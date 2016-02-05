Hosking wins final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
Worrack wins the overall classification
Stage 4: Aspire Zone - Doha Corniche
Chloe Hosking saved Wiggle-High5’s Ladies Tour of Qatar, and laid down a marker for October’s World Championships for good measure with a sprint win on Doha’s Corniche, while Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) finished safely in the main peloton to secure final overall victory.
Worrack carried a lead of 17 seconds into the day’s stage, but a concerted attack on her gold jersey from her nearest challengers, the Boels-Dolmans’ duo of Romy Kasper and Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) never truly materialised.
Van Dijk picked up the bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint to cement her place on the third step of the podium, while Worrack – marshalled throughout by a praetorian guard that included Tiffany Cromwell, Italian champion Elena Cecchini and Lisa Brennauer – never allowed Kasper out of sight.
“We didn’t know what to expect because the gaps were not so big,” Worrack said afterwards. “We thought they would attack a lot more and we would have to do something and work more, but it was ok today.”
A bunch finish was an inevitability and in Qatar over the years, the odds-on favourite in such circumstances has traditionally been Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products), but on this occasion the Dutchwoman had to yield to Hosking, who delivered a pitch-perfect sprint to claim the stage, after her Wiggle-High5 team had taken command of proceedings on the final two laps of the finishing circuit.
Hosking outgunned Wild in the final 200 metres, while Monique van de Ree (Lares-Waowdeals) held off Anouska Koster (RaboLiv) and Shelley Olds (Cylance) to take third place.
For Hosking, such a consistent performer in this race over the years, it was her second stage win at the Ladies Tour of Qatar after winning on the opening leg in 2013. It also put a different slant on what had been a frustrating week both for the Australian, whose results hadn’t reflected her condition entering the race.
“I think we had to redeem ourselves for the rest of the tour so it’s a big satisfaction for me to cross the line first today. My team were absolutely phenomenal on the last two laps, so I’m very pleased,” Hosking said.
It was an important win for her Wiggle-High5 team, too, given that the galacticos of the women’s peloton, whose line-up here in Qatar included Elisa Longo Borghini and Emma Johansson, had failed to make the race-deciding split that formed in the opening two kilometres of stage 3.
“I think we all had to work really hard yesterday – I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder in a bike race and it wasn’t even for the win,” Hosking said. “My legs were a bit sore today, my butt was a bit sore, and I really wasn’t sure how I was feeling, but the team said they’d ride for me today. And I’m a sprinter – as soon as I get a smell of the line it’s all go.”
How it happened
The American had hoped for company when she forged clear at the midway point, but after realising that no reinforcements were arriving – Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) and Yixian Pu (China Chongming-Liv) later tried and failed to bridge across – she gamely continued her effort, establishing a maximum advantage of 1:30 over the peloton with a little over three laps remaining.
“When it went up to a minute, I thought I had a pretty good chance and I tried to stay steady and consistent. I had confidence in the work I’d put in,” Rivera told Cyclingnews afterwards. “I tried my best and I wanted to prove myself today.”
As the pace ratcheted up in the final 15 kilometres, however, Rivera’s advantage gradually began to recede, and she was eventually swept up by the bunch shortly after taking the bell for the final lap. From there, a determined delegation from Wiggle-High5, with Johansson especially to the fore, took over, laying the groundwork for Hosking, though the week would ultimately belong to Worrack and Canyon-SRAM.
“We are really, really happy because it’s the first tour of the season and we didn’t know what to expect,” Worrack said as shadows lengthened on the Corniche. “It was a really great team performance, and really exciting for the year to come.”
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
More to come...
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|1:46:09
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|3
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|7
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|8
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|12
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|14
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|16
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|17
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|18
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|20
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|24
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|26
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|27
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|28
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|30
|Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|33
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|34
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|35
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|36
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|37
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|38
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|39
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|40
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|41
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|42
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|43
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|44
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|45
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|46
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|47
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|48
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|49
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:00:09
|50
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|51
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|52
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|53
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|54
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|55
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|56
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|57
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|58
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|59
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|60
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|61
|Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|62
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|63
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|64
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|65
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|66
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|68
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|69
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|70
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|71
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:26
|72
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:00:32
|73
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:36
|74
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:00:44
|75
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|76
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:27
|78
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|79
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|pts
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|2
|3
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|15
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|12
|3
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|5
|7
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|4
|8
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|3
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|1:46:09
|2
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|3
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|5
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|6
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|7
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|9
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|11
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|0:00:09
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|13
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|14
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|16
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|17
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|19
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|20
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:00:26
|21
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:00:32
|22
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5:18:27
|2
|Ale Cipollini
|3
|Italy
|4
|Canyon Sram Racing
|5
|Wiggle High5
|6
|Orica - Ais
|7
|Raboliv Womencyclingteam
|8
|Team Liv - Plantur
|9
|France
|10
|Ares - Waowdeals
|0:00:09
|11
|Australie
|12
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|13
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:18
|15
|Hitec Products
|0:00:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10:01:37
|2
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:17
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:28
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:43
|5
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:53
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:56
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|10
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|11
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|12
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:02
|13
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|14
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:02:26
|15
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:30
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:02:34
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|18
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:02:38
|19
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|20
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:02:43
|21
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|22
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:52
|23
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:01
|24
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:03:17
|25
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:27
|26
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:31
|27
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|28
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|29
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:03:54
|30
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:10
|31
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:21
|32
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|33
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:41
|34
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|35
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|36
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|0:04:50
|37
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|38
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|0:04:58
|39
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:12:45
|40
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:15:32
|41
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:21
|42
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:17:13
|43
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:17:14
|44
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|0:17:16
|45
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|46
|Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|48
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|49
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|50
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|51
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:17:24
|52
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|0:17:25
|53
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|55
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:17:52
|56
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:18:00
|57
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:18:05
|58
|Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:18:30
|59
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:37
|60
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|61
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:20:30
|62
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:22:15
|63
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:22:21
|64
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|65
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|66
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:22:30
|67
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|68
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|69
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:22:47
|70
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:22:53
|71
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:24:39
|72
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:25:03
|73
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:57
|74
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|0:29:59
|75
|Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|76
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:30:08
|77
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:35:42
|78
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:41:16
|79
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|0:45:55
|DNF
|Leth Julie Hpu
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|43
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|27
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|4
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|18
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|17
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|13
|9
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|13
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|11
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|12
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|13
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|14
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|15
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|9
|16
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|7
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|19
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|5
|20
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|4
|22
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|3
|23
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|24
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|3
|25
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|2
|26
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|27
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|28
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|10:03:09
|2
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|3
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:02
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|6
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|0:03:26
|7
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:11:13
|8
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|0:15:44
|9
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|10
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|11
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|0:15:53
|12
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:16:33
|13
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:18:58
|14
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:20:49
|15
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|16
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:20:58
|17
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:21:15
|18
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|0:21:21
|19
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:23:07
|20
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:23:31
|21
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:28:36
|22
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:34:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon Sram Racing
|30:07:41
|2
|Orica - Ais
|0:01:22
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:27
|4
|Wiggle High5
|0:01:43
|5
|Raboliv Womencyclingteam
|0:03:54
|6
|Team Liv - Plantur
|0:06:18
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:06:53
|8
|Hitec Products
|0:09:41
|9
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:23:02
|10
|Australie
|0:28:34
|11
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:33:44
|12
|Italy
|0:36:23
|13
|Lares - Waowdeals
|0:37:23
|14
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:49:07
|15
|France
|0:54:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy