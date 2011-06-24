Trending

Majerus repeats as time trial champion

Schmitt, Lamborelle round out top-three

Full Results
1Christine Majerus (GSD)0:35:09
2Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lointek)0:01:17
3Nathalie Lamborelle (Abus Nutrixxion)0:02:14
4Sandra Huberty0:02:15
5Monique Ludovicy (GSD)0:02:19
6Martine Licker0:04:28

