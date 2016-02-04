Van Dijk wins stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
Former world time trial champion solos to victory
Stage 3: Al Zubarah Fort - Madinat Al Shamal
Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) soloed to victory on the third stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar, taking her second consecutive win in Madinat Al Shamal. Stage one winner Kirsten Wild (Hitech Products) bounced back from a bad day to take second with Loretta Hanson (Australia) in third.
A crosswind in the opening kilometres makes advance bookings a necessity at the Ladies Tour of Qatar. Almost twenty minutes before stage 3 got underway outside Al Zubara Fort, riders were already filing towards the start line. An early delegation from Liv-Plantur even had the foresight to bring their teammates’ bikes too, saving places for them on the front row of the peloton. It was going to be one of those days.
And so it proved. The decisive selection of the stage, and, indeed, of the entire 2016 Ladies Tour of Qatar, formed inside the opening two kilometres, when a 13-rider echelon wrestled its way up the road, never again to be recaptured.
Three hours later, stage honours would eventually fall to Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans), who married guile to strength as she forged clear with 1500 metres to go to claim a fine solo victory, while Trixi Worrack – who had two Canyon-SRAM teammates for company in the front group – finished among the chasers take over at the head of the general classification.
Overnight leader Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS), meanwhile, slips to fourth overall after she missed that crucial first selection. Despite a desperate chase which at one point on the finishing circuit seemed to be bearing fruit, the Australian was never again able to get back on terms.
“The first kilometre was one big fight,” Van Dijk said of the early salvoes that ultimately decided the race. “We had to fight until the end and we also had to play it smart and wait until the right moment. And in the end, it worked out absolutely well.”
Van Dijk had two Boels Dolmans teammates for company in front, Christine Majerus and Romy Kasper, and they found common cause with the Canyon-SRAM trio of Worrack, Tiffany Cromwell and Lisa Brennauer for much of the afternoon.
Together they worked to maintain the elite group’s early advantage, which yawned out to almost two minutes over the Garfoot group after 30 kilometres. With fast finishers Shelley Olds (Cylance) and Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) on board and eyeing a potential sprint, however, and with Garfoot’s Orica-AIS teammate Gracie Elvin sitting on the back policing the move, the leaders lost some of their momentum by the time they reached the 13.5-km finishing circuit at Madinat Al Shamal, which they covered four times.
The impressive Hanson and Anouska Koster (RaboLiv) were also part of the leading split, but at one point it almost seemed as though their early endeavour would be for naught, as the Garfoot group, just five-strong in the opening kilometres, had now swelled into something approaching a peloton, with Wiggle-High5 and Liv-Plantur – who each missed the move – now sensing they might be able to salvage something from the day. With two laps to go, the gap stood at 1:20, and it dropped to just over 45 seconds approaching the bell, but ultimately the firepower of the survivors in the front group would prove telling.
Elvin's attack
A shade over ten kilometres from the finish, and having realised that there was now no way back for Garfoot, Elvin opted to play her hand. It briefly appeared as though the Australian was about to pull off the perfect heist. As her erstwhile companions hesitated – concerned, no doubt, by the prospect of dragging either Wild or Olds to the line for a sprint – Elvin forged on alone to build up a lead of 15 seconds.
Boels Dolmans eventually took matters in hand to bring back Elvin, with Luxembourg champion Christine Majerus particularly generous in her efforts, and the Australian was swept up with 3 kilometres to go. From there, Canyon-SRAM’s Tiffany Cromwell – and Worrack herself – worked diligently on the front to ensure that the gold jersey would fall to their team at day’s end.
“It was a really tough day for us, we had to do a lot of work to get the jersey,” Worrack said afterwards. “After two kilometres, the bunch was split and it was just crazy.”
In the finale, however, it was Van Dijk who would snatch stage honours away from the fast finishers. Winner in Madinat Al Shamal last year, and second to Wild here in 2013, she sensed her moment, powering clear with 1500 metres remaining and holding her advantage to claim a solo victory.
Not surprisingly after such a trying day, the chasing group splintered on the run-in. Wild beat Hanson in the sprint for second place, seven seconds down, while Worrack rolled home in 5th place to take possession of the gold jersey. The German leads Kasper by 17 seconds and Van Dijk by 31 ahead of Friday’s final stage in Doha. “We’ll try to defend it tomorrow,” she said. “There’s one more stage and we’ll put everything together.”
Garfoot, meanwhile, came in 59 seconds down, though she remains in 4th overall and just three seconds off the third step of the podium. For others, the day was far from over. The last group on the road rolled in almost 19 minutes down after a day spent chasing shadows in the wind. A cruel business, the Tour of Qatar.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2:48:56
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:00:07
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:08
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:13
|8
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|9
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:45
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:59
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|13
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|18
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|19
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|21
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|22
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|0:01:05
|23
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|24
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|26
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|27
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|28
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|29
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|31
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|32
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|33
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|34
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:10
|36
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:22
|37
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:23
|38
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:32
|39
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:55
|40
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|41
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|42
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|43
|Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|44
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|45
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|46
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|47
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|48
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|49
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|50
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|51
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|52
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|53
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|54
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|55
|Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|56
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|57
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|58
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|60
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|61
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|62
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|63
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|64
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:18:45
|65
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|66
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|67
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|68
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|69
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|70
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|71
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|72
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|74
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|75
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|76
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|77
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|78
|Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|79
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|80
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|DNF
|Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|3
|pts
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|12
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|9
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|8
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|9
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8:27:52
|2
|Canyon Sram Racing
|0:00:22
|3
|Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Hitec Products
|0:01:07
|5
|Orica - AIS
|0:01:11
|6
|Ale Cipollini
|0:01:59
|7
|Wiggle High5
|0:02:05
|8
|Team Liv - Plantur
|0:02:28
|9
|Australia
|0:13:48
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|11
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:26:40
|12
|Italy
|0:27:21
|13
|Lares - Waowdeals
|0:32:20
|14
|Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:39:56
|15
|France
|0:45:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|2:49:03
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|4
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|5
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|6
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|7
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:13:33
|9
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|10
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|11
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|12
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|13
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|14
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:18:38
|16
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|17
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|18
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|19
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|20
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|21
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8:15:28
|2
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:17
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:31
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:53
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:56
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|0:01:32
|9
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:42
|11
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|12
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:53
|13
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:02:26
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|15
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:30
|16
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:02:34
|17
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|18
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|19
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:02:38
|21
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|22
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:52
|23
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:01
|24
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:03:23
|25
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:28
|26
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:31
|27
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|28
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|29
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:03:54
|30
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:10
|31
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:21
|32
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|33
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:41
|34
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|35
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|36
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|37
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|38
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|39
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|0:04:49
|40
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:12:36
|41
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:15:32
|42
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:12
|43
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:17:13
|44
|Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:16
|45
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|46
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|47
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|48
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|49
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|50
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|51
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|52
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|53
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|54
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|55
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|56
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|57
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|58
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|59
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:33
|60
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:55
|61
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:17:56
|62
|Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:18:21
|63
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:30
|64
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:22:15
|65
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:22:21
|66
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|67
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|68
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|69
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|70
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|71
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|72
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|74
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:23:12
|75
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:24:54
|76
|Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:59
|77
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|78
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|79
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:35:33
|80
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:36:40
|81
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|0:45:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|31
|pts
|2
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|13
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|12
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|8
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|11
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|10
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|9
|12
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|14
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|16
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|5
|17
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|3
|19
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|20
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|2
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|22
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|23
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon Sram Racing
|24:49:14
|2
|Orica - AIS
|0:01:22
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:27
|4
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:43
|5
|Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|6
|Team Liv - Plantur
|0:06:18
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:06:53
|8
|Hitec Products
|0:09:05
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:44
|10
|Australia
|0:28:25
|11
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:33:35
|12
|Italy
|0:36:23
|13
|Lares - Waowdeals
|0:37:14
|14
|Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:48:58
|15
|France
|0:54:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|8:17:00
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:02
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|6
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|0:03:17
|7
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:11:04
|8
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|0:15:44
|9
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|10
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|11
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|12
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:16:24
|13
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:18:58
|14
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:20:49
|15
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|17
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|18
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|19
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:21:40
|20
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:23:22
|21
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:28:27
|22
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:34:01
