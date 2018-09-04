Trending

Biannic wins Lotto Belgium Tour prologue

Movistar rider tops Markus, Koster

Aude Biannic - Movistar Team presented their new UCI women's team for 2018

(Image credit: Movistar Team)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:04:51
2Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
4Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:04
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany0:00:05
7Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
8Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:10
10Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:00:11
11Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:12
12Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:13
14Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:14
15Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:00:15
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
17Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:17
18Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
19Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
20Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:00:18
21Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
22Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
23Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
24Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
25Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:19
26Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:20
27Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:21
28Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix0:00:22
29Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
30Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:23
31Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
32Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany0:00:24
33Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
34Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
35Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
36Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
37Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:25
38Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
39Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
40Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
41Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
42Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
43Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
44Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
45Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
46Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
47Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
48Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
49Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:28
50Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
51Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany0:00:29
52Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:00:30
53Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
54Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
55Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
56Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
57Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
58Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:00:31
59Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
60Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:32
61Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
62Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
63Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
64Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
65Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
66Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
67Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
68Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:35
69Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
70Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
71Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:36
72Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
73Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:37
74Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:38
75Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
76Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
77Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:39
78Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
79Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
80Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
81Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
82Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:40
83Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
84Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:41
85Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:42
86Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
87Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
88Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway0:00:43
89Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
90Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team0:00:44
91Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
92Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
93Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
94Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:45
95Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
96Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:00:46
97Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
98Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
99Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:00:47
100Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
101Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:00:48
102Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
103Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
104Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:00:49
105Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
106Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
107Marieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:00:50
108Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway0:00:51
109Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:52
110Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix0:00:53
111Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway0:00:54
112Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
113Mathilde Manuela Nigul (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
114Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team0:00:55
115Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
116Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:00:57
117Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:00:58
118Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
119Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:59
120Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama
121Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:01:00
122Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
123Alexandra Sheehan (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:01:02
124Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:01:08
125Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:01:13
126Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
127Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:02:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women15pts
2Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team14
3Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team13
4Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies11
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany10
7Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team9
8Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High57
10Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High56
11Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
12Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies4
13Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
14Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
15Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany0:04:56
2Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:12
5Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
6Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:00:13
7Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
8Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
9Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
10Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:16
11Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:17
12Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:19
13Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:00:20
14Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
15Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:22
16Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
17Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany0:00:24
18Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:00:25
19Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
20Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
21Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:27
22Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
23Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team0:00:29
24Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:30
25Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:31
26Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:33
27Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:34
28Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:35
29Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
30Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway0:00:38
31Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
32Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team0:00:39
33Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
34Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:00:40
35Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:00:41
36Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
37Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
38Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:00:42
39Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:00:43
40Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:00:44
41Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway0:00:49
42Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
43Mathilde Manuela Nigul (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
44Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:50
45Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:00:53
46Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:54
47Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama
48Alexandra Sheehan (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:00:57
49Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:01:03
50Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:01:08
51Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:02:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:14:47
2Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:15
3Movistar Team Women
4Wiggle High50:00:24
5Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:31
6Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
7Jan Van Arckel0:00:44
8National Team Germany
9Re Max Cycling Team0:00:55
10Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cyc
11Experza - Footlogix0:00:56
12Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:06
13Restore Cycling Team0:01:09
14Health Mate - Cyclelive Team0:01:15
15Keukens Redant Cycling Team
16Sopela Women's Team0:01:27
17Jos Feron Lady Force0:01:29
18Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:01:36
19National Team Norway0:01:38
20Isorex Cycling Team0:01:42
21Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen0:02:00
22Bianchi Dama0:02:04
23Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:02:15

