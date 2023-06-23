Migration Gravel stage 3 – Karaya takes win for Team Amani, Rockwell doubles up
US rider takes over women's GC lead with one day to race
Amity Rockwell (Trek/PAS/Maurten/Schwalbe) and Kenneth Karaya (Team AMANI) won stage 3 of the Migration Gravel Race on Thursday. It was Rockwell’s second stage victory of the week in the elite women's competition while Karaya's win in the elite men represented the first stage victory for the east African-based Team AMANI squad.
Rockwell took over the women's GC lead, riding solo across the line ahead of Xaverine Nirere in second and Lydia Lglesias in third. Annabel Fisher (Café du Cycliste), who won stage 1, had stomach issues and finished off the podium.
The men’s division was controlled by German Lukas Baum (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company) and Australian Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) for the first two days of racing. On stage 3, Baum suffered a mechanical and Morton took “a tour of Tanzania”, apparently organisers referring to him going off course. The two leaders aside provided Karaya the opportunity to push away with a solo attack for the victory. Luis Angel Mate finished second and Seth Hakizimana was third.
The 140km route was supposed to be the easiest of the four stages, but 1,250-plus metres of elevation gain combined with muddy conditions provided no reprieve for the racers.
Riders were treated to a breathtaking spectacle as they encountered a stampede of zebras and witnessed wildebeests roaming freely in their natural habitat. “The stunning wildlife encounters added an extra layer of adventure and awe to the race, creating unforgettable moments for the participants,” organisers said on their social media.
The fourth and final stage of the 650km Migration Gravel Race is Friday, heading back north across the Mara River. The race is the second stop in the Gravel Earth Series.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Migration Gravel stage 3 – Karaya takes win for Team Amani, Rockwell doubles upUS rider takes over women's GC lead with one day to race
-
Justine Barrow breaks up US foray with Australian Gravel ChampionshipsRoxsolt Liv SRAM rider heads to Tasmania in pursuit of national title straight from multiple gravel podiums in United States
-
Brandon McNulty dominates US elite men's time trial for national titleBarta holds on to second while Rosskopf third in Oak Ridge
-
Tadej Pogacar and Urska Zigart dominate Slovenian time trial championshipsPogacar wins by 5:14 in first race after Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash