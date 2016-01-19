Trending

Ladies Tour of Qatar past winners

Champions from 2009-2015

The final Ladies Tour of Qatar podium: Ellen van Dijk, Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Honda)

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans
2014Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano Women
2013Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
2012Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
2011Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
2010Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
2009Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team

