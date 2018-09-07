Lippert wins Lotto Belgium Tour
German secures final stage victory and overall title
Stage 3: Geraardsbergen - Geraardsbergen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|3:00:09
|2
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:10
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:37
|4
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:39
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:00:44
|8
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|0:00:48
|10
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:51
|11
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:00:54
|12
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:12
|14
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:15
|16
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|18
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|19
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|20
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|21
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|22
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|23
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:20
|24
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|25
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|26
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:02:04
|27
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|28
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|29
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:03:13
|30
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|31
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|32
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:03:15
|33
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|34
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:18
|35
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|36
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|37
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|38
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|39
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:03:21
|40
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|41
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|42
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|43
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|44
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
|45
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|46
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|47
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|48
|Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|49
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|50
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|51
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:03:26
|52
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|53
|Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|54
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|55
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|57
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|58
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|59
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|61
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|62
|Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
|63
|Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|64
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|65
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|67
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|68
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|70
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|71
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|73
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|74
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:07:12
|75
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:14
|76
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|77
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|0:07:21
|78
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:13:51
|79
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:14:06
|80
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|81
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|82
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:51
|83
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|84
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|85
|Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|86
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|87
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|88
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|89
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|90
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:16:16
|91
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:16:31
|92
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|93
|Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|94
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|95
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
|96
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:17:46
|97
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:06
|98
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|99
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|8:54:08
|2
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:09
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:33
|4
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:37
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:47
|7
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|8
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:04
|9
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|0:01:10
|10
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:01:13
|11
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:01:15
|12
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|0:01:25
|14
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:33
|15
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:35
|16
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|17
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|18
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|19
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|20
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:44
|21
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|22
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|23
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:48
|24
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:50
|25
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|26
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:02:36
|27
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:32
|28
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|0:03:34
|29
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:03:35
|30
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:38
|31
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:40
|32
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:41
|33
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|34
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:47
|35
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:03:50
|36
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
|37
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|38
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:53
|39
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|40
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:54
|41
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|42
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|43
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|44
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|45
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:04:00
|46
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:04:01
|47
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:04:02
|48
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|49
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|50
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|51
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:04:05
|52
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|53
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|54
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:04:09
|55
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|56
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|57
|Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:04:12
|58
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:04:13
|59
|Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|60
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|61
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|62
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|63
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|0:04:22
|64
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|65
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|66
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:04:31
|67
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:04:37
|68
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|69
|Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|70
|Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:05:07
|71
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|72
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|0:07:50
|73
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|0:08:19
|74
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:34
|75
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:47
|76
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:09:06
|77
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:14:39
|78
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:14:50
|79
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:14:52
|80
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:15:00
|81
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|0:15:46
|82
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|83
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|0:16:39
|84
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:16:56
|85
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:17:02
|86
|Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|0:17:03
|87
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|0:17:05
|88
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|0:17:21
|89
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:17:33
|90
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:17:34
|91
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
|0:18:07
|92
|Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|93
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:18:42
|94
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:18:45
|95
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:20:42
|96
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|0:20:56
|97
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|0:21:44
|98
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:23:25
|99
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:22
