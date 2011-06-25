Trending

Majerus double champion

Solo victory over Lamborelle, Schmitt

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Saf Zeisseng Gsd Gestion)1:38:12
2Nathalie Lamborelle (Lp 07 Schifflange Team Abus-Nutrixxion)0:02:43
3Anne-Marie Schmitt (Cci Differdange Lointek)0:04:26
4Chantal Hoffmann (De Sprinters Malderen)
5Monique Ludovicy (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul Team Gsd Gestion)
6Fabienne Schaus (Lc Tetange Gsd Gestion)
7Martine Licker (Lc Kayl)0:04:30
8Suzie Godart (Cci Differdange)0:05:16
9Laurence Thill (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:11:34
10Lara Carier (Lc Tetange)0:11:36
11Béatrice Godart (Cci Differdange)0:11:39
12Alessia Merten (Uc Dippach)0:15:45
13Jennifer Boltz (Uc Dippach)
14Sonja Eicher (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:31:04
15Julie Schreiber (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)

