Durbridge takes first-ever Bay Crits win for Orica GreenEdge

Solo victory for Cromwell; Hoskins on verge of another overall win

Image 1 of 42

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) wins in Portarlington

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) wins in Portarlington
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 42

Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) on the podium with his leader jerseys

Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) on the podium with his leader jerseys
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 42

The climb at Portarlington is pretty, but tough

The climb at Portarlington is pretty, but tough
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 42

Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) stayed tucked-in the bunch throughout the race today

Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) stayed tucked-in the bunch throughout the race today
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 42

Kristian House (Rapha Condor) leads Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE)

Kristian House (Rapha Condor) leads Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 42

Jonathan Cantwell leads team-mate and race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug)

Jonathan Cantwell leads team-mate and race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 42

The VIP area, including a bar and soft furnishings

The VIP area, including a bar and soft furnishings
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 42

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) uses his time trialling power

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) uses his time trialling power
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 42

Mike Northey (Grays Online) tries to get away alone

Mike Northey (Grays Online) tries to get away alone
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 42

The peloton at speed

The peloton at speed
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 42

Luke Durbridge (Oria-GreenEDGE) breaks away from Kristian House (Rapha Condor) and James Oram (Grays Online) in the closing laps

Luke Durbridge (Oria-GreenEDGE) breaks away from Kristian House (Rapha Condor) and James Oram (Grays Online) in the closing laps
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 42

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) enjoys his victory

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) enjoys his victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 42

Greg Henderson (Degani) maintained his hold on the sprint competition lead

Greg Henderson (Degani) maintained his hold on the sprint competition lead
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 42

The lead in the sprint competition passed to Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) because of her race-long break

The lead in the sprint competition passed to Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) because of her race-long break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 42

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) was pleased with her win

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) was pleased with her win
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 42

Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) protected his leader jersey in Portarlington

Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) protected his leader jersey in Portarlington
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 42

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEDGE) beat Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) to the line in the bunch sprint

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEDGE) beat Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) to the line in the bunch sprint
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 42

James Oram (Grays Online) was frustrated with third place

James Oram (Grays Online) was frustrated with third place
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 42

Kristian House (Rapha Condor) was second

Kristian House (Rapha Condor) was second
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 42

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) enjoys his victory

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) enjoys his victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 42

Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug)

Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 42

Jonathan Cantwell (BikeBug) is marked by sprint competition leader, Greg Henderson (Degani)

Jonathan Cantwell (BikeBug) is marked by sprint competition leader, Greg Henderson (Degani)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 42

The start line in Portarlington is on the crest of the hill

The start line in Portarlington is on the crest of the hill
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 42

Amy Bradley (Specialized - Securitor) leads the bunch

Amy Bradley (Specialized - Securitor) leads the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 42

Chloe McConville (Team Jayco-VIS) on her own

Chloe McConville (Team Jayco-VIS) on her own
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 42

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) made her break early - on the third lap

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) made her break early - on the third lap
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 42

Race leader, Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) in the bunch

Race leader, Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 42

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) corners solo

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) corners solo
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 42

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) corners solo

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) corners solo
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 42

The bunch, spread across the road, almost half a lap behind Cromwell

The bunch, spread across the road, almost half a lap behind Cromwell
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 42

Cromwell gained over a minute advantage over the bunch during her break

Cromwell gained over a minute advantage over the bunch during her break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 42

Port Phillip Bay provides a backdrop for the Portarlington round of the 'Bay Crits'

Port Phillip Bay provides a backdrop for the Portarlington round of the 'Bay Crits'
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 33 of 42

Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) on the start line

Race leader, Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) on the start line
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 34 of 42

Happy..... the new race leader, Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS)

Happy..... the new race leader, Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 35 of 42

Hoskins (Orica - AIS) was delighted with second place - she gained the series lead

Hoskins (Orica - AIS) was delighted with second place - she gained the series lead
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 36 of 42

Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) sprints for second place.

Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) sprints for second place.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 37 of 42

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) wins in Portarlington - a repeat of her 2011 victory

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) wins in Portarlington - a repeat of her 2011 victory
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 38 of 42

Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) was unable to protect her race lead today

Kimberley Wells (Specialized - Securitor) was unable to protect her race lead today
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 39 of 42

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) wins in Portarlington

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) wins in Portarlington
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 40 of 42

Orica - AIS lead the team classification, stage winner, Tiffany Cromwell with race leader, Melissa Hoskins and Jessie Maclean

Orica - AIS lead the team classification, stage winner, Tiffany Cromwell with race leader, Melissa Hoskins and Jessie Maclean
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 41 of 42

Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) is the new race leader

Melissa Hoskins (Orica - AIS) is the new race leader
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 42 of 42

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) after his solo win

Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) after his solo win
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Luke Durbridge scored the win that Orica GreenEdge had been craving for two years, having spent the majority of the Portarlington criterium at the head of the race. Durbridge was dominant over the one-hour event to claim the team's first ever win at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.

Durbridge gears up for first Grand Tour start in 2013

The reigning Australian Time Trial Champion soloed away from breakaway companions Kristian House (Rapha Condor / JLT) and James Oram (Gray's Online / New Zealand) just ahead of the bell lap and maintaining his advantage, giving Durbridge time to celebrate as he crossed the finish line.

"I don't get to win too many bunch races, it's more time trials and you can't really come across the line doing that unless you're Cancellara so I was pretty happy," the 21-year-old explained. "It's emotional with all the crowd here; it's nice."

Champion in 2012, Allan Davis wasn't selected for the GreenEdge outfit last year and instead headed up the composite team Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms.

Overnight leader Caleb Ewan (Bikebug) finished in sixth place, third in the bunch kick, enough to secure him the yellow jersey for the second day running with the series to conclude on Thursday in Williamstown, where he claimed his second win of the 2012 event.

A group of nine riders, including sprint leader Greg Henderson (Degani Bakery Cafe), House, Mike Northey (Gray's Online / New Zealand), Ewan and Durbridge set the agenda early in the race. Kiwi Northey looked strong and moved ahead of the breakaway group a few laps before the first sprint. The points were his and Henderson ensured he was second across the line to maintain his lead in the competition, while attempting to bridge the gap to his compatriot. The veteran was unsuccessful, but Durbridge too sensed Northey was vulnerable and made a concerted effort to catch him. Unfortunately for Northey, luck was not on his side, dropping his chain on the tough circuit's first climb, allowing Durbridge to pass him easily.

Durbridge, lean for 2013 after his first year on the road at an elite level, spent a good 15 minutes away solo despite various efforts from Henderson, Steele Von Hoff (Huon Salmon – Genesys), Ewan, Shaun McCarthy (Budget Forklifts) and Oram. The attacks meant that his advantage never went beyond 15 seconds and he conceded, for the time being, that he couldn't continue alone, swallowed by the peloton.

"I wasn't thinking about the win because I went away so early," Durbridge explained. "I just kept riding tempo because everyone was foxing with each other. Then I came back and I still had a little bit left so I thought I'd go away again."

After a small break to recover, Durbridge was back in the lead with around half of the race completed, and with House for company with nine seconds advantage over Oram who had a decent gap on the peloton. The three came together just ahead of the third sprint with Henderson holding a three-point advantage over Durbridge in the sprint classification heading into the final day.

McCarthy looked most-likely to catch the trio, getting as close as seven seconds in arrears before popping.

With three laps remaining the gap over the peloton was 15 seconds but there were questions marks over whether the group could work together to hang on. In the end, Durbridge sensed the weakness in his companions riding into the bell lap, and made the final push for the finish on his own. He was however, worried about the capabilities of House.

"He's super strong and I was a bit worried because I knew I couldn't leave it to him in a sprint – he's really fast," Durbridge said of the Brit. "He was really giving it to us on the climb so I knew he was feeling really strong and that I'd have to catch him out. I just got enough of a gap on him to hold him off."

Ewan holds a five-point lead over Durbridge, with Graeme Briggs (Great Britain) a further point behind in the overall standings with one stage left to race on Thursday. Ewan believes he's capable of a repeat performance in Williamstown in order to wear the yellow jersey from start to finish in the three-race series.

"I know how to race it pretty well so I just need to stay up in the front and hopefully I can get the stage again," he told Cyclingnews.

Another gutsy solo win for Cromwell

Tiffany Cromwell claimed her second win in Portarlington in two years, while Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) all but sewed up the overall victory on Wednesday. Hoskins was second across the finish line, closely followed by Peta Mullens (Anytime Fitness Trek).

The result all but ensures Hoskins overall victory for the second successive year. On the final day, the West Australian needs to finish no worse than seventh to confirm her title.

"I've done the maths roughly," Hoskins admitted. "I needed to get more than two points on [Wells] and get a little bit of a buffer leading into tomorrow. I don't have to win tomorrow now and there's no pressure on the team either so we can play a few more cards."
Cromwell, not selected in the five-woman Orica-AIS team for the event, instead entered as an individual made the most of her freedom, moving away from the peloton on the third lap of the 45 minute criterium. Opening up a comfortable gap, Cromwell had a 21 second advantage by the time the first sprint rolled around. That put the 24-year-old on equal terms with Loes Gunnewijk for the green sprinter's jersey.

After the race, Cromwell was on the fence as to whether she felt like there was a point to prove given she was entered as an individual.

"It's always hard this time of year but ultimately I'm here to train for the Nationals," she explained. "It's a great opener to have three days of hard racing to get the intensity back. I've done a lot of work over the last two weeks after a training camp in Canberra. If you ask someone like Marv [Martin Barras] I wasn't in the best form there but I just have put my head down and dome some really good training. This just showed that I'm well on the way to another good season."

Towards the halfway mark, Cromwell's lead stretched to a maximum of 47 seconds with the peloton looking disinterested in any pursuit. That changed slightly by the second sprint, with Cromwell's advantage pegged back to 30 seconds.

It only seemed to motivate Cromwell to lift her intensity in the final stretch to the finish line, the gap back out to 35 seconds.

"It's a course I seem to like," Cromwell admitted. "It's a test of the fittest, the strongest – that climb can really take it out of your legs but I used it to my advantage."

Cromwell's time on the front earned her the green sprinter's jersey and leaves her in equal third place in the general classification, on par with race one winner, Wells. Orica-AIS leads the teams competition.

Results - Elite men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:01:10
2Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT0:00:02
3James Oram (NZl) Grays Online
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys0:00:19
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:21
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug
7Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team
8Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
9Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
10Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
11Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #3
12Josh Atkins (NZl) Grays Online
13Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
14Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional
15Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team SASI
16Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team
17Alastair Slater (GBr) Great Britain National Team0:00:25
18Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online
19Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:30
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Degani Bakery Café0:00:31
21Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Team SASI
22Richard Lang (Aus) Bikebug
23Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
24Stuart Grimsey (NZl) Grays Online
25Harry Carpenter (Aus) Team SASI
26James Boal (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
27John Walker (Aus) Drapac Professional
28Aaron Buggle (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
29Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
30Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café0:00:36
31Blair Windsor (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts0:00:44
32Peter English (Aus) Degani Bakery Café0:00:52
33Thomas Scully (NZl) Grays Online
34Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional0:00:54
35Dean Windsor (Aus) Degani Bakery Café0:01:01
36George Tansley (Aus) Team SASI0:01:31
37Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM /Data #30:01:38
38Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Bikebug0:03:53
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFAlex Edmondson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFSamuel Lowe (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFChristopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain National Team
DNFLuke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFFelix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
DNFTom Robinson (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
DNFJack Beckinsale (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys
DNFLuke Davison (Aus) Drapac Professional
DNFMalcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional
DNFAlex Wohler (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
DNFJesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
DNFPeter Loft (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts
DNFRyan Macanally (Aus) Degani Bakery Café
DNFScott Law (Aus) GPM /Data #3
DNFJoshua Taylor (Aus) GPM /Data #3
DNFCaleb Jones (Aus) GPM /Data #3
DNFJames Butler (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
DNFDean Sanfilippo (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
DNFNicholas D'ambrosio (Aus) Target - Trek Racing
DNFRussell Gill (Aus) Team SASI
DNFJayden Copp (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
DNFSean Whitfield (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
DNFJake Klajnblat (Aus) Pro Team Downunder
DNFAlexander Smyth (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFDean Heathcote (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFShannon Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFCraig Johnson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFJack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug
DNFJames Mowatt (Aus) Bikebug

Intermediate Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online3pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
3Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café1

Intermediate Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café2
3Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team1

Intermediate Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT3pts
2James Oram (NZl) Grays Online2
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Bikebug17pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
3Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team11
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT10
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
6Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge10
7James Oram (NZl) Grays Online8
8Thomas Scully (NZl) Grays Online8
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys7
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café6
11Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional5
12Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys4
13Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain National Team3
14Rico Rogers (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing2
15Brenton Jones (Aus) Huon Salmon - Genesys2
16Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts1

Sprint Ace Competition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Degani Bakery Café9pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT3
5Michael Northey (NZl) Grays Online3
6Graham Briggs (GBr) Great Britain National Team3
7James Oram (NZl) Grays Online2
8Jack Edwards (Aus) Bikebug2
9Shaun Mccarthy (Aus) Team Budgetforklifts1
10Joseph Lewis (Aus) GPM /Data #31
11Vaughan Bowman (Aus) Target - Trek Racing1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge32pts
2Bikebug17
3Grays Online16
4Gbr National Team14
5Huon Salmon - Genesys13
6Rapha Condor JLT10
7Degani Bakery Café6
8Drapac Professional5
9Total Rush / Hyster Racing2
10Team Budgetforklifts1

Results - Elite women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)0:45:54
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS0:00:29
3Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
4Gracie Elvin (Aus)0:00:30
5Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
6Grace Sulzberger (Aus)
7Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women0:00:33
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
9Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
10Miranda Griffiths (Aus)
11Leonie Burford (Aus)0:01:13
12Jessica Mundy (Aus) Wiggle Honda
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
15Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
16Naomi Williams (Aus) Liv / Giant
17Jenni King (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
18Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:01:16
19Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
20Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
21Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor
22Judith Louise Betts (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
23Amy Bradley (Aus) Specialized Securitor0:01:20
DNFRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda
DNFKendelle Hodges (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
DNFEmma Bilston (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women
DNFNicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant
DNFJenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant
DNFGayle Brownlee (Aus) Liv / Giant
DNFClaire Morgan (Aus) Liv / Giant
DNFEmma Mackie (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
DNFBrittany Lindores (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega
DNFRebecca Henderson (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
DNFHolly Harris (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek
DNFKirsty Glover (Aus)
DNFRebecca Werner (Aus) Specialized Securitor
DNFCarla Franson (Aus) Specialized Securitor
DNFKate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
DNFSequoia Cooper (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFGrace Phang (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFJosie Simpson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Total Rush / Hyster Racing
DNFKirsten Howard (Aus)
DNFLara Batkin (Aus)
DNFHolly Hawtin (Aus)
DNFRuby Greig-Hurtig (Aus)
DNFNina Greig-Towers (Aus)
DNFHayley Jones (Aus)
DNSSophie Williamson (NZl) Total Rush / Hyster Racing

Intermediate Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)3pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS2
3Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek1

Intermediate Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)3pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus)2
3Grace Sulzberger (Aus)1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS20pts
2Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek13
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)12
4Kimberley Wells (Aus) Specialized Securitor12
5Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda8
6Gracie Elvin (Aus)7
7Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor7
8Carla Ryan (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega6
9Sarah Roy (Aus) Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega6
10Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Liv / Giant6
11Grace Sulzberger (Aus)5
12Taryn Heather (Aus) Jayco Apollo VIS Women4
13Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS3
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS3
15Jenny Macpherson (Aus) Liv / Giant2
16Miranda Griffiths (Aus)1
17Kirsty Glover (Aus)1

Sprint Ace Competition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (Aus)8pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS5
3Gracie Elvin (Aus)4
4Kate Finegan (Aus) Specialized Securitor3
5Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS1
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Anytime Fitness Trek1
7Grace Sulzberger (Aus)1
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS26pts
2Specialized Securitor19
3Anytime Fitness Trek13
4Crino Cycles - Casa & Bottega12
5Wiggle Honda8
6Liv / Giant8
7Jayco Apollo VIS Women4

