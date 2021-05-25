Trending

Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Emma Norsgaard wins stage 1

By

Movistar sprinter takes the first leader's jersey of six-day race

Stage 1: Schmölln - Schmölln

Image 1 of 16

STEINFORT LUXEMBOURG MAY 01 Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team celebrates at arrival during the 13th Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs 2021 Stage 1 a 1251km stage from Steinfort to Steinfort 321m felsy UCIProSeries on May 01 2021 in Steinfort Luxembourg Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Trixi Worrack of Germany and Trek Segafredo Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx lead The Peloton during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Trixi Worrack of Germany and Trek-Segafredo and Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx lead The Peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx lead The Peloton during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton rolls along 88.9 kilometres for finish in start town of Schmölln (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx at front of peloton on 89.9km stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Trek Segafredo at start during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Trek - Segafredo at start during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx at start during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx completes rider sign-in (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands Amy Pieters of Netherlands Jolien Dhoore of Belgium Lonneke Uneken of Netherlands Christine Majerus of Luxembourg Elena Cecchini of Italy and Team SD Worx at start during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Team SD Worx at start of six days of racing for LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Trek Segafredo during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen Van Dijk and French champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Rozemarijn Ammerlaan of Netherlands Thalita De Jong of Netherlands Janneke Ensing of Netherlands Ilse Pluimers of Netherlands Ilse Grit of Netherlands Eline Van Rooijen of Netherlands and Team Netherlands at start during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Team Netherlands at start in Schmolln (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Belgium at start during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky will ride for Team Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Shari Bossuyt of Belgium Valerie Demey of Belgium Ann Sophie Duyck of Belgium Lotte Kopecky of Belgium Lone Meertens of Belgium Sara Van De Vel of Belgium and Team Belgium at start during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Team Belgium at the start ceremonies (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Trek Segafredo leads the Breakaway during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisabeth Deignan and Trek-Segafredo leads the early breakaway of 11 riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Amy Pieters of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Alexis Ryan of United States and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team Tibco Silicon Valley Bank in the Breakaway during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

In the breakaway at the front are Amy Pieters of Team SD Worx, Alexis Ryan of Canyon SRAM Racing and Kristen Faulkner of United States and Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Tiffany Cromwell of Australia and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln Car ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Australia Tiffany Cromwell of Canyon SRAM Racing at the team car during the 88.9km stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Valerie Demey of Belgium and Team Belgium during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Valerie Demey of Team Belgium would be one of the 11 riders in the first breakway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 16

SCHMOLLN GERMANY MAY 25 Amy Pieters of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Charlotte Becker of Germany and Arkea Pro Cycling Team Emilia Fahlin of Sweden and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope Emma Norsgaard Jorgensen of Denmark and Movistar Team lead The Peloton during the 34th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 899km stage from Schmolln to Schmolln ltlt2021 lottothueringenladiestour womencycling on May 25 2021 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton passes fields of spring colour on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) won the opening stage and claimed the first leader’s jersey of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. The Danish champion won the breakaway sprint ahead of Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) in Schmölln.

Norsgaard, Brand and Kopecky were part of a large and decisive breakaway that had formed earlier in the race, and that contested the closing kilometres of the circuit-style opening stage.

The 17-rider front group split apart in the final three kilometres with Norsgaard securing the stage win and the event’s first leader’s jersey.

The Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour continues at stage 2 on Wednesday with a 125km race in Gera.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour offered the peloton an 88.9km on three large circuits that started and finished in Schmölln. There were two ascents of the Zum Wasserturn (600 metres at 7.5 per cent) and two intermediate sprints on laps 1 and 2 of the circuits.

Early crashes and mechanicals marred the beginning of the race but the field was intact heading into the first climb over Zum Wasserturn at the 24km into the stage. 

Defending champion Kathrin Hammes (Ceratizit-WNT) took full points atop the climb followed by Liane Lippert (Team DSM) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), who has just returning to racing after struggling with illness all spring.

Following the first climb, a group of 11 riders cleared the main field to include Hammes, Deignan and Lippert, along with Amy Pieters (SD Worx), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Emilia Fahlin (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Kristen Faulkner (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM), Clara Kloppenburg (Germany), and Valerie Demey (Belgium).

Deignan picked up full points at the first intermediate sprint at the 27km mark, followed by Fahlin and Henderson.

The peloton rounded the second lap and hit the next ascent at Zum Wasserturn at 54km into the stage with Lippert picking up full points from the breakaway ahead of Deignan and Pieters.

The main field crested the climb, just 30 seconds behind the breakaway, and at a blistering pace that caused many riders to lose contact and fall off the back with just 30km to the finish.

Up in the breakaway, Pieters crossed the line first in the second and final intermediate sprint ahead of Henderson and Deignan. Significant attacks came from the main field, which allowed riders to bridge across and the breakaway to grow to 17 riders. 

New additions to the front group were Norsgaard and Brand, along with Christine Majerus (SD Worx), Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Romy Kasper (Jumbo-Visma), and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM).

The large front group entered the final 20km with 30 seconds in hand, and the increased their lead to 40 seconds with 10km from the finish line. However, with the pace so high, gaps started to open among the leaders and inside the final 3km there were only nine riders left to contest the downhill sprint won by Norsgaard.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 2:17:42
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
4Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:01
5Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:02
7Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
8Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:04
9Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:07
11Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
12Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:00:13
13Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:00:14
14Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
15Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium 0:00:15
16Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
17Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Germany 0:00:16
18Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:01:02
19Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:01:03
20Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
21Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
22Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:04
23Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05
24Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
25Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:06
26Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
27Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
28Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
29Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
30Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:07
31Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
32Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
33Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:08
34Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
35Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09
36Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
37Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
39Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:11
40Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18
41Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
42Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:19
43Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
44Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
45Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
46Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:01:20
47Clara Honsinger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
48Lone Meertens (Bel) Belgium 0:01:21
49Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
50Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Belgium 0:01:22
51Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
53Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:23
54Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
55Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
56Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium 0:02:15
57Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16
58Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20
59Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:21
60Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany
61Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle 0:06:22
62Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
63Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands 0:06:23
64Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
65Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:06:25
66Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands
67Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products

