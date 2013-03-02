Jacques-Maynes, Stevens win Merced time trials
Gaimon, Stevens lead general classification
Merced Boosters Time Trial: -
Image 1 of 23
Image 2 of 23
Image 3 of 23
Image 4 of 23
Image 5 of 23
Image 6 of 23
Image 7 of 23
Image 8 of 23
Image 9 of 23
Image 10 of 23
Image 11 of 23
Image 12 of 23
Image 13 of 23
Image 14 of 23
Image 15 of 23
Image 16 of 23
Image 17 of 23
Image 18 of 23
Image 19 of 23
Image 20 of 23
Image 21 of 23
Image 22 of 23
Image 23 of 23
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|0:24:37
|2
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:05
|4
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:00:08
|5
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:11
|6
|Kirk Carlsen
|0:00:23
|7
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|8
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:27
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:00:32
|10
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:38
|11
|David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:00:41
|12
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:00:47
|13
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:48
|14
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:52
|15
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:00:54
|16
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:55
|17
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:57
|18
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:01:02
|19
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:02
|20
|Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
|0:01:04
|21
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:01:16
|22
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:20
|23
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:20
|24
|Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:01:21
|25
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:01:21
|26
|Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:22
|27
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:01:22
|28
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:24
|29
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:24
|30
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:01:32
|31
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:33
|32
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|0:01:36
|33
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:01:38
|34
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:44
|35
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:47
|36
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:47
|37
|Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
|0:01:50
|38
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:50
|39
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:52
|40
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:52
|41
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:53
|42
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:53
|43
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:55
|44
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:00
|45
|Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:02:01
|46
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|0:02:02
|47
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:03
|48
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|49
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|0:02:06
|50
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:02:06
|51
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:02:07
|52
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:02:11
|53
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:02:14
|54
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:14
|55
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:16
|56
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:02:17
|57
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)
|0:02:18
|58
|Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:02:18
|59
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:02:20
|60
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:22
|61
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|0:02:22
|62
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:25
|63
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:28
|64
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:30
|65
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:02:34
|66
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:34
|67
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:42
|68
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:02:44
|69
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:44
|70
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:45
|71
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|0:02:50
|72
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|0:02:51
|73
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:02:51
|74
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:02:53
|75
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:54
|76
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:55
|77
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:02:58
|78
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:02:59
|79
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:03:00
|80
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:03:00
|81
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:03:03
|82
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:03:07
|83
|Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:03:09
|84
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:03:11
|85
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:14
|86
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:03:19
|87
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:03:20
|88
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:03:21
|89
|Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:03:24
|90
|Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:03:30
|91
|Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:03:30
|92
|Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|0:03:31
|93
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:34
|94
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:38
|95
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:41
|96
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|0:03:46
|97
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:03:47
|98
|Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:03:54
|99
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:55
|100
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:03:56
|101
|Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:04:03
|102
|Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|103
|Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|104
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:04:04
|105
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:04:06
|106
|Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:04:07
|107
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:04:08
|108
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:04:09
|109
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:04:10
|110
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
|0:04:11
|111
|Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:04:13
|112
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:04:13
|113
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:15
|114
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:04:20
|115
|Justin Williams
|0:04:23
|116
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:04:24
|117
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:04:25
|118
|Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:04:27
|119
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:04:28
|120
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:04:29
|121
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:04:29
|122
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:04:36
|123
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:04:47
|124
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:04:54
|125
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:04:58
|126
|Toby Long (Squadra SF)
|0:05:00
|127
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:05:05
|128
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:05:12
|129
|Justin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:05:15
|130
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|0:05:23
|131
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:05:31
|132
|Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:05:58
|133
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|0:06:00
|134
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|0:06:07
|135
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:06:09
|136
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:06:31
|137
|Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
|0:06:37
|138
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|0:13:59
|139
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:15:59
|DNS
|Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:25:15
|2
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:10
|3
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:00:39
|4
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:00:44
|5
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:46
|6
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:00:46
|7
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:00:55
|8
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:09
|9
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:12
|10
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:15
|11
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:15
|12
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:17
|13
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|0:01:24
|14
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|0:01:28
|15
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:28
|16
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:29
|17
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:01:33
|18
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:36
|19
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:36
|20
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:38
|21
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:39
|22
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:42
|23
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:44
|24
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|0:01:44
|25
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:50
|26
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:01:56
|27
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:04
|28
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:02:06
|29
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:07
|30
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|0:02:12
|31
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|0:02:13
|32
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:02:15
|33
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:16
|34
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:17
|35
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:02:21
|36
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:22
|37
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:25
|38
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:02:29
|39
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:02:41
|40
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:42
|41
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:43
|42
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:00
|43
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:17
|44
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:03:18
|45
|Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:03:25
|46
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:03:26
|47
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:03:32
|48
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
|0:03:34
|49
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:37
|50
|Justin Williams
|0:03:45
|51
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:03:47
|52
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:03:50
|53
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:51
|54
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:03:51
|55
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:03:59
|56
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:04:20
|57
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|0:04:45
|58
|Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:05:20
|59
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:05:31
|60
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:05:53
|61
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|0:13:21
|62
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:15:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3:36:23
|2
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|0:00:50
|3
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:05
|4
|Kirk Carlsen
|0:01:11
|5
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:19
|6
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:22
|7
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:38
|8
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:41
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:01:46
|10
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:52
|11
|David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:55
|12
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:02:01
|13
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:06
|14
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:02:08
|15
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:09
|16
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:11
|17
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:16
|18
|Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
|0:02:18
|19
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:22
|20
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:02:31
|21
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:34
|22
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|23
|Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:02:35
|24
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:36
|25
|Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|26
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|27
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:38
|28
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|29
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:02:47
|30
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:02:48
|31
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|0:02:50
|32
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|0:03:00
|33
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:01
|34
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:03:02
|35
|Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
|0:03:04
|36
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:03:06
|37
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:03:07
|38
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:08
|39
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|40
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:03:09
|41
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:14
|42
|Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:03:15
|43
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:03:17
|44
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|45
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:03:21
|46
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:03:26
|47
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:03:28
|48
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:29
|49
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:30
|50
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:03:32
|51
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)
|0:03:33
|52
|Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|53
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:03:34
|54
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:03:37
|55
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:03:39
|56
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:03:48
|57
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|58
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:03:58
|59
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:59
|60
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|61
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|0:04:04
|62
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:04:09
|63
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:04:14
|64
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:04:17
|65
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:04:22
|66
|Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:04:23
|67
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:04:26
|68
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:29
|69
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:04:34
|70
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:04:49
|71
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:04:52
|72
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:56
|73
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|0:05:00
|74
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:05:06
|75
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:05:10
|76
|Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:05:17
|77
|Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|78
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:05:22
|79
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|80
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
|0:05:26
|81
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:05:27
|82
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:05:35
|83
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:05:42
|84
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:05:44
|85
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:05:51
|86
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:06:01
|87
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:06:08
|88
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|0:06:56
|89
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:07:32
|90
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:07:34
|91
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:07:52
|92
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:07:54
|93
|Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:08:03
|94
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:08:28
|95
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:08:44
|96
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:02
|97
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|0:10:33
|98
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:11:22
|99
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:12:19
|100
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:12:30
|101
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:12:55
|102
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:13:45
|103
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:14:02
|104
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:14:50
|105
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:14:52
|106
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:15:03
|107
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|108
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:15:19
|109
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:15:53
|110
|Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|0:15:57
|111
|Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:16:29
|112
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:17:13
|113
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:17:14
|114
|Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:20:45
|115
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:24:16
|116
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:24:52
|117
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|0:25:45
|118
|Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:25:49
|119
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|0:26:25
|120
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|0:28:58
|121
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:29:24
|122
|Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
|0:29:29
|123
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:29:38
|124
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|0:29:45
|125
|Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:30:20
|126
|Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:31:01
|127
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:31:11
|128
|Justin Williams
|0:31:19
|129
|Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:31:33
|130
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:32:06
|131
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:33:04
|132
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:34:16
|133
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:37:33
|134
|Toby Long (Squadra SF)
|0:37:49
|135
|Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:39:47
|136
|Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:40:19
|137
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:40:54
|138
|Justin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:48:22
|139
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|0:54:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|40
|pts
|2
|Kirk Carlsen
|25
|3
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|24
|4
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|5
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|20
|6
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|13
|7
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|12
|8
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|10
|9
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|10
|10
|Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|10
|11
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|9
|12
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|13
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|5
|14
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|15
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|4
|16
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|17
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|3
|18
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|3
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|2
|20
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|3:38:15
|2
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:00:39
|3
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:00:44
|4
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:46
|5
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|6
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:00:56
|7
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|0:01:08
|8
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:09
|9
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:15
|10
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:16
|11
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:17
|12
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:29
|13
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:01:34
|14
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:36
|15
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:37
|16
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:38
|17
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:40
|18
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:42
|19
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:45
|20
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:01:56
|21
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:02:06
|22
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:07
|23
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|0:02:12
|24
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:17
|25
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:25
|26
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:02:30
|27
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:42
|28
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:00
|29
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:03:18
|30
|Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:03:25
|31
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:30
|32
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
|0:03:34
|33
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:03:50
|34
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:03:52
|35
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:03:59
|36
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|0:05:04
|37
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:05:40
|38
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:05:42
|39
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:06:00
|40
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:06:02
|41
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:06:36
|42
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:06:52
|43
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:07:10
|44
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:12:58
|45
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:13:11
|46
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|47
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:13:27
|48
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:15:21
|49
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:15:22
|50
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:22:24
|51
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:23:00
|52
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|0:23:53
|53
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|0:24:33
|54
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|0:27:06
|55
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:27:32
|56
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:27:46
|57
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|0:27:53
|58
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:29:19
|59
|Justin Williams
|0:29:27
|60
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:31:12
|61
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:32:24
|62
|Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:37:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:26:21
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:15
|3
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:55
|4
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:57
|5
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|0:01:18
|6
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:30
|7
|Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:01:42
|8
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:01:48
|9
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:01:52
|10
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:53
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:53
|12
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:12
|13
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:19
|14
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:21
|15
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:02:27
|16
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:02:33
|17
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:02:35
|18
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:35
|19
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:39
|20
|Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:02:44
|21
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:03:00
|22
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:03:03
|23
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:03:09
|24
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:03:10
|25
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:03:16
|26
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:03:21
|27
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|0:03:33
|28
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:03:35
|29
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:39
|30
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:03:39
|31
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:03:44
|32
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:03:47
|33
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:03:57
|34
|Juliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:03:59
|35
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:12
|36
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
|0:04:26
|37
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:04:26
|38
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:31
|39
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:04:32
|40
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
|0:04:47
|41
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:04:59
|42
|Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:05:11
|43
|Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
|0:05:13
|44
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:05:15
|45
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:05:18
|46
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:05:20
|47
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:05:24
|48
|Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:05:27
|49
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:05:35
|50
|Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:05:36
|51
|Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:05:39
|52
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:05:56
|53
|Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:06:06
|54
|Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)
|0:06:09
|55
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:06:27
|56
|Rita Borelli (Specialized)
|0:06:35
|57
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:06:36
|58
|Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:06:40
|59
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:06:55
|60
|Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:06:59
|61
|Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:07:01
|62
|Megan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:44
|OTL
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|0:08:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|0:27:39
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:36
|3
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:01:17
|4
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:01:17
|5
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:02:03
|6
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:03:13
|7
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:03:14
|8
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:03:41
|9
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:04:06
|10
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:04:38
|11
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:05:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|2:53:44
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:31
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|0:01:13
|4
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:04:15
|5
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:17
|6
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:04:18
|7
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:38
|8
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:51
|9
|Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:05:03
|10
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:05:09
|11
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:05:13
|12
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:05:14
|14
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:05:32
|15
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:05:40
|16
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:05:53
|17
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:06:21
|18
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:06:31
|19
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:06:37
|20
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:06:41
|21
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:08
|22
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:32
|23
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:47
|24
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:52
|25
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:07:53
|26
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:08:40
|27
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:10:37
|28
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:11:07
|29
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:11:16
|30
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:11:31
|31
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:11:44
|32
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:13:18
|33
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:13:19
|34
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
|0:13:20
|35
|Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:13:27
|36
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|0:14:17
|37
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:14:19
|38
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:14:28
|39
|Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
|0:15:22
|40
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:15:43
|41
|Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:16:20
|42
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:16:39
|43
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:17:11
|44
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:17:19
|45
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:20:25
|46
|Juliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:20:45
|47
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
|0:21:32
|48
|Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:21:56
|49
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:22:10
|50
|Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:22:13
|51
|Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:22:52
|52
|Rita Borelli (Specialized)
|0:22:59
|53
|Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:23:03
|54
|Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:27:27
|55
|Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:27:28
|56
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:28:27
|57
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:33:14
|58
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:33:17
|59
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:33:34
|60
|Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:33:38
|61
|Megan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:35:43
|62
|Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)
|0:38:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|35
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|33
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|32
|4
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|21
|5
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|20
|6
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|9
|8
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|7
|10
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|7
|11
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|6
|12
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|4
|13
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|14
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|15
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|2
|16
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|2:54:57
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:01
|3
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:05:28
|4
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:06:39
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:06:40
|6
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:12:05
|7
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:12:06
|8
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:14:30
|9
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:15:26
|10
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:16:06
|11
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:20:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy