Gaimon solos to opening stage victory in Merced
Wiles, Stevens give Specialized 1-2 finish
MID Road Race: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3:11:46
|2
|Kirk Carlsen
|0:00:55
|3
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|5
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:01
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|0:01:15
|7
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|8
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|10
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|11
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|12
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|13
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|15
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|16
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|18
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|19
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|20
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|21
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|22
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)
|0:01:23
|23
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:01:25
|24
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:01:30
|25
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:01:35
|26
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
|27
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|28
|Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|29
|Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|30
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|31
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|32
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|33
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|34
|Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
|35
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|36
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|37
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|38
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|39
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|40
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|41
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|42
|David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
|43
|Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|44
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|45
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:02:04
|46
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|47
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|48
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|49
|Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
|50
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|51
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|52
|Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|53
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:02:26
|54
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:01:35
|55
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|56
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|57
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|58
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|59
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|60
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|61
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|62
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|63
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|64
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|65
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|66
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|67
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:04:34
|68
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|69
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|70
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|71
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|72
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|73
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:01:35
|74
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:04:34
|75
|Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|76
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|77
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|78
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|79
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:35
|80
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|81
|Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|82
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|83
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|84
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|85
|Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
|86
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|87
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|88
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|89
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|90
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|91
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|92
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|93
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|94
|Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:08:32
|95
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|96
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|97
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|98
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|99
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:35
|100
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:10:39
|101
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:10:41
|102
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:10:44
|103
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:10:47
|104
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|105
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|106
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:10:49
|107
|Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:12:27
|108
|Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|109
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|110
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|111
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:15:24
|112
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:16:32
|113
|Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:16:33
|114
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:20:23
|115
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|116
|Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:20:56
|117
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:22:46
|118
|Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
|0:22:53
|119
|Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:01:35
|120
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:26:55
|121
|Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|122
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|123
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|124
|Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:26:57
|125
|Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|126
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|127
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|128
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|129
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|130
|Justin Williams
|131
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:29:19
|132
|Toby Long (Squadra SF)
|0:32:50
|133
|Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:33:50
|134
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:35:03
|135
|Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:36:49
|136
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|137
|Justin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:43:07
|DNF
|Cory Williams
|DNF
|Matt Schaupp (Bear Development Team)
|DNF
|Eric Sammuli (Big Orange)
|DNF
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Don Chapin (Don Chapin Monterey Bay Racing Team)
|DNF
|Chris Laberge (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Marcel Delisser (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|DNF
|Nathan Seaford (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|DNF
|Craig Magee (Natural Grocers)
|DNF
|Alexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|DNF
|Alex Bowden (Stage 17-Cylance)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|4
|3
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|4
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|5
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|4
|3
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|2
|5
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|3
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|3
|5
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|3
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|2
|5
|Kirk Carlsen
|1
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Kirk Carlsen
|4
|3
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|4
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|2
|5
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|4
|3
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|3
|4
|Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|2
|5
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|25
|pts
|2
|Kirk Carlsen
|20
|3
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|16
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|14
|5
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|10
|7
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|9
|8
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|8
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|7
|10
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|11
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|5
|12
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|4
|13
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|3
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|2
|15
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|40
|pts
|2
|Kirk Carlsen
|25
|3
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|24
|4
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|5
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|20
|6
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|13
|7
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|12
|8
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|10
|9
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|10
|10
|Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|10
|11
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|9
|12
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|13
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|5
|14
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|5
|15
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|4
|16
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|4
|17
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|3
|18
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|3
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|2
|20
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3:11:36
|2
|Kirk Carlsen
|0:00:59
|3
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
|0:01:01
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|0:01:05
|5
|Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:11
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)
|0:01:25
|7
|Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
|8
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|10
|Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|11
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|12
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|13
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|15
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|16
|Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
|18
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|19
|Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|20
|Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|21
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|22
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)
|0:01:33
|23
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:01:35
|24
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:01:40
|25
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)
|0:01:45
|26
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
|27
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|28
|Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|29
|Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|30
|Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
|31
|Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|32
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|33
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|34
|Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
|35
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|36
|Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|37
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|38
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|39
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|40
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|41
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|42
|David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
|43
|Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|44
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|45
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
|46
|Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|47
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|48
|Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|49
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|50
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|51
|Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
|52
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|53
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|54
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|55
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|56
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|57
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|58
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|59
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|60
|Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|61
|Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|62
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|63
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|64
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
|65
|Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
|66
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|67
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|68
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|69
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|70
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|71
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
|72
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|73
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|74
|Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|75
|Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|76
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:02:14
|77
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|78
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|79
|Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|80
|Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
|81
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|82
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|83
|Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|84
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:02:36
|85
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:04:44
|86
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|87
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|88
|Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
|89
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|90
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|91
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|92
|Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|93
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|94
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|95
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|96
|Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|0:08:42
|97
|Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
|98
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|99
|Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|100
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|101
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:10:49
|102
|Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)
|0:10:51
|103
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:10:54
|104
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:10:57
|105
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|106
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|107
|Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:10:59
|108
|Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:12:37
|109
|Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
|110
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|111
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|112
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:15:34
|113
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:16:42
|114
|Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:16:43
|115
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:20:33
|116
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|117
|Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:21:06
|118
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:22:56
|119
|Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)
|0:23:03
|120
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:27:05
|121
|Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|122
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|123
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|124
|Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:27:07
|125
|Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|126
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|127
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|128
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|129
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|130
|Justin Williams
|131
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:29:29
|132
|Toby Long (Squadra SF)
|0:33:00
|133
|Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:34:00
|134
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:35:13
|135
|Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:36:59
|136
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|137
|Justin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:43:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
|3:12:41
|2
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
|0:00:20
|3
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|4
|Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
|5
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
|6
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)
|0:00:30
|7
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:00:35
|8
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
|0:00:40
|9
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|10
|Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
|11
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
|12
|Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
|13
|Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|14
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin)
|0:01:09
|15
|Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
|16
|Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|17
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|18
|Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|0:01:31
|19
|Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:00:40
|20
|Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
|21
|Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
|22
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
|23
|Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|24
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:03:39
|25
|Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
|26
|Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
|27
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
|28
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|29
|Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
|0:00:40
|30
|Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:39
|31
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|32
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
|33
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|34
|Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|0:00:40
|35
|Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
|36
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|37
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|38
|Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
|39
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|40
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|41
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|42
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
|43
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:07:37
|44
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:09:44
|45
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:09:52
|46
|Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|0:11:32
|47
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|48
|Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:14:29
|49
|Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)
|0:15:37
|50
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:19:28
|51
|Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
|52
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|0:21:51
|53
|Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:26:00
|54
|Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
|55
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:26:02
|56
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|57
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
|58
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|59
|Justin Williams
|60
|Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|0:28:24
|61
|Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)
|0:32:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|2:27:29
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:15
|4
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:01:45
|5
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:53
|6
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:15
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|10
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|11
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|12
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|13
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|14
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|15
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|16
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|17
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|18
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|19
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|20
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|21
|Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
|22
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|23
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|24
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|26
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:22
|27
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|28
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|29
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:08:02
|30
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:08:49
|31
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
|32
|Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
|0:10:03
|33
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:10:38
|34
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|35
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|36
|Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
|37
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|38
|Fiona Strouts (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|39
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|40
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|41
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|42
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|43
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|44
|Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:16:18
|45
|Rita Borelli (Specialized)
|46
|Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:16:40
|47
|Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|48
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|49
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|50
|Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|51
|Juliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|52
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
|53
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|0:17:32
|54
|Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:20:22
|55
|Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
|56
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:21:26
|57
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:27:54
|58
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|59
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|60
|Megan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|61
|Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|62
|Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)
|0:32:31
|DNF
|Claire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|DNF
|Heather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|DNF
|Laurie Furman (Metromint Cycling)
|DNF
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|3
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|4
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|2
|5
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|4
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|4
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|2
|5
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|4
|3
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|4
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|2
|5
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|5
|pts
|2
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|4
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|2
|5
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|25
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|20
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|16
|4
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|14
|5
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|12
|6
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|9
|8
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|7
|10
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|6
|11
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|5
|12
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|4
|13
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|3
|14
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|2
|15
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|2:27:19
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:00:04
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:21
|4
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:01:55
|5
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:03
|6
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:25
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|10
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|11
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|12
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|13
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|14
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|15
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|16
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|17
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|18
|Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
|19
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|20
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|21
|Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
|22
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|23
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|24
|Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|25
|Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|26
|Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:07:32
|27
|Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|28
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:52
|29
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:08:32
|30
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:08:59
|31
|Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
|32
|Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)
|0:10:13
|33
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:10:48
|34
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|35
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|36
|Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
|37
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|38
|Fiona Strouts (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|39
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|40
|Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
|41
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|42
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|43
|Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
|44
|Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:16:28
|45
|Rita Borelli (Specialized)
|46
|Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:16:50
|47
|Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|48
|Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|49
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|50
|Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|51
|Juliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|52
|Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
|53
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|0:17:42
|54
|Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)
|0:20:32
|55
|Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
|56
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)
|0:21:36
|57
|Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)
|0:28:04
|58
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|59
|Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|60
|Megan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|61
|Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|62
|Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)
|0:32:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|33
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|32
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|30
|4
|Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|21
|5
|Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)
|20
|6
|Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|7
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|9
|8
|Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|9
|9
|Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|8
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|7
|11
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|7
|12
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|6
|13
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|4
|14
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|2
|15
|Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)
|2:27:29
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:15
|3
|Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|4
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|5
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|6
|Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
|0:10:38
|7
|Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|8
|Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
|9
|Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
|10
|Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|11
|Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
|0:16:40
|12
|Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)
|0:17:32
