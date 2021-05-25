Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Emma Norsgaard wins stage 1
Movistar sprinter takes the first leader's jersey of six-day race
Stage 1: Schmölln - Schmölln
Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) won the opening stage and claimed the first leader’s jersey of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. The Danish champion won the breakaway sprint ahead of Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) in Schmölln.
Norsgaard, Brand and Kopecky were part of a large and decisive breakaway that had formed earlier in the race, and that contested the closing kilometres of the circuit-style opening stage.
The 17-rider front group split apart in the final three kilometres with Norsgaard securing the stage win and the event’s first leader’s jersey.
The Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour continues at stage 2 on Wednesday with a 125km race in Gera.
How it unfolded
The opening stage of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour offered the peloton an 88.9km on three large circuits that started and finished in Schmölln. There were two ascents of the Zum Wasserturn (600 metres at 7.5 per cent) and two intermediate sprints on laps 1 and 2 of the circuits.
Early crashes and mechanicals marred the beginning of the race but the field was intact heading into the first climb over Zum Wasserturn at the 24km into the stage.
Defending champion Kathrin Hammes (Ceratizit-WNT) took full points atop the climb followed by Liane Lippert (Team DSM) and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), who has just returning to racing after struggling with illness all spring.
Following the first climb, a group of 11 riders cleared the main field to include Hammes, Deignan and Lippert, along with Amy Pieters (SD Worx), Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma), Emilia Fahlin (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Kristen Faulkner (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM), Clara Kloppenburg (Germany), and Valerie Demey (Belgium).
Deignan picked up full points at the first intermediate sprint at the 27km mark, followed by Fahlin and Henderson.
The peloton rounded the second lap and hit the next ascent at Zum Wasserturn at 54km into the stage with Lippert picking up full points from the breakaway ahead of Deignan and Pieters.
The main field crested the climb, just 30 seconds behind the breakaway, and at a blistering pace that caused many riders to lose contact and fall off the back with just 30km to the finish.
Up in the breakaway, Pieters crossed the line first in the second and final intermediate sprint ahead of Henderson and Deignan. Significant attacks came from the main field, which allowed riders to bridge across and the breakaway to grow to 17 riders.
New additions to the front group were Norsgaard and Brand, along with Christine Majerus (SD Worx), Audrey Cordon Ragot (Trek-Segafredo), Romy Kasper (Jumbo-Visma), and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM).
The large front group entered the final 20km with 30 seconds in hand, and the increased their lead to 40 seconds with 10km from the finish line. However, with the pace so high, gaps started to open among the leaders and inside the final 3km there were only nine riders left to contest the downhill sprint won by Norsgaard.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women
|2:17:42
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:01
|5
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|6
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:02
|7
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|8
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:04
|9
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:07
|11
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:00:13
|13
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|0:00:14
|14
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:15
|16
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Germany
|0:00:16
|18
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|0:01:02
|19
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|0:01:03
|20
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|21
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team DSM
|22
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:04
|23
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|24
|Anne Dorthe Ysland (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|25
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:01:06
|26
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|27
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|30
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:07
|31
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|32
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|33
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:08
|34
|Neve Bradbury (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|35
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|36
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|37
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|39
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:11
|40
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|41
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products
|42
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:19
|43
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|44
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Katharina Hechler (Ger) Germany
|46
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:20
|47
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|48
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:21
|49
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:22
|51
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|53
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:23
|54
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|55
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|56
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:15
|57
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|58
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|59
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:21
|60
|Friederike Stern (Ger) Germany
|61
|Katharina Fox (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|0:06:22
|62
|Helena Bieber (Ger) RSG Gießen Biehle
|63
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:23
|64
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|65
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|66
|Eline van Rooijen (Ned) Netherlands
|67
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Team Coop Hitec Products
