Trending

Lotto Belgium Tour: Ellen van Dijk wins prologue in Chimay

By

Trek-Segafredo time trail specialist takes the early leader's jersey

Image 1 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Arianna Fidanza of Italy and Team Bikeexchange at start during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Arianna Fidanza ahead of the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Trixi Worrack of Germany and Team Trek Segafredo warming up at start during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Trixi Worrack ahead of the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Trixi Worrack of Germany and Team Trek Segafredo warming up at start during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Trixi Worrack ahead of the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo at start during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ellen van Dijk ahead of the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad Tobago and Team Bikeexchange during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Teniel Campbell racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad Tobago and Team Bikeexchange during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Teniel Campbell racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Urska Zigart of Slovenia and Team Bikeexchange during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Urska Zigart racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Belgium National Team during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Audrey Cordon Ragot of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Audrey Cordon-Ragot racing the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Elynor Backstedt of The United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elynor Backstedt finished second place in the prologue (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Sanne Cant of Belgium and Team PlanturPura during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sanne Cant racing the prologue at Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Alice Barnes of The United Kingdom and Team CanyonSRAM Racing during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alice Barnes racing the prologue at Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

CHIMAY BELGIUM JUNE 22 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team DSM during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Prologue a 44km Individual Time Trial stage from Chimay to Chimay ITT LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 22 2021 in Chimay Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes racing the prologue at Lotto Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) has won the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour. The time trial specialist covered the 4.4km course with a winning time of 5:34 to beat her teammate Elynor Backstedt, while Belgium National Team's Jolien D'hoore finished in third in Chimay.

Van Dijk has secured the first leader's jersey of the four-day race as the competition resumes for stage 1's 112.6km race from Blankenberge to Bruges on Wednesday.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
2Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium

Latest on Cyclingnews