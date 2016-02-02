Trending

Wild wins Ladies Tour of Qatar opening stage

Cucinotta and Williams make podium

Image 1 of 17

Wild wins Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Wild wins Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 2 of 17

Anna Trevisi, Lisa Brennauer during Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Anna Trevisi, Lisa Brennauer during Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 3 of 17

Canada's Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Canada's Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 4 of 17

The peloton riding all together at the Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

The peloton riding all together at the Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 5 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 peloton riding in the heat

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 peloton riding in the heat
Image 6 of 17

Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 7 of 17

The peloton during Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

The peloton during Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 8 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 was the test event for the Doha World Championships

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 was the test event for the Doha World Championships
Image 9 of 17

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 10 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 the peloton

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 the peloton
Image 11 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 12 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 13 of 17

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) leads the charge to the finish line at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) leads the charge to the finish line at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 14 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1, Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) takes the bunch sprint

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1, Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) takes the bunch sprint
Image 15 of 17

Wild's victory salute during Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Wild's victory salute during Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1
Image 16 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1, Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins the bunch sprint

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1, Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins the bunch sprint
Image 17 of 17

Tiffany Cromwell (Cannyon//Sram) at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

Tiffany Cromwell (Cannyon//Sram) at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

The Ladies Tour of Qatar can sometimes seem a simple race. Ninety riders compete in the desert for three hours and at the end, Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) always wins the sprint.

That’s not strictly true, of course, but there was certainly a familiar ring to the opening stage of the 2016 event as Wild overpowered Annalisa Cucinotta (Alé-Cipollini) and Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) in the finishing sprint at Qatar University to claim the first gold jersey of the race.

Wild’s running tally of stage wins in Qatar over the years now stands at 10 out of a possible 18. Only once has she failed to finish a stage in the top six (for the record, she was 19th on the opening stage in 2010) and Wild has, of course, claimed overall victory on four occasions.

“It’s not easy. Maybe it looks easy but it’s really hard racing. My heart rate was over 200 bpm in the sprint,” Wild insisted after descending from the podium on Tuesday. “My team helped me really and that makes it easier of course.”

Wild’s victory places her back in the gold jersey of race leader and will also serve, she hopes, as something of an augury for October’s World Championship road race in Qatar, given that Tuesday’s stage doubled as the Worlds test event.

The peloton tackled the initial loop of 80 kilometres of desert roads that will feature on the Worlds course, and then raced one lap of the 15-kilometre finishing circuit on the artificial island of the Pearl, before coming back off the course for the final seven-kilometre run-in to the finish.

The relative absence of wind made for a low-key opening hour of racing, which was run off at 38.6kph and failed to produce so much as a single successful breakaway attempt. The pace picked up, however, on the approach to the opening intermediate sprint at Rawdat Al Ajouz, and a crash in the peloton would briefly break up the race.

Wild duly claimed the honours in the sprint, ahead of Hosking and Marta Tagliaferro (Alé-Cipollini) and the Dutchwoman was happy for the peloton to regroup shortly afterwards, given that a number of her Hitec Products teammates had been held up in the incident.

Pearl

The speed picked up as the peloton turned back towards Doha and the finishing circuit of the Worlds, but the bunch remained effectively intact until it reached the Pearl, where Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) launched a solo attack that would be snuffed out soon afterwards.

The sinuous nature of the Pearl circuit contributed to an understandable degree of caution in the peloton, and the spectacle may well have been enhanced had the riders been able to tackle multiple laps as the men will do at next week’s Tour of Qatar.

The second intermediate sprint, on the very finish line of October’s Worlds, was keenly contested, however, with Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) beating Hosking and Tagliaferro in the hunt for bonus seconds.

Hosking, in particular, may well have paid a price for her efforts in that sprint, which came inside the final ten kilometres of racing. The Australian, second overall a year ago, has been widely-tipped as the rider most likely to deny Wild the spoils in Qatar this week, but she had to settle for 17th in the bunch finish.

“It was really chaotic. I’d used a lot of energy in that second intermediate sprint and that was only nine kilometres from the finish,” Hosking admitted. “But hopefully it will be better in the next couple of days.”

Wild, by contrast, had opted out of the second intermediate sprint, preferring to keep her powder dry for the finale. “I decided that if I was in a position to get seconds easily, I’d go for it, but if I wasn’t in a good position I’d let it go,” she explained afterwards. “I wasn’t in the very best position so I said I’d save my energy for the final sprint.”

The long, long finishing straight at Qatar University proved perfectly-suited to Wild’s powerful brand of sprinting, and she was ultimately a comfortable winner ahead of Cucinotta, Williams, Blaak and Shelley Olds (Cylance).

Though there are more trying days yet to come – the race ought to split in the crosswinds on stage 3 to Madinat Al Shamal – there was a sense that Wild has placed a sizeable down payment on a fifth overall victory thanks to her haul of bonus seconds.

Wild leads Cucinotta by seven seconds on general classification, while Williams and Hosking trail her by nine seconds. Hosking was frank in her appraisal of the situation. “It’s not terrible,” she said. “It’s not how I’d liked to have started either, but we’ll work on it from here.”

Wild, meanwhile, was adamant that nothing was ever decided on the opening day of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. After all, she bounced back from that 19th place finish on the corresponding stage six years ago to claim final overall victory

“Of course it’s a good start but the finish is far off and there are still three stages to go,” Wild said. “But this is a nice start and we’re really happy with the jersey. We’ll see.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products2:19:04
2Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
3Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
7Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
9Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
11Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
12Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
15Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
18Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
20Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
21Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
22Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
23Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
25Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
26Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
28Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
29Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
30Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
31Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
32Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
33Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
34Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
35Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
39Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
41Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
42Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
43Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
45Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
46Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
47Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
48Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
49Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
50Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
51Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
52Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
53Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
54Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
55Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
56Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
57Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
59Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
60Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
61Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
62Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
63Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
65Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
66Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
67Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
68Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
69Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
70Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
71Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
72Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
73Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
74Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
75Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:00:17
76Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
77Coralie Demay (Fra) France
78Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
79Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:40
81Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
82Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:51
83Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:01:05
84Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:07
85Fanny Riberot (Fra) France0:01:40
86Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:03:14
87Doris Schweizer SWI Cylance Pro Cycling
88Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
89Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
90Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System

Rawdat Al Ajouz - 39.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High52
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1

West Bay Lagoon - 71.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High52
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1

Qatar University- 97.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products15pts
2Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini12
3Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
5Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling6
6Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy5
7Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team4
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing3
9Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy2:19:04
2Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
4Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
5Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
6Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
7Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
8Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
9Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
10Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
11Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
12Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
13Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
14Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
15Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
16Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
17Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
18Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
19Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
20Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
21Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:00:17
22Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:40
23Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:51
24Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:03:14
25Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
26Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
27Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products2:18:51
2Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:07
3Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:10
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:11
7Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:13
8Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
9Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
11Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
13Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
14Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
17Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
21Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
22Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
23Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
25Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
26Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
28Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
29Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
30Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
31Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
32Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
33Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
34Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
35Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
39Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
40Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
41Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
42Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
43Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
45Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
46Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
47Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
48Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
49Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
50Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
51Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
52Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
53Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
54Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
55Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
56Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
57Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
59Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
60Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
61Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
62Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
63Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
65Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
66Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
67Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
68Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
69Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
70Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
71Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
72Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
73Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
74Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
75Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:00:30
76Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
77Coralie Demay (Fra) France
78Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
79Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:53
81Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
82Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:04
83Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:01:18
84Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:20
85Fanny Riberot (Fra) France0:01:53
86Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:03:27
87Doris Schweizer SWI Cylance Pro Cycling
88Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
89Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
90Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products18pts
2Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini12
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
4Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
5Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling6
6Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy5
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High54
8Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team4
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing3
10Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini2
11Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur1

