Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Lucinda Brand holds off charging peloton to win stage 3

Norsgaard takes second, Kopecky third in Schleiz

Stage 3: Schleiz - Schleiz

SCHLEIZ GERMANY MAY 27 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Trek Segafredo Liane Lippert of Germany and Team DSM in breakaway during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1165km stage from Schleiz to Schleiz ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 27 2021 in Schleiz Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Liane Lippert (DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images)
SCHLEIZ GERMANY MAY 27 Caroline Andersson of Sweden and Team Coop Hitec Products Helena Bieber of Germany and Team RSG Giessen Biehler Kirsten Wild of Netherlands and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Lydia Ventker of Germany and Team RSG Giessen Biehler in the Breakaway during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1165km stage from Schleiz to Schleiz Rain ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 27 2021 in Schleiz Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway of four riders had more than eight-minute lead on peloton 60km into stage - Caroline Andersson of Team Coop - Hitec Products, Helena Bieber of Team RSG Giessen Biehler, Kirsten Wild of Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team and Lydia Ventker of Team RSG Giessen Biehler (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SCHLEIZ GERMANY MAY 27 The peloton during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1165km stage from Schleiz to Schleiz Rain Landscape ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 27 2021 in Schleiz Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wet roads at start of 116km stage 3 to Schleiz (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SCHLEIZ GERMANY MAY 27 The peloton passing through flowery landscape during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1165km stage from Schleiz to Schleiz Rain ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 27 2021 in Schleiz Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 3 began with 93 riders in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SCHLEIZ GERMANY MAY 27 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Trek Segafredo during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1165km stage from Schleiz to Schleiz Mechanical Problem ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 27 2021 in Schleiz Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan of Trek-Segafredo has to make a bike change early on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SCHLEIZ GERMANY MAY 27 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Trek Segafredo during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1165km stage from Schleiz to Schleiz Mechanical Problem Mechanic ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 27 2021 in Schleiz Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Off and rolling again is Lizzie Deignan of Trek-Segafredo on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SCHLEIZ GERMANY MAY 27 Amy Pieters of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1165km stage from Schleiz to Schleiz Rain ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 27 2021 in Schleiz Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amy Pieters of SD Worx makes exchange of rain cape at team car during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SCHLEIZ GERMANY MAY 27 Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1165km stage from Schleiz to Schleiz ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 27 2021 in Schleiz Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
SCHLEIZ GERMANY MAY 27 Helena Bieber of Germany and Team RSG Giessen Biehler Kirsten Wild of Netherlands and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team in the Breakaway during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 3 a 1165km stage from Schleiz to Schleiz ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 27 2021 in Schleiz Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The breakaway dwindled to just two riders - Helena Bieber of Germany and Team RSG Giessen Biehler and Kirsten Wild of Netherlands and Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

