Biannic wins Lotto Belgium Tour prologue
Movistar rider tops Markus, Koster
Prologue: Nieuwpoort (ITT) -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:51
|2
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:04
|6
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|0:00:05
|7
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|8
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:10
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:00:11
|11
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:12
|12
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:13
|14
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:14
|15
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:00:15
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:17
|18
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|20
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|21
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|22
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|23
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|24
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|25
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:19
|26
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|27
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:21
|28
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|0:00:22
|29
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|30
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:23
|31
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|32
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
|0:00:24
|33
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|35
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
|36
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|37
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:25
|38
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|39
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|40
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|41
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|42
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|44
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|45
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|46
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|47
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|48
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|49
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:28
|50
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|51
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:29
|52
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:00:30
|53
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|54
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|55
|Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|56
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|57
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|58
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:00:31
|59
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|60
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:32
|61
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|62
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|63
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|64
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|65
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|66
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|67
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|68
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:00:35
|69
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|70
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|71
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|72
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|73
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:37
|74
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:00:38
|75
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|76
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|77
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:39
|78
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|79
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|80
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|81
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|82
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|83
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:00:41
|85
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|86
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|87
|Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|88
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|0:00:43
|89
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|90
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|0:00:44
|91
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|92
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|93
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|94
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:00:45
|95
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|96
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:46
|97
|Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
|98
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|99
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:47
|100
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|101
|Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|102
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|103
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|104
|Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:00:49
|105
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|106
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|107
|Marieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|108
|Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway
|0:00:51
|109
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|110
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|0:00:53
|111
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|0:00:54
|112
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|113
|Mathilde Manuela Nigul (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|114
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|115
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|116
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|117
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:00:58
|118
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|119
|Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|120
|Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|121
|Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|122
|Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
|123
|Alexandra Sheehan (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:01:02
|124
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|125
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|126
|Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|127
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:02:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|15
|pts
|2
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|6
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|10
|7
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|7
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|6
|11
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|12
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|13
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|14
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|15
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|0:04:56
|2
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:12
|5
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|6
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|8
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|9
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|10
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:16
|11
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|12
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:19
|13
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:00:20
|14
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|15
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:00:22
|16
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|17
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|0:00:24
|18
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:00:25
|19
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|20
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|21
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|22
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|23
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|24
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:00:30
|25
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|26
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:33
|27
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:00:34
|28
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|29
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|0:00:38
|31
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|32
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|0:00:39
|33
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|34
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:40
|35
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:41
|36
|Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
|37
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|38
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:42
|39
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:00:43
|40
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:00:44
|41
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|0:00:49
|42
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|43
|Mathilde Manuela Nigul (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|44
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:50
|45
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:00:53
|46
|Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|47
|Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|48
|Alexandra Sheehan (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:00:57
|49
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|50
|Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|51
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:47
|2
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:15
|3
|Movistar Team Women
|4
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:24
|5
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:31
|6
|Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|7
|Jan Van Arckel
|0:00:44
|8
|National Team Germany
|9
|Re Max Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cyc
|11
|Experza - Footlogix
|0:00:56
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:06
|13
|Restore Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|14
|Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|0:01:15
|15
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|16
|Sopela Women's Team
|0:01:27
|17
|Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:01:29
|18
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|19
|National Team Norway
|0:01:38
|20
|Isorex Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|21
|Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|0:02:00
|22
|Bianchi Dama
|0:02:04
|23
|Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:02:15
