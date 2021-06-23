Trending

Lotto Belgium Tour: Wiebes wins stage 1

By

D'Hoore takes over race lead from Ellen van Dijk

Stage 1: Blankenberge - Bruges

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) surged across the line for the sprint win on stage 1 of the the Lotto Belgium Tour, ahead of Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium National Team). Barbara Guarischi (Movistar) completed the podium in third for the second day of racing.

With her second-place finish, D'Hoore takes over the race lead from Ellen van Dyke (Trek-Segafredo).

The 112.6km course began on the coast in Blankenberge and followed a circuit of four laps to the finish in Brugge, with the peloton splitting into three main groups after the first lap. After several failed attacks, the front group charged together on the narrow roads into Brugge in the closing kilometres, with Team DSM, Trek-Segafredo and the Belgium National Team all near the front to protect their leaders. 

The four-day race continues on Thursday for 137.5km stage 2, which will start and end in Galmaarden.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgian National Team
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women

