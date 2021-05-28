Trending

Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Lotte Kopecky wins stage 4

By

Lucinda Brand takes the overall race lead

DRTENDORF GERMANY MAY 28 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Belgium stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 202 Stage 4 a 101km stage from Drtendorf to Drtendorf 420m ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 28 2021 in Drtendorf Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky wins stage 4 at Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DRTENDORF GERMANY MAY 28 Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team yellow leader jersey during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 202 Stage 4 a 101km stage from Drtendorf to Drtendorf 420m ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 28 2021 in Drtendorf Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Movistar Team in yellow leader jersey at start in Dörtendorf (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DRTENDORF GERMANY MAY 28 Amy Pieters of Netherlands and Team SD Worx stage winner jersey at start during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 202 Stage 4 a 101km stage from Drtendorf to Drtendorf 420m ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 28 2021 in Drtendorf Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amy Pieters of Team SD Worx in stage winner jersey at start of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DRTENDORF GERMANY MAY 28 The peloton during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 202 Stage 4 a 101km stage from Drtendorf to Drtendorf 420m Landscape ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 28 2021 in Drtendorf Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton of 92 riders on 102km stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DRTENDORF GERMANY MAY 28 Ella Harris of New Zealand and Team Canyon SRAM Racing leads The Peloton during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 202 Stage 4 a 101km stage from Drtendorf to Drtendorf 420m ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 28 2021 in Drtendorf Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ella Harris of Team Canyon SRAM Racing leads the peloton early on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
DRTENDORF GERMANY MAY 28 The Peloton passing in front of Amy Elizabeth Gilletts of Australia Ex Procyclist Memorial Plate who died in this area of the race due to an accident in 2005 during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 202 Stage 4 a 101km stage from Drtendorf to Drtendorf 420m ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 28 2021 in Drtendorf Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton passing in front of Memorial marker for former pro cyclist, Amy Elizabeth Gillett, who died in this area of the race due to an accident in 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) won the fourth stage at the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. The Belgian champion won the uphill sprint ahead of Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in Dörtendorf.

Brand, who won the previous day’s stage 3, has taken over the overall race lead from Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) with just two days remaining. Kopecky moved into second place overall at 4 seconds back while Norsgaard slipped to third at 8 seconds back.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 offered the field a 101km, four-lap circuit race in Dörtendorf. There were  three intermediate sprints at Wohlsdorf and three climbs located at the end of each lap, and then the fourth and final climb to the finish line.

The peloton raced toward the first intermediate sprint intact with Amy Pieters (SD Worx) taking the maximum points ahead of the previous stage winners Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM).

Mountain classification leader Kathrin Hammes (Ceratizit-WNT) crested the first ascent to increase her lead in that classification, while Tiffany Crowmell (Canyon-SRAM) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) crossed the line just behind.

A breakaway emerged 30 kilometres into the race that included Julie Leith (Ceratizit-WNT), Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Ella Harris and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Kristen Faulkner (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), Typhaine Laurence and Gladys Verhulst (Arkea), Janneke Ensing (Netherlands), Svenja Betz (Germany), and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

Faulkner, the highest placed breakaway rider in the overall standings at the start of the day (29 seconds), won the second intermediate sprint in Wohlsdorf. The gap between the breakaway and the peloton widened to 1:20 as they reached the end of the second lap. Harris jumped ahead of her breakaway companions to take the mountain points, as they set off to start lap 3 of the race.

The breakaway continued to push their lead out to 2:30 and Uneken took max points in the third intermediate sprint at Wohlsdorf.

Henderson and Faulkner attacked over the top of the third climb and briefly opened a gap on their former breakaway companions. Further back, the pace of the main field picked up significantly as they reduced the time gap to under one minute headed to the last lap.

Faulkner made a last-ditch attack to go for the stage win but she was swallowed up by the front of the main field on the final climb to the finish line, where Kopecky took the stage honours and Brand moved into the overall lead. 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 2:29:43
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
3Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
4Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06
6Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:10
8Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:00:16
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:17
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
11Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
12Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium 0:00:21
13Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
14Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
15Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:27
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:30
17Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
18Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
19Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:32
20Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
21Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
22Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
23Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Germany 0:00:35
24Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38
25Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:48
26Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands
27Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany
28Clara Honsinger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
29Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:54
30Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands
31Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57
32Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Belgium
33Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany 0:01:00
34Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:02
35Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
36Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
37Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
38Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
39Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:01:08
40Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
41Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
42Svenja Betz (Ger) Germany 0:01:13
43Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany 0:01:15
44Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:19
45Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21
46Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
47Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:01:31
48Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:34
49Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:42
50Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
51Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
52Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49
53Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
54Lone Meertens (Bel) Belgium 0:01:55
55Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
56Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:56
57Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:58
58Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04
59Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
60Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:20
61Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
62Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:06:53
63Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig
64Sandra Weiss (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:07:00
65Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany
66Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
67Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:07:31
68Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:50
69Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:07:51
70Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
71Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
72Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:10:12
73Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
74Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:20
75Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
76Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands
77Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
78Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig
79Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
80Christa Riffel (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
81Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
82Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:10:24
83Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:10:35
84Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:12:28
85Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:16:07
86Lisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:18:09
87Hannah Fandel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 0:18:16
88Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:18:23
89Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
90Bianca Bernhard (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
91Amélie Hild (Ned) RSG Gießen Biehle

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6
2Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 5
4Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 3
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 3
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 3
7Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2
9Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1
10Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 1
11Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 1
12Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

Mountain
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5
2Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5
3Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 5
4Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3
5Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 3
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3
7Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands 2
8Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2
9Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 2

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 2:29:49
2Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11
3Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:26
4Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
5Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
6Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:42
7Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands
8Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany
9Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:48
10Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany 0:00:54
11Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:56
12Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
13Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:01:02
14Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:28
15Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:50
16Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:58
17Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany 0:06:54
18Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25
19Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:14
20Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands
22Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
23Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:16:01

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11:30:05
2Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 0:00:04
3Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:00:08
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:21
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:31
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:32
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:44
8Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:53
9Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:01:00
11Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05
12Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium 0:01:09
13Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13
14Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Germany 0:01:35
15Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:41
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49
17Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:02:10
18Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
19Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23
20Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24
21Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:46
22Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:03:12
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:03:16
24Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:17
25Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:50
26Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:05:09
27Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:29
28Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:05:52
29Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:06:14
30Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Belgium 0:06:38
31Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:07:01
32Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25
33Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:27
34Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
35Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:08:02
36Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:08:17
37Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:23
38Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
39Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:08:45
40Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16
41Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:10:40
42Clara Honsinger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:31
43Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:11:32
44Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany 0:12:20
45Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany 0:12:35
46Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM 0:13:00
47Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:13:09
48Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:13:51
49Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 0:14:32
50Lone Meertens (Bel) Belgium 0:14:53
51Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:15:34
52Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:15:39
53Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:15:55
54Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium 0:16:28
55Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany 0:17:11
56Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:17
57Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:17:46
58Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:18:15
59Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:20
60Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx 0:18:22
61Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:38
62Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:18:55
63Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:20:54
64Svenja Betz (Ger) Germany 0:21:18
65Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 0:22:19
66Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:23:37
67Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium 0:24:04
68Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:25:07
69Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:26:10
70Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:29:03
71Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:29:41
72Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:30:07
73Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany 0:30:29
74Sandra Weiss (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
75Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands 0:31:48
76Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands 0:31:52
77Christa Riffel (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:33:49
78Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
79Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:33:52
80Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:34:05
81Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:34:08
82Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:36:37
83Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:37:43
84Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:38:12
85Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 0:38:55
86Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:39:36
87Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:40:08
88Bianca Bernhard (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:46:58
89Hannah Fandel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 0:52:47
90Lisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:57:58
91Amélie Hild (Ned) RSG Gießen Biehle 1:03:42
92Adelheid Schütz (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 1:05:03

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 17
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16
3Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 16
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 9
5Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 6
6Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 6
7Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5
8Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5
9Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 5
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 5
11Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5
12Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 5
13Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 3
14Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 3
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 3
16Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2
17Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2
18Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 2
19Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 2
20Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1
21Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1
22Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 23
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 13
3Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12
4Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 10
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 6
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 6
7Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5
8Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 5
9Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3
11Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3
13Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3
14Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 3
15Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 2
16Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2
17Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands 2
18Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 11:30:13
2Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15
3Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:09
4Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:42
5Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:05:44
6Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:19
7Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
8Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:07:54
9Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:08:09
10Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany 0:12:12
11Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM 0:12:52
12Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany 0:17:03
13Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:09
14Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:30
15Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:18:47
16Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:20:46
17Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:23:29
18Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium 0:23:56
19Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:28:55
20Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany 0:30:21
21Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands 0:31:40
22Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands 0:31:44
23Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:39:28

