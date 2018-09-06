Korevaar wins stage 2 of Lotto Belgium Tour
Kopecky keeps race lead
Stage 2: Herselt - Herselt
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2:48:39
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:00:01
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|11
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|12
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|13
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|16
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|17
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|18
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|19
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|20
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|21
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|22
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|23
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|24
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|26
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|28
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|29
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|30
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|31
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|33
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|34
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|35
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|36
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|37
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|38
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|39
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|40
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|41
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|45
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|46
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|47
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|48
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|49
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|50
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|52
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|53
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|55
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|57
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|58
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|59
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|60
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|61
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|62
|Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|63
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|64
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|65
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|66
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|68
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|69
|Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|70
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|71
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|72
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|73
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|74
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|75
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
|76
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|77
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|78
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|79
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|0:00:17
|80
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|81
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|82
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|83
|Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|0:00:20
|84
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|85
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|86
|Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
|87
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
|88
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|89
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|90
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|91
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|92
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|93
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|94
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|95
|Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|96
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|97
|Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|98
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|100
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|101
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|102
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|103
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|104
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|105
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|106
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|107
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|108
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|109
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|0:01:32
|110
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:49
|DNS
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Hedda Wallstrøm Johansen (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Isabella Stone (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Silke D'hont (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eveline Baele (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maaike Meistrok (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marieke De Graaf (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bethany Taylor (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|28
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|22
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|20
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|18
|8
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|16
|9
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|14
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|12
|11
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|10
|12
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|13
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|6
|14
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|3
|pts
|2
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|2
|3
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|3
|pts
|2
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|2
|3
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|3
|pts
|2
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|3
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|3
|pts
|2
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|3
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
|3
|pts
|2
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|2
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|3
|3
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|3
|3
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|3
|3
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2:48:39
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|2:48:40
|3
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|4
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|5
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|6
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|7
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|8
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|9
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|10
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|12
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|13
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|14
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|15
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|16
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|17
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|18
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|19
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|20
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|22
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|23
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|24
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|25
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|26
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|27
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|28
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|2:48:56
|29
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|30
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2:48:59
|31
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|32
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|33
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|2:49:05
|34
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|35
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|36
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|37
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|38
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|2:49:12
|39
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|40
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|2:50:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8:25:58
|2
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8:25:59
|3
|Wiggle High5
|4
|Jos Feron Lady Force
|5
|Movistar Team Women
|8:26:00
|6
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cyc
|7
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|Jan Van Arckel
|9
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|10
|Restore Cycling Team
|11
|National Team Germany
|12
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|13
|Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|15
|Sopela Womens Team
|16
|Re Max Cycling Team
|17
|Experza - Footlogix
|18
|Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|8:26:16
|19
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8:26:19
|20
|Isorex Cycling Team
|8:26:44
|21
|Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|8:27:00
|22
|Bianchi Dama
|8:27:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5:53:53
|2
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:02
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5:54:03
|4
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|5:54:04
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:06
|6
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5:54:07
|8
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|5:54:09
|9
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:10
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|5:54:15
|11
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5:54:16
|12
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5:54:17
|14
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5:54:18
|15
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|5:54:19
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5:54:21
|18
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|5:54:22
|19
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|20
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|21
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|22
|Marcia Eicher (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|23
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5:54:23
|24
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:24
|25
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|26
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5:54:25
|27
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|5:54:26
|28
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5:54:27
|29
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|30
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:28
|31
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|32
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|33
|Vera Adrian (Nam) Re Max Cycling Team
|34
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|5:54:29
|35
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:30
|36
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:31
|37
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|38
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|39
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|40
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|42
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:54:32
|43
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|5:54:33
|45
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|5:54:34
|46
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|47
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|48
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|5:54:35
|49
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5:54:36
|50
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|51
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|52
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|53
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:38
|54
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|55
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|5:54:39
|56
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|57
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|5:54:40
|58
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|59
|Julia Casas Codina (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|5:54:43
|60
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|61
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|62
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|63
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|5:54:44
|64
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|5:54:45
|65
|Senna Feron (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|66
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:46
|67
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|68
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|5:54:47
|69
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|70
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|5:54:48
|71
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Den) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|72
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|5:54:49
|73
|Roni Fishman (Isr) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|5:54:52
|74
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|75
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|5:54:53
|76
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|77
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|5:54:54
|78
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|5:54:56
|79
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|5:54:57
|80
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5:54:58
|81
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|5:55:01
|82
|Marie Flataas (Nor) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|5:55:04
|83
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5:55:07
|84
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5:55:09
|85
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|5:55:10
|86
|Emma Cockcroft (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|87
|Lisa Worner (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|5:55:11
|88
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
|5:55:15
|89
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|5:55:17
|90
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5:55:21
|91
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|5:55:37
|92
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|5:55:39
|93
|Kate Wightman (NZl) Isorex Cycling Team
|94
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|5:55:40
|95
|Georgina Panchaud (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|96
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|5:55:41
|97
|Kim Johanna Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|5:55:45
|98
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5:55:52
|99
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|5:55:57
|100
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|5:56:10
|101
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|5:56:35
|102
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|5:56:49
|103
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5:59:20
|104
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|5:59:23
|105
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|5:59:33
|106
|Ariadna Trias (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|5:59:39
|107
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Re Max Cycling Team
|5:59:52
|108
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|6:01:15
|109
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|6:01:33
|110
|Gloria Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|6:01:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|67
|pts
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|61
|3
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|55
|4
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|46
|5
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|45
|6
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|42
|7
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|40
|8
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|38
|9
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|28
|10
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|28
|11
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|27
|12
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|22
|13
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|18
|14
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|16
|15
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|14
|16
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|10
|17
|Daniela Gaß (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|10
|18
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|9
|19
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|6
|20
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|21
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|4
|22
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|23
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2
|24
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:02
|2
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Germany
|5:54:09
|3
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:10
|4
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5:54:21
|5
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|5:54:22
|6
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|7
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|9
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5:54:25
|10
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|5:54:26
|11
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|5:54:30
|12
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|5:54:31
|13
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|14
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Germany
|5:54:33
|15
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|5:54:34
|16
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|17
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|5:54:36
|18
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|19
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|5:54:40
|20
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|5:54:43
|21
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|5:54:44
|22
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|5:54:45
|23
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|5:54:47
|24
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|5:54:48
|26
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|5:54:53
|27
|Zsofia Szabo (Hun) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|28
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5:54:58
|29
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|5:55:10
|30
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|5:55:17
|31
|Marjon Claus (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|5:55:40
|32
|Tiana Troch (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|5:55:41
|33
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5:55:52
|34
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|5:56:10
|35
|Anka Hermans (Bel) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|5:56:35
|36
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|5:56:49
|37
|Lynn Marien (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|5:59:23
|38
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|5:59:33
|39
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|6:01:15
|40
|Natasha Reddy (GBr) Bianchi Dama
|6:01:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danique Braam (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|23
|pts
|2
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|3
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|4
|4
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Germany
|3
|5
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|3
|6
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|7
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|8
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|9
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|11
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|1
|13
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|14
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|15
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|16
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|38
|pts
|2
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|3
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|6
|5
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|4
|6
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Jos Feron Lady Force
|3
|7
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|3
|8
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|2
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|1
|10
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|1
|11
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|12
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|13
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|1
|14
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT ROTOR PRO CYCLING TEAM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|17:42:24
|2
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17:42:40
|3
|Movistar Team Women
|17:42:41
|4
|Wiggle High5
|17:42:49
|5
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|17:42:57
|6
|Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|17:43:09
|7
|Jan Van Arckel
|17:43:10
|8
|National Team Germany
|9
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|17:43:21
|10
|Re Max Cycling Team
|11
|Experza - Footlogix
|17:43:22
|12
|Restore Cycling Team
|17:43:35
|13
|Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|17:43:41
|14
|Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|15
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17:43:51
|16
|Sopela Womens Team
|17:43:53
|17
|Jos Feron Lady Force
|17:43:54
|18
|Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|17:44:02
|19
|Equano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|17:44:57
|20
|Isorex Cycling Team
|17:45:36
|21
|Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|17:50:12
|22
|Bianchi Dama
|17:52:23
