Lotto Belgium Tour: Alena Amialiusik uses late attack to win stage 2
By Cyclingnews
Wiebes takes GC lead with one day to go
Stage 2: Galmaarden - Galmaarden
Canyon-SRAM’s Alena Amialiusik attacked in the final kilometres in Galmaarden to win stage 2 of the Lotto Belgium Tour. From a small group of four chasers, Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) took second and Lotte Kopecky (Belgium National Team) finished third.
With her second-place finish, Wiebes takes the overall race lead heading into the final day.
The penultimate day of the four-day stage race was the longest at 137.5km with a 27.5km circuit in and around Galmaarden covered five times.
Like the day before, Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire Cycling was active and this time sent Rotem Gafinovitz on the offensive with a solo attack at the Steenhoutberg climb on the second lap. She was joined on the next circuit by a trio of riders – Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Kopecky and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo).
Barnes would be left on her own at the end of the fourth lap with a mere 15-second lead, as Gafinovitz had rolled back into the peloton and both Kopecky and Van Dijk suffered flat tyres, the Belgian champion with 40km to go and Van Dijk a few kilometres later.
With 10km to go on a section of cobbles, an attempt at a breakaway by Hanna Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM) was reeled back by Van Dijk and a select group of seven riders, which included Wiebes and Kopecky.
All came back together on the bell lap for the fast finish and Amialiusik’s first victory of the year.
Friday is the final stage of racing, with 101.1km from Geraardsbergen.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgian National Team
|4
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
