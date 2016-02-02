Image 1 of 17 Wild wins Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 2 of 17 Anna Trevisi, Lisa Brennauer during Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 3 of 17 Canada's Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 4 of 17 The peloton riding all together at the Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 5 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 peloton riding in the heat Image 6 of 17 Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 7 of 17 The peloton during Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 8 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 was the test event for the Doha World Championships Image 9 of 17 Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 10 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 the peloton Image 11 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 12 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 13 of 17 Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) leads the charge to the finish line at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 14 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1, Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) takes the bunch sprint Image 15 of 17 Wild's victory salute during Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1 Image 16 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1, Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) wins the bunch sprint Image 17 of 17 Tiffany Cromwell (Cannyon//Sram) at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 1

The Ladies Tour of Qatar can sometimes seem a simple race. Ninety riders compete in the desert for three hours and at the end, Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) always wins the sprint.

That’s not strictly true, of course, but there was certainly a familiar ring to the opening stage of the 2016 event as Wild overpowered Annalisa Cucinotta (Alé-Cipollini) and Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) in the finishing sprint at Qatar University to claim the first gold jersey of the race.

Wild’s running tally of stage wins in Qatar over the years now stands at 10 out of a possible 18. Only once has she failed to finish a stage in the top six (for the record, she was 19th on the opening stage in 2010) and Wild has, of course, claimed overall victory on four occasions.

“It’s not easy. Maybe it looks easy but it’s really hard racing. My heart rate was over 200 bpm in the sprint,” Wild insisted after descending from the podium on Tuesday. “My team helped me really and that makes it easier of course.”

Wild’s victory places her back in the gold jersey of race leader and will also serve, she hopes, as something of an augury for October’s World Championship road race in Qatar, given that Tuesday’s stage doubled as the Worlds test event.

The peloton tackled the initial loop of 80 kilometres of desert roads that will feature on the Worlds course, and then raced one lap of the 15-kilometre finishing circuit on the artificial island of the Pearl, before coming back off the course for the final seven-kilometre run-in to the finish.

The relative absence of wind made for a low-key opening hour of racing, which was run off at 38.6kph and failed to produce so much as a single successful breakaway attempt. The pace picked up, however, on the approach to the opening intermediate sprint at Rawdat Al Ajouz, and a crash in the peloton would briefly break up the race.

Wild duly claimed the honours in the sprint, ahead of Hosking and Marta Tagliaferro (Alé-Cipollini) and the Dutchwoman was happy for the peloton to regroup shortly afterwards, given that a number of her Hitec Products teammates had been held up in the incident.

Pearl

The speed picked up as the peloton turned back towards Doha and the finishing circuit of the Worlds, but the bunch remained effectively intact until it reached the Pearl, where Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) launched a solo attack that would be snuffed out soon afterwards.

The sinuous nature of the Pearl circuit contributed to an understandable degree of caution in the peloton, and the spectacle may well have been enhanced had the riders been able to tackle multiple laps as the men will do at next week’s Tour of Qatar.

The second intermediate sprint, on the very finish line of October’s Worlds, was keenly contested, however, with Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) beating Hosking and Tagliaferro in the hunt for bonus seconds.

Hosking, in particular, may well have paid a price for her efforts in that sprint, which came inside the final ten kilometres of racing. The Australian, second overall a year ago, has been widely-tipped as the rider most likely to deny Wild the spoils in Qatar this week, but she had to settle for 17th in the bunch finish.

“It was really chaotic. I’d used a lot of energy in that second intermediate sprint and that was only nine kilometres from the finish,” Hosking admitted. “But hopefully it will be better in the next couple of days.”

Wild, by contrast, had opted out of the second intermediate sprint, preferring to keep her powder dry for the finale. “I decided that if I was in a position to get seconds easily, I’d go for it, but if I wasn’t in a good position I’d let it go,” she explained afterwards. “I wasn’t in the very best position so I said I’d save my energy for the final sprint.”

The long, long finishing straight at Qatar University proved perfectly-suited to Wild’s powerful brand of sprinting, and she was ultimately a comfortable winner ahead of Cucinotta, Williams, Blaak and Shelley Olds (Cylance).

Though there are more trying days yet to come – the race ought to split in the crosswinds on stage 3 to Madinat Al Shamal – there was a sense that Wild has placed a sizeable down payment on a fifth overall victory thanks to her haul of bonus seconds.

Wild leads Cucinotta by seven seconds on general classification, while Williams and Hosking trail her by nine seconds. Hosking was frank in her appraisal of the situation. “It’s not terrible,” she said. “It’s not how I’d liked to have started either, but we’ll work on it from here.”

Wild, meanwhile, was adamant that nothing was ever decided on the opening day of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. After all, she bounced back from that 19th place finish on the corresponding stage six years ago to claim final overall victory

“Of course it’s a good start but the finish is far off and there are still three stages to go,” Wild said. “But this is a nice start and we’re really happy with the jersey. We’ll see.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 2:19:04 2 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 3 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 7 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 9 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 11 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 12 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 14 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 15 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 18 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 20 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 21 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 22 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 23 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 25 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 26 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 27 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 28 Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 30 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 31 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 32 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 33 Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 34 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 35 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 38 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 39 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 41 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 42 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 43 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 45 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 46 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 47 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 48 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 49 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 50 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 51 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 52 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 53 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 54 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 55 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 56 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 57 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 58 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 59 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 60 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 61 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 62 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 63 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 65 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 66 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 67 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 68 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 69 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 70 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 71 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 72 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 73 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 74 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 75 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:00:17 76 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia 77 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 78 Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 79 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 80 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:40 81 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 82 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:51 83 Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:01:05 84 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:07 85 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 0:01:40 86 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:03:14 87 Doris Schweizer SWI Cylance Pro Cycling 88 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 89 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 90 Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System

Rawdat Al Ajouz - 39.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 2 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1

West Bay Lagoon - 71.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 2 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1

Qatar University- 97.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 15 pts 2 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 12 3 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 4 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 6 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 5 7 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 4 8 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 9 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 10 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-AIS 6:57:12 2 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 Italy 4 Ale Cipollini 5 Canyon-SRAM Racing 6 Wiggle-High5 7 France 8 RaboLiv Women's Cycling Team 9 Hitech Products 10 Liv-Plantur 11 UniteadHealthcare 12 Lares - Waowdeals 13 Chongming-Liv-Champion Systems 14 Cylance Pro Cycling 15 Australia

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 2:19:04 2 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 4 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 5 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 6 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 7 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 8 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 9 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 10 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 11 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 12 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 13 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 14 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 15 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 16 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 17 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 18 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 20 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 21 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:00:17 22 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:40 23 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:51 24 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:03:14 25 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 26 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 27 Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 2:18:51 2 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:07 3 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 5 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:10 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:11 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:13 8 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 9 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 10 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 11 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 13 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 14 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 16 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 17 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 21 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 22 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 23 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 25 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 26 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 27 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 28 Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 30 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 31 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 32 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 33 Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 34 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 35 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 36 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 38 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 39 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 40 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 41 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 42 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 43 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 45 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 46 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 47 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 48 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 49 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 50 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 51 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 52 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 53 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 54 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 55 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 56 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 57 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 58 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products 59 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 60 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 61 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 62 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 63 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 65 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 66 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 67 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 68 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 69 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 70 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 71 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 72 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 73 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 74 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 75 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:00:30 76 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia 77 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 78 Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 79 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 80 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:53 81 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 82 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:04 83 Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:01:18 84 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:20 85 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 0:01:53 86 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:03:27 87 Doris Schweizer SWI Cylance Pro Cycling 88 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 89 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 90 Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 18 pts 2 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 12 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 4 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 6 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 5 7 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 4 8 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 4 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 10 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 2 11 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 12 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 1

