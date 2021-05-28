Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Lotte Kopecky wins stage 4

Image 1 of 6 Lotte Kopecky wins stage 4 at Lotto Thuringen Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 6 Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Movistar Team in yellow leader jersey at start in Dörtendorf (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 6 Amy Pieters of Team SD Worx in stage winner jersey at start of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 6 Peloton of 92 riders on 102km stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 6 Ella Harris of Team Canyon SRAM Racing leads the peloton early on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 6 The peloton passing in front of Memorial marker for former pro cyclist, Amy Elizabeth Gillett, who died in this area of the race due to an accident in 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) won the fourth stage at the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. The Belgian champion won the uphill sprint ahead of Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in Dörtendorf.

Brand, who won the previous day’s stage 3, has taken over the overall race lead from Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) with just two days remaining. Kopecky moved into second place overall at 4 seconds back while Norsgaard slipped to third at 8 seconds back.

How it unfolded

Stage 4 offered the field a 101km, four-lap circuit race in Dörtendorf. There were three intermediate sprints at Wohlsdorf and three climbs located at the end of each lap, and then the fourth and final climb to the finish line.

The peloton raced toward the first intermediate sprint intact with Amy Pieters (SD Worx) taking the maximum points ahead of the previous stage winners Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM).

Mountain classification leader Kathrin Hammes (Ceratizit-WNT) crested the first ascent to increase her lead in that classification, while Tiffany Crowmell (Canyon-SRAM) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) crossed the line just behind.

A breakaway emerged 30 kilometres into the race that included Julie Leith (Ceratizit-WNT), Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Ella Harris and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Kristen Faulkner (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), Typhaine Laurence and Gladys Verhulst (Arkea), Janneke Ensing (Netherlands), Svenja Betz (Germany), and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

Faulkner, the highest placed breakaway rider in the overall standings at the start of the day (29 seconds), won the second intermediate sprint in Wohlsdorf. The gap between the breakaway and the peloton widened to 1:20 as they reached the end of the second lap. Harris jumped ahead of her breakaway companions to take the mountain points, as they set off to start lap 3 of the race.

The breakaway continued to push their lead out to 2:30 and Uneken took max points in the third intermediate sprint at Wohlsdorf.

Henderson and Faulkner attacked over the top of the third climb and briefly opened a gap on their former breakaway companions. Further back, the pace of the main field picked up significantly as they reduced the time gap to under one minute headed to the last lap.

Faulkner made a last-ditch attack to go for the stage win but she was swallowed up by the front of the main field on the final climb to the finish line, where Kopecky took the stage honours and Brand moved into the overall lead.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 2:29:43 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 4 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06 6 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:10 8 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:00:16 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:17 10 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 11 Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 12 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium 0:00:21 13 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 14 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 15 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:27 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 0:00:30 17 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 18 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 19 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:32 20 Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 21 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 22 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 23 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Germany 0:00:35 24 Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 25 Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:48 26 Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands 27 Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany 28 Clara Honsinger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 29 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:54 30 Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands 31 Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 32 Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Belgium 33 Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany 0:01:00 34 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:02 35 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 36 Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 37 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium 38 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 39 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:01:08 40 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 41 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 42 Svenja Betz (Ger) Germany 0:01:13 43 Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany 0:01:15 44 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:19 45 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 46 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 47 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:01:31 48 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:34 49 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:42 50 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 51 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 52 Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 53 Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 54 Lone Meertens (Bel) Belgium 0:01:55 55 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx 56 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:56 57 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:58 58 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 59 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 60 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:20 61 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 62 Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:06:53 63 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 64 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:07:00 65 Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany 66 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 67 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:07:31 68 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:50 69 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:07:51 70 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 71 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 72 Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:10:12 73 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 74 Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:20 75 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 76 Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands 77 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 78 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 79 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium 80 Christa Riffel (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 81 Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 82 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:10:24 83 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:10:35 84 Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:12:28 85 Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:16:07 86 Lisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:18:09 87 Hannah Fandel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 0:18:16 88 Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:18:23 89 Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 90 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 91 Amélie Hild (Ned) RSG Gießen Biehle

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 2 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 3 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 5 4 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 3 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 3 6 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 3 7 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 8 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 9 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 1 11 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 1 12 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1

Mountain Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 2 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 3 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3 5 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 7 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands 2 8 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2 9 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 2

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 2:29:49 2 Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 3 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:26 4 Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 5 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 6 Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:42 7 Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands 8 Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany 9 Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:48 10 Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany 0:00:54 11 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:56 12 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 13 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:01:02 14 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:28 15 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:50 16 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:58 17 Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany 0:06:54 18 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25 19 Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:14 20 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands 22 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium 23 Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:16:01

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11:30:05 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 0:00:04 3 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:00:08 4 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:21 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:31 6 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:32 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:44 8 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:53 9 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:01:00 11 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 12 Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium 0:01:09 13 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 14 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Germany 0:01:35 15 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:41 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 17 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:02:10 18 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 19 Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 20 Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 21 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:46 22 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:03:12 23 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:03:16 24 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:17 25 Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:50 26 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:05:09 27 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:29 28 Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:05:52 29 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:06:14 30 Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Belgium 0:06:38 31 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:07:01 32 Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25 33 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:27 34 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 35 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:08:02 36 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:08:17 37 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:23 38 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 39 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:08:45 40 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 41 Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:10:40 42 Clara Honsinger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:31 43 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:11:32 44 Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany 0:12:20 45 Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany 0:12:35 46 Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM 0:13:00 47 Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:13:09 48 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:13:51 49 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM 0:14:32 50 Lone Meertens (Bel) Belgium 0:14:53 51 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:15:34 52 Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:15:39 53 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:15:55 54 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium 0:16:28 55 Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany 0:17:11 56 Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:17 57 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:17:46 58 Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:18:15 59 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:20 60 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx 0:18:22 61 Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:38 62 Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:18:55 63 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:20:54 64 Svenja Betz (Ger) Germany 0:21:18 65 Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 0:22:19 66 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:23:37 67 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium 0:24:04 68 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:25:07 69 Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:26:10 70 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:29:03 71 Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:29:41 72 Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:30:07 73 Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany 0:30:29 74 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 75 Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands 0:31:48 76 Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands 0:31:52 77 Christa Riffel (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:33:49 78 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 79 Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:33:52 80 Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:34:05 81 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:34:08 82 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:36:37 83 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women 0:37:43 84 Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:38:12 85 Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 0:38:55 86 Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:39:36 87 Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:40:08 88 Bianca Bernhard (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:46:58 89 Hannah Fandel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig 0:52:47 90 Lisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:57:58 91 Amélie Hild (Ned) RSG Gießen Biehle 1:03:42 92 Adelheid Schütz (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 1:05:03

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium 17 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 3 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 16 4 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 9 5 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 6 6 Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 6 7 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 8 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5 9 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products 5 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 5 11 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 5 12 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 5 13 Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 3 14 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 3 16 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 17 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 18 Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 2 19 Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 2 20 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1 21 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 1 22 Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 23 2 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 13 3 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 4 Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 10 5 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 6 6 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 6 7 Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 8 Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 5 9 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5 10 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3 11 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 3 13 Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 3 14 Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 2 16 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 17 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands 2 18 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2