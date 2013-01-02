Image 1 of 42 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) wins in Portarlington (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 42 Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) on the podium with his leader jerseys (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 42 The climb at Portarlington is pretty, but tough (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 42 Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) stayed tucked-in the bunch throughout the race today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 42 Kristian House (Rapha Condor) leads Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 42 Jonathan Cantwell leads team-mate and race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 42 The VIP area, including a bar and soft furnishings (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 42 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) uses his time trialling power (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 42 Mike Northey (Grays Online) tries to get away alone (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 42 The peloton at speed (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 42 Luke Durbridge (Oria-GreenEDGE) breaks away from Kristian House (Rapha Condor) and James Oram (Grays Online) in the closing laps (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 42 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) enjoys his victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 42 Greg Henderson (Degani) maintained his hold on the sprint competition lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 42 The lead in the sprint competition passed to Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) because of her race-long break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 42 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) was pleased with her win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 42 Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) protected his leader jersey in Portarlington (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 42 Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEDGE) beat Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) to the line in the bunch sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 42 James Oram (Grays Online) was frustrated with third place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 42 Kristian House (Rapha Condor) was second (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 42 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) enjoys his victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 42 Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 42 Jonathan Cantwell (BikeBug) is marked by sprint competition leader, Greg Henderson (Degani) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 42 The start line in Portarlington is on the crest of the hill (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 42 Amy Bradley (Specialized - Securitor) leads the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 42 Chloe McConville (Team Jayco-VIS) on her own (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 42 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) made her break early - on the third lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 42 Race leader, Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 42 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) corners solo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 42 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) corners solo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 42 The bunch, spread across the road, almost half a lap behind Cromwell (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 42 Cromwell gained over a minute advantage over the bunch during her break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 42 Port Phillip Bay provides a backdrop for the Portarlington round of the 'Bay Crits' (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 33 of 42 Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) on the start line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 34 of 42 Happy..... the new race leader, Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 35 of 42 Hoskins (Orica - AIS) was delighted with second place - she gained the series lead (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 36 of 42 Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) sprints for second place. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 37 of 42 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) wins in Portarlington - a repeat of her 2011 victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 38 of 42 Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) was unable to protect her race lead today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 39 of 42 Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) wins in Portarlington (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 40 of 42 Orica - AIS lead the team classification, stage winner, Tiffany Cromwell with race leader, Melissa Hoskins and Jessie Maclean (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 41 of 42 Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) is the new race leader (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 42 of 42 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) after his solo win (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Luke Durbridge scored the win that Orica GreenEdge had been craving for two years, having spent the majority of the Portarlington criterium at the head of the race. Durbridge was dominant over the one-hour event to claim the team's first ever win at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.

The reigning Australian Time Trial Champion soloed away from breakaway companions Kristian House (Rapha Condor / JLT) and James Oram (Gray's Online / New Zealand) just ahead of the bell lap and maintaining his advantage, giving Durbridge time to celebrate as he crossed the finish line.

"I don't get to win too many bunch races, it's more time trials and you can't really come across the line doing that unless you're Cancellara so I was pretty happy," the 21-year-old explained. "It's emotional with all the crowd here; it's nice."

Champion in 2012, Allan Davis wasn't selected for the GreenEdge outfit last year and instead headed up the composite team Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms.

Overnight leader Caleb Ewan (Bikebug) finished in sixth place, third in the bunch kick, enough to secure him the yellow jersey for the second day running with the series to conclude on Thursday in Williamstown, where he claimed his second win of the 2012 event.

A group of nine riders, including sprint leader Greg Henderson (Degani Bakery Cafe), House, Mike Northey (Gray's Online / New Zealand), Ewan and Durbridge set the agenda early in the race. Kiwi Northey looked strong and moved ahead of the breakaway group a few laps before the first sprint. The points were his and Henderson ensured he was second across the line to maintain his lead in the competition, while attempting to bridge the gap to his compatriot. The veteran was unsuccessful, but Durbridge too sensed Northey was vulnerable and made a concerted effort to catch him. Unfortunately for Northey, luck was not on his side, dropping his chain on the tough circuit's first climb, allowing Durbridge to pass him easily.

Durbridge, lean for 2013 after his first year on the road at an elite level, spent a good 15 minutes away solo despite various efforts from Henderson, Steele Von Hoff (Huon Salmon – Genesys), Ewan, Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) and Oram. The attacks meant that his advantage never went beyond 15 seconds and he conceded, for the time being, that he couldn't continue alone, swallowed by the peloton.

"I wasn't thinking about the win because I went away so early," Durbridge explained. "I just kept riding tempo because everyone was foxing with each other. Then I came back and I still had a little bit left so I thought I'd go away again."

After a small break to recover, Durbridge was back in the lead with around half of the race completed, and with House for company with nine seconds advantage over Oram who had a decent gap on the peloton. The three came together just ahead of the third sprint with Henderson holding a three-point advantage over Durbridge in the sprint classification heading into the final day.

McCarthy looked most-likely to catch the trio, getting as close as seven seconds in arrears before popping.

With three laps remaining the gap over the peloton was 15 seconds but there were questions marks over whether the group could work together to hang on. In the end, Durbridge sensed the weakness in his companions riding into the bell lap, and made the final push for the finish on his own. He was however, worried about the capabilities of House.

"He's super strong and I was a bit worried because I knew I couldn't leave it to him in a sprint – he's really fast," Durbridge said of the Brit. "He was really giving it to us on the climb so I knew he was feeling really strong and that I'd have to catch him out. I just got enough of a gap on him to hold him off."

Ewan holds a five-point lead over Durbridge, with Graeme Briggs (Great Britain) a further point behind in the overall standings with one stage left to race on Thursday. Ewan believes he's capable of a repeat performance in Williamstown in order to wear the yellow jersey from start to finish in the three-race series.

"I know how to race it pretty well so I just need to stay up in the front and hopefully I can get the stage again," he told Cyclingnews.

Another gutsy solo win for Cromwell

Tiffany Cromwell claimed her second win in Portarlington in two years, while Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) all but sewed up the overall victory on Wednesday. Hoskins was second across the finish line, closely followed by Peta Mullens (Anytime Fitness Trek).

The result all but ensures Hoskins overall victory for the second successive year. On the final day, the West Australian needs to finish no worse than seventh to confirm her title.

"I've done the maths roughly," Hoskins admitted. "I needed to get more than two points on [Wells] and get a little bit of a buffer leading into tomorrow. I don't have to win tomorrow now and there's no pressure on the team either so we can play a few more cards."

Cromwell, not selected in the five-woman Orica-AIS team for the event, instead entered as an individual made the most of her freedom, moving away from the peloton on the third lap of the 45 minute criterium. Opening up a comfortable gap, Cromwell had a 21 second advantage by the time the first sprint rolled around. That put the 24-year-old on equal terms with Loes Gunnewijk for the green sprinter's jersey.

After the race, Cromwell was on the fence as to whether she felt like there was a point to prove given she was entered as an individual.

"It's always hard this time of year but ultimately I'm here to train for the Nationals," she explained. "It's a great opener to have three days of hard racing to get the intensity back. I've done a lot of work over the last two weeks after a training camp in Canberra. If you ask someone like Marv [Martin Barras] I wasn't in the best form there but I just have put my head down and dome some really good training. This just showed that I'm well on the way to another good season."

Towards the halfway mark, Cromwell's lead stretched to a maximum of 47 seconds with the peloton looking disinterested in any pursuit. That changed slightly by the second sprint, with Cromwell's advantage pegged back to 30 seconds.

It only seemed to motivate Cromwell to lift her intensity in the final stretch to the finish line, the gap back out to 35 seconds.

"It's a course I seem to like," Cromwell admitted. "It's a test of the fittest, the strongest – that climb can really take it out of your legs but I used it to my advantage."

Cromwell's time on the front earned her the green sprinter's jersey and leaves her in equal third place in the general classification, on par with race one winner, Wells. Orica-AIS leads the teams competition.

Results - Elite men

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:01:10 2 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 0:00:02 3 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online 4 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 0:00:19 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:21 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug 7 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 8 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 9 Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing 10 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts 11 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3 12 Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online 13 Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 14 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional 15 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 17 Alastair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team 0:00:25 18 Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online 19 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:30 20 Koen De Kort (Ned) Degani Bakery Café 0:00:31 21 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Team SASI 22 Richard Lang (Aus) Bikebug 23 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 24 Stuart Grimsey (NZl) Grays Online 25 Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI 26 James Boal (Aus) Target - Trek Racing 27 John Walker (Aus) Drapac Professional 28 Aaron Buggle (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 29 Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing 30 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 0:00:36 31 Blair Windsor (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts 0:00:44 32 Peter English (Aus) Degani Bakery Café 0:00:52 33 Thomas Scully (NZl) Grays Online 34 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional 0:00:54 35 Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Café 0:01:01 36 George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI 0:01:31 37 Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM /Data #3 0:01:38 38 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug 0:03:53 DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Alex Edmondson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Samuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team DNF Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT DNF Tom Robinson (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys DNF Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys DNF Luke Davison (Aus) Drapac Professional DNF Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional DNF Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts DNF Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts DNF Peter Loft (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts DNF Ryan Macanally (Aus) Degani Bakery Café DNF Scott Law (Aus) GPM /Data #3 DNF Joshua Taylor (Aus) GPM /Data #3 DNF Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM /Data #3 DNF James Butler (Aus) Target - Trek Racing DNF Dean Sanfilippo (Aus) Target - Trek Racing DNF Nicholas D'ambrosio (Aus) Target - Trek Racing DNF Russell Gill (Aus) Team SASI DNF Jayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Downunder DNF Sean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Downunder DNF Jake Klajnblat (Aus) Pro Team Downunder DNF Alexander Smyth (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Dean Heathcote (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Shannon Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Craig Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug DNF James Mowatt (Aus) Bikebug

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online 3 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 2 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 3 pts 2 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online 2 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug 17 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 11 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 10 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 6 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 10 7 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online 8 8 Thomas Scully (NZl) Grays Online 8 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 7 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 6 11 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional 5 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 4 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3 14 Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing 2 15 Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys 2 16 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts 1

Sprint Ace Competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café 9 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 3 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 3 5 Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online 3 6 Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team 3 7 James Oram (NZl) Grays Online 2 8 Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug 2 9 Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts 1 10 Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3 1 11 Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 32 pts 2 Bikebug 17 3 Grays Online 16 4 Gbr National Team 14 5 Huon Salmon - Genesys 13 6 Rapha Condor JLT 10 7 Degani Bakery Café 6 8 Drapac Professional 5 9 Total Rush / Hyster Racing 2 10 Team Budgetforklifts 1

Results - Elite women

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 0:45:54 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 0:00:29 3 Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 0:00:30 5 Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega 6 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) 7 Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women 0:00:33 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 9 Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega 10 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) 11 Leonie Burford (Aus) 0:01:13 12 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Wiggle Honda 13 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 15 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda 16 Naomi Williams (Aus) Liv / Giant 17 Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 18 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:01:16 19 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women 20 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS 21 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor 22 Judith Louise Betts (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega 23 Amy Bradley (Aus) Specialized Securitor 0:01:20 DNF Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda DNF Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women DNF Jessica Allen (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women DNF Emma Bilston (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women DNF Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant DNF Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant DNF Gayle Brownlee (Aus) Liv / Giant DNF Claire Morgan (Aus) Liv / Giant DNF Emma Mackie (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega DNF Brittany Lindores (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega DNF Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek DNF Holly Harris (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek DNF Kirsty Glover (Aus) DNF Rebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized Securitor DNF Carla Franson (Aus) Specialized Securitor DNF Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor DNF Sequoia Cooper (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Grace Phang (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Josie Simpson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing DNF Kirsten Howard (Aus) DNF Lara Batkin (Aus) DNF Holly Hawtin (Aus) DNF Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) DNF Nina Greig-Towers (Aus) DNF Hayley Jones (Aus) DNS Sophie Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 3 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 2 3 Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 3 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 2 3 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 20 pts 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 13 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 12 4 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor 12 5 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 8 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 7 7 Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 7 8 Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega 6 9 Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega 6 10 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant 6 11 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) 5 12 Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women 4 13 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 3 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 3 15 Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant 2 16 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) 1 17 Kirsty Glover (Aus) 1

Sprint Ace Competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) 8 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS 5 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) 4 4 Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 3 5 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 1 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek 1 7 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) 1 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS 1