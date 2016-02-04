Trending

Van Dijk wins stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Former world time trial champion solos to victory

Image 1 of 8

Ellen van Dijk digs deep to beat the chasers

Ellen van Dijk digs deep to beat the chasers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 8

Ellen van Dijk takes a deep breath after the line

Ellen van Dijk takes a deep breath after the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 8

Trixi Worrack holds a 17-second lead in the overall classification

Trixi Worrack holds a 17-second lead in the overall classification
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 8

Trixi Worrack puts on the leader's jersey

Trixi Worrack puts on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 8

Trixi Worrack steps onto the podium

Trixi Worrack steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 8

Points classification leader Kirsten Wild

Points classification leader Kirsten Wild
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 8

The peloton rides through the desert

The peloton rides through the desert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 8

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) solos to the win in Qatar

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) solos to the win in Qatar
(Image credit: QCF/Paumer/B.Bade)

Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) soloed to victory on the third stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, taking her second consecutive win in Madinat Al Shamal. Stage one winner Kirsten Wild (Hitech Products) bounced back from a bad day to take second with Loretta Hanson (Australia) in third.

A crosswind in the opening kilometres makes advance bookings a necessity at the Ladies Tour of Qatar. Almost twenty minutes before stage 3 got underway outside Al Zubara Fort, riders were already filing towards the start line. An early delegation from Liv-Plantur even had the foresight to bring their teammates’ bikes too, saving places for them on the front row of the peloton. It was going to be one of those days.

And so it proved. The decisive selection of the stage, and, indeed, of the entire 2016 Ladies Tour of Qatar, formed inside the opening two kilometres, when a 13-rider echelon wrestled its way up the road, never again to be recaptured.

Three hours later, stage honours would eventually fall to Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans), who married guile to strength as she forged clear with 1500 metres to go to claim a fine solo victory, while Trixi Worrack – who had two Canyon-SRAM teammates for company in the front group – finished among the chasers take over at the head of the general classification.

Overnight leader Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS), meanwhile, slips to fourth overall after she missed that crucial first selection. Despite a desperate chase which at one point on the finishing circuit seemed to be bearing fruit, the Australian was never again able to get back on terms.

“The first kilometre was one big fight,” Van Dijk said of the early salvoes that ultimately decided the race. “We had to fight until the end and we also had to play it smart and wait until the right moment. And in the end, it worked out absolutely well.”

Van Dijk had two Boels Dolmans teammates for company in front, Christine Majerus and Romy Kasper, and they found common cause with the Canyon-SRAM trio of Worrack, Tiffany Cromwell and Lisa Brennauer for much of the afternoon.

Together they worked to maintain the elite group’s early advantage, which yawned out to almost two minutes over the Garfoot group after 30 kilometres. With fast finishers Shelley Olds (Cylance) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) on board and eyeing a potential sprint, however, and with Garfoot’s Orica-AIS teammate Gracie Elvin sitting on the back policing the move, the leaders lost some of their momentum by the time they reached the 13.5-km finishing circuit at Madinat Al Shamal, which they covered four times.

The impressive Hanson and Anouska Koster (RaboLiv) were also part of the leading split, but at one point it almost seemed as though their early endeavour would be for naught, as the Garfoot group, just five-strong in the opening kilometres, had now swelled into something approaching a peloton, with Wiggle-High5 and Liv-Plantur – who each missed the move – now sensing they might be able to salvage something from the day. With two laps to go, the gap stood at 1:20, and it dropped to just over 45 seconds approaching the bell, but ultimately the firepower of the survivors in the front group would prove telling.

Elvin's attack

A shade over ten kilometres from the finish, and having realised that there was now no way back for Garfoot, Elvin opted to play her hand. It briefly appeared as though the Australian was about to pull off the perfect heist. As her erstwhile companions hesitated – concerned, no doubt, by the prospect of dragging either Wild or Olds to the line for a sprint – Elvin forged on alone to build up a lead of 15 seconds.

Boels Dolmans eventually took matters in hand to bring back Elvin, with Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus particularly generous in her efforts, and the Australian was swept up with 3 kilometres to go. From there, Canyon-SRAM’s Tiffany Cromwell – and Worrack herself – worked diligently on the front to ensure that the gold jersey would fall to their team at day’s end.

“It was a really tough day for us, we had to do a lot of work to get the jersey,” Worrack said afterwards. “After two kilometres, the bunch was split and it was just crazy.”

In the finale, however, it was Van Dijk who would snatch stage honours away from the fast finishers. Winner in Madinat Al Shamal last year, and second to Wild here in 2013, she sensed her moment, powering clear with 1500 metres remaining and holding her advantage to claim a solo victory.

Not surprisingly after such a trying day, the chasing group splintered on the run-in. Wild beat Hanson in the sprint for second place, seven seconds down, while Worrack rolled home in 5th place to take possession of the gold jersey. The German leads Kasper by 17 seconds and Van Dijk by 31 ahead of Friday’s final stage in Doha. “We’ll try to defend it tomorrow,” she said. “There’s one more stage and we’ll put everything together.”

Garfoot, meanwhile, came in 59 seconds down, though she remains in 4th overall and just three seconds off the third step of the podium. For others, the day was far from over. The last group on the road rolled in almost 19 minutes down after a day spent chasing shadows in the wind. A cruel business, the Tour of Qatar.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2:48:56
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:00:07
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:08
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:11
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:13
8Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
9Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:24
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:45
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:59
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
13Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
15Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
17Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
18Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
21Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:01:03
22Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini0:01:05
23Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
24Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
26Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
27Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
28Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
29Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
31Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
32Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
33Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
34Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:10
36Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:22
37Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:23
38Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:32
39Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:55
40Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
41Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:13:40
42Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
43Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
44Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
45Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
46Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
47Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
48Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
49Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
50Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
51Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
52Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
53Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
54Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
55Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
56Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
57Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
58Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
59Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
60Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
61Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
62Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
63Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
64Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:18:45
65Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
66Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
67Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
68Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
69Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
70Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
71Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
72Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
73Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
74Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
75Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
76Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
77Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
78Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
79Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
80Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
DNFQialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFAlexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFLouisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
DNFCoralie Demay (Fra) France
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNSRoxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
DNFAmy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5

Madinat Al Shamal second Crossing Of The Finish Line - 72.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team2
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia1

Madinat Al Shamal 4Th Crossing Of The Finish Line - 99.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia3pts
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products1

Madinat Al Shamal - 112.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam15pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products12
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia9
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team7
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing6
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing4
8Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
9Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling2
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam8:27:52
2Canyon Sram Racing0:00:22
3Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:01:01
4Hitec Products0:01:07
5Orica - AIS0:01:11
6Ale Cipollini0:01:59
7Wiggle High50:02:05
8Team Liv - Plantur0:02:28
9Australia0:13:48
10UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:46
11Cylance Pro Cycling0:26:40
12Italy0:27:21
13Lares - Waowdeals0:32:20
14Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:39:56
15France0:45:01

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia2:49:03
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:00:58
4Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
5Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
6Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
7Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:13:33
9Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
10Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
11Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
12Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
13Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
14Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:18:38
16Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
17Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
18Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
19Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
20Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
21Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing8:15:28
2Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:17
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:31
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:34
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:50
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:53
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:56
8Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia0:01:32
9Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:01:34
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:42
11Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:50
12Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:53
13Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:02:26
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:02:28
15Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:30
16Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:02:34
17Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
18Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
19Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:02:38
21Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:02:40
22Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:52
23Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:01
24Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:03:23
25Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:28
26Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:31
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
28Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:37
29Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:03:54
30Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:10
31Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:21
32Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:04:39
33Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:41
34Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
35Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
36Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
37Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
38Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
39Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy0:04:49
40Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:12:36
41Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:15:32
42Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:12
43Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:17:13
44Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:16
45Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
46Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
47Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
48Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
49Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
50Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
51Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
52Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
53Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
54Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
55Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
56Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
57Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
58Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
59Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:33
60Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:55
61Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:17:56
62Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:18:21
63Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:30
64Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:22:15
65Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:22:21
66Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
67Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
68Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
69Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
70Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
71Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
72Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
73Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
74Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:23:12
75Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:24:54
76Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:29:59
77Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
78Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
79Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:35:33
80Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:36:40
81Fanny Riberot (Fra) France0:45:55

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products31pts
2Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam22
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing18
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia13
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High512
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
8Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling11
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
10Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High59
12Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team9
13Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
14Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing7
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing5
16Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy5
17Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team4
18Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System3
19Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
20Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini2
21Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
22Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur1
23Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon Sram Racing24:49:14
2Orica - AIS0:01:22
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:27
4Wiggle High50:01:43
5Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:03:54
6Team Liv - Plantur0:06:18
7Ale Cipollini0:06:53
8Hitec Products0:09:05
9UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:44
10Australia0:28:25
11Cylance Pro Cycling0:33:35
12Italy0:36:23
13Lares - Waowdeals0:37:14
14Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:48:58
15France0:54:03

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia8:17:00
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:00:02
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:02
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:01:08
5Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:09
6Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy0:03:17
7Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:11:04
8Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy0:15:44
9Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
10Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
11Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
12Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:16:24
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:18:58
14Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:20:49
15Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
17Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
18Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
19Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:21:40
20Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:23:22
21Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:28:27
22Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:34:01

 

Latest on Cyclingnews