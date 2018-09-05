Trending

Kopecky sprints to victory on stage 1

Belgian takes over race lead

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal)

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto-Soudal)
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3:00:33
2Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
4Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
5Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
7Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
8Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
9Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
11Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
12Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
13Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
14Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
15Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
16Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
17Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
18Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
19Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
20Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
21Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
22Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
23Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
24Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
25Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
26Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
27Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
28Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
29Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
30Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
31Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
32Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
33Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
34Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
35Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
36Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
37Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
38Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
39Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
40Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
41Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
42Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
43Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
44Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
45Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
46Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
47Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
48Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
49Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
51Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
52Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
53Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
54Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
55Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
56Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
57Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
58Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
59Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
60Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
61Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
62Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
63Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
64Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
65Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
66Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
67Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
68Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
69Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
70Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
71Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
72Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
73Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
74Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
75Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
76Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
77Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
78Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
79Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
80Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
81Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
82Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
83Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
84Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
85Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
86Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
87Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
88Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
89Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
90Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team0:00:16
91Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
92Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:00:21
93Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
94Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany0:00:28
95Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
96Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
97Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
98Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
99Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
100Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
101Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway0:00:46
102Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
103Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway
104Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:00:58
105Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:01:10
106Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team0:01:17
107Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:18
108Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
109Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
110Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
111Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
112Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
113Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
114Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:05:59
115Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
116Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:13:09
117Marieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
118Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
119Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:13:29
120Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team0:13:42
121Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:14:11
122Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway0:16:31
DNFAnne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
DNFAgnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
DNFMathilde Manuela Nigul (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFAlexandra Sheehan (GBr) Bianchi Dama

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies30pts
2Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team28
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High526
4Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force24
5Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank22
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport20
7Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team18
8Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team16
9Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg14
10Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women12
11Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team10
12Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
13Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany6
14Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High54
15Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team2

Sprint 1 - km. 65.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel3pts
2Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - km. 83.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel3pts
2Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - km.101.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel3pts
2Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team1

Mountain 1 - km. 18.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix3
3Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Mountain 2 - km. 40.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
3Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix1

Mountain 3 - km. 91
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3
3Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport1

Mountain 4 - km. 109.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3
3Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team3:00:33
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
3Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
4Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
5Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
6Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
7Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
8Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
9Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
10Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
11Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
13Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
14Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
15Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
16Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
17Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
18Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
19Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
20Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
21Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
22Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
23Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
24Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
25Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
26Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
27Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
28Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
29Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
30Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
31Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
33Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team3:01:01
34Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
35Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway3:01:19
36Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team3:01:31
37Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3:01:43
38Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team3:01:50
39Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:04:51
40Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
41Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama3:06:32
42Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
43Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team3:13:42
44Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team3:14:02
45Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team3:14:15
46Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama3:14:44
47Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway3:17:04

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9:01:39
2Wiggle High5
3Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cyc
4Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
5Movistar Team Women
6Jan Van Arckel
7Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Jos Feron Lady Force
9Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
10Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
11Restore Cycling Team
12Keukens Redant Cycling Team
13Experza - Footlogix
14Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
15Sopela Womens Team
16Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Re Max Cycling Team
18National Team Germany
19Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
20Isorex Cycling Team9:02:23
21National Team Norway9:02:25
22Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen9:06:25
23Bianchi Dama9:08:22

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3:05:18
2Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women3:05:24
3Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:05:26
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:05:27
5Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany3:05:29
7Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:05:30
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
9Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:05:33
10Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High53:05:35
11Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3:05:36
12Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3:05:37
14Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women3:05:38
15Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel3:05:39
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
17Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High53:05:41
18Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
19Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team3:05:42
20Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
21Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
22Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
23Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
24Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3:05:43
25Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:05:44
26Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
27Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women3:05:45
28Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:05:46
29Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women3:05:47
30Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
31Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:05:48
32Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
33Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
34Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
35Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force3:05:49
36Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
37Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
38Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:05:50
39Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:05:51
40Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
41Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
42Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
43Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
44Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
45Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:05:52
46Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
47Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany3:05:53
48Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team3:05:54
49Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
50Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
51Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
52Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix3:05:55
53Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3:05:56
54Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
55Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
56Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
57Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:05:58
58Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
59Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
60Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3:05:59
61Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
62Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
63Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team3:06:00
64Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
65Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3:06:02
66Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
67Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team3:06:03
68Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
69Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
70Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
71Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:06:04
72Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force3:06:05
73Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:06:06
74Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
75Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway3:06:07
76Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team3:06:08
77Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
78Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
79Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force3:06:09
80Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:06:11
81Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
82Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team3:06:12
83Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
84Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
85Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3:06:13
86Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
87Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany3:06:16
88Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
89Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix3:06:17
90Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3:06:18
91Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3:06:22
92Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3:06:29
93Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:06:32
94Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team3:06:34
95Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:06:35
96Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team3:06:36
97Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team3:06:40
98Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
99Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama3:06:41
100Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway3:06:56
101Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team3:06:58
102Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway3:07:01
103Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3:07:12
104Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team3:07:15
105Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team3:07:30
106Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team3:08:09
107Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women3:10:07
108Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:10:21
109Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:10:27
110Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:10:28
111Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team3:10:37
112Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team3:10:39
113Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team3:10:40
114Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:12:03
115Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama3:12:21
116Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team3:14:15
117Marieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team3:19:23
118Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team3:19:32
119Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team3:19:33
120Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team3:19:39
121Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama3:20:34
122Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway3:22:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies41pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank34
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High533
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team31
5Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team28
6Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women27
7Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force24
8Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport20
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany16
10Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team16
11Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team14
12Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg14
13Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank13
14Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team10
15Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team9
16Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
17Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High56
18Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies4
19Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High54
20Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
21Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
22Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team2
23Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies13pts
2Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies10
3Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team6
4Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport2
5Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1
6Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel9pts
2Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
3Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
4Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany3:05:29
2Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:05:30
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3:05:33
4Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High53:05:41
5Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team3:05:42
6Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
7Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
8Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
9Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women3:05:45
10Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:05:46
11Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg3:05:48
12Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel3:05:49
13Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:05:50
14Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3:05:51
15Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
16Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany3:05:53
17Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team3:05:54
18Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
19Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
20Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:05:56
21Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
22Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3:05:59
23Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team3:06:00
24Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force3:06:03
25Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3:06:04
26Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway3:06:07
27Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team3:06:08
28Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:06:11
29Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team3:06:12
30Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3:06:13
31Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3:06:18
32Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:06:35
33Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team3:06:36
34Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway3:06:56
35Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3:07:12
36Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team3:07:15
37Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team3:07:30
38Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team3:08:09
39Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:10:27
40Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen3:10:28
41Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:12:03
42Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama3:12:21
43Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team3:14:15
44Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team3:19:32
45Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team3:19:39
46Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama3:20:34
47Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway3:22:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team9:16:26
2Lotto Soudal Ladies9:16:41
3Movistar Team Women
4Wiggle High59:16:50
5Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank9:16:57
6Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team9:17:09
7Jan Van Arckel9:17:10
8National Team Germany
9Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling9:17:21
10Re Max Cycling Team
11Experza - Footlogix9:17:22
12Parkhotel Valkenburg9:17:32
13Restore Cycling Team9:17:35
14Keukens Redant Cycling Team9:17:41
15Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
16Sopela Womens Team9:17:53
17Jos Feron Lady Force9:17:55
18Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team9:18:02
19Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team9:18:41
20National Team Norway9:18:50
21Isorex Cycling Team9:18:52
22Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen9:23:12
23Bianchi Dama9:25:13

