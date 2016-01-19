Ladies Tour of Qatar past winners
Champions from 2009-2015
Ladies Tour of Qatar past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans
|2014
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano Women
|2013
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2012
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|2011
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|2010
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|2009
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
