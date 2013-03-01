Trending

Gaimon solos to opening stage victory in Merced

Wiles, Stevens give Specialized 1-2 finish

Full Results

Elite Men - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3:11:46
2Kirk Carlsen0:00:55
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)
4Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)
5Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:01
6Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)0:01:15
7Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
8Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
9Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
10Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
12Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
13Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
14Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
15Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
16Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
18Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
19Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
20Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
22Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:01:23
23Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:01:25
24Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:01:30
25Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)0:01:35
26Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
27Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
28Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
29Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
30Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
31Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
32David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
33Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
34Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
35Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
36Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
37Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
38Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
39Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
40Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
41Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
42David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
43Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
44Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
45Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:02:04
46Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
47Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
48Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
49Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
50Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
51Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
52Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
53Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:02:26
54Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)0:01:35
55Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
56Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
57Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
58Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
59Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
60Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
61Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
62Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
63Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
64Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
65Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
66Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
67David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:34
68Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
69Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
70Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
71Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
72Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
73Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:01:35
74Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:04:34
75Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
76Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
77Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
78Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
79Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:35
80Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
81Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
82Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
83Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
84Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
85Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
86Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
87Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
88Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
89Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
90Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
91Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
92Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
93Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
94Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:08:32
95Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
96Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
97Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
98Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
99Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:35
100Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:10:39
101Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:10:41
102Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:10:44
103James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:10:47
104Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
105Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
106Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:10:49
107Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:12:27
108Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
109Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
110Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
111Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:15:24
112Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)0:16:32
113Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:16:33
114Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:20:23
115Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
116Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:20:56
117Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:22:46
118Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)0:22:53
119Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:01:35
120Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:26:55
121Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
122Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
123Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
124Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:26:57
125Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
126Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
127Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
128Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
129Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
130Justin Williams
131Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:29:19
132Toby Long (Squadra SF)0:32:50
133Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:33:50
134Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:35:03
135Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:36:49
136David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
137Justin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:43:07
DNFCory Williams
DNFMatt Schaupp (Bear Development Team)
DNFEric Sammuli (Big Orange)
DNFLogan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFDon Chapin (Don Chapin Monterey Bay Racing Team)
DNFChris Laberge (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFMarcel Delisser (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
DNFNathan Seaford (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
DNFCraig Magee (Natural Grocers)
DNFAlexander Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFAnthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
DNFAlex Bowden (Stage 17-Cylance)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5pts
2Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)4
3Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
5Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)5pts
2Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)4
3Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
4Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)2
5Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5pts
2Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4
3Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)3
5Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5pts
2Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
3Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3
4Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)2
5Kirk Carlsen1
Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5pts
2Kirk Carlsen4
3Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)2
5Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5pts
2Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)4
3Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)3
4Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)2
5Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)25pts
2Kirk Carlsen20
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)16
4Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)14
5Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
6Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)10
7Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante9
8Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)8
9Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)7
10Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
11Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)5
12Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)4
13Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)3
14Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)2
15Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)1

Men - Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)40pts
2Kirk Carlsen25
3Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)24
4Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)24
5Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)20
6Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)13
7Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)12
8Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)10
9Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)10
10Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)10
11Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante9
12Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
13Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)5
14Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)5
15Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)4
16Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)4
17Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)3
18Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)3
19Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)2
20Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)1

Elite Men General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillip Gaimon (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3:11:36
2Kirk Carlsen0:00:59
3Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Jamis-Hagen Berman)0:01:01
4Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)0:01:05
5Chad Haga (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:11
6Fred Rodriguez (Team Fast Freddie)0:01:25
7Jose Alfredo Aguirre Infante
8Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
9Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
10Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
11Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)
12Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
13Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
14Serghei Tvetcov (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
15Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
16Thomas Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized)
18Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
19Eric Riggs (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
20Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
21Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
22Jos Leroux (Get Crackin)0:01:33
23Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:01:35
24Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:01:40
25Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (AISAN Racing Team)0:01:45
26Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)
27Patrick Caro (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
28Scot Ferguson (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
29Christian Varley (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
30Jonathan Teeter (Marc Pro-Strava)
31Michael Torckler (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
32David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
33Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
34Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
35Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
36Jason Mccartney (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
37Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
38Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
39Randy Bramblett (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
40Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
41Daniel Holloway (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
42David Stephens (Team H&R BLOCK)
43Keith Wong (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
44Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
45Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Marc Pro-Strava)
46Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
47Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
48Jason King (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
49Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
50Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
51Michael Olheiser (CashCall Mortgage)
52Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
53Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
54Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
55Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
56Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
57Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
58Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)
59Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
60Julian Kyer (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
61Christopher Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
62Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
63Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
64Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro-Strava)
65Kris Lunning (The Bar Fly -PB- Tate Labs)
66Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
67Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
68Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
69Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
70Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
71Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava)
72Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
73Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
74Ken Hanson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
75Will Brickler (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
76Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:02:14
77Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
78Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
79Michael Jasinski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
80Kurt Wolfgang (Squadra SF)
81Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
82Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
83Max Jenkins (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
84Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:02:36
85David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:04:44
86Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
87Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
88Michael Painter (Chico Corsa Cycling Club)
89Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
90Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
91Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)
92Christopher Dudley (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
93Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
94Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
95Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
96Nathaniel English (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)0:08:42
97Jim Stemper (Five Hour Energy pb Kenda)
98Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
99Miles Lamon (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
100Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
101Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:10:49
102Cory Greenburg (Get Crackin)0:10:51
103Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:10:54
104James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:10:57
105Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
106Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
107Daniel Clifford (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:10:59
108Andrew Bosco (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:12:37
109Branton Curt (Leopard - Sapporo Team)
110Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)
111Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
112Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:15:34
113Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)0:16:42
114Shawn d'Aurelio (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:16:43
115Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:20:33
116Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
117Gregory White (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:21:06
118Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:22:56
119Rob Evans (Bear Development Team)0:23:03
120Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:27:05
121Dillon Clapp (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
122Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
123Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
124Ryan Schneider (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:27:07
125Rainier Schaefer (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
126Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
127Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
128Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
129Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
130Justin Williams
131Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:29:29
132Toby Long (Squadra SF)0:33:00
133Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:34:00
134Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:35:13
135Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:36:59
136David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
137Justin Savord (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:43:17

Men - U25 Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin)3:12:41
2Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin)0:00:20
3Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
4Stephen Leece (California Giant/Specialized)
5Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R BLOCK)
6Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin)0:00:30
7Alexander Ray (ISCORP INTELLIGENTSIA)0:00:35
8Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin)0:00:40
9Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
10Nozomu Kimori (AISAN Racing Team)
11Robin Eckmann (California Giant/Specialized)
12Jeff Perrin (California Giant/Specialized)
13Samuel Grove (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
14Collin Berry (Get Crackin)0:01:09
15Ian Moore (Stage 17-Cylance)
16Alexander Kusztyk (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
17Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
18Justin Oien (MRI ENDURANCE U23)0:01:31
19Taylor Vaccari (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:00:40
20Torey Philipp (California Giant/Specialized)
21Tim Aiken (Bear Development Team)
22Sam Bassetti (California Giant/Specialized)
23Carter Jones (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
24David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:03:39
25Eamon Lucas (California Giant/Specialized)
26Daniel Gay (Get Crackin)
27Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized)
28Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
29Andrew Mackay (Team Bike Religion/ShoAir)0:00:40
30Stuart Wight (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:39
31Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
32Reese Levine (Tieni Duro)
33Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
34Dion Smith (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)0:00:40
35Brandon Trafton (Full Circle powered by Pure Gear)
36Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
37Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
38Diego Sandoval (MRI ENDURANCE U23)
39Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
40Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
41Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
42Bryan Larsen (Stage 17-Cylance)
43Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:07:37
44Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:09:44
45James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:09:52
46Christopher Flanagan (Halo-Sports Racing/Leopard-Sapporo Team)0:11:32
47Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
48Tosh Clements (Stage 17-Cylance)0:14:29
49Jesse Reams (Trek Red Truck Racing Pb Mosaic Homes)0:15:37
50Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:19:28
51Aaron Rindy (Velo Reno)
52Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)0:21:51
53Daichi Kagimoto (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:26:00
54Aaron Snovel (VW/ Raley's/ Folsom Bike)
55Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:26:02
56Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
57Taylor Clements (Get Crackin)
58Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
59Justin Williams
60Daniel Farinha (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)0:28:24
61Takeshi Taniguchi (Kyoto Sangyo University)0:32:55

Elite Women - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)2:27:29
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:15
4Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:45
5Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:53
6Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:15
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
10Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
12Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
13Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
14Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
15Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
16Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
17Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
18Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
19Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
20Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
21Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
22Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
23Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
24Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
26Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:22
27Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
28Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
29Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:08:02
30Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:08:49
31Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
32Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)0:10:03
33Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:10:38
34Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
35Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
36Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
37Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
38Fiona Strouts (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
39Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
40Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
41Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
42Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
43Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
44Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:16:18
45Rita Borelli (Specialized)
46Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:16:40
47Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
48Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
49Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
50Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
51Juliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
52Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
53Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)0:17:32
54Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)0:20:22
55Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
56Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)0:21:26
57Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)0:27:54
58Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
59Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
60Megan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
61Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
62Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)0:32:31
DNFClaire Morgan (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
DNFHeather Ross (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFLindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
DNFLaurie Furman (Metromint Cycling)
DNFRobin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)4
3Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
4Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)2
5Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)4
3Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)3
4Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)2
5Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)4
3Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
4Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)2
5Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)5pts
2Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
3Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)3
4Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)2
5Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)25pts
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)20
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)16
4Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)14
5Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)12
6Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
9Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)7
10Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)6
11Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)5
12Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)4
13Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
14Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)2
15Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1

Women - General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)2:27:19
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:04
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:21
4Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:55
5Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:03
6Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:25
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
9Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
10Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
12Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
13Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)
14Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
15Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
16Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
17Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
18Lauren Tamayo (Exergy TWENTY16)
19Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
20Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
21Mara Abbott (ExergyTWENTY16)
22Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
23Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
24Amber Gaffney (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
25Kathryn Donovan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
26Lauren Rauck Komanski (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:07:32
27Joy Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
28Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:52
29Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:08:32
30Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:08:59
31Amy Mcguire (FCS|Zngine powered by Mr. Restore)
32Emily Thurston (KENDA p/b RACC)0:10:13
33Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:10:48
34Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
35Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
36Rebecca Balboni (ExergyTWENTY16)
37Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
38Fiona Strouts (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)
39Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
40Lisa Mueller (Metromint Cycling)
41Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
42Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
43Becky Siegel (SC Velo/Incycle)
44Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:16:28
45Rita Borelli (Specialized)
46Rikke Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:16:50
47Josie Morgan (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
48Jennifer Zierke (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
49Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)
50Rhonda Serr (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
51Juliette Olson (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
52Lucia Mokres (Los Gatos)
53Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)0:17:42
54Marissa Axell (Team Fremont Bank)0:20:32
55Heather Nielson (Team Fremont Bank)
56Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/Incycle)0:21:36
57Eileen Mazzochette (Metromint Cycling)0:28:04
58Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
59Megan Hill (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
60Megan Cloward (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
61Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
62Adrienne Belliveau (CyclesFANATICRacing.com)0:32:41

Women - Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)33pts
2Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)32
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)30
4Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)21
5Andera Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY16)20
6Brianna Walle (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
7Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)9
8Lex Albrecht (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
9Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)8
10Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)7
11Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)7
12Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)6
13Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)4
14Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)2
15Anna Sanders (FCS/Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)1

Women - U26 Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (Team Specialized-lululemon)2:27:29
2Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:15
3Alexis Ryan (NOW and Novartis for MS)
4Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
5Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY GIANT RIDE)
6Sunshine Townsend (Folsom Bike/Cervelo)0:10:38
7Annie Ewart (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
8Jenny Rios (SC Velo/Incycle)
9Caitlin Laroche (SPY GIANT RIDE)
10Maura Kinsella (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Holly Breck (SC Velo/Incylce)0:16:40
12Kira Prokopakis (Folsom Bike/Cervelo Women's Team)0:17:32

