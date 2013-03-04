Gaimon crowned men's champion
Stevens completes Specialized-lululemon's domination
Hilltop Ranch Road Race: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|4:11:34
|2
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|4
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|6
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|7
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|8
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|10
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|11
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|12
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|13
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|14
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|15
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|16
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|17
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|18
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
|19
|Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|20
|Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|21
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|22
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|23
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|24
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|25
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|26
|Toby Long (Squadra SF)
|27
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|28
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
|29
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|30
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|31
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|32
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|33
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|34
|David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
|35
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|36
|Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
|37
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|38
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|39
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|40
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|41
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|42
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|43
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|44
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|45
|Kirk Carlsen
|46
|Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
|47
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|48
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|49
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|50
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|51
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|52
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|53
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|54
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|55
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|56
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|57
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|58
|Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|59
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|60
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|61
|Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|62
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|63
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|64
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|65
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|66
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|67
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|68
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|69
|Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|70
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|71
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|72
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|73
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:13
|74
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:01:23
|75
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:01:30
|76
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:38
|77
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:39
|78
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|79
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|80
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|81
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:02:34
|82
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|83
|Justin Williams
|0:02:44
|84
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|85
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:03:40
|86
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|87
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:04:42
|88
|Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:04:55
|89
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|90
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:04:56
|91
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|92
|Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:06:20
|93
|Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|0:07:31
|94
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:07:32
|95
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:07:46
|96
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:08:07
|97
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|98
|Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:13:36
|99
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:13:37
|100
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:15:54
|101
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|0:28:27
|102
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|103
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|104
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|DNF
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|DNF
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|DNF
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|DNF
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)
|DNF
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|DNF
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|DNF
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|DNF
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|DNF
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|DNF
|Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
|DNF
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|DNF
|Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|DNF
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|DNF
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|DNF
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|DNF
|Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|DNF
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|DNF
|Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|DNF
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|4
|3
|Justin Williams
|3
|4
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|2
|5
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|4
|3
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|3
|4
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|2
|5
|Kirk Carlsen
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|3
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|3
|4
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|2
|5
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|3
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|3
|4
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|2
|5
|Justin Williams
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|25
|pts
|2
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|20
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|16
|4
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|14
|5
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|12
|6
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|10
|7
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|9
|8
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|8
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|7
|10
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|6
|11
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|5
|12
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|13
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|3
|14
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|2
|15
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|4:11:34
|2
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|3
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|4
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|5
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|6
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|7
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|8
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|9
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|10
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|11
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|12
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|13
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|14
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|15
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|16
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|17
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|18
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|19
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|20
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|21
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|22
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|23
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|24
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|25
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|26
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|27
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|28
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:13
|29
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:01:23
|30
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:38
|31
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:39
|32
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|33
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|34
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|35
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:02:34
|36
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|37
|Justin Williams
|0:02:44
|38
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|39
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:55
|40
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:04:56
|41
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:07:46
|42
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:13:37
|43
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:15:54
|44
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:28:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|9:11:22
|2
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|0:00:50
|3
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:05
|4
|Kirk Carlsen
|0:01:11
|5
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:19
|6
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:38
|7
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:41
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:01:46
|9
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:52
|10
|David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:55
|11
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:02:01
|12
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:06
|13
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:02:08
|14
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:09
|15
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:11
|16
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:16
|17
|Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
|0:02:18
|18
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:22
|19
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:02:26
|20
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:02:31
|21
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:34
|22
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|23
|Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:02:35
|24
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:36
|25
|Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|26
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|0:03:00
|27
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:03:01
|28
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|29
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:03:02
|30
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:03:06
|31
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:08
|32
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|33
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:03:17
|34
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:23
|35
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|36
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:03:28
|37
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:30
|38
|Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:03:33
|39
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:03:44
|40
|Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:03:45
|41
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:48
|42
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:03:56
|43
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:04:04
|44
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|45
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:04:07
|46
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:04:09
|47
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:04:22
|48
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:04:23
|49
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:29
|50
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:04:34
|51
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:40
|52
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:04:57
|53
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|0:05:00
|54
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:05:11
|55
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:05:18
|56
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:05:22
|57
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:05:24
|58
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:05:27
|59
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:05:36
|60
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:05:38
|61
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:06:08
|62
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:06:27
|63
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:06:35
|64
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:06:57
|65
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:07:31
|66
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:07:34
|67
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:07:54
|68
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:08:09
|69
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:08:24
|70
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:08:35
|71
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:08:38
|72
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:48
|73
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:09:59
|74
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:10:52
|75
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|0:10:57
|76
|Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:11:18
|77
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|0:11:19
|78
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:12:14
|79
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:12:48
|80
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:13:03
|81
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:13:05
|82
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:14:02
|83
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:14:50
|84
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:15:10
|85
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:16:39
|86
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:17:13
|87
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:19:21
|88
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:19:28
|89
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:19:51
|90
|Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:22:02
|91
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:23:05
|92
|Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|0:24:03
|93
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|0:28:58
|94
|Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
|0:29:29
|95
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:31:47
|96
|Justin Williams
|0:34:03
|97
|Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:34:19
|98
|Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:34:21
|99
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:36:06
|100
|Toby Long (Squadra SF)
|0:41:48
|101
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:42:12
|102
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|1:00:33
|103
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|1:05:29
|104
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|1:23:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|53
|pts
|2
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|50
|3
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|48
|4
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|47
|5
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|37
|6
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|30
|7
|Kirk Carlsen
|26
|8
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|25
|9
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|10
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|24
|11
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|20
|12
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|17
|13
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|16
|14
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|14
|15
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|12
|16
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|12
|17
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|11
|18
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|10
|19
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|10
|20
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|9
|21
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|9
|22
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|7
|23
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|7
|24
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|6
|25
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|6
|26
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|6
|27
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|6
|28
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|29
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|5
|30
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|5
|31
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|5
|32
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|33
|Justin Williams
|4
|34
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|3
|35
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|36
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|3
|37
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|2
|38
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|2
|39
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|9:13:14
|2
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:00:34
|3
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:00:39
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|0:01:08
|5
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:09
|6
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|7
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:16
|8
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:31
|9
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|10
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:36
|11
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:38
|12
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:52
|13
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:02:04
|14
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:02:12
|15
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|16
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:02:15
|17
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:17
|18
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:02:30
|19
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:31
|20
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:42
|21
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:03:05
|22
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:03:19
|23
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:30
|24
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:03:32
|25
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:03:44
|26
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:46
|27
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:04:43
|28
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:05:42
|29
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:06:02
|30
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:06:17
|31
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:06:32
|32
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:06:46
|33
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:07:56
|34
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:10:22
|35
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:12:58
|36
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:15:21
|37
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:17:29
|38
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:17:36
|39
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:21:13
|40
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|0:27:06
|41
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:29:55
|42
|Justin Williams
|0:32:11
|43
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:34:14
|44
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|1:03:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3:00:15
|2
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:05
|3
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:20
|4
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|6
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|7
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|11
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|12
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|13
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|14
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|15
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|16
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|17
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
|18
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|19
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|20
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|21
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|22
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|23
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|24
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|25
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|26
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|27
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:00:27
|28
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|29
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|30
|Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|31
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|32
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|33
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|34
|Rita Borelli (Specialized)
|0:00:28
|35
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|36
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|37
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|38
|Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
|39
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|40
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|41
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:29
|42
|Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|43
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
|44
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|45
|Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
|46
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|47
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:00:30
|48
|Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|49
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:00:32
|50
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|51
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:00:36
|52
|Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:00:41
|53
|Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:00:59
|54
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|55
|Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)
|0:01:50
|DNF
|Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
|DNF
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|DNF
|Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|3
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|4
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|2
|5
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|2
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|3
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|3
|4
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|5
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|25
|pts
|2
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|20
|3
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|4
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|14
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|12
|6
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|10
|7
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|8
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|9
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|10
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|6
|11
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|5
|12
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|4
|13
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|3
|14
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|2
|15
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3:00:35
|2
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|5
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|6
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|7
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:00:07
|8
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|9
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|0:00:08
|10
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|11
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|12
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|7:04:26
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:31
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|0:01:13
|4
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:26
|5
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:04:01
|6
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:04:07
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:12
|8
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:31
|9
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:04:34
|10
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:58
|11
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|12
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:05:09
|13
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:05:13
|14
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:15
|15
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:05:19
|16
|Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
|17
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:05:20
|18
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:05:55
|19
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:06:56
|20
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:25
|21
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:46
|22
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:47
|23
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:52
|24
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:08:07
|25
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:08:47
|26
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:10:53
|27
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:11:07
|28
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:11:31
|29
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:11:32
|30
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:13:26
|31
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
|0:13:27
|32
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:13:33
|33
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:14:26
|34
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|0:14:31
|35
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:14:35
|36
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:15:58
|37
|Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:16:37
|38
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:16:46
|39
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:17:25
|40
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:22:17
|41
|Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:22:29
|42
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|0:26:12
|43
|Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:27:42
|44
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:28:46
|45
|Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:30:03
|46
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:32:37
|47
|Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:34:20
|48
|Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:35:13
|49
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:37:31
|50
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:37:40
|51
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:40:55
|52
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
|0:41:55
|53
|Rita Borelli (Specialized)
|0:43:21
|54
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:43:40
|55
|Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)
|0:50:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|69
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|47
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|40
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|39
|5
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|38
|6
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|37
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|35
|8
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|30
|9
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|30
|10
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|23
|11
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|22
|12
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|22
|13
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|21
|14
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|17
|15
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|14
|16
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|17
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|18
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|19
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|20
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|5
|21
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|22
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|4
|23
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|24
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|3
|25
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|2
|26
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|2
|27
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|7:05:39
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:59
|3
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:05:43
|4
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:06:39
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:06:54
|6
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:12:13
|7
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:12:20
|8
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:14:45
|9
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:15:33
|10
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:21:04
|11
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|0:24:59
|12
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:36:27
