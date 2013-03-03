Teutenberg takes Merco criterium
Hanson shows his stripes in Grand Prix
McDonald’s Downtown Grand Prix: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|1:09:05
|2
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|6
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:00:07
|7
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:01:02
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|9
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|10
|Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
|11
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|12
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|13
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|14
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|15
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|16
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:01:09
|17
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|18
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|19
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|20
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|21
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|22
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|23
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)
|24
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|25
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|26
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|27
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
|28
|Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
|29
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|30
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|31
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|32
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|33
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|34
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|35
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|36
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|37
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|38
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|39
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|40
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|41
|Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|42
|Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|43
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|44
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|45
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|46
|Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
|47
|Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:03:16
|48
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:05:16
|49
|Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)
|0:11:16
|50
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|51
|Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:13:16
|52
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:21:16
|53
|Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|54
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|55
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|56
|Rita Borelli (Specialized)
|57
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
|DNF
|Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|DNF
|Megan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|DNF
|Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|DNF
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|DNF
|Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
|DNF
|Juliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|4
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|4
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|2
|5
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|4
|3
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|2
|5
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|25
|pts
|2
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|20
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|16
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|5
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|12
|6
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|10
|7
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|9
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|8
|9
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|7
|10
|Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
|6
|11
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|5
|12
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|13
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|3
|14
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|2
|15
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1:09:05
|2
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|0:01:02
|3
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:01:09
|5
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|6
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|7
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|8
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|9
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|10
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|11
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|12
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:21:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|4:03:51
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:31
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|0:01:13
|4
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:30
|5
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:04:07
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:12
|7
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:04:22
|8
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:24
|9
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:04:25
|10
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:58
|11
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|12
|Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
|0:05:10
|13
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:05:13
|14
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:05:15
|15
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:05:19
|16
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:05:20
|17
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:05:39
|18
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:05:47
|19
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:06:44
|20
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:06:48
|21
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:15
|22
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:39
|23
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:47
|24
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:52
|25
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:08:00
|26
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:08:47
|27
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:10:44
|28
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:11:07
|29
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:11:23
|30
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:11:31
|31
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:13:25
|32
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:13:26
|33
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
|0:13:27
|34
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|0:14:24
|35
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:14:26
|36
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:14:35
|37
|Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
|0:15:22
|38
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:15:50
|39
|Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:16:27
|40
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:16:46
|41
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:17:18
|42
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:22:17
|43
|Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:22:20
|44
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|0:26:04
|45
|Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:27:34
|46
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:28:34
|47
|Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:29:42
|48
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:31:58
|49
|Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:35:06
|50
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:37:31
|51
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:37:33
|52
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:40:39
|53
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
|0:41:46
|54
|Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:42:10
|55
|Rita Borelli (Specialized)
|0:43:13
|56
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:43:28
|57
|Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)
|0:49:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|51
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|41
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|39
|4
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|37
|5
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|30
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|28
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|27
|8
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|20
|9
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|19
|10
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|16
|11
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|11
|12
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|13
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|9
|14
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|15
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|16
|Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
|6
|17
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|18
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|19
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|3
|20
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|2
|21
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|1
|22
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|4:05:04
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:59
|3
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:05:35
|4
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:06:39
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:06:47
|6
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|0:12:12
|7
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:12:13
|8
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:14:37
|9
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:15:33
|10
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:21:04
|11
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|0:24:51
|12
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|0:36:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1:23:25
|2
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|3
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|4
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|5
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|6
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|7
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|8
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|9
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|10
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|11
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|13
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|14
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|15
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|16
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|17
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|18
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|19
|Kirk Carlsen
|20
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|21
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|22
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|23
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|24
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|25
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|26
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|27
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|28
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|29
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|30
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|31
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|32
|Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
|33
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|34
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|35
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)
|36
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|37
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|38
|Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
|39
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|40
|Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|41
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|42
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|43
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|44
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|45
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|46
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|47
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|48
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|49
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|50
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|51
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|52
|Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|53
|Justin Williams
|54
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|55
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|56
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|57
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|58
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|59
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|60
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|61
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|62
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|63
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|64
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|65
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|66
|David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
|67
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|68
|Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
|69
|Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|70
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
|71
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|72
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|73
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
|74
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|75
|Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|76
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|77
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|78
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|79
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:18
|80
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|81
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:00:23
|82
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|83
|Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:00:30
|84
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|85
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:00:35
|86
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|87
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|88
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|89
|Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|90
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|91
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|92
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|93
|Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|94
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|95
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|96
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|97
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|98
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|99
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:00:38
|100
|Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|101
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|102
|Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:00:41
|103
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|104
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|105
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|106
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:00:46
|107
|Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|108
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|109
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|110
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|111
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|112
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|113
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|114
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|115
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:00:55
|116
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:00:56
|117
|Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:01:01
|118
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:10
|119
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:01:41
|120
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:02:02
|121
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:22
|122
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:03:59
|123
|Toby Long (Squadra SF)
|124
|Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|125
|Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|126
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:05:59
|127
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:07:59
|128
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:14:59
|129
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|130
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:16:59
|131
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:21:59
|132
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|133
|Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:27:59
|134
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|0:36:59
|DNF
|Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
|DNF
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
|DNF
|Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|DNF
|Justin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|DNF
|Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|4
|3
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|3
|4
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|2
|5
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|3
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|3
|4
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|2
|5
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|pts
|2
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|20
|3
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|16
|4
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|14
|5
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|12
|6
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|10
|7
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|9
|8
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|8
|9
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|7
|10
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|6
|11
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|12
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|4
|13
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|14
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|2
|15
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|1:23:25
|2
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|3
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|4
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|5
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|6
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|7
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|8
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|9
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|10
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|11
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|12
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|13
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|14
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|15
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|16
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|17
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|18
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|19
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|20
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|21
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|22
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|23
|Justin Williams
|24
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|25
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|26
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|27
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|28
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|29
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|30
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|31
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:00:23
|32
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|33
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:00:35
|34
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|35
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|36
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|37
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|38
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|39
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|40
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:00:38
|41
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|42
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:00:44
|43
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:00:46
|44
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|45
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|46
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|47
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|48
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:00:55
|49
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:00:56
|50
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:10
|51
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:02:02
|52
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:22
|53
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:05:59
|54
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:14:59
|55
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|56
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:16:59
|57
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:21:59
|58
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|59
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|0:36:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4:59:48
|2
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|0:00:50
|3
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:05
|4
|Kirk Carlsen
|0:01:11
|5
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:19
|6
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:38
|7
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:41
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:01:46
|9
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:52
|10
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|11
|David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:55
|12
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:02:01
|13
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:06
|14
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:02:08
|15
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:09
|16
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:11
|17
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:16
|18
|Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
|0:02:18
|19
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:22
|20
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:02:31
|21
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:34
|22
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|23
|Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:02:35
|24
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:36
|25
|Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|26
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|27
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:38
|28
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:02:47
|29
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|0:02:50
|30
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|0:03:00
|31
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:03:01
|32
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|33
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:03:02
|34
|Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
|0:03:04
|35
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:03:06
|36
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:08
|37
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|38
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:14
|39
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:03:17
|40
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|41
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:23
|42
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|43
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:03:28
|44
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:30
|45
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)
|0:03:33
|46
|Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|47
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:03:34
|48
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:03:39
|49
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:03:44
|50
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:03:45
|51
|Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|52
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:03:48
|53
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|54
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:03:56
|55
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:03:58
|56
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:04:04
|57
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|58
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:04:07
|59
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:04:09
|60
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:04:17
|61
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:04:22
|62
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:04:23
|63
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:29
|64
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:04:34
|65
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|66
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:46
|67
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:04:57
|68
|Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:04:58
|69
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|0:05:00
|70
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:05:01
|71
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:05:22
|72
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|73
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:05:27
|74
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:05:38
|75
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:05:42
|76
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:05:44
|77
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|0:05:50
|78
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:06:01
|79
|Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:06:03
|80
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:06:08
|81
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:06:10
|82
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:06:35
|83
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:07:54
|84
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:08:09
|85
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:08:13
|86
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:08:24
|87
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:08:38
|88
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:09:40
|89
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:48
|90
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:11:09
|91
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|0:11:19
|92
|Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:12:02
|93
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:12:19
|94
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:12:48
|95
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:13:03
|96
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:13:05
|97
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:13:41
|98
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:13:45
|99
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:14:02
|100
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:14:50
|101
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:15:10
|102
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:15:19
|103
|Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|0:16:32
|104
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:16:39
|105
|Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:17:07
|106
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:17:13
|107
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:19:36
|108
|Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:20:45
|109
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:24:16
|110
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:24:31
|111
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:25:47
|112
|Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:26:30
|113
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|0:27:00
|114
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|0:28:58
|115
|Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
|0:29:29
|116
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|0:29:45
|117
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:30:34
|118
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:31:11
|119
|Justin Williams
|0:31:19
|120
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:32:06
|121
|Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:34:19
|122
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:35:02
|123
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:35:06
|124
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:37:02
|125
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|126
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:37:51
|127
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|0:40:44
|128
|Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:41:20
|129
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:41:38
|130
|Toby Long (Squadra SF)
|0:41:48
|131
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|0:43:55
|132
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:44:37
|133
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|0:54:48
|134
|Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:59:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|40
|pts
|2
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|35
|3
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|30
|4
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|27
|5
|Kirk Carlsen
|25
|6
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|7
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|24
|8
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|20
|9
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|16
|10
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|14
|11
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|14
|12
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|14
|13
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|12
|14
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|11
|15
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|10
|16
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|10
|17
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|9
|18
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|8
|19
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|6
|20
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|6
|21
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|22
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|5
|23
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|5
|24
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|4
|25
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|26
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|3
|27
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|28
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|3
|29
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|2
|30
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|2
|31
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|5:01:40
|2
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:00:39
|3
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:00:44
|4
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:46
|5
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|0:01:08
|6
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|0:01:09
|7
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|8
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:16
|9
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:31
|10
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|11
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:01:36
|12
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:38
|13
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:42
|14
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:52
|15
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:53
|16
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:01:56
|17
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:02:04
|18
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:02:06
|19
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:02:12
|20
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|21
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:02:15
|22
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:17
|23
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:25
|24
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:02:30
|25
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:31
|26
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:42
|27
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|0:03:05
|28
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:30
|29
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:46
|30
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:03:50
|31
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:03:52
|32
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:04:43
|33
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:06:02
|34
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:06:17
|35
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:06:32
|36
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|0:06:46
|37
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:07:48
|38
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:07:56
|39
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:09:17
|40
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:12:58
|41
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:13:27
|42
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:15:21
|43
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:17:44
|44
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:22:24
|45
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:22:39
|46
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:23:55
|47
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|0:25:08
|48
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|0:27:06
|49
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|0:27:53
|50
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:28:42
|51
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:29:19
|52
|Justin Williams
|0:29:27
|53
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:33:10
|54
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:33:14
|55
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:35:10
|56
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|57
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|0:38:52
|58
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|0:42:03
|59
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:42:45
