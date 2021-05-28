Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Lotte Kopecky wins stage 4
Lucinda Brand takes the overall race lead
Stage 4: Dörtendorf - Dörtendorf
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) won the fourth stage at the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. The Belgian champion won the uphill sprint ahead of Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in Dörtendorf.
Brand, who won the previous day’s stage 3, has taken over the overall race lead from Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) with just two days remaining. Kopecky moved into second place overall at 4 seconds back while Norsgaard slipped to third at 8 seconds back.
How it unfolded
Stage 4 offered the field a 101km, four-lap circuit race in Dörtendorf. There were three intermediate sprints at Wohlsdorf and three climbs located at the end of each lap, and then the fourth and final climb to the finish line.
The peloton raced toward the first intermediate sprint intact with Amy Pieters (SD Worx) taking the maximum points ahead of the previous stage winners Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM).
Mountain classification leader Kathrin Hammes (Ceratizit-WNT) crested the first ascent to increase her lead in that classification, while Tiffany Crowmell (Canyon-SRAM) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) crossed the line just behind.
A breakaway emerged 30 kilometres into the race that included Julie Leith (Ceratizit-WNT), Lonneke Uneken (SD Worx), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Ella Harris and Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM), Kristen Faulkner (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), Typhaine Laurence and Gladys Verhulst (Arkea), Janneke Ensing (Netherlands), Svenja Betz (Germany), and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).
Faulkner, the highest placed breakaway rider in the overall standings at the start of the day (29 seconds), won the second intermediate sprint in Wohlsdorf. The gap between the breakaway and the peloton widened to 1:20 as they reached the end of the second lap. Harris jumped ahead of her breakaway companions to take the mountain points, as they set off to start lap 3 of the race.
The breakaway continued to push their lead out to 2:30 and Uneken took max points in the third intermediate sprint at Wohlsdorf.
Henderson and Faulkner attacked over the top of the third climb and briefly opened a gap on their former breakaway companions. Further back, the pace of the main field picked up significantly as they reduced the time gap to under one minute headed to the last lap.
Faulkner made a last-ditch attack to go for the stage win but she was swallowed up by the front of the main field on the final climb to the finish line, where Kopecky took the stage honours and Brand moved into the overall lead.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|2:29:43
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|4
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:06
|6
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:10
|8
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:00:16
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:17
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:21
|13
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|15
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:27
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|0:00:30
|17
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:32
|20
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|21
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|22
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|23
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Germany
|0:00:35
|24
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|25
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:48
|26
|Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany
|28
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|29
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:54
|30
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|32
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Belgium
|33
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
|0:01:00
|34
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:02
|35
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|36
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|37
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
|38
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|39
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:01:08
|40
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|41
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Svenja Betz (Ger) Germany
|0:01:13
|43
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|0:01:15
|44
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:01:19
|45
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|46
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|47
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|0:01:31
|48
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|0:01:34
|49
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:42
|50
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|53
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:55
|55
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
|56
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:56
|57
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:58
|58
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|59
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|60
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:20
|61
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:06:53
|63
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig
|64
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:07:00
|65
|Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany
|66
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|67
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|68
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:50
|69
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:51
|70
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|71
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|72
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:10:12
|73
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|74
|Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:20
|75
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|76
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands
|77
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig
|79
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|80
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|81
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|82
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:10:24
|83
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:10:35
|84
|Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|0:12:28
|85
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:16:07
|86
|Lisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:18:09
|87
|Hannah Fandel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig
|0:18:16
|88
|Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|0:18:23
|89
|Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|90
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|91
|Amélie Hild (Ned) RSG Gießen Biehle
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|2
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|5
|4
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|3
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|3
|6
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|3
|7
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|8
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|9
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|1
|12
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|2
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|3
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|3
|5
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|7
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|8
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|9
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|2:29:49
|2
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:26
|4
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|5
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|6
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:42
|7
|Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany
|9
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:48
|10
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
|0:00:54
|11
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:56
|12
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|13
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:01:02
|14
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|0:01:28
|15
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:50
|16
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|0:01:58
|17
|Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany
|0:06:54
|18
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|19
|Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:14
|20
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|23
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:16:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11:30:05
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:04
|3
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:08
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|0:00:21
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:31
|6
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:32
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:44
|8
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:53
|9
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:59
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:01:00
|11
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|12
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:09
|13
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|14
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Germany
|0:01:35
|15
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:41
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|17
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:02:10
|18
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|19
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|20
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|21
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:46
|22
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:03:12
|23
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|0:03:16
|24
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:17
|25
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:50
|26
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:09
|27
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:29
|28
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:05:52
|29
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:06:14
|30
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:38
|31
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:07:01
|32
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|33
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:27
|34
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|35
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|0:08:02
|36
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|0:08:17
|37
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:23
|38
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:08:45
|40
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|41
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:10:40
|42
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:11:31
|43
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:11:32
|44
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
|0:12:20
|45
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|0:12:35
|46
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|0:13:00
|47
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|48
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:51
|49
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|0:14:32
|50
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Belgium
|0:14:53
|51
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:34
|52
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:15:39
|53
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:15:55
|54
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Belgium
|0:16:28
|55
|Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany
|0:17:11
|56
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:17
|57
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:46
|58
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:15
|59
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:18:20
|60
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
|0:18:22
|61
|Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:38
|62
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:18:55
|63
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:20:54
|64
|Svenja Betz (Ger) Germany
|0:21:18
|65
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig
|0:22:19
|66
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:23:37
|67
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:24:04
|68
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:25:07
|69
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:26:10
|70
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:03
|71
|Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|0:29:41
|72
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:30:07
|73
|Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany
|0:30:29
|74
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|75
|Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands
|0:31:48
|76
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands
|0:31:52
|77
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:33:49
|78
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:33:52
|80
|Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|0:34:05
|81
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:34:08
|82
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:36:37
|83
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|0:37:43
|84
|Zsófia Szabó (Hun) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:38:12
|85
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig
|0:38:55
|86
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:39:36
|87
|Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|0:40:08
|88
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|0:46:58
|89
|Hannah Fandel (Ger) Maxx-Solar Lindig
|0:52:47
|90
|Lisa Müllenberg (Ned) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:57:58
|91
|Amélie Hild (Ned) RSG Gießen Biehle
|1:03:42
|92
|Adelheid Schütz (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|1:05:03
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|17
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|3
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|16
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|9
|5
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|6
|6
|Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|6
|7
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|8
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|9
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|5
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|5
|11
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|12
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|5
|13
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|3
|14
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|3
|16
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|17
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|18
|Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|2
|19
|Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|2
|20
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1
|21
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|23
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|13
|3
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|4
|Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|10
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|6
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|8
|Lydia Ventker (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|5
|9
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|11
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|13
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|3
|14
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|2
|16
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|17
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|18
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|11:30:13
|2
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|3
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:09
|4
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:42
|5
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:05:44
|6
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:19
|7
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|8
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|0:07:54
|9
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|0:08:09
|10
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
|0:12:12
|11
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|0:12:52
|12
|Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany
|0:17:03
|13
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:09
|14
|Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:30
|15
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:18:47
|16
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
|0:20:46
|17
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:23:29
|18
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:23:56
|19
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:55
|20
|Lena Charlotte Reißner (Ger) Germany
|0:30:21
|21
|Ilse Grit (Ned) Netherlands
|0:31:40
|22
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Netherlands
|0:31:44
|23
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:39:28
