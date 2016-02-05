Trending

Hosking wins final stage of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Worrack wins the overall classification

Image 1 of 14

The final podium: Romy Kasper (2nd) Trixi Worrack (1st) and Ellen van Dijk (3rd)

(Image credit: QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)
Image 2 of 14

Trixi Worrack gets her leader's jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

Trixi Worrack was the overall victor

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

The riders gear up for the sprint

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

Coryn Rivera goes for a solo attack

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

Palm trees line the road as the peloton whizzes by

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

Chloe Hosking accepts her award as stage winner

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

several teams try to control the front

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

It was a fast day out for the riders

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

The city skyline is the backdrop for the stage

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

Trixi Worrack, Romy Casper and Ellen van Dijk

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

Trixi Worrack puts on her gold jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

The top 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) wins the final stage in Qatar

(Image credit: QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)

Chloe Hosking saved Wiggle-High5’s Ladies Tour of Qatar, and laid down a marker for October’s World Championships for good measure with a sprint win on Doha’s Corniche, while Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) finished safely in the main peloton to secure final overall victory.

Worrack carried a lead of 17 seconds into the day’s stage, but a concerted attack on her gold jersey from her nearest challengers, the Boels-Dolmans’ duo of Romy Kasper and Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) never truly materialised.

Van Dijk picked up the bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint to cement her place on the third step of the podium, while Worrack – marshalled throughout by a praetorian guard that included Tiffany Cromwell, Italian champion Elena Cecchini and Lisa Brennauer – never allowed Kasper out of sight.

“We didn’t know what to expect because the gaps were not so big,” Worrack said afterwards. “We thought they would attack a lot more and we would have to do something and work more, but it was ok today.”

A bunch finish was an inevitability and in Qatar over the years, the odds-on favourite in such circumstances has traditionally been Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products), but on this occasion the Dutchwoman had to yield to Hosking, who delivered a pitch-perfect sprint to claim the stage, after her Wiggle-High5 team had taken command of proceedings on the final two laps of the finishing circuit.

Hosking outgunned Wild in the final 200 metres, while Monique van de Ree (Lares-Waowdeals) held off Anouska Koster (RaboLiv) and Shelley Olds (Cylance) to take third place.

For Hosking, such a consistent performer in this race over the years, it was her second stage win at the Ladies Tour of Qatar after winning on the opening leg in 2013. It also put a different slant on what had been a frustrating week both for the Australian, whose results hadn’t reflected her condition entering the race.

“I think we had to redeem ourselves for the rest of the tour so it’s a big satisfaction for me to cross the line first today. My team were absolutely phenomenal on the last two laps, so I’m very pleased,” Hosking said.

It was an important win for her Wiggle-High5 team, too, given that the galacticos of the women’s peloton, whose line-up here in Qatar included Elisa Longo Borghini and Emma Johansson, had failed to make the race-deciding split that formed in the opening two kilometres of stage 3.

“I think we all had to work really hard yesterday – I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder in a bike race and it wasn’t even for the win,” Hosking said. “My legs were a bit sore today, my butt was a bit sore, and I really wasn’t sure how I was feeling, but the team said they’d ride for me today. And I’m a sprinter – as soon as I get a smell of the line it’s all go.”

How it happened 

The American had hoped for company when she forged clear at the midway point, but after realising that no reinforcements were arriving – Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) and Yixian Pu (China Chongming-Liv) later tried and failed to bridge across – she gamely continued her effort, establishing a maximum advantage of 1:30 over the peloton with a little over three laps remaining.

“When it went up to a minute, I thought I had a pretty good chance and I tried to stay steady and consistent. I had confidence in the work I’d put in,” Rivera told Cyclingnews afterwards. “I tried my best and I wanted to prove myself today.”

As the pace ratcheted up in the final 15 kilometres, however, Rivera’s advantage gradually began to recede, and she was eventually swept up by the bunch shortly after taking the bell for the final lap. From there, a determined delegation from Wiggle-High5, with Johansson especially to the fore, took over, laying the groundwork for Hosking, though the week would ultimately belong to Worrack and Canyon-SRAM.

“We are really, really happy because it’s the first tour of the season and we didn’t know what to expect,” Worrack said as shadows lengthened on the Corniche. “It was a really great team performance, and really exciting for the year to come.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High51:46:09
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
3Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
5Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
7Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
8Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
11Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
12Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
14Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
16Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
17Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
18Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
20Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
21Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
24Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
25Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
26Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
27Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
28Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
29Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
30Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
31Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
32Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
33Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
34Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
35Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
36Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
37Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
38Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
39Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
40Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
41Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
42Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
43Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
44Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
45Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
46Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
47Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
48Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
49Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:00:09
50Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
51Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
52Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
53Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
54Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
55Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
56Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
57Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
58Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
59Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
60Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
61Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
62Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
63Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
64Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
65Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
66Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
67Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
68Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
69Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
70Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
71Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:26
72Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:00:32
73Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:36
74Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:00:44
75Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:04
76Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
77Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:27
78Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:36
79Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling

Sprint 1, km.27
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3pts
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team2
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2, km. 55
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3pts
2Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini2
3Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High515pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products12
3Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team9
4Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team7
5Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling6
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini5
7Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia4
8Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy3
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team1:46:09
2Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
3Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
4Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
5Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
6Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
7Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
8Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
9Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
11Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia0:00:09
12Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
13Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
14Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
16Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
17Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
19Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
20Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:00:26
21Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:00:32
22Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:27

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5:18:27
2Ale Cipollini
3Italy
4Canyon Sram Racing
5Wiggle High5
6Orica - Ais
7Raboliv Womencyclingteam
8Team Liv - Plantur
9France
10Ares - Waowdeals0:00:09
11Australie
12China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
13Cylance Pro Cycling
14Unitedhealthcare0:00:18
15Hitec Products0:00:36

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing10:01:37
2Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:17
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:28
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:43
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:50
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:53
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:56
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:01:32
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
10Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
11Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:50
12Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:02
13Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:02:24
14Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:02:26
15Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:30
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:34
17Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
18Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:02:38
19Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:02:40
20Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:02:43
21Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
22Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:52
23Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:01
24Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:03:17
25Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:27
26Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:31
27Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
28Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:46
29Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:03:54
30Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:10
31Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:21
32Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:04:39
33Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:41
34Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
35Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
36Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini0:04:50
37Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
38Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy0:04:58
39Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:12:45
40Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:15:32
41Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:21
42Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:17:13
43Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:17:14
44Roxane Fournier (Fra) France0:17:16
45Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
46Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
47Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
48Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
49Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
50Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
51Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:17:24
52Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia0:17:25
53Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
55Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:17:52
56Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products0:18:00
57Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:18:05
58Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:18:30
59Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:37
60Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:56
61Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:20:30
62Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:22:15
63Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:22:21
64Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
65Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
66Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:22:30
67Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
68Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
69Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:22:47
70Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:22:53
71Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:24:39
72Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:25:03
73Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:57
74Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia0:29:59
75Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
76Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:30:08
77Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:35:42
78Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:41:16
79Fanny Riberot (Fra) France0:45:55
DNFLeth Julie Hpu

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products43pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High527
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
4Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing18
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team18
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
7Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling17
8Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia13
9Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team13
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
11Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini12
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
13Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
14Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High59
16Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing7
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini7
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing5
19Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy5
20Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
21Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia4
22Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System3
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
24Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy3
25Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini2
26Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
27Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur1
28Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team10:03:09
2Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:02
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:01:08
5Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:18
6Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy0:03:26
7Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:11:13
8Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy0:15:44
9Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
10Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
11Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia0:15:53
12Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:16:33
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:18:58
14Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:20:49
15Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
16Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:20:58
17Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:21:15
18Eugénie Duval (Fra) France0:21:21
19Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:23:07
20Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:23:31
21Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:28:36
22Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:34:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon Sram Racing30:07:41
2Orica - Ais0:01:22
3Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:27
4Wiggle High50:01:43
5Raboliv Womencyclingteam0:03:54
6Team Liv - Plantur0:06:18
7Ale Cipollini0:06:53
8Hitec Products0:09:41
9Unitedhealthcare0:23:02
10Australie0:28:34
11Cylance Pro Cycling0:33:44
12Italy0:36:23
13Lares - Waowdeals0:37:23
14China Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:49:07
15France0:54:03

 

