Lotto Belgium Tour: Alena Amialiusik uses late attack to win stage 2

Wiebes takes GC lead with one day to go

GALMAARDEN BELGIUM JUNE 24 Alena Amialiusik of Belarus and Team CanyonSRAM Racing during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 1375km stage from Galmaarden to Galmaarden LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 24 2021 in Galmaarden Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alena Amialiusik wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
GALMAARDEN BELGIUM JUNE 24 Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark Audrey Cordon Ragot of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 1375km stage from Galmaarden to Galmaarden Injury Cobblestones LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 24 2021 in Galmaarden Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amalie Dideriksen and Audrey Cordon Ragot of Trek-Segafredo during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
GALMAARDEN BELGIUM JUNE 24 Jolien Dhoore of Belgium and Belgium National Team Red Leader Jersey during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 1375km stage from Galmaarden to Galmaarden LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 24 2021 in Galmaarden Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jolien D´hoore of Belgium National Team rides at front of peloton in Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
GALMAARDEN BELGIUM JUNE 24 Alice Barnes of The United Kingdom and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 1375km stage from Galmaarden to Galmaarden LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 24 2021 in Galmaarden Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alice Barnes of Team Canyon//SRAM Racing in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey was part of breakaway with two laps to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
GALMAARDEN BELGIUM JUNE 24 Rotem Gafinovitz of Israel and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 1375km stage from Galmaarden to Galmaarden LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 24 2021 in Galmaarden Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rotem Gafinovitz of Israel and Team Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire attacked for solo break on second of five laps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
GALMAARDEN BELGIUM JUNE 24 Anna Plichta of Poland and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Elynor Backstedt of The United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 1375km stage from Galmaarden to Galmaarden LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 24 2021 in Galmaarden Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna Plichta of Lotto Soudal Ladies and Elynor Backstedt of Trek-Segafredo during 137.5km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
GALMAARDEN BELGIUM JUNE 24 Jessica Allen of Australia and Team Bikeexchange Soigneur at feed zone during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 1375km stage from Galmaarden to Galmaarden LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 24 2021 in Galmaarden Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jessica Allen of Team BikeExchange in the feed zone on stage 2 in and around Galmaarden (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
GALMAARDEN BELGIUM JUNE 24 Jolien Dhoore of Belgium and Belgium National Team Red Leader Jersey during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 Stage 2 a 1375km stage from Galmaarden to Galmaarden LottoBelgTour LottoBelgiumTour on June 24 2021 in Galmaarden Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jolien D´hoore of Belgium National Team wears the Red Leader Jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Canyon-SRAM’s Alena Amialiusik attacked in the final kilometres in Galmaarden to win stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour. From a small group of four chasers, Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) took second and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) finished third.

With her second-place finish, Wiebes takes the overall race lead heading into the final day.

The penultimate day of the four-day stage race was the longest at 137.5km with a 27.5km circuit in and around Galmaarden covered five times.

Like the day before, Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire Cycling was active and this time sent Rotem Gafinovitz on the offensive with a solo attack at the Steenhoutberg climb on the second lap. She was joined on the next circuit by a trio of riders – Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Kopecky and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo).

Barnes would be left on her own at the end of the fourth lap with a mere 15-second lead, as Gafinovitz had rolled back into the peloton and both Kopecky and Van Dijk suffered flat tyres, the Belgian champion with 40km to go and Van Dijk a few kilometres later.

With 10km to go on a section of cobbles, an attempt at a breakaway by Hanna Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM) was reeled back by Van Dijk and a select group of seven riders, which included Wiebes and Kopecky.

All came back together on the bell lap for the fast finish and Amialiusik’s first victory of the year.

Friday is the final stage of racing, with 101.1km from Geraardsbergen.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
4Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
5Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women

