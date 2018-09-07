Trending

Lippert wins Lotto Belgium Tour

German secures final stage victory and overall title

Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb)

Liane Lippert (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany3:00:09
2Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:10
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:37
4Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:39
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
7Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force0:00:44
8Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
9Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix0:00:48
10Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:51
11Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:00:54
12Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
13Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:12
14Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
15Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:15
16Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
17Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
18Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
19Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
20Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
21Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
22Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
23Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:20
24Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:15
25Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
26Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:02:04
27Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:03:06
28Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
29Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:03:13
30Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
31Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
32Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:03:15
33Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
34Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:18
35Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
36Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
37Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
38Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
39Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:03:21
40Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
41Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
42Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
43Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
44Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
45Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
46Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
47Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
48Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
49Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
50Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
51Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force0:03:26
52Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
53Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
54Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
55Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
57Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
58Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
59Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
60Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
61Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
62Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
63Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
64Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
65Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
66Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:03:32
67Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
68Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
69Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:03:35
70Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:03:36
71Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
72Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
73Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:03:40
74Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:12
75Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:07:14
76Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
77Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix0:07:21
78Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:13:51
79Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:14:06
80Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
81Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
82Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:15:51
83Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
84Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
85Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
86Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
87Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
88Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
89Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
90Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:16:16
91Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:16:31
92Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
93Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:16:51
94Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
95Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
96Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:17:46
97Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:18:06
98Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
99Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team

Final general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany8:54:08
2Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:00:09
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:33
4Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:37
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
6Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:47
7Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
8Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:01:04
9Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High50:01:10
10Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force0:01:13
11Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:01:15
12Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
13Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix0:01:25
14Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:33
15Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:35
16Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:01:38
17Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
18Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
19Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:42
20Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:44
21Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
22Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
23Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:48
24Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:50
25Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:01:52
26Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:02:36
27Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:32
28Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway0:03:34
29Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:03:35
30Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:38
31Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:40
32Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:41
33Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:03:43
34Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:47
35Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:03:50
36Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
37Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team0:03:51
38Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:53
39Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
40Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:54
41Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:55
42Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
43Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team0:03:58
44Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
45Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:04:00
46Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:04:01
47Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:04:02
48Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
49Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
50Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:04:03
51Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:04:05
52Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
53Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:04:07
54Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:04:09
55Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:04:10
56Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
57Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:04:12
58Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:04:13
59Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:04:14
60Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:04:15
61Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:04:16
62Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team0:04:19
63Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force0:04:22
64Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
65Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:04:29
66Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:04:31
67Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:04:37
68Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:05:04
69Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team0:05:06
70Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:05:07
71Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:05:30
72Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix0:07:50
73Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix0:08:19
74Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:34
75Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:47
76Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:09:06
77Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:14:39
78Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:14:50
79Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:14:52
80Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:15:00
81Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team0:15:46
82Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
83Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway0:16:39
84Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:16:56
85Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:17:02
86Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team0:17:03
87Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany0:17:05
88Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM0:17:21
89Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:17:33
90Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:17:34
91Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany0:18:07
92Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:18:37
93Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:18:42
94Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:18:45
95Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:20:42
96Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team0:20:56
97Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team0:21:44
98Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:23:25
99Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:25:22

