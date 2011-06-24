Poos powers to national time trial title
Diseviscourt earns silver, Didier bronze
Elite Men Time Trial: Diekirch -
|1
|Christian Poos (Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de)
|1:02:25
|2
|Ralph Diseviscourt
|0:00:21
|3
|Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank Sungard)
|0:01:00
|4
|Christian Helmig
|0:01:19
|5
|Pascal Triebel
|0:01:37
|6
|Tom Flammang
|0:02:28
|7
|Ivo Lux
|0:02:44
|8
|Steve Fries
|0:03:41
|9
|Gusty Bausch
|0:03:54
|10
|Tom Weyer
|0:04:46
|11
|Paul Bentner
|0:04:58
|12
|Claude Biltgen
|0:06:19
|13
|David Redo
|0:06:26
|14
|Kim Michely
|0:06:38
|15
|Daniel Bintz
|0:06:39
|16
|Glen Leven
|0:07:05
|17
|Torsten Mathias
|0:07:24
|18
|Marco Engelmann
|0:08:06
|19
|Jean-Claude Schmitz
|0:08:47
|20
|Roby Rippinger
|0:09:30
|21
|Laurent Ury
|0:12:44
|22
|Romain Simon
|0:19:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy