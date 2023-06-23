Migration Gravel stage 3 – Karaya takes win for Team Amani, Rockwell doubles up

Image 1 of 3 Stage winner Kenneth Karaya on The Migration Fravel Race stage 3 2023 (Image credit: The Migration Gravel Race) Joel Kyaviro and stage winner Kenneth Karaya on stage 3 of the Migration Gravel Race (Image credit: The Migration Gravel Race) Annabel Fisher at The Migration Fravel Race stage 3 2023 was off the podium and out of the GC lead after having stomach issues (Image credit: The Migration Gravel Race)

Amity Rockwell (Trek/PAS/Maurten/Schwalbe) and Kenneth Karaya (Team AMANI) won stage 3 of the Migration Gravel Race on Thursday. It was Rockwell’s second stage victory of the week in the elite women's competition while Karaya's win in the elite men represented the first stage victory for the east African-based Team AMANI squad.

Rockwell took over the women's GC lead, riding solo across the line ahead of Xaverine Nirere in second and Lydia Lglesias in third. Annabel Fisher (Café du Cycliste), who won stage 1, had stomach issues and finished off the podium.

The men’s division was controlled by German Lukas Baum (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company) and Australian Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) for the first two days of racing. On stage 3, Baum suffered a mechanical and Morton took “a tour of Tanzania”, apparently organisers referring to him going off course. The two leaders aside provided Karaya the opportunity to push away with a solo attack for the victory. Luis Angel Mate finished second and Seth Hakizimana was third.

The 140km route was supposed to be the easiest of the four stages, but 1,250-plus metres of elevation gain combined with muddy conditions provided no reprieve for the racers.

Riders were treated to a breathtaking spectacle as they encountered a stampede of zebras and witnessed wildebeests roaming freely in their natural habitat. “The stunning wildlife encounters added an extra layer of adventure and awe to the race, creating unforgettable moments for the participants,” organisers said on their social media.

The fourth and final stage of the 650km Migration Gravel Race is Friday, heading back north across the Mara River. The race is the second stop in the Gravel Earth Series.