Chloe Hosking saved Wiggle-High5’s Ladies Tour of Qatar, and laid down a marker for October’s World Championships for good measure with a sprint win on Doha’s Corniche, while Trixi Worrack (Canyon-SRAM) finished safely in the main peloton to secure final overall victory.

Worrack carried a lead of 17 seconds into the day’s stage, but a concerted attack on her gold jersey from her nearest challengers, the Boels-Dolmans’ duo of Romy Kasper and Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) never truly materialised.

Van Dijk picked up the bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint to cement her place on the third step of the podium, while Worrack – marshalled throughout by a praetorian guard that included Tiffany Cromwell, Italian champion Elena Cecchini and Lisa Brennauer – never allowed Kasper out of sight.

“We didn’t know what to expect because the gaps were not so big,” Worrack said afterwards. “We thought they would attack a lot more and we would have to do something and work more, but it was ok today.”

A bunch finish was an inevitability and in Qatar over the years, the odds-on favourite in such circumstances has traditionally been Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products), but on this occasion the Dutchwoman had to yield to Hosking, who delivered a pitch-perfect sprint to claim the stage, after her Wiggle-High5 team had taken command of proceedings on the final two laps of the finishing circuit.

Hosking outgunned Wild in the final 200 metres, while Monique van de Ree (Lares-Waowdeals) held off Anouska Koster (RaboLiv) and Shelley Olds (Cylance) to take third place.

For Hosking, such a consistent performer in this race over the years, it was her second stage win at the Ladies Tour of Qatar after winning on the opening leg in 2013. It also put a different slant on what had been a frustrating week both for the Australian, whose results hadn’t reflected her condition entering the race.

“I think we had to redeem ourselves for the rest of the tour so it’s a big satisfaction for me to cross the line first today. My team were absolutely phenomenal on the last two laps, so I’m very pleased,” Hosking said.

It was an important win for her Wiggle-High5 team, too, given that the galacticos of the women’s peloton, whose line-up here in Qatar included Elisa Longo Borghini and Emma Johansson, had failed to make the race-deciding split that formed in the opening two kilometres of stage 3.

“I think we all had to work really hard yesterday – I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder in a bike race and it wasn’t even for the win,” Hosking said. “My legs were a bit sore today, my butt was a bit sore, and I really wasn’t sure how I was feeling, but the team said they’d ride for me today. And I’m a sprinter – as soon as I get a smell of the line it’s all go.”

The American had hoped for company when she forged clear at the midway point, but after realising that no reinforcements were arriving – Anna Trevisi (Alé Cipollini) and Yixian Pu (China Chongming-Liv) later tried and failed to bridge across – she gamely continued her effort, establishing a maximum advantage of 1:30 over the peloton with a little over three laps remaining.

“When it went up to a minute, I thought I had a pretty good chance and I tried to stay steady and consistent. I had confidence in the work I’d put in,” Rivera told Cyclingnews afterwards. “I tried my best and I wanted to prove myself today.”

As the pace ratcheted up in the final 15 kilometres, however, Rivera’s advantage gradually began to recede, and she was eventually swept up by the bunch shortly after taking the bell for the final lap. From there, a determined delegation from Wiggle-High5, with Johansson especially to the fore, took over, laying the groundwork for Hosking, though the week would ultimately belong to Worrack and Canyon-SRAM.

“We are really, really happy because it’s the first tour of the season and we didn’t know what to expect,” Worrack said as shadows lengthened on the Corniche. “It was a really great team performance, and really exciting for the year to come.”

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 1:46:09 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 3 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 4 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 7 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 8 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 12 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 14 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 16 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 17 Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 18 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 20 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 23 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 24 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 25 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 26 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 27 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 28 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 30 Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 32 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 33 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 34 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 35 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 36 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 37 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 38 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 39 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 40 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 41 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 42 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 43 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 44 Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 45 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 46 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 47 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 48 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 49 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:00:09 50 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 51 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 52 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 53 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 54 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 56 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 57 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 58 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 59 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 60 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 61 Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 62 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 63 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 64 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 65 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 66 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 67 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 68 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 69 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 70 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 71 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:26 72 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:00:32 73 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:00:36 74 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 0:00:44 75 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:04 76 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 77 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:27 78 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:36 79 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling

Sprint 1, km.27 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 pts 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 2 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 2, km. 55 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 2 3 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 15 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 12 3 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 9 4 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 7 5 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 5 7 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 4 8 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 3 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 10 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 1:46:09 2 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 3 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 4 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 5 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 6 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 7 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 8 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 9 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 11 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 0:00:09 12 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 13 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 14 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 16 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 17 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 19 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 20 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:00:26 21 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:00:32 22 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:27

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5:18:27 2 Ale Cipollini 3 Italy 4 Canyon Sram Racing 5 Wiggle High5 6 Orica - Ais 7 Raboliv Womencyclingteam 8 Team Liv - Plantur 9 France 10 Ares - Waowdeals 0:00:09 11 Australie 12 China Chongming-Liv-Champion System 13 Cylance Pro Cycling 14 Unitedhealthcare 0:00:18 15 Hitec Products 0:00:36

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 10:01:37 2 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:17 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:28 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:43 5 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:50 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:53 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:56 8 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:01:32 9 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 10 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 11 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:50 12 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:02 13 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:02:24 14 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:02:26 15 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:30 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:02:34 17 Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 18 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:02:38 19 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:02:40 20 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:02:43 21 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 22 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:02:52 23 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:01 24 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:03:17 25 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:27 26 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:31 27 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 28 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:46 29 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:03:54 30 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:10 31 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:21 32 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:04:39 33 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:41 34 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 35 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 36 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 0:04:50 37 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 38 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 0:04:58 39 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:12:45 40 Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:15:32 41 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:21 42 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:17:13 43 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:17:14 44 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 0:17:16 45 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 46 Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 48 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 49 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 50 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 51 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:17:24 52 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 0:17:25 53 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 54 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 55 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 0:17:52 56 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 0:18:00 57 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:18:05 58 Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:18:30 59 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:37 60 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:56 61 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:20:30 62 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:22:15 63 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:22:21 64 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 65 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 66 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:22:30 67 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 68 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 69 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:22:47 70 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:22:53 71 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:24:39 72 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:25:03 73 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:57 74 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 0:29:59 75 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 76 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:30:08 77 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:35:42 78 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:41:16 79 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 0:45:55 DNF Leth Julie Hpu

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 43 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 27 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 4 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 18 5 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 18 6 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 17 8 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 13 9 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 13 10 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 11 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 12 12 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 13 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 14 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 15 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 9 16 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 7 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 19 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 5 20 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 21 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 4 22 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 3 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 3 24 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 3 25 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 2 26 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 27 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 1 28 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 10:03:09 2 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 3 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:02 4 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:01:08 5 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:18 6 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 0:03:26 7 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:11:13 8 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 0:15:44 9 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 10 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 11 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 0:15:53 12 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:16:33 13 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:18:58 14 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:20:49 15 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 16 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:20:58 17 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:21:15 18 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 0:21:21 19 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:23:07 20 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:23:31 21 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 0:28:36 22 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:34:10