Wild wins Ladies Tour of Qatar opening stage
Cucinotta and Williams make podium
Stage 1: Katara Culture Village - Qatar University
The Ladies Tour of Qatar can sometimes seem a simple race. Ninety riders compete in the desert for three hours and at the end, Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) always wins the sprint.
That’s not strictly true, of course, but there was certainly a familiar ring to the opening stage of the 2016 event as Wild overpowered Annalisa Cucinotta (Alé-Cipollini) and Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) in the finishing sprint at Qatar University to claim the first gold jersey of the race.
Wild’s running tally of stage wins in Qatar over the years now stands at 10 out of a possible 18. Only once has she failed to finish a stage in the top six (for the record, she was 19th on the opening stage in 2010) and Wild has, of course, claimed overall victory on four occasions.
“It’s not easy. Maybe it looks easy but it’s really hard racing. My heart rate was over 200 bpm in the sprint,” Wild insisted after descending from the podium on Tuesday. “My team helped me really and that makes it easier of course.”
Wild’s victory places her back in the gold jersey of race leader and will also serve, she hopes, as something of an augury for October’s World Championship road race in Qatar, given that Tuesday’s stage doubled as the Worlds test event.
The peloton tackled the initial loop of 80 kilometres of desert roads that will feature on the Worlds course, and then raced one lap of the 15-kilometre finishing circuit on the artificial island of the Pearl, before coming back off the course for the final seven-kilometre run-in to the finish.
The relative absence of wind made for a low-key opening hour of racing, which was run off at 38.6kph and failed to produce so much as a single successful breakaway attempt. The pace picked up, however, on the approach to the opening intermediate sprint at Rawdat Al Ajouz, and a crash in the peloton would briefly break up the race.
Wild duly claimed the honours in the sprint, ahead of Hosking and Marta Tagliaferro (Alé-Cipollini) and the Dutchwoman was happy for the peloton to regroup shortly afterwards, given that a number of her Hitec Products teammates had been held up in the incident.
Pearl
The speed picked up as the peloton turned back towards Doha and the finishing circuit of the Worlds, but the bunch remained effectively intact until it reached the Pearl, where Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) launched a solo attack that would be snuffed out soon afterwards.
The sinuous nature of the Pearl circuit contributed to an understandable degree of caution in the peloton, and the spectacle may well have been enhanced had the riders been able to tackle multiple laps as the men will do at next week’s Tour of Qatar.
The second intermediate sprint, on the very finish line of October’s Worlds, was keenly contested, however, with Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) beating Hosking and Tagliaferro in the hunt for bonus seconds.
Hosking, in particular, may well have paid a price for her efforts in that sprint, which came inside the final ten kilometres of racing. The Australian, second overall a year ago, has been widely-tipped as the rider most likely to deny Wild the spoils in Qatar this week, but she had to settle for 17th in the bunch finish.
“It was really chaotic. I’d used a lot of energy in that second intermediate sprint and that was only nine kilometres from the finish,” Hosking admitted. “But hopefully it will be better in the next couple of days.”
Wild, by contrast, had opted out of the second intermediate sprint, preferring to keep her powder dry for the finale. “I decided that if I was in a position to get seconds easily, I’d go for it, but if I wasn’t in a good position I’d let it go,” she explained afterwards. “I wasn’t in the very best position so I said I’d save my energy for the final sprint.”
The long, long finishing straight at Qatar University proved perfectly-suited to Wild’s powerful brand of sprinting, and she was ultimately a comfortable winner ahead of Cucinotta, Williams, Blaak and Shelley Olds (Cylance).
Though there are more trying days yet to come – the race ought to split in the crosswinds on stage 3 to Madinat Al Shamal – there was a sense that Wild has placed a sizeable down payment on a fifth overall victory thanks to her haul of bonus seconds.
Wild leads Cucinotta by seven seconds on general classification, while Williams and Hosking trail her by nine seconds. Hosking was frank in her appraisal of the situation. “It’s not terrible,” she said. “It’s not how I’d liked to have started either, but we’ll work on it from here.”
Wild, meanwhile, was adamant that nothing was ever decided on the opening day of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. After all, she bounced back from that 19th place finish on the corresponding stage six years ago to claim final overall victory
“Of course it’s a good start but the finish is far off and there are still three stages to go,” Wild said. “But this is a nice start and we’re really happy with the jersey. We’ll see.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|2:19:04
|2
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|7
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|11
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|12
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|15
|Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|18
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|20
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|21
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|22
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|23
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|25
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|26
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|28
|Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|30
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|31
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|32
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|34
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|35
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|39
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|41
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|42
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|43
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|45
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|46
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|47
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|48
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|49
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|50
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|52
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|53
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|54
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|55
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|56
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|57
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|59
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|60
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|61
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|62
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|63
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|65
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|66
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|67
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|68
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|70
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|71
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|72
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|74
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|75
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:00:17
|76
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|77
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|78
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|79
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:40
|81
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|82
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:51
|83
|Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:01:05
|84
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|85
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|0:01:40
|86
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|87
|Doris Schweizer SWI Cylance Pro Cycling
|88
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|89
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|90
|Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|15
|pts
|2
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|12
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|5
|7
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|9
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|6:57:12
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Italy
|4
|Ale Cipollini
|5
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|Wiggle-High5
|7
|France
|8
|RaboLiv Women's Cycling Team
|9
|Hitech Products
|10
|Liv-Plantur
|11
|UniteadHealthcare
|12
|Lares - Waowdeals
|13
|Chongming-Liv-Champion Systems
|14
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|2:19:04
|2
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|5
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|6
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|7
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|9
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|10
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|11
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|12
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|13
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|14
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|15
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|16
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|17
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|18
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|20
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|21
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:00:17
|22
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:40
|23
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:51
|24
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|25
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|26
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|27
|Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|2:18:51
|2
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:07
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|5
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:10
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:11
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:13
|8
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|9
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|10
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|11
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|13
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|14
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|16
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|17
|Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|21
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|22
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|23
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|25
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|26
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|28
|Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|30
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|31
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|32
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|34
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|35
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|39
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|40
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|41
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|42
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|43
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|45
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|46
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|47
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|48
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|49
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|50
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|51
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|52
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|53
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|54
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|55
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|56
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|57
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|59
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|60
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|61
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|62
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|63
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|65
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|66
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|67
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|68
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|70
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|71
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|72
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|74
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|75
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:00:30
|76
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|77
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|78
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|79
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:53
|81
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|82
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:04
|83
|Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:01:18
|84
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:20
|85
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|0:01:53
|86
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|87
|Doris Schweizer SWI Cylance Pro Cycling
|88
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|89
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|90
|Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|18
|pts
|2
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|12
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|5
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|4
|8
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|10
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|2
|11
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|12
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
