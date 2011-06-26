Jungels blazes to espoir title
Thill, Schlechter well back
U23 Men Road Race: Diekirch -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) UC Dippach
|3:20:21
|2
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|0:02:12
|3
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) LC Tetange
|4
|Tom Kohn (Lux) LG Belvaux
|0:02:32
|5
|Tom Schanen (Lux) LG Alzingen
|6
|Jérôme Theis (Lux) LG Alzingen
|0:05:18
|7
|Mike Diener (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) UC Dippach
|0:08:34
|9
|Lex Reichling (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul
|0:10:34
|DNF
|Jacky Buijk (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul
|DNF
|Laurent Reichling (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul
|DNF
|David L'ortye (Lux) Velo Wooltz
|DNF
|Ben Manderscheid (Lux) Velo Wooltz
|DNF
|Pit Losch (Lux) Saf Zeisseng
