Poos powers to national time trial title

Diseviscourt earns silver, Didier bronze

Full Results
1Christian Poos (Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de)1:02:25
2Ralph Diseviscourt0:00:21
3Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank Sungard)0:01:00
4Christian Helmig0:01:19
5Pascal Triebel0:01:37
6Tom Flammang0:02:28
7Ivo Lux0:02:44
8Steve Fries0:03:41
9Gusty Bausch0:03:54
10Tom Weyer0:04:46
11Paul Bentner0:04:58
12Claude Biltgen0:06:19
13David Redo0:06:26
14Kim Michely0:06:38
15Daniel Bintz0:06:39
16Glen Leven0:07:05
17Torsten Mathias0:07:24
18Marco Engelmann0:08:06
19Jean-Claude Schmitz0:08:47
20Roby Rippinger0:09:30
21Laurent Ury0:12:44
22Romain Simon0:19:42

