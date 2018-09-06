Trending

Korevaar wins stage 2 of Lotto Belgium Tour

Kopecky keeps race lead

Jeanne Korevaar of The Netherlands and Team WaowDeals Pro Cycling / Chantal Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2:48:39
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
5Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:00:01
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
8Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
9Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
11Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
12Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
13Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
14Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
15Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
16Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
17Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
18Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
19Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
20Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
21Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
22Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
23Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
24Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
25Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
26Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
27Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
28Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
29Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
30Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
31Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
33Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
34Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
35Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
36Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
37Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
38Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
39Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
40Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
41Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
42Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
43Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
44Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
45Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
46Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
47Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
48Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
49Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
50Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
51Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
52Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
53Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
54Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
55Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
56Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
57Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
58Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
59Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
60Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
61Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
62Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
63Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
64Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
65Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
66Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
67Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
68Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
69Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
70Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
71Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
72Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
73Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
74Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
75Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
76Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
77Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
78Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
79Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen0:00:17
80Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
81Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
82Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
83Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama0:00:20
84Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
85Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
86Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
87Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
88Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
89Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
90Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
91Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
92Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
93Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
94Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
95Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:00:26
96Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
97Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
98Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
99Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
100Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
101Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
102Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
103Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
104Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
105Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
106Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
107Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
108Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team0:00:36
109Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team0:01:32
110Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:02:49
DNSMichelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFHedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
DNFHedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
DNFIngvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway
DNFIsabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFSilke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFSarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
DNFEveline Baele (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
DNFMaaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFMarieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFBethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High528
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies26
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team24
5Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force22
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport20
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women18
8Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women16
9Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank14
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany12
11Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women10
12Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
13Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team6
14Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team4
15Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team2

Sprint 1, km. 15,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel3pts
2Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel2
3Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel1

Sprint 2, km. 31,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel3pts
2Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel2
3Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel1

Sprint 3, km. 47,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel3pts
2Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2
3Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel1

Sprint 4, km. 62,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel3pts
2Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High51

Sprint 5, km. 78,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3pts
2Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
3Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High51

Sprint 6, km. 94,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany3pts
2Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel2
3Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1

Mountain 1 , km. 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force3
3Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel1

Mountain 2 , km. 44,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High51

Mountain 3 , km. 51,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix3
3Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM1

Mountain 4 , km. 76
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team3
3Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force1

Mountain 5 , km. 82,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5pts
2Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force3
3Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2:48:39
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany2:48:40
3Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
4Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
5Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
6Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
7Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
8Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
9Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
10Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
11Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
12Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
13Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
14Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
15Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
16Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
17Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
18Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
19Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
20Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
21Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
22Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
23Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
24Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
25Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
26Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
27Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
28Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen2:48:56
29Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
30Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High52:48:59
31Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
32Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
33Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen2:49:05
34Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
35Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
36Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
37Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
38Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team2:49:12
39Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
40Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team2:50:11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8:25:58
2Lotto Soudal Ladies8:25:59
3Wiggle High5
4Jos Feron Lady Force
5Movistar Team Women8:26:00
6Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cyc
7Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
8Jan Van Arckel
9Keukens Redant Cycling Team
10Restore Cycling Team
11National Team Germany
12Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
13Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
14Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
15Sopela Womens Team
16Re Max Cycling Team
17Experza - Footlogix
18Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team8:26:16
19Parkhotel Valkenburg8:26:19
20Isorex Cycling Team8:26:44
21Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen8:27:00
22Bianchi Dama8:27:10

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5:53:53
2Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5:54:02
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High55:54:03
4Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women5:54:04
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5:54:06
6Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
7Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5:54:07
8Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany5:54:09
9Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team5:54:10
10Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High55:54:15
11Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5:54:16
12Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5:54:17
14Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women5:54:18
15Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel5:54:19
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
17Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High55:54:21
18Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team5:54:22
19Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
20Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
21Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
22Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
23Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5:54:23
24Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5:54:24
25Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
26Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women5:54:25
27Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team5:54:26
28Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women5:54:27
29Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
30Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5:54:28
31Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
32Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
33Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
34Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM5:54:29
35Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team5:54:30
36Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team5:54:31
37Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
38Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
39Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
40Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
42Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5:54:32
43Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
44Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany5:54:33
45Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team5:54:34
46Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
47Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
48Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix5:54:35
49Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5:54:36
50Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
51Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
52Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
53Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team5:54:38
54Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
55Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team5:54:39
56Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
57Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team5:54:40
58Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
59Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team5:54:43
60Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
61Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
62Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
63Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team5:54:44
64Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel5:54:45
65Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
66Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5:54:46
67Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
68Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway5:54:47
69Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
70Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team5:54:48
71Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
72Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force5:54:49
73Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team5:54:52
74Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
75Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High55:54:53
76Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
77Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel5:54:54
78Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team5:54:56
79Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix5:54:57
80Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5:54:58
81Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team5:55:01
82Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team5:55:04
83Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5:55:07
84Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5:55:09
85Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen5:55:10
86Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
87Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team5:55:11
88Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany5:55:15
89Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team5:55:17
90Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5:55:21
91Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team5:55:37
92Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team5:55:39
93Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
94Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen5:55:40
95Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
96Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team5:55:41
97Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team5:55:45
98Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5:55:52
99Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team5:55:57
100Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team5:56:10
101Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team5:56:35
102Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team5:56:49
103Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5:59:20
104Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen5:59:23
105Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen5:59:33
106Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team5:59:39
107Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team5:59:52
108Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team6:01:15
109Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama6:01:33
110Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women6:01:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies67pts
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High561
3Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team55
4Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force46
5Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women45
6Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank42
7Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport40
8Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team38
9Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany28
10Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team28
11Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank27
12Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team22
13Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team18
14Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women16
15Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg14
16Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women10
17Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team10
18Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team9
19Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High56
20Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies4
21Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High54
22Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
23Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women2
24Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team2
25Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team2
26Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team5:54:02
2Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany5:54:09
3Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team5:54:10
4Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High55:54:21
5Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team5:54:22
6Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
7Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
8Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
9Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women5:54:25
10Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team5:54:26
11Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team5:54:30
12Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team5:54:31
13Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
14Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany5:54:33
15Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team5:54:34
16Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
17Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team5:54:36
18Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
19Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team5:54:40
20Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force5:54:43
21Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team5:54:44
22Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel5:54:45
23Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway5:54:47
24Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
25Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team5:54:48
26Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High55:54:53
27Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
28Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5:54:58
29Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen5:55:10
30Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team5:55:17
31Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen5:55:40
32Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team5:55:41
33Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5:55:52
34Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team5:56:10
35Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team5:56:35
36Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team5:56:49
37Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen5:59:23
38Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen5:59:33
39Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team6:01:15
40Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama6:01:33

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel23pts
2Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
3Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel4
4Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany3
5Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team3
6Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
7Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
8Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2
9Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team2
10Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank1
11Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High51
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High51
13Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel1
14Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel1
15Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel1
16Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies38pts
2Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies10
3Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team6
4Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team6
5Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force4
6Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force3
7Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix3
8Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport2
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High51
10Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team1
11Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1
12Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel1
13Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix1
14Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team17:42:24
2Lotto Soudal Ladies17:42:40
3Movistar Team Women17:42:41
4Wiggle High517:42:49
5Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank17:42:57
6Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team17:43:09
7Jan Van Arckel17:43:10
8National Team Germany
9Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling17:43:21
10Re Max Cycling Team
11Experza - Footlogix17:43:22
12Restore Cycling Team17:43:35
13Keukens Redant Cycling Team17:43:41
14Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
15Parkhotel Valkenburg17:43:51
16Sopela Womens Team17:43:53
17Jos Feron Lady Force17:43:54
18Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team17:44:02
19Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team17:44:57
20Isorex Cycling Team17:45:36
21Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen17:50:12
22Bianchi Dama17:52:23

