Calderon takes final stage at Tour of the Philippines
Double joy for home crowd as Ravina wins overall GC
Stage 4: Bayombong - Baguio City
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Mail and More
|4:36:06
|2
|Baler Ravina (Phi) GO21
|3
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Singapore Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|4
|Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|5
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Dutch Global Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|6
|John Mark Galedo (Phi) Smart Team
|7
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|8
|Iris Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:06:34
|9
|Ristom Lim (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|10
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:10:40
|11
|Ronnel R Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|12
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Asian Racing Team
|0:10:43
|13
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) Smart Team
|0:10:47
|15
|James Williamson (NZl) Bike NZ - Pure Black
|0:13:33
|16
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|17
|Paul Morales Jang (Phi) Kia
|0:13:47
|18
|Rey Martin (Phi) Mail and More
|0:13:48
|19
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Mail and More
|0:13:51
|20
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:14:04
|21
|Arnel Quirimt (Phi) GO21
|0:18:15
|22
|Rastra Patria (Ina) Colossi Mich Racing Team
|0:18:43
|23
|Ewsebio Z Quinones (Phi) Kia
|0:18:59
|24
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) GO21
|25
|Santy Barnachea (Phi) GO21
|26
|Emilito Atilano (Phi) Smart Team
|27
|John S Ricafort (Phi) Kia
|0:19:54
|28
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Asian Racing Team
|0:23:50
|29
|Frederick Feliciano (Phi) Kia
|0:26:02
|30
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:26:20
|31
|Darren Benson (Aus) CCN Cycling Team
|0:27:19
|32
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Asian Racing Team
|33
|Muhammad Abd Aziz (Bru) CCN Cycling Team
|0:27:21
|34
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Asian Racing Team
|0:29:47
|35
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|0:30:51
|36
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|37
|Alexander Malone (Aus) Plan B Racing
|38
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|39
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) Plan B Racing
|0:31:34
|40
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Mail and More
|0:31:55
|41
|Hamed Pasbankhajeh (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|42
|Mahammad Taufiq (Ina) Yogyakarta
|43
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) Mail and More
|44
|Cagas O Dante (Phi) Kia
|0:32:32
|45
|Warren Davadilla (Phi) Smart Team
|46
|Nugroho Kisnanto (Ina) Yogyakarta
|0:33:32
|47
|Wei Chich Liu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:36:14
|48
|Logan Calder (Aus) Plan B Racing
|0:39:22
|49
|Azamat Turaev (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|0:43:25
|50
|Wouter De Groot (Ned) Dutch Global Cycling Team
|0:45:51
|51
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Bike NZ - Pure Black
|0:45:59
|52
|Ericson Dbosa (Phi) GO21
|0:46:19
|53
|Thlji Poelstra (Ned) Dutch Global Cycling Team
|0:46:20
|54
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Bike NZ - Pure Black
|0:48:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Baler Ravina (Phi) GO21
|13:20:26
|2
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Singapore Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Mail and More
|0:01:30
|4
|Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|5
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Dutch Global Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|6
|John Mark Galedo (Phi) Smart Team
|0:07:48
|7
|Ristom Lim (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:08:08
|8
|Iris Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:09:57
|9
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Mail and More
|0:12:52
|10
|James Williamson (NZl) Bike NZ - Pure Black
|0:13:20
|11
|Ronnel R Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:13:25
|12
|Rudy Roque (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:13:51
|13
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Asian Racing Team
|0:14:35
|14
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:14:50
|15
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) Smart Team
|0:15:03
|16
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:16:21
|17
|Rey Martin (Phi) Mail and More
|0:16:36
|18
|Paul Morales Jang (Phi) Kia
|0:17:43
|19
|Rastra Patria (Ina) Colossi Mich Racing Team
|0:18:51
|20
|Arnel Quirimt (Phi) GO21
|0:19:35
|21
|Santy Barnachea (Phi) GO21
|0:21:52
|22
|Ewsebio Z Quinones (Phi) Kia
|0:22:22
|23
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) GO21
|0:22:55
|24
|Emilito Atilano (Phi) Smart Team
|25
|John S Ricafort (Phi) Kia
|0:23:22
|26
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|0:23:23
|27
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Asian Racing Team
|0:26:21
|28
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:28:38
|29
|Alexander Malone (Aus) Plan B Racing
|0:29:12
|30
|Frederick Feliciano (Phi) Kia
|0:29:23
|31
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:29:43
|32
|Muhammad Raihaan Abd Aziz (Bru) CCN Cycling Team
|0:30:33
|33
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Asian Racing Team
|0:31:15
|34
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:34:00
|35
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) Mail and More
|0:35:07
|36
|Daniel Bonello (Aus) Plan B Racing
|0:35:29
|37
|Mahammad Taufiq (Ina) Yogyakarta
|0:35:51
|38
|Cagas O Dante (Phi) Kia
|0:36:28
|39
|Warren Davadilla (Phi) Smart Team
|0:36:33
|40
|Mohd Sharul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:40:39
|41
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Asian Racing Team
|0:41:02
|42
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Mail and More
|0:41:45
|43
|Azamat Turaev (Uzb) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|0:42:56
|44
|Darren Benson (Aus) CCN Cycling Team
|0:44:27
|45
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|0:45:44
|46
|Wouter De Groot (Ned) Dutch Global Cycling Team
|0:49:03
|47
|Nugroho Kisnanto (Ina) Yogyakarta
|0:49:21
|48
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Bike NZ - Pure Black
|0:50:09
|49
|Thlji Poelstra (Ned) Dutch Global Cycling Team
|0:50:16
|50
|Wei Chich Liu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:53:22
|51
|Ericson Dbosa (Phi) GO21
|0:57:35
|52
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Bike NZ - Pure Black
|0:59:16
|53
|Logan Calder (Aus) Plan B Racing
|0:59:29
|54
|Hamed Pasbankhajeh (IRI) Uzbekistan Suren Team
|1:08:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy