Lotto Belgium Tour: Kopecky takes final stage and GC title

Image 1 of 6 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium National Team in the Green Points Jersey wins stage 3 and takes overall title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 6 The heavy disappointment of Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) as she finishes stage 3 and loses the Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 6 Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Trek - Segafredo Black Queen of the Stones Jersey passing through Muur van Geraardsbergen cobblestones sector (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 6 On the Muur cobblestones are Ellen Van Dijk, in the Black Queen of the Stones Jersey, and Trixi Worrack of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 6 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium National Team, in Green Points Jersey, rides beside Anne Dorthe Ysland of Norway National Team on the Muur (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 6 On the podium (L to R): Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) as best young rider, Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) in red leader jersey as overall champion, and Ellen Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) in the Black Queen of the Stones Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) won stage 3 atop the Muur in Gerrardsbergen and took the overall crown of the Lotto Belgium Tour on Friday. Yara Kastelijn (Plantur-Pura) fought alongside Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and won the battle for second, with Van Dijk secured third.

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) was caught in a crash on one of the lower corners of the Muur with less than 2.5km to go, and would not be able to catch the small group of attackers to retain the red leader's jersey. She would finish with the best young rider jersey, while Van Dijk took the mountain classification title and Queen of Stones award jersey.

“It’s my first GC win so it’s a really nice feeling. Also the feeling compared to last week is much better, so I’m really happy for that," Kopecky said after the race. "The results were perfect, with Jolien [D’Hoore] in the [early] break. We had to close the gap with SRAM Racing, so for us it was a perfect scenario. And it was nice that Jolien rode for me that way."

There were two long laps of 29.8 kilometres around Geraardsbergen, followed by two short laps of 17.1 kilometres that included passes up the Bosberg and Muur. With 3km to go the final three riders - Kopecky, Van Dijk and Janneke Ensing (Team BikeExchange) - in breakaway were caught by the reduced peloton.

The paces picked up on the Muur with race leader Wiebes now in the group, who had had been trailing the leaders by 27 seconds. However, Wiebes was caught behind a small group that crashed on the cobbles in a corner, and it was go-time for Kopecky and Van Dijk.

“Ellen [van Dijk] was seven seconds behind me, so she had to drop me, not the other way around. So I just stayed calm," Kopecky said about the final 200 metres of the climb where she surged to the win. "The Muur is a hill that really suits me, so you have to wait for the right moment.

"It’s really nice to race again with people on the side so the roads. It gives the race a different atmosphere. I am really happy that it was possible today.”