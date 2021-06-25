Lotto Belgium Tour: Kopecky takes final stage and GC title
By Cyclingnews
Kastelijn and Van Dijk complete stage 3 podium
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) won stage 3 atop the Muur in Gerrardsbergen and took the overall crown of the Lotto Belgium Tour on Friday. Yara Kastelijn (Plantur-Pura) fought alongside Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and won the battle for second, with Van Dijk secured third.
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) was caught in a crash on one of the lower corners of the Muur with less than 2.5km to go, and would not be able to catch the small group of attackers to retain the red leader's jersey. She would finish with the best young rider jersey, while Van Dijk took the mountain classification title and Queen of Stones award jersey.
“It’s my first GC win so it’s a really nice feeling. Also the feeling compared to last week is much better, so I’m really happy for that," Kopecky said after the race. "The results were perfect, with Jolien [D’Hoore] in the [early] break. We had to close the gap with SRAM Racing, so for us it was a perfect scenario. And it was nice that Jolien rode for me that way."
There were two long laps of 29.8 kilometres around Geraardsbergen, followed by two short laps of 17.1 kilometres that included passes up the Bosberg and Muur. With 3km to go the final three riders - Kopecky, Van Dijk and Janneke Ensing (Team BikeExchange) - in breakaway were caught by the reduced peloton.
The paces picked up on the Muur with race leader Wiebes now in the group, who had had been trailing the leaders by 27 seconds. However, Wiebes was caught behind a small group that crashed on the cobbles in a corner, and it was go-time for Kopecky and Van Dijk.
“Ellen [van Dijk] was seven seconds behind me, so she had to drop me, not the other way around. So I just stayed calm," Kopecky said about the final 200 metres of the climb where she surged to the win. "The Muur is a hill that really suits me, so you have to wait for the right moment.
"It’s really nice to race again with people on the side so the roads. It gives the race a different atmosphere. I am really happy that it was possible today.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
|2
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|3
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
