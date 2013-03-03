Trending

Image 1 of 42

Sprint Finish....As was last year...Ina takes it for the win!

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 2 of 42

Team Tibcos¹ only rider Joanne Kieanowski Takes 3rd!

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 3 of 42

Tuetenberg with Lea Kirchmann trailing.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 4 of 42

Lauren Hall impressed with a 2nd place finish.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 5 of 42

Andrea Dvorak places 16th today.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 6 of 42

These women were ready to race!

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 7 of 42

Game face for Evie Stevens.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 8 of 42

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 9 of 42

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) with Wiles on her wheel.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 10 of 42

Lauren Tomayo.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 11 of 42

Ally Stacher takes her time at the front.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 12 of 42

Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 13 of 42

Newell, Stevens and Wiles fight for position.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 14 of 42

Lex Albrecht pacing her NOW and Novartis for MS teammates.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 15 of 42

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 16 of 42

A crash, bloody knee and no wheel, didn't stop her from getting back in the race!

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 17 of 42

Evie Stevens Niece stole the show and was amused by all the cameras!

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 18 of 42

There was a new yellow jersey being worn today!

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 19 of 42

Alison Powers on the front of the chase

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 20 of 42

Your Stage 3 Podium

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 21 of 42

Alison Tetrick would place 32nd, after a crash in the final turn earlier in the race.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 22 of 42

Powers, Stevens and Wiles sporting the colors.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 23 of 42

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 24 of 42

Tomorrow's Hilltop Road Race will be quite the place to be!

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 25 of 42

Thinking about taking up cycling?

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 26 of 42

Race leader Phil Gaimon was well looked after by his BISSELL Pro Cycling Teammates.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 27 of 42

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 28 of 42

BISSELL Pro Cycling led the chase for most of todays race

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 29 of 42

Placing 19th today, Team Fast Freddies' Kirk Carlsen

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 30 of 42

Yesterday's TT Winner Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jesse Anthony in tow.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 31 of 42

BISSELL¹s Omar Kem letting his boys know they are at 25 seconds

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 32 of 42

Friendly banter before the race

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 33 of 42

First Crit of 2013 for most of todays racers.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 34 of 42

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized/lululemon) pacing with teammate Stevens

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 35 of 42

Hansen (OPTUM p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) taks the win

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 36 of 42

Winner Ken Hansen was keeping his eyes on BISSELL¹s Jeremy Vennell with 2 to go.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 37 of 42

Locals were entertained by todays action

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 38 of 42

Merco

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 39 of 42

With 3 to go, the chase had the break in sight.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 40 of 42

On the start line at Merco

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 41 of 42

Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage) placing 18th in the best young rider jersey.

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)
Image 42 of 42

Phil was all smiles in yellow at todays start

(Image credit: Brian Hodes)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)1:09:05
2Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
4Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
5Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
6Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:07
7Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:01:02
8Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
9Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
10Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
11Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
12Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
13Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
14Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
15Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
16Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:09
17Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
18Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
19Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
20Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
21Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
22Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
23Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)
24Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
25Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
26Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
28Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
29Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
30Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
31Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
32Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
33Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
34Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
35Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
36Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
37Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
38Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
39Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
40Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
41Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
42Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
43Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
44Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
45Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
46Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
47Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)0:03:16
48Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:05:16
49Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)0:11:16
50Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
51Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:13:16
52Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:21:16
53Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
54Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
55Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
56Rita Borelli (Specialized)
57Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
DNFRachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
DNFMegan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
DNFKemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
DNFMegan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
DNFRebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
DNFJuliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)4
3Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)2
5Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)4
3Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)3
4Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2
5Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)25pts
2Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)20
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)16
4Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)14
5Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)12
6Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)10
7Mary Maroon (SB Racing)9
8Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)8
9Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)7
10Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)6
11Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)5
12Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
13Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)3
14Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
15Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)1

U26 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:09:05
2Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)0:01:02
3Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
4Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:01:09
5Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
6Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
7Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
8Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
9Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
10Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
12Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:21:16

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)4:03:51
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:31
3Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)0:01:13
4Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:30
5Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)0:04:07
6Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:12
7Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:04:22
8Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:24
9Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:04:25
10Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:58
11Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
12Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)0:05:10
13Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:05:13
14Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:05:15
15Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)0:05:19
16Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:20
17Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:39
18Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:05:47
19Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:06:44
20Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:06:48
21Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:15
22Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:39
23Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:47
24Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:52
25Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:08:00
26Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:08:47
27Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:10:44
28Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:11:07
29Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:11:23
30Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:11:31
31Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:13:25
32Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:13:26
33Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)0:13:27
34Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)0:14:24
35Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:14:26
36Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)0:14:35
37Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)0:15:22
38Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)0:15:50
39Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:16:27
40Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:16:46
41Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:17:18
42Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:22:17
43Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:22:20
44Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)0:26:04
45Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)0:27:34
46Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)0:28:34
47Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)0:29:42
48Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:31:58
49Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:35:06
50Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:37:31
51Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:37:33
52Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:40:39
53Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)0:41:46
54Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:42:10
55Rita Borelli (Specialized)0:43:13
56Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)0:43:28
57Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)0:49:00

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)51pts
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)41
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)39
4Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)37
5Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)30
6Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)28
7Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)27
8Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)20
9Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)19
10Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)16
11Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)11
12Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
13Mary Maroon (SB Racing)9
14Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
15Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
16Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)6
17Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
18Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
19Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)3
20Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)2
21Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)1
22Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1

U26 Women Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)4:05:04
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:59
3Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:05:35
4Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:06:39
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:06:47
6Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)0:12:12
7Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:12:13
8Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)0:14:37
9Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:15:33
10Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:21:04
11Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)0:24:51
12Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)0:36:20

Men Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:23:25
2Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
3Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
4Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
5Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
6Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
7Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
8Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
9Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
10James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
11Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
12Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
13Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
14Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
15Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
16Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
17Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
18Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
19Kirk Carlsen
20Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
21Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
22Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
23Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
24Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
25Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
26Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
27Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
28Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
29Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
30Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
31Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
32Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
33Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
34Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
35Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)
36Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
37Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
38Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
39Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
40Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
41Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
42Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
43David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
44Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
45Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
46Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
47Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
48Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
49Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
50Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
51Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
52Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
53Justin Williams
54Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
55Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
56Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
57Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
58Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
59Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
60Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
61Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
62Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
63Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
64Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
65Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
66David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
67Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
68Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
69Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
70Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
71Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
72Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
73Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
74Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
75Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
76Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
77Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
78Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
79Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:18
80Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
81Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:00:23
82Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
83Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:00:30
84Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
85Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:35
86Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
87Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
88Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
89Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
90Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
91Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
92Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
93Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
94Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
95Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
96Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
97Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
98Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
99Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:00:38
100Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
101Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
102Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:00:41
103Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:00:44
104David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
105Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
106Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:00:46
107Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
108Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
109Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
110Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
111Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
112Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
113Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
114Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
115Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:00:55
116Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:00:56
117Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:01:01
118Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:10
119Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:01:41
120Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:02:02
121Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:22
122Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:03:59
123Toby Long (Squadra SF)
124Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
125Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
126Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:05:59
127Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:07:59
128Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:14:59
129Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
130David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:16:59
131Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:21:59
132Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
133Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:27:59
134Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)0:36:59
DNFNozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
DNFErik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
DNFTakeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)
DNFJustin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
DNFRainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)4
3Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)3
4Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)2
5Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
3Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)3
4Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)2
5Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)25pts
2Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)20
3Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)16
4Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)14
5Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)12
6Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)10
7Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)9
8Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)8
9Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)7
10James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)6
11Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5
12Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)4
13Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
14Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)2
15Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

U25 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)1:23:25
2Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
3Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
4Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
5Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
6James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
7Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
8Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
9Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
10Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
11Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
12Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
13Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
14Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
15Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
16Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
17Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
18Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
19Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
20Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
21Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
22Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
23Justin Williams
24Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
25Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
26Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
27Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
28Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
29Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
30Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
31Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:00:23
32Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
33Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:35
34Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
35Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
36Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
37Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
38Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
39Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
40Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:00:38
41Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
42Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:00:44
43Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:00:46
44Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
45Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
46Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
47Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
48Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:00:55
49Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:00:56
50Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:10
51Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:02:02
52Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:22
53Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:05:59
54Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:14:59
55Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
56David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:16:59
57Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:21:59
58Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
59Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)0:36:59

Men General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4:59:48
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)0:00:50
3Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:05
4Kirk Carlsen0:01:11
5Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:19
6Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:38
7Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:41
8Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:01:46
9Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)0:01:52
10Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
11David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:55
12Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)0:02:01
13Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:06
14Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:08
15Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:09
16David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:11
17Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:16
18Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)0:02:18
19Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:22
20Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:02:31
21Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:34
22Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
23Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:02:35
24Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:36
25Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
26Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
27Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:38
28Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:02:47
29Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)0:02:50
30Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:03:00
31Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:03:01
32Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
33Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:02
34Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)0:03:04
35Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)0:03:06
36Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:08
37Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
38Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:14
39Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:03:17
40Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
41Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:23
42Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
43Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:03:28
44Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:30
45Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:03:33
46Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
47Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:03:34
48Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:39
49Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:44
50Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:03:45
51Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
52Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:03:48
53Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
54Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:03:56
55Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:03:58
56Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:04:04
57Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
58Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:04:07
59Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:09
60Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:17
61Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:04:22
62Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:04:23
63Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:29
64Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:04:34
65Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
66Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:46
67Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:04:57
68Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:58
69Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante0:05:00
70Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:01
71Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:22
72Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
73Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)0:05:27
74Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:05:38
75Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:05:42
76Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:05:44
77Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)0:05:50
78Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:06:01
79Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:06:03
80Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)0:06:08
81Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)0:06:10
82Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:06:35
83Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:07:54
84Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:08:09
85Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:08:13
86Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:24
87Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:08:38
88Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:09:40
89Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:48
90Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:11:09
91Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)0:11:19
92Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:12:02
93Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:12:19
94Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)0:12:48
95Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:13:03
96Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:13:05
97Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:13:41
98Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:13:45
99Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:14:02
100James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:14:50
101Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:15:10
102Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:15:19
103Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)0:16:32
104Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:16:39
105Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:17:07
106Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:17:13
107Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:19:36
108Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:20:45
109Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:24:16
110David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:24:31
111Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:25:47
112Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:26:30
113Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)0:27:00
114Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:28:58
115Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)0:29:29
116Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)0:29:45
117Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:30:34
118Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:31:11
119Justin Williams0:31:19
120Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:32:06
121Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:34:19
122Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:35:02
123Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:35:06
124Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:37:02
125Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
126Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:37:51
127Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)0:40:44
128Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:41:20
129David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:41:38
130Toby Long (Squadra SF)0:41:48
131Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)0:43:55
132Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:44:37
133Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)0:54:48
134Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:59:00

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)40pts
2Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)35
3Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)30
4Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)27
5Kirk Carlsen25
6Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)24
7Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)24
8Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)20
9Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)16
10Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)14
11Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)14
12Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)14
13Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)12
14Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)11
15Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)10
16Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)10
17Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante9
18Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)8
19James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)6
20Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)6
21Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5
22Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)5
23Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)5
24Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)4
25Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4
26Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)3
27Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
28Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)3
29Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)2
30Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)2
31Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

U25 Men Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)5:01:40
2Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:39
3Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:00:44
4Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:46
5Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:01:08
6Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)0:01:09
7Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
8Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:16
9Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:31
10Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
11Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:01:36
12Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:38
13Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:42
14Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:52
15Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:53
16Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:01:56
17Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:02:04
18Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:02:06
19Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:02:12
20Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
21Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:02:15
22Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:17
23Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:25
24Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:02:30
25Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:31
26Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)0:02:42
27Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)0:03:05
28Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:30
29Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:46
30Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:03:50
31Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:03:52
32Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:04:43
33Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:06:02
34Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:06:17
35Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)0:06:32
36Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)0:06:46
37Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:07:48
38Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:07:56
39Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:09:17
40James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:12:58
41Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:13:27
42Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:21
43Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:17:44
44Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:22:24
45David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:22:39
46Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:23:55
47Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)0:25:08
48Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)0:27:06
49Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)0:27:53
50Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:28:42
51Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:29:19
52Justin Williams0:29:27
53Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:33:10
54Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:33:14
55Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:35:10
56Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
57Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)0:38:52
58Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)0:42:03
59Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)0:42:45

