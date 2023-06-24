Amity Rockwell, Lukas Baum win GC titles at Migration Gravel Race
Briton Madeleine Nutt wins stage 4 for women to finish second overall while Lachlan Morton finishes as men's GC runner-up
Amity Rockwell ((Trek/PAS/Maurten/Schwalbe) and Lucas Baum (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company) wrapped up GC titles at the four-day Migration Gravel Race in Kenya on Friday.
Madeleine Nutt (Ribble Collective), who was fifth at the Traka 360 earlier this year, had a massive ride across the 188km stage 4, sitting in fourth overall. She launched an early solo attack and pushed to the stage victory with a 30-minute advantage over Maria Gudmundsdottir, pushing her into second overall on the GC.
Rockwell finished third on the stage to secure the overall title. She finished on the podium all four days, including wins on stages 2 and 3.
“What a way to finish off the Kenya trip! I slipped away just out of the neutral, and didn’t stop pushing until the line,” Nutt wrote on her Instagram feed. “I raced well beyond my own expectations and my ability, fuelled by encouragement from motos, riders and media cars.”
On the men’s side, Baum won the final stage to secure the GC title, breaking away from Hakizimana Seth when the Team AMANI rider suffered a mechanical. The German then rode solo over most of the hilly day, a total of 1,680 vertical metres of climbing.
Tanner Visnick (Rock Horn Racing) finished second on stage 4 while Australian Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) finished third. With the podium, Morton secured second overall.
The 650km Migration Gravel Race is the third stop in the Gravel Earth Series, the second with top points for the seven-race series. Octopus Gravel in Switzerland is the next event on July 1.
