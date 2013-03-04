Trending

Gaimon crowned men's champion

Stevens completes Specialized-lululemon's domination

Image 1 of 17

Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) leads the pack up one of the rolling hills in today's Hilltop Ranch Road Race.

Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) leads the pack up one of the rolling hills in today's Hilltop Ranch Road Race.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 2 of 17

The pro men early in the race. Bissell keeping it cool.

The pro men early in the race. Bissell keeping it cool.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 3 of 17

The early break.

The early break.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 4 of 17

Stage winner Beth Newell and teammate Lauren Komanski in the break.

Stage winner Beth Newell and teammate Lauren Komanski in the break.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 5 of 17

Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty16) with a very impressive 2nd place showing today.

Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty16) with a very impressive 2nd place showing today.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 6 of 17

It was a fight between Newell and Tetrick all day. All the rest could do was watch.

It was a fight between Newell and Tetrick all day. All the rest could do was watch.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 7 of 17

TIBCO's Joanne Kiesanowski leads the chase up the last climb.

TIBCO's Joanne Kiesanowski leads the chase up the last climb.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 8 of 17

omen's leader Evie Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) with the end in sight. Wins at 31 seconds over Alison Powers

omen's leader Evie Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) with the end in sight. Wins at 31 seconds over Alison Powers
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 9 of 17

Beth Newell takes the Hilltop Ranch Road Race over Alison Tetrick (2nd) and Lauren Hall (3rd)

Beth Newell takes the Hilltop Ranch Road Race over Alison Tetrick (2nd) and Lauren Hall (3rd)
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 10 of 17

Bissell keeping overall men's leader Phil Gaimon safe.

Bissell keeping overall men's leader Phil Gaimon safe.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 11 of 17

Beautiful landscapes.

Beautiful landscapes.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 12 of 17

Bissell at the front of the chase.

Bissell at the front of the chase.
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 13 of 17

Final climb

Final climb
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 14 of 17

Men's finish won by birthday boy Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)

Men’s finish won by birthday boy Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 15 of 17

Cherry blossoms and bikes. A nice combo!

Cherry blossoms and bikes. A nice combo!
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 16 of 17

2013 Merco champion Phil Gaimon (Bissell)

2013 Merco champion Phil Gaimon (Bissell)
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)
Image 17 of 17

Overall men's jersey winners (L-R): Michael Weicht, points; Phil Gaimon, overall; Logan Loader, young rider; Michael Olheiser, most passionate

Overall men's jersey winners (L-R): Michael Weicht, points; Phil Gaimon, overall; Logan Loader, young rider; Michael Olheiser, most passionate
(Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)4:11:34
2Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
4Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
5Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
6Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
7Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
8Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
9Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
10Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
11Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
12Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
13Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
14Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
15Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
16Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
17Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
18Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
19Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
20Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
21Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
23Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
24Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
25Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
26Toby Long (Squadra SF)
27Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
28Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
29Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
30Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
31Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
32Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
33Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
34David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
35Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
36Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
37Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
38Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
39Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
40Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
41Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
42Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
43Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
44Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
45Kirk Carlsen
46Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
47Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
48Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
49Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
50Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
51David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
52Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
53Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
54Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
55Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
56Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
57Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
58Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
59Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
60Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
61Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
62Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
63Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
64Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
65Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
66Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
67Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
68Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
69Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
70Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
71Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
72Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
73Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:13
74Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:01:23
75Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:30
76Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:38
77Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:39
78Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
79Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
80Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
81Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:02:34
82Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
83Justin Williams0:02:44
84Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
85Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:03:40
86Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
87Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)0:04:42
88Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:04:55
89Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
90Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:04:56
91Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
92Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:06:20
93Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)0:07:31
94Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:07:32
95Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:07:46
96Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)0:08:07
97Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
98Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:13:36
99Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:13:37
100Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:15:54
101Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)0:28:27
102Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
103Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
104Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
DNFWes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFMichael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFJason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFPatrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
DNFWilly Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
DNFDaniel Gay (Get Crackin)
DNFJos Leroux (Get Crackin)
DNFChristopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
DNFNate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
DNFDaichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
DNFOrlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
DNFAlexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
DNFKurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
DNFBen Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFTosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFBryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFBrandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
DNFWill Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
DNFTrevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
DNFDavid Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
DNFDavid Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFDillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFChristopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFMiles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFShawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
DNFRainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
DNFBjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFAaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
DNFDaniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
DNFGregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
DNFAaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)4
3Justin Williams3
4Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)2
5Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)4
3Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante3
4Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)2
5Kirk Carlsen1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)3
4Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)2
5Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
3Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)3
4Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)2
5Justin Williams1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)25pts
2Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)20
3Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)16
4Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)14
5Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)12
6Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)10
7Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)9
8Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante8
9Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)7
10Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)6
11Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)5
12Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4
13Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)3
14Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)2
15Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)1

Under 25 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)4:11:34
2Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
3Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
4Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
5Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
6Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
7Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
8Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
9James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
10Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
11Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
12Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
13Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
14Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
15Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
16Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
17Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
18Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
19Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
20Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
21Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
22Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
23Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
24Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
25Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
26Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
27Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
28Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:13
29Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:01:23
30Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:38
31Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:39
32Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
33Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
34Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
35Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:02:34
36Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
37Justin Williams0:02:44
38Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
39Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:55
40Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:04:56
41Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:07:46
42Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:13:37
43Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:15:54
44Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:28:27

Final men's general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)9:11:22
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)0:00:50
3Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:05
4Kirk Carlsen0:01:11
5Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:19
6Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:38
7Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:41
8Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:01:46
9Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:52
10David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:55
11Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)0:02:01
12Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:06
13Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:08
14Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:09
15David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:11
16Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:16
17Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)0:02:18
18Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:22
19Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:02:26
20Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:02:31
21Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:34
22Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
23Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:02:35
24Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:36
25Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
26Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:03:00
27Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:03:01
28Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
29Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:02
30Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)0:03:06
31Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:08
32Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
33Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:03:17
34Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:23
35Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
36Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:03:28
37Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:30
38Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:03:33
39Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:44
40Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:03:45
41Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:48
42Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:03:56
43Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:04:04
44Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
45Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:04:07
46Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:09
47Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:04:22
48Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:23
49Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:29
50Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)0:04:34
51Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:40
52Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:04:57
53Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante0:05:00
54Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:05:11
55Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:05:18
56Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:22
57Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:05:24
58Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)0:05:27
59Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:05:36
60Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:38
61Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)0:06:08
62Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:06:27
63Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:06:35
64Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:06:57
65Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:07:31
66Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:07:34
67Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:07:54
68Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:08:09
69Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:24
70Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:08:35
71Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:08:38
72Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:48
73Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)0:09:59
74Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)0:10:52
75Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)0:10:57
76Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:11:18
77Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:11:19
78Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:12:14
79Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:48
80Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:13:03
81Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:13:05
82Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:14:02
83James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:14:50
84Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:15:10
85Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:16:39
86Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:17:13
87Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:19:21
88Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:19:28
89Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:19:51
90Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:22:02
91Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:23:05
92Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)0:24:03
93Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:28:58
94Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)0:29:29
95Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:31:47
96Justin Williams0:34:03
97Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:34:19
98Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:34:21
99Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:36:06
100Toby Long (Squadra SF)0:41:48
101Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:42:12
102Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)1:00:33
103Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)1:05:29
104Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)1:23:15

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)53pts
2Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)50
3Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)48
4Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)47
5Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)37
6Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)30
7Kirk Carlsen26
8Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)25
9Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)24
10Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)24
11Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante20
12Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)17
13Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)16
14Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)14
15Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)12
16Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)12
17Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)11
18Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)10
19Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)10
20Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)9
21Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)9
22Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)7
23Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)7
24James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)6
25Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)6
26Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)6
27Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)6
28Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
29Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)5
30Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)5
31Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)5
32Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4
33Justin Williams4
34Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)3
35Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
36Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)3
37Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)2
38Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)2
39Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)1

Final under 25 men classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)9:13:14
2Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:00:34
3Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:39
4Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:01:08
5Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:09
6Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
7Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:16
8Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:31
9Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
10Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:36
11Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:38
12Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:52
13Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:02:04
14Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:02:12
15Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
16Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:02:15
17Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:17
18Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:02:30
19Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:31
20Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)0:02:42
21Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:03:05
22Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:03:19
23Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:30
24Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:03:32
25Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:03:44
26Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:46
27Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:04:43
28Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:05:42
29Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:06:02
30Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:06:17
31Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:32
32Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:06:46
33Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:56
34Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:10:22
35James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:12:58
36Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:21
37Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:17:29
38Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:17:36
39Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:21:13
40Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:27:06
41Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:29:55
42Justin Williams0:32:11
43Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:34:14
44Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)1:03:37

Women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)3:00:15
2Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:05
3Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:20
4Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
6Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
7Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
8Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
11Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
12Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
13Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
14Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
15Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
16Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
17Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
18Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
19Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
20Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
21Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
22Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
23Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
24Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
25Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
26Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
27Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:00:27
28Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
29Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
30Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
31Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
32Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
33Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
34Rita Borelli (Specialized)0:00:28
35Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
36Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
37Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
38Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
39Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
40Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
41Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:29
42Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
43Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
44Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
45Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
46Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
47Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:30
48Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
49Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)0:00:32
50Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
51Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:00:36
52Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)0:00:41
53Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)0:00:59
54Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
55Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)0:01:50
DNFEmily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
DNFFelicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
DNFRhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)5pts
2Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)3
4Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)2
5Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
3Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)3
4Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)25pts
2Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)20
3Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)16
4Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)14
5Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)12
6Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)10
7Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
8Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
9Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)7
10Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)6
11Mary Maroon (SB Racing)5
12Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)4
13Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)3
14Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)2
15Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1

Under 26 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)3:00:35
2Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
5Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
6Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
7Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:00:07
8Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
9Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)0:00:08
10Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
11Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
12Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)

Final women's general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)7:04:26
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:31
3Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)0:01:13
4Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:26
5Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:04:01
6Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:04:07
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:12
8Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:31
9Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:04:34
10Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:58
11Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
12Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:09
13Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:05:13
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:05:15
15Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)0:05:19
16Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
17Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:20
18Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:55
19Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:06:56
20Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:25
21Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:46
22Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:47
23Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:52
24Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:08:07
25Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:47
26Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:10:53
27Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:07
28Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:11:31
29Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:32
30Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:26
31Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)0:13:27
32Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:13:33
33Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:14:26
34Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:14:31
35Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)0:14:35
36Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)0:15:58
37Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:16:37
38Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:16:46
39Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:17:25
40Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:22:17
41Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:22:29
42Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)0:26:12
43Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)0:27:42
44Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)0:28:46
45Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)0:30:03
46Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:32:37
47Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)0:34:20
48Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:35:13
49Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:37:31
50Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:37:40
51Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:40:55
52Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)0:41:55
53Rita Borelli (Specialized)0:43:21
54Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)0:43:40
55Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)0:50:30

Final sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)69pts
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)47
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)40
4Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)39
5Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)38
6Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)37
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)35
8Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)30
9Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)30
10Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)23
11Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)22
12Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)22
13Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)21
14Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)17
15Mary Maroon (SB Racing)14
16Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
17Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
18Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
19Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)5
20Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)5
21Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)5
22Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)4
23Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
24Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)3
25Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)2
26Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)2
27Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)1

Final under 26 women's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)7:05:39
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:59
3Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:05:43
4Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:39
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:06:54
6Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:12:13
7Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:12:20
8Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)0:14:45
9Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:15:33
10Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:21:04
11Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)0:24:59
12Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:36:27

