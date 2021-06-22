Lotto Belgium Tour: Ellen van Dijk wins prologue in Chimay
By Cyclingnews
Trek-Segafredo time trail specialist takes the early leader's jersey
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) has won the prologue at the Lotto Belgium Tour. The time trial specialist covered the 4.4km course with a winning time of 5:34 to beat her teammate Elynor Backstedt, while Belgium National Team's Jolien D'hoore finished in third in Chimay.
Van Dijk has secured the first leader's jersey of the four-day race as the competition resumes for stage 1's 112.6km race from Blankenberge to Bruges on Wednesday.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
