Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) soloed to victory on the third stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, taking her second consecutive win in Madinat Al Shamal. Stage one winner Kirsten Wild (Hitech Products) bounced back from a bad day to take second with Loretta Hanson (Australia) in third.

A crosswind in the opening kilometres makes advance bookings a necessity at the Ladies Tour of Qatar. Almost twenty minutes before stage 3 got underway outside Al Zubara Fort, riders were already filing towards the start line. An early delegation from Liv-Plantur even had the foresight to bring their teammates’ bikes too, saving places for them on the front row of the peloton. It was going to be one of those days.

And so it proved. The decisive selection of the stage, and, indeed, of the entire 2016 Ladies Tour of Qatar, formed inside the opening two kilometres, when a 13-rider echelon wrestled its way up the road, never again to be recaptured.

Three hours later, stage honours would eventually fall to Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans), who married guile to strength as she forged clear with 1500 metres to go to claim a fine solo victory, while Trixi Worrack – who had two Canyon-SRAM teammates for company in the front group – finished among the chasers take over at the head of the general classification.

Overnight leader Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS), meanwhile, slips to fourth overall after she missed that crucial first selection. Despite a desperate chase which at one point on the finishing circuit seemed to be bearing fruit, the Australian was never again able to get back on terms.

“The first kilometre was one big fight,” Van Dijk said of the early salvoes that ultimately decided the race. “We had to fight until the end and we also had to play it smart and wait until the right moment. And in the end, it worked out absolutely well.”

Van Dijk had two Boels Dolmans teammates for company in front, Christine Majerus and Romy Kasper, and they found common cause with the Canyon-SRAM trio of Worrack, Tiffany Cromwell and Lisa Brennauer for much of the afternoon.

Together they worked to maintain the elite group’s early advantage, which yawned out to almost two minutes over the Garfoot group after 30 kilometres. With fast finishers Shelley Olds (Cylance) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) on board and eyeing a potential sprint, however, and with Garfoot’s Orica-AIS teammate Gracie Elvin sitting on the back policing the move, the leaders lost some of their momentum by the time they reached the 13.5-km finishing circuit at Madinat Al Shamal, which they covered four times.

The impressive Hanson and Anouska Koster (RaboLiv) were also part of the leading split, but at one point it almost seemed as though their early endeavour would be for naught, as the Garfoot group, just five-strong in the opening kilometres, had now swelled into something approaching a peloton, with Wiggle-High5 and Liv-Plantur – who each missed the move – now sensing they might be able to salvage something from the day. With two laps to go, the gap stood at 1:20, and it dropped to just over 45 seconds approaching the bell, but ultimately the firepower of the survivors in the front group would prove telling.

Elvin's attack

A shade over ten kilometres from the finish, and having realised that there was now no way back for Garfoot, Elvin opted to play her hand. It briefly appeared as though the Australian was about to pull off the perfect heist. As her erstwhile companions hesitated – concerned, no doubt, by the prospect of dragging either Wild or Olds to the line for a sprint – Elvin forged on alone to build up a lead of 15 seconds.

Boels Dolmans eventually took matters in hand to bring back Elvin, with Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus particularly generous in her efforts, and the Australian was swept up with 3 kilometres to go. From there, Canyon-SRAM’s Tiffany Cromwell – and Worrack herself – worked diligently on the front to ensure that the gold jersey would fall to their team at day’s end.

“It was a really tough day for us, we had to do a lot of work to get the jersey,” Worrack said afterwards. “After two kilometres, the bunch was split and it was just crazy.”

In the finale, however, it was Van Dijk who would snatch stage honours away from the fast finishers. Winner in Madinat Al Shamal last year, and second to Wild here in 2013, she sensed her moment, powering clear with 1500 metres remaining and holding her advantage to claim a solo victory.

Not surprisingly after such a trying day, the chasing group splintered on the run-in. Wild beat Hanson in the sprint for second place, seven seconds down, while Worrack rolled home in 5th place to take possession of the gold jersey. The German leads Kasper by 17 seconds and Van Dijk by 31 ahead of Friday’s final stage in Doha. “We’ll try to defend it tomorrow,” she said. “There’s one more stage and we’ll put everything together.”

Garfoot, meanwhile, came in 59 seconds down, though she remains in 4th overall and just three seconds off the third step of the podium. For others, the day was far from over. The last group on the road rolled in almost 19 minutes down after a day spent chasing shadows in the wind. A cruel business, the Tour of Qatar.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2:48:56 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:00:07 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 4 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:08 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:11 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:13 8 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:19 9 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:24 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:45 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:59 12 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 13 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 16 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 17 Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 18 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 19 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 21 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:01:03 22 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 0:01:05 23 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 24 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 26 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 27 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 28 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 29 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 31 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 32 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 33 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 34 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:10 36 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:22 37 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:23 38 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:32 39 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:55 40 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 41 Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:13:40 42 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 43 Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 44 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 45 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 46 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 47 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 48 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 49 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 50 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 51 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 52 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 53 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 54 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 55 Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 56 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 57 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 58 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 59 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 60 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 61 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 62 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 63 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 64 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:18:45 65 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 66 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 67 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 68 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 69 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 70 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 71 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 72 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 73 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 74 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 75 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 76 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 77 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 78 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 79 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 80 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini DNF Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System DNF Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team DNF Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team DNF Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia DNF Coralie Demay (Fra) France DNF Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling DNS Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team DNF Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5

Madinat Al Shamal second Crossing Of The Finish Line - 72.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 2 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 1

Madinat Al Shamal 4Th Crossing Of The Finish Line - 99.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 3 pts 2 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 1

Madinat Al Shamal - 112.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 12 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 9 4 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 7 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 8 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 9 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 8:27:52 2 Canyon Sram Racing 0:00:22 3 Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:01:01 4 Hitec Products 0:01:07 5 Orica - AIS 0:01:11 6 Ale Cipollini 0:01:59 7 Wiggle High5 0:02:05 8 Team Liv - Plantur 0:02:28 9 Australia 0:13:48 10 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:14:46 11 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:26:40 12 Italy 0:27:21 13 Lares - Waowdeals 0:32:20 14 Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:39:56 15 France 0:45:01

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 2:49:03 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:00:58 4 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 5 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 6 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 7 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:13:33 9 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 10 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 11 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 12 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 13 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 14 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 15 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:18:38 16 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 17 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 18 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 19 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 20 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 21 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 8:15:28 2 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:17 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:31 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:34 5 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:50 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:53 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:56 8 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 0:01:32 9 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:01:34 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:01:42 11 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:50 12 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:53 13 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:02:26 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:02:28 15 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:30 16 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:02:34 17 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 18 Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 19 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 20 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:02:38 21 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:02:40 22 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:52 23 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:01 24 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:03:23 25 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:28 26 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:31 27 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 28 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:37 29 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:03:54 30 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:10 31 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:21 32 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:04:39 33 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:41 34 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 35 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 36 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 37 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 38 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 39 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 0:04:49 40 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:12:36 41 Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:15:32 42 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:12 43 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:17:13 44 Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:16 45 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 46 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 47 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 48 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 49 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 50 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 51 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 52 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 53 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 54 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 55 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 56 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 57 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 58 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 59 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:33 60 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:17:55 61 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:17:56 62 Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:18:21 63 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:30 64 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:22:15 65 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:22:21 66 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 67 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 68 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 69 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 70 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 71 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 72 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 73 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 74 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:23:12 75 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:24:54 76 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:29:59 77 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 78 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 79 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:35:33 80 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:36:40 81 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 0:45:55

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 31 pts 2 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 18 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 5 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 13 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 12 7 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 8 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 11 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 10 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 9 12 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 9 13 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 14 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 16 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 5 17 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 4 18 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 3 19 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 3 20 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 2 21 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 22 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 1 23 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canyon Sram Racing 24:49:14 2 Orica - AIS 0:01:22 3 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:27 4 Wiggle High5 0:01:43 5 Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:03:54 6 Team Liv - Plantur 0:06:18 7 Ale Cipollini 0:06:53 8 Hitec Products 0:09:05 9 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:44 10 Australia 0:28:25 11 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:33:35 12 Italy 0:36:23 13 Lares - Waowdeals 0:37:14 14 Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:48:58 15 France 0:54:03