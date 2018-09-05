Kopecky sprints to victory on stage 1
Belgian takes over race lead
Stage 1: Moorslede - Dadizele
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:00:33
|2
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|5
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|7
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|9
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|11
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|12
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|13
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|14
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|15
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|16
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|17
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|18
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|20
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|21
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|22
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|23
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|24
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|25
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|26
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|27
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|28
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|29
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|32
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|33
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|36
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|37
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|38
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|39
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|40
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|41
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|42
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|43
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|44
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|45
|Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|46
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|47
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|48
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|49
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|52
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|53
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|55
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|56
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|57
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|58
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|59
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|60
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|61
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|62
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
|63
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|64
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|65
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|66
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|67
|Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|68
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|69
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|70
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|71
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|72
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|73
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|74
|Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|75
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|76
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|77
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|78
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|79
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|80
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|82
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|83
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|84
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|85
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|86
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|87
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|88
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|90
|Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|91
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|92
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|93
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|94
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
|0:00:28
|95
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|96
|Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|97
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|98
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|99
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|100
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|101
|Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
|0:00:46
|102
|Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|103
|Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway
|104
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|105
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:01:10
|106
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|107
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:18
|108
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|109
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|110
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|111
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|112
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|113
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|114
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:05:59
|115
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:13:09
|117
|Marieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|118
|Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|119
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:13:29
|120
|Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|121
|Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:14:11
|122
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|0:16:31
|DNF
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Mathilde Manuela Nigul (Est) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexandra Sheehan (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|30
|pts
|2
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|28
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|26
|4
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|24
|5
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|22
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|20
|7
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|16
|9
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14
|10
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|12
|11
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|13
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|6
|14
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|4
|15
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|3
|pts
|2
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|3
|pts
|2
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|3
|pts
|2
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|3
|3
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|3
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3
|3
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3
|3
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|3:00:33
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|3
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|4
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|5
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|6
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|8
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|9
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|10
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|11
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|14
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|15
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|16
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|17
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|18
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|19
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|20
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|21
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|22
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|23
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|24
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|25
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|26
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|27
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|28
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|29
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|31
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|33
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|3:01:01
|34
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|35
|Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
|3:01:19
|36
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|3:01:31
|37
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3:01:43
|38
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|3:01:50
|39
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:04:51
|40
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|41
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|3:06:32
|42
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:13:42
|44
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|3:14:02
|45
|Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:14:15
|46
|Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|3:14:44
|47
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|3:17:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9:01:39
|2
|Wiggle High5
|3
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cyc
|4
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Movistar Team Women
|6
|Jan Van Arckel
|7
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Jos Feron Lady Force
|9
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|10
|Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Restore Cycling Team
|12
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|13
|Experza - Footlogix
|14
|Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|15
|Sopela Womens Team
|16
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Re Max Cycling Team
|18
|National Team Germany
|19
|Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|20
|Isorex Cycling Team
|9:02:23
|21
|National Team Norway
|9:02:25
|22
|Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|9:06:25
|23
|Bianchi Dama
|9:08:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:05:18
|2
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|3:05:24
|3
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:26
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:27
|5
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|3:05:29
|7
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:30
|8
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|9
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:33
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|3:05:35
|11
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:05:36
|12
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:05:37
|14
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3:05:38
|15
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|3:05:39
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3:05:41
|18
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|3:05:42
|20
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|21
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|22
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|23
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|24
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3:05:43
|25
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:44
|26
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|27
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3:05:45
|28
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:05:46
|29
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3:05:47
|30
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|31
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:48
|32
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|33
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|34
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
|35
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|3:05:49
|36
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|37
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|38
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:50
|39
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:51
|40
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|41
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|42
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|43
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|44
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|45
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:05:52
|46
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|47
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|3:05:53
|48
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|3:05:54
|49
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|50
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|51
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|52
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|3:05:55
|53
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3:05:56
|54
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|55
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|56
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|57
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:58
|58
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|59
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|60
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3:05:59
|61
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|62
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|63
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|3:06:00
|64
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|65
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3:06:02
|66
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|67
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|3:06:03
|68
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|69
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|70
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|71
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:06:04
|72
|Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|3:06:05
|73
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:06:06
|74
|Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|75
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|3:06:07
|76
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|3:06:08
|77
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|78
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|79
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|3:06:09
|80
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:06:11
|81
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|82
|Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|3:06:12
|83
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|84
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|85
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3:06:13
|86
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|87
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
|3:06:16
|88
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|89
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|3:06:17
|90
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:06:18
|91
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:06:22
|92
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3:06:29
|93
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:06:32
|94
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:06:34
|95
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:06:35
|96
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|3:06:36
|97
|Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|3:06:40
|98
|Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
|99
|Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|3:06:41
|100
|Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
|3:06:56
|101
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|3:06:58
|102
|Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway
|3:07:01
|103
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3:07:12
|104
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|3:07:15
|105
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|3:07:30
|106
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|3:08:09
|107
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3:10:07
|108
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:10:21
|109
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:10:27
|110
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:10:28
|111
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|3:10:37
|112
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|3:10:39
|113
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|3:10:40
|114
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:12:03
|115
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|3:12:21
|116
|Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:14:15
|117
|Marieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|3:19:23
|118
|Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:19:32
|119
|Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|3:19:33
|120
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|3:19:39
|121
|Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|3:20:34
|122
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|3:22:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|34
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|33
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|31
|5
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|28
|6
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|27
|7
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|24
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|20
|9
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|16
|10
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|16
|11
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|14
|12
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14
|13
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|13
|14
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|6
|18
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|19
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|4
|20
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|21
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|22
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|pts
|2
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|3
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|6
|4
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|2
|5
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|6
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|9
|pts
|2
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|3
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|3:05:29
|2
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:30
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:33
|4
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3:05:41
|5
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|3:05:42
|6
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|7
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|9
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3:05:45
|10
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:05:46
|11
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3:05:48
|12
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|3:05:49
|13
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:50
|14
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3:05:51
|15
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|16
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|3:05:53
|17
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|3:05:54
|18
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|19
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|20
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:05:56
|21
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|22
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3:05:59
|23
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|3:06:00
|24
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|3:06:03
|25
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3:06:04
|26
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|3:06:07
|27
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|3:06:08
|28
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:06:11
|29
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|3:06:12
|30
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3:06:13
|31
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3:06:18
|32
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:06:35
|33
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|3:06:36
|34
|Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
|3:06:56
|35
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3:07:12
|36
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|3:07:15
|37
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|3:07:30
|38
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|3:08:09
|39
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:10:27
|40
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|3:10:28
|41
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:12:03
|42
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|3:12:21
|43
|Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:14:15
|44
|Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|3:19:32
|45
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|3:19:39
|46
|Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|3:20:34
|47
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|3:22:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|9:16:26
|2
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9:16:41
|3
|Movistar Team Women
|4
|Wiggle High5
|9:16:50
|5
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|9:16:57
|6
|Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|9:17:09
|7
|Jan Van Arckel
|9:17:10
|8
|National Team Germany
|9
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|9:17:21
|10
|Re Max Cycling Team
|11
|Experza - Footlogix
|9:17:22
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9:17:32
|13
|Restore Cycling Team
|9:17:35
|14
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|9:17:41
|15
|Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|16
|Sopela Womens Team
|9:17:53
|17
|Jos Feron Lady Force
|9:17:55
|18
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|9:18:02
|19
|Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|9:18:41
|20
|National Team Norway
|9:18:50
|21
|Isorex Cycling Team
|9:18:52
|22
|Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|9:23:12
|23
|Bianchi Dama
|9:25:13
