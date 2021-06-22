Lotto Belgium Tour: Ellen van Dijk wins prologue in Chimay

Image 1 of 14 Ellen van Dijk racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 14 Arianna Fidanza ahead of the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 14 Trixi Worrack ahead of the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 14 Trixi Worrack ahead of the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 14 Ellen van Dijk ahead of the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 14 Teniel Campbell racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 14 Teniel Campbell racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 14 Urska Zigart racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 14 Lotte Kopecky racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 14 Audrey Cordon-Ragot racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 14 Elynor Backstedt finished second place in the prologue (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 14 Sanne Cant racing the prologue at Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 14 Alice Barnes racing the prologue at Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 14 Lorena Wiebes racing the prologue at Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) has won the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour. The time trial specialist covered the 4.4km course with a winning time of 5:34 to beat her teammate Elynor Backstedt, while Belgium National Team's Jolien D'hoore finished in third in Chimay.

Van Dijk has secured the first leader's jersey of the four-day race as the competition resumes for stage 1's 112.6km race from Blankenberge to Bruges on Wednesday.

