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|0:00:33
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|9
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|10
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus)
|11
|Leonie Burford (Aus)
|0:01:13
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|15
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
|16
|Naomi Williams (Aus) Liv / Giant
|17
|Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|18
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|0:01:16
|19
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|20
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|21
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|22
|Judith Louise Betts (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|23
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|0:01:20
|DNF
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|DNF
|Emma Bilston (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|DNF
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant
|DNF
|Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant
|DNF
|Gayle Brownlee (Aus) Liv / Giant
|DNF
|Claire Morgan (Aus) Liv / Giant
|DNF
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|DNF
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|DNF
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|DNF
|Holly Harris (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|DNF
|Kirsty Glover (Aus)
|DNF
|Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|DNF
|Carla Franson (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|DNF
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|DNF
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Grace Phang (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Josie Simpson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|DNF
|Kirsten Howard (Aus)
|DNF
|Lara Batkin (Aus)
|DNF
|Holly Hawtin (Aus)
|DNF
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus)
|DNF
|Nina Greig-Towers (Aus)
|DNF
|Hayley Jones (Aus)
|DNS
|Sophie Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|3
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|2
|3
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|3
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|2
|3
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|20
|pts
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|13
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|12
|4
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|12
|5
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|8
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|7
|7
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|7
|8
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|6
|9
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|6
|10
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant
|6
|11
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|5
|12
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|4
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|3
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|3
|15
|Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant
|2
|16
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus)
|1
|17
|Kirsty Glover (Aus)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)
|8
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|5
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|4
|4
|Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|3
|5
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|1
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
|1
|7
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
|1
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|26
|pts
|2
|Specialized Securitor
|19
|3
|Anytime Fitness Trek
|13
|4
|Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
|12
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|8
|6
|Liv / Giant
|8
|7
|Jayco Apollo VIS Women
|4
