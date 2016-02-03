Garfoot wins stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar
Orica-AIS rider takes solo victory
Stage 2: Sheikh Faisal Museum - Al Khor Corniche
What a big difference a little wind can make. If Tuesday’s bunch finish opener had been the Ladies Tour of Qatar at its most straightforward, then stage two to Al Khor Corniche saw the race at its attritional best, as Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) soloed into the gold jersey and overnight leader Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) lost almost four minutes and all hope of final overall victory on a day of crosswinds, crashes and mechanical problems.
The stage descended into something resembling hand-to-hand combat from the moment the race swung right and into a crosswind after 48 kilometres, and there was scarcely any respite from there all the way to the finish, as the peloton splintered into shards.
The on-form Garfoot, winner of last month’s Santos Women’s Tour, missed the initial 11-strong echelon on the front, but she was quickly back up to speed as part of the chasing group that saw it swell to 26 riders. From there, the Australian scarcely put a pedal stroke out of place, first tracking a dangerous move from Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) inside the final 30 kilometres, and then making the final 10-rider selection in the finale.
Garfoot was present and correct once again when she drifted off the front in the company of Trixi Worrack (Canyon Sram Racing), Amy Pieters (Wiggle-High5) and Romy Kasper (Boels-Dolmans) with three kilometres remaining, and she proceeded to press clear alone once in the outskirts of the fishing town of Al Khor.
“When I turned around, no one was there, so if I went for it and they didn’t seem to chase. No one wanted to chase. That was it – head down and go for it, and either I made it or I didn’t,” Garfoot told reporters after claiming a solo victory. “So I’m pretty stoked.”
Worrack pipped Pieters in the sprint for second place 13 seconds later, while Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) led a group containing Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans), Longo Borghini and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-Sram) home a shade under a minute down.
Although there are still two stages to come, including a finishing circuit on stage 3 notorious for crosswinds, the battle for overall honours may well have been reduced to just Garfoot, Worrack, Pieters and Kasper. One certainty is that the pre-race favourite Wild will not claim a fifth Ladies Tour of Qatar title.
Wild was surprisingly caught out by the first split after 48 kilometres, and her efforts to chase back on were dealt an irreparable blow when she suffered a broken derailleur after a wheel touched against her rear mech.
Two minutes down by the time she had received a bike change, Wild’s day became an exercise in damage limitation, but worse was to follow. With a shade over 30 kilometres to go, she was brought down by a crash in the main peloton, suffering bruises to her elbow, knee and face, though mercifully she was able to complete the stage, rolling home as part of a group that finished 3:51 down on Garfoot.
Slow start
The peloton set out from the start at Sheikh Faisal Museum beneath slate grey skies more in keeping with Jacques Brel’s Plat Pays than the Gulf, and tackled a seemingly interminable false flat and a firm headwind during the first hour of racing.
Undeterred by that road to nowhere, which appeared to fade into the haze before them, Alexandra Nessmar (Lares-Waowdeals) and Yue Bai (China Chongming-Liv) forged clear and built up a lead of two minutes, only to be pegged back just after the first intermediate sprint at a Tour of Qatar staple, the Sub Station. Immediately afterwards, the road swung right into a crosswind, and in a matter of minutes, the 2016 Ladies Tour of Qatar was turned on its head.
A determined group of 11 riders, powered by a strong Canyon-Sram delegation but also including Hosking, Long Borghini and Shelley Olds (Cylance), forged clear amid the chaos. Wild was among those to miss the split and her day would only get worse from there. When the leading group swelled to 26 riders after 60 kilometres, they immediately found common cause in the bid to ensure there would be no way back for Wild.
“There was no one dominant team that hit the corner first. I think Canyon just had the most riders there and I think a lot of teams just got caught out, like Hitec,” Hosking said. “Everybody was rolling, because it was a really good situation for pretty much everyone in the race with Wild not being there.”
The alliance of circumstance would continue as a tailwind puffed them towards the coast, though that unity would dissolve once again the race hit the final crosswind section, and only ten remained in contention come the finale.
From that position, Garfoot’s remarkable early season form proved telling, as she powered to the stage win and into the gold jersey. She leads Worrack by 17 seconds, Pieters by 19 and Kasper by 23, while Hosking and Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) are the best of the rest, but more than a minute down.
“I’m not sure what our plans will be because I didn’t expect to wear this,” Garfoot said of her approach to defending her jersey. “I will think about it when I get back to the hotel and chat with the team. We’ve got more cards to play.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:07:13
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:13
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|4
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:58
|6
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|11
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:44
|12
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|13
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|15
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|16
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|17
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|19
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|0:01:48
|20
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|21
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|22
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|23
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|24
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|26
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|27
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:02:47
|28
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|31
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|32
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:03:51
|34
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|35
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|36
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|37
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|38
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|39
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|40
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|41
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|42
|Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|43
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|44
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|45
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|46
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|47
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|48
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|50
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|51
|Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|52
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|53
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|55
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|57
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|58
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|59
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|60
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|61
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|62
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|63
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|64
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|65
|Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|66
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|67
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cyclng
|68
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|69
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|70
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|71
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|72
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|73
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|74
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|75
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|76
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|0:03:59
|77
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|0:11:29
|78
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|79
|Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|80
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|81
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|82
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|83
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:17:03
|84
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|85
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|0:25:45
|86
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|87
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:28:03
|88
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Sui) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|12
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|9
|4
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|6
|6
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle High5
|9:23:48
|2
|Canyon Sram Racing
|3
|Orica - Ais
|0:00:33
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:49
|5
|Raboliv Womencyclingteam
|0:03:15
|6
|Team Liv - Plantur
|0:04:12
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:05:16
|8
|Lares - Waowdeals
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:17
|10
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:08:20
|11
|Hitec Products
|12
|Italy
|0:09:24
|13
|China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|14
|France
|15
|Australia
|0:14:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|3:08:57
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|0:00:04
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:02:07
|6
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|7
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|8
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|9
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|10
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|12
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|14
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|15
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|16
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|17
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|18
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|19
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|20
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|21
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|0:02:15
|22
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:09:45
|23
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|24
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|25
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:15:19
|26
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:26:19
|27
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5:26:07
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:17
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:19
|4
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:23
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:02
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:07
|7
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:08
|8
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|11
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:50
|12
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|13
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:01:52
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|15
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|17
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|19
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|0:01:58
|20
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:02:00
|21
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|22
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|23
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|26
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:02:40
|27
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:54
|28
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:57
|29
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|30
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|32
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:03:48
|34
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:03:55
|35
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:03:58
|36
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:04:01
|37
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|39
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|40
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|41
|Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|43
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|44
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
|45
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|46
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|47
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|48
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|49
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|50
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|51
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|52
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|53
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|54
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|55
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|56
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|57
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|58
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|59
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|60
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|61
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|62
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|65
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|66
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|67
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|68
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|0:04:09
|69
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|70
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|71
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:41
|72
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:52
|73
|Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:05:06
|74
|Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:07:15
|75
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|76
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|77
|Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:39
|78
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
|79
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|80
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|81
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia
|0:11:56
|82
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|83
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:17:13
|84
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:18:20
|85
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|0:26:12
|86
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) France
|0:27:35
|87
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:28:13
|88
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:31:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|18
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|12
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|12
|5
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|12
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|9
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|10
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|11
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|12
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|13
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
|5
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|3
|16
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|17
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|2
|19
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|21
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|22
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle-High5
|16:21:00
|2
|Canyon Sram Racing
|3
|Orica-Ais
|0:00:33
|4
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|5
|RaboLiv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|6
|Team Liv - Plantur
|0:04:12
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:05:16
|8
|Lares - Waowdeals
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:17
|10
|Hitec Products
|0:08:20
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Italy
|0:09:24
|13
|France
|14
|Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|15
|Australia
|0:14:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|5:28:01
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia
|0:00:04
|4
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy
|0:02:07
|6
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
|8
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
|9
|Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
|10
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
|11
|Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|12
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
|13
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|16
|Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy
|0:02:15
|17
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:02:47
|18
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:02:58
|19
|Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
|0:05:21
|20
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|21
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|22
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:09:45
|23
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|24
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:10:02
|25
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:15:19
|26
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:26:19
|27
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:29:31
