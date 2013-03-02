Trending

Jacques-Maynes, Stevens win Merced time trials

Gaimon, Stevens lead general classification

Image 1 of 23

Training in Green Pastures.

Training in Green Pastures.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 2 of 23

Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) en route to a 7th today.

Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) en route to a 7th today.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 3 of 23

Stage 1 winner Phil Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) places 5th and has a 50 second lead over Ben Jaques-Maynes.

Stage 1 winner Phil Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling) places 5th and has a 50 second lead over Ben Jaques-Maynes.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 4 of 23

Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear) with a solid ride and 9th.

Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear) with a solid ride and 9th.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 5 of 23

Ben Jacques-Maynes takes the win today by 5 seconds over 2nd place Haga.

Ben Jacques-Maynes takes the win today by 5 seconds over 2nd place Haga.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 6 of 23

Kirk Carlsen with a 6th place finish.

Kirk Carlsen with a 6th place finish.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 7 of 23

At 3k to go, it was all downhill.

At 3k to go, it was all downhill.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 8 of 23

Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) is back with a 7th place finish today.

Mara Abbott (Exergy Twenty16) is back with a 7th place finish today.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 9 of 23

6th place for NOW and Novartis for MS rider Robin Farina.

6th place for NOW and Novartis for MS rider Robin Farina.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 10 of 23

Back on the road for track cyclist and U.S. Olympian Lauren Tamayo placing 8th.

Back on the road for track cyclist and U.S. Olympian Lauren Tamayo placing 8th.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 11 of 23

Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) on her way to a 4th place finish.

Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) on her way to a 4th place finish.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 12 of 23

Lauren Hall would place 19th and into 7th in GC.

Lauren Hall would place 19th and into 7th in GC.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 13 of 23

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty16) on the long road to a 6th place finish.

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty16) on the long road to a 6th place finish.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 14 of 23

Alison Powers Powered to a 2nd place finish, 14 seconds behind winner Stevens.

Alison Powers Powered to a 2nd place finish, 14 seconds behind winner Stevens.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 15 of 23

Evie Stevens at 1k.

Evie Stevens at 1k.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 16 of 23

Stevens (Specialized/lululemon) was determined to take today's stage.

Stevens (Specialized/lululemon) was determined to take today's stage.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 17 of 23

A great ride by Exergy Twenty16's Alison Tetrick placing 3rd.

A great ride by Exergy Twenty16's Alison Tetrick placing 3rd.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 18 of 23

The most excitement these cows see all year.

The most excitement these cows see all year.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 19 of 23

Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) would place in the top 10 today

Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS) would place in the top 10 today
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 20 of 23

Yesterday's stage 1 winner Tayler Wiles with a 5th place finish in the ITT.

Yesterday's stage 1 winner Tayler Wiles with a 5th place finish in the ITT.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 21 of 23

The Specialied/lululemon team are always together, no matter where the race is.

The Specialied/lululemon team are always together, no matter where the race is.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 22 of 23

Tom Zirbel (OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) for 3rd.

Tom Zirbel (OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) for 3rd.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 23 of 23

Chad Haga rode to a 2nd place on the 6 mile out and back course.

Chad Haga rode to a 2nd place on the 6 mile out and back course.
(Image credit: Brian Hodes)

Full Results

Men Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)0:24:37
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:04
3Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:05
4Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)0:00:08
5Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:11
6Kirk Carlsen0:00:23
7Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:24
8Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:27
9Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:00:32
10Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:38
11David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)0:00:41
12Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)0:00:47
13Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:48
14Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:52
15Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:54
16Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:55
17David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:57
18Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:02
19Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:02
20Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)0:01:04
21Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:01:16
22Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:20
23Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:20
24Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:01:21
25Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:21
26Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:22
27Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:01:22
28Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:24
29Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:24
30Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:01:32
31Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:33
32Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)0:01:36
33Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:01:38
34Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:44
35Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:47
36Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:47
37Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)0:01:50
38Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:50
39Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)0:01:52
40Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:52
41Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:53
42Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:53
43Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:55
44Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:00
45Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:02:01
46Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:02:02
47Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:02:03
48Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
49Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:02:06
50Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:02:06
51Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:02:07
52Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:02:11
53Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:02:14
54Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:14
55Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:16
56Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:02:17
57Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:02:18
58Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:02:18
59Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:02:20
60Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:22
61Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)0:02:22
62Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:25
63Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:28
64Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:30
65Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:02:34
66Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:34
67Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:42
68Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:02:44
69Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:44
70Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)0:02:45
71Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:02:50
72Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)0:02:51
73Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:02:51
74Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:02:53
75Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:54
76Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:55
77Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:58
78David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:59
79Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:03:00
80Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:03:00
81Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:03
82Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:03:07
83Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:03:09
84Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:03:11
85Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:14
86Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:03:19
87Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:03:20
88Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:21
89Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:03:24
90Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:03:30
91Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:03:30
92Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)0:03:31
93Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:34
94Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:38
95Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:41
96Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante0:03:46
97Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:03:47
98Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:03:54
99Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:55
100Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:03:56
101Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)0:04:03
102Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
103Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
104James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:04:04
105David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:04:06
106Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:07
107Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:04:08
108Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:09
109Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:04:10
110Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)0:04:11
111Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:04:13
112Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)0:04:13
113Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:15
114Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)0:04:20
115Justin Williams0:04:23
116Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:24
117Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:04:25
118Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:04:27
119Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:04:28
120Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:29
121Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:04:29
122Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:04:36
123Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:04:47
124Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)0:04:54
125Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:04:58
126Toby Long (Squadra SF)0:05:00
127Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:05:05
128Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:12
129Justin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:05:15
130Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)0:05:23
131Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:31
132Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:05:58
133Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:06:00
134Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)0:06:07
135Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:06:09
136Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:06:31
137Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)0:06:37
138Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)0:13:59
139Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:59
DNSNathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)

U25 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:25:15
2Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:10
3Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:39
4Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:00:44
5Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:46
6Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:00:46
7Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:00:55
8Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:09
9Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:12
10Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:15
11Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:15
12Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:17
13Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:01:24
14Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:01:28
15Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:28
16Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:29
17Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:01:33
18Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:36
19Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:36
20Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:38
21Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:39
22Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:42
23Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:44
24Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)0:01:44
25Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:50
26Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:01:56
27Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:04
28Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:02:06
29Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)0:02:07
30Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:02:12
31Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)0:02:13
32Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:02:15
33Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:16
34Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:17
35David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:21
36Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:22
37Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:25
38Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:02:29
39Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:02:41
40Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:02:42
41Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:43
42Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:00
43Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:17
44Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:03:18
45Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)0:03:25
46James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:03:26
47Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:03:32
48Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)0:03:34
49Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:37
50Justin Williams0:03:45
51Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:03:47
52Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:03:50
53Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:51
54Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:03:51
55Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:03:59
56Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:04:20
57Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)0:04:45
58Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:05:20
59Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:05:31
60Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:05:53
61Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)0:13:21
62Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:21

Men General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3:36:23
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)0:00:50
3Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:05
4Kirk Carlsen0:01:11
5Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:19
6Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)0:01:22
7Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:38
8Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:41
9Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:01:46
10Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:52
11David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:55
12Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)0:02:01
13Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:06
14Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:08
15Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:09
16David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:11
17Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:16
18Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)0:02:18
19Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:22
20Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:02:31
21Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:34
22Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
23Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:02:35
24Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:36
25Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
26Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
27Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:38
28Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
29Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:02:47
30Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:02:48
31Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)0:02:50
32Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:03:00
33Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:01
34Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:02
35Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)0:03:04
36Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)0:03:06
37Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:03:07
38Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:08
39Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
40Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:09
41Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:14
42Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:03:15
43Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:03:17
44Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
45Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:03:21
46Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:03:26
47Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:03:28
48Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:29
49Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:30
50Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:03:32
51Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:03:33
52Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
53Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:03:34
54Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:37
55Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:39
56Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:03:48
57Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
58Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:03:58
59Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:59
60Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
61Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:04:04
62Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:09
63Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:04:14
64Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:17
65Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:04:22
66Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:23
67Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:26
68Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:29
69Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:04:34
70Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:04:49
71Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:52
72Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:56
73Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante0:05:00
74Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:05:06
75Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:05:10
76Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)0:05:17
77Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
78Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:22
79Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
80Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)0:05:26
81Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)0:05:27
82Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)0:05:35
83Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:05:42
84Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:05:44
85Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:05:51
86Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:06:01
87Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)0:06:08
88Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)0:06:56
89David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:07:32
90Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:07:34
91Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:07:52
92Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:07:54
93Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:08:03
94Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:28
95Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:08:44
96Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:02
97Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:10:33
98Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:11:22
99Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:12:19
100Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:12:30
101Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:12:55
102Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:13:45
103Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:14:02
104James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:14:50
105Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:14:52
106Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:15:03
107Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
108Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:15:19
109Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:15:53
110Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)0:15:57
111Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:16:29
112Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:17:13
113Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:17:14
114Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:20:45
115Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:24:16
116Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:24:52
117Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)0:25:45
118Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:25:49
119Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)0:26:25
120Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:28:58
121Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:29:24
122Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)0:29:29
123Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:29:38
124Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)0:29:45
125Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:30:20
126Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:31:01
127Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:31:11
128Justin Williams0:31:19
129Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:31:33
130Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:32:06
131Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:33:04
132Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:34:16
133Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:37:33
134Toby Long (Squadra SF)0:37:49
135Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:39:47
136Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:40:19
137David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:40:54
138Justin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:48:22
139Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)0:54:13

Men Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)40pts
2Kirk Carlsen25
3Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)24
4Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)24
5Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)20
6Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)13
7Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)12
8Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)10
9Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)10
10Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)10
11Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante9
12Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
13Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)5
14Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5
15Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)4
16Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4
17Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)3
18Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)3
19Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)2
20Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)1

Men U25 Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)3:38:15
2Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:39
3Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:00:44
4Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:46
5Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
6Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:00:56
7Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:01:08
8Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:09
9Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:15
10Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:16
11Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:17
12Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:29
13Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:01:34
14Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:36
15Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:37
16Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:38
17Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:40
18Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:42
19Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:45
20Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:01:56
21Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:02:06
22Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)0:02:07
23Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:02:12
24Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:17
25Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:25
26Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:02:30
27Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:02:42
28Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:00
29Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:03:18
30Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)0:03:25
31Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:30
32Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)0:03:34
33Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:03:50
34Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:03:52
35Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:03:59
36Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)0:05:04
37David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:40
38Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:05:42
39Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:06:00
40Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:06:02
41Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:36
42Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:06:52
43Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:10
44James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:12:58
45Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:13:11
46Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
47Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:13:27
48Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:21
49Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:15:22
50Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:22:24
51Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:23:00
52Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)0:23:53
53Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)0:24:33
54Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:27:06
55Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:27:32
56Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:27:46
57Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)0:27:53
58Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:29:19
59Justin Williams0:29:27
60Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:31:12
61Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:32:24
62Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:37:55

Elite Women Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)0:26:21
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:15
3Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:55
4Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:57
5Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)0:01:18
6Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:30
7Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)0:01:42
8Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:48
9Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:52
10Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:53
11Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:53
12Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:12
13Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:19
14Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:21
15Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:02:27
16Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:33
17Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:02:35
18Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:35
19Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:39
20Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)0:02:44
21Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:03:00
22Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:03:03
23Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:09
24Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)0:03:10
25Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:03:16
26Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:03:21
27Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:03:33
28Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:03:35
29Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:39
30Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:03:39
31Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)0:03:44
32Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:47
33Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:57
34Juliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:03:59
35Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:12
36Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)0:04:26
37Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:04:26
38Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:31
39Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:04:32
40Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)0:04:47
41Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)0:04:59
42Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:05:11
43Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)0:05:13
44Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)0:05:15
45Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:05:18
46Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:05:20
47Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:05:24
48Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:05:27
49Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:05:35
50Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:05:36
51Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:05:39
52Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:05:56
53Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:06:06
54Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)0:06:09
55Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:27
56Rita Borelli (Specialized)0:06:35
57Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:06:36
58Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:06:40
59Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)0:06:55
60Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)0:06:59
61Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)0:07:01
62Megan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:44
OTLKira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)0:08:20

Women U26
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)0:27:39
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:36
3Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:01:17
4Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:17
5Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:02:03
6Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:13
7Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:03:14
8Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)0:03:41
9Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:04:06
10Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:04:38
11Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:05:18

Women General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)2:53:44
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:31
3Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)0:01:13
4Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:04:15
5Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:17
6Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:04:18
7Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:38
8Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:51
9Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)0:05:03
10Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:05:09
11Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:05:13
12Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
13Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:14
14Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:32
15Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:40
16Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:05:53
17Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:06:21
18Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)0:06:31
19Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:06:37
20Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:06:41
21Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:08
22Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:32
23Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:47
24Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:52
25Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:07:53
26Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:40
27Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:10:37
28Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:07
29Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:16
30Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:11:31
31Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:11:44
32Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:13:18
33Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:19
34Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)0:13:20
35Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)0:13:27
36Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:14:17
37Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:14:19
38Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)0:14:28
39Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)0:15:22
40Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)0:15:43
41Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:16:20
42Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:16:39
43Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:17:11
44Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:17:19
45Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:20:25
46Juliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:20:45
47Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)0:21:32
48Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:21:56
49Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:22:10
50Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:22:13
51Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:22:52
52Rita Borelli (Specialized)0:22:59
53Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:23:03
54Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)0:27:27
55Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)0:27:28
56Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)0:28:27
57Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)0:33:14
58Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:33:17
59Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:33:34
60Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:33:38
61Megan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:35:43
62Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)0:38:46

Women Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)35pts
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)33
3Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)32
4Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)21
5Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)20
6Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
9Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)7
10Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)7
11Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)6
12Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)4
13Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
14Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
15Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)2
16Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1

U26 Women Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)2:54:57
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:01
3Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:05:28
4Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:39
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:06:40
6Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:12:05
7Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:12:06
8Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)0:14:30
9Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:15:26
10Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:16:06
11Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:20:57

