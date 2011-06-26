Trending

Jungels blazes to espoir title

Thill, Schlechter well back

Full Results

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) UC Dippach3:20:21
2Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De0:02:12
3Pit Schlechter (Lux) LC Tetange
4Tom Kohn (Lux) LG Belvaux0:02:32
5Tom Schanen (Lux) LG Alzingen
6Jérôme Theis (Lux) LG Alzingen0:05:18
7Mike Diener (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) UC Dippach0:08:34
9Lex Reichling (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul0:10:34
DNFJacky Buijk (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul
DNFLaurent Reichling (Lux) VV Tooltime Preizerdaul
DNFDavid L'ortye (Lux) Velo Wooltz
DNFBen Manderscheid (Lux) Velo Wooltz
DNFPit Losch (Lux) Saf Zeisseng

Latest on Cyclingnews