Lachlan Morton, Amity Rockwell win stage 2 of the Migration Gravel Race

It was a reversal of the top two spots of the podium on stage 2 of the Migration Gravel Race, with Amity Rockwell (Trek/PAS/Maurten/Schwalbe) coming over the line ahead of Annabel Fisher (Café du Cycliste) while Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Easypost) got the jump on Lukas Baum (ORBEA x Leatt x Speed Company) in the sprint to the line.

Mattia de Marchi (Enough Cycling Collective) again came third in the men's category while Madeleine Nutt (Ribble Collective) took that position in the spaced out top three of the women's race.

The second stage of the four-day stage race in Kenya, managed by Team AMANI, was over 170km with 2550m of vertical ascent. The route is 650km in total with 8000m of elevation in a race across single track, red clay and rough hard pack gravel which takes riders through everything from Maasai villages to across big game country.

The June 20-23 race is the second in the Gravel Earth Series, following on from The Traka Girona, where stage 2 Migration Gravel Race victors Rockwell and De Marchi took out the 360km event, breaking records along the way.



