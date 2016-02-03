Trending

Garfoot wins stage 2 of the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Orica-AIS rider takes solo victory

Image 1 of 17

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2

Image 2 of 17

Stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 3 of 17

Wiggle High5 at stage 2 Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 4 of 17

Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) at Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 5 of 17

Liv-Plantur discuss team tactics at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 6 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar overall leader Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products)

Image 7 of 17

Riders get ready ahead of stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 8 of 17

Riders hanging out ahead of stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 9 of 17

A local man looks on as Cyclingnews' Barry Ryan interviews Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon//Sram) at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 10 of 17

Dani King (Wiggle High5) at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

Image 11 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2

Image 12 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2 - peloton all together

Image 13 of 17

Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2 - peloton riding flat, windy course conditions

Image 14 of 17

Shelley Olds stretching with her Cylance Pro Cycling team

Image 15 of 17

Cylance Pro Cycling Team - Shelley Olds

Image 16 of 17

Alexandra Nessmar, You Bae at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2

Image 17 of 17

The peloton head out for the start of stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

What a big difference a little wind can make. If Tuesday’s bunch finish opener had been the Ladies Tour of Qatar at its most straightforward, then stage two to Al Khor Corniche saw the race at its attritional best, as Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) soloed into the gold jersey and overnight leader Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) lost almost four minutes and all hope of final overall victory on a day of crosswinds, crashes and mechanical problems.

The stage descended into something resembling hand-to-hand combat from the moment the race swung right and into a crosswind after 48 kilometres, and there was scarcely any respite from there all the way to the finish, as the peloton splintered into shards.

The on-form Garfoot, winner of last month’s Santos Women’s Tour, missed the initial 11-strong echelon on the front, but she was quickly back up to speed as part of the chasing group that saw it swell to 26 riders. From there, the Australian scarcely put a pedal stroke out of place, first tracking a dangerous move from Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) inside the final 30 kilometres, and then making the final 10-rider selection in the finale.

Garfoot was present and correct once again when she drifted off the front in the company of Trixi Worrack (Canyon Sram Racing), Amy Pieters (Wiggle-High5) and Romy Kasper (Boels-Dolmans) with three kilometres remaining, and she proceeded to press clear alone once in the outskirts of the fishing town of Al Khor.

“When I turned around, no one was there, so if I went for it and they didn’t seem to chase. No one wanted to chase. That was it – head down and go for it, and either I made it or I didn’t,” Garfoot told reporters after claiming a solo victory. “So I’m pretty stoked.”

Worrack pipped Pieters in the sprint for second place 13 seconds later, while Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) led a group containing Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans), Longo Borghini and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-Sram) home a shade under a minute down.

Although there are still two stages to come, including a finishing circuit on stage 3 notorious for crosswinds, the battle for overall honours may well have been reduced to just Garfoot, Worrack, Pieters and Kasper. One certainty is that the pre-race favourite Wild will not claim a fifth Ladies Tour of Qatar title.

Wild was surprisingly caught out by the first split after 48 kilometres, and her efforts to chase back on were dealt an irreparable blow when she suffered a broken derailleur after a wheel touched against her rear mech.

Two minutes down by the time she had received a bike change, Wild’s day became an exercise in damage limitation, but worse was to follow. With a shade over 30 kilometres to go, she was brought down by a crash in the main peloton, suffering bruises to her elbow, knee and face, though mercifully she was able to complete the stage, rolling home as part of a group that finished 3:51 down on Garfoot.

Slow start

The peloton set out from the start at Sheikh Faisal Museum beneath slate grey skies more in keeping with Jacques Brel’s Plat Pays than the Gulf, and tackled a seemingly interminable false flat and a firm headwind during the first hour of racing.

Undeterred by that road to nowhere, which appeared to fade into the haze before them, Alexandra Nessmar (Lares-Waowdeals) and Yue Bai (China Chongming-Liv) forged clear and built up a lead of two minutes, only to be pegged back just after the first intermediate sprint at a Tour of Qatar staple, the Sub Station. Immediately afterwards, the road swung right into a crosswind, and in a matter of minutes, the 2016 Ladies Tour of Qatar was turned on its head.

A determined group of 11 riders, powered by a strong Canyon-Sram delegation but also including Hosking, Long Borghini and Shelley Olds (Cylance), forged clear amid the chaos. Wild was among those to miss the split and her day would only get worse from there. When the leading group swelled to 26 riders after 60 kilometres, they immediately found common cause in the bid to ensure there would be no way back for Wild.

“There was no one dominant team that hit the corner first. I think Canyon just had the most riders there and I think a lot of teams just got caught out, like Hitec,” Hosking said. “Everybody was rolling, because it was a really good situation for pretty much everyone in the race with Wild not being there.”

The alliance of circumstance would continue as a tailwind puffed them towards the coast, though that unity would dissolve once again the race hit the final crosswind section, and only ten remained in contention come the finale.

From that position, Garfoot’s remarkable early season form proved telling, as she powered to the stage win and into the gold jersey. She leads Worrack by 17 seconds, Pieters by 19 and Kasper by 23, while Hosking and Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) are the best of the rest, but more than a minute down.

“I’m not sure what our plans will be because I didn’t expect to wear this,” Garfoot said of her approach to defending her jersey. “I will think about it when I get back to the hotel and chat with the team. We’ve got more cards to play.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:07:13
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:13
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
4Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:58
6Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
11Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:44
12Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
15Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
16Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
17Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
19Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia0:01:48
20Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:01:50
21Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
22Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
23Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
24Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
26Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
27Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:47
28Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
30Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
32Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
33Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:03:51
34Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
35Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
36Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
37Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
38Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
39Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
40Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
41Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
42Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
43Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
44Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
45Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
46Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
47Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
48Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
50Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
51Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
52Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
53Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
55Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
56Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
57Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
58Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
59Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
60Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
61Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
62Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
63Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
64Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
65Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
66Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
67Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cyclng
68Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
69Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
70Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
71Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
72Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
73Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
74Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
75Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
76Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy0:03:59
77Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia0:11:29
78Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
79Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
80Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
81Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
82Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
83Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:03
84Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
85Fanny Riberot (Fra) France0:25:45
86Coralie Demay (Fra) France
87Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:28:03
88Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFDoris Schweizer (Sui) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFCecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products

Sub Station - 46.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System3pts
2Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team2
3Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Ras Laffan - 92.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High52
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Al Khor Corniche - 120.0 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing12
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High59
4Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High56
6Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing4
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle High59:23:48
2Canyon Sram Racing
3Orica - Ais0:00:33
4Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:49
5Raboliv Womencyclingteam0:03:15
6Team Liv - Plantur0:04:12
7Ale Cipollini0:05:16
8Lares - Waowdeals
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:17
10Unitedhealthcare0:08:20
11Hitec Products
12Italy0:09:24
13China Chongming-Liv-Champion System
14France
15Australia0:14:59

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur3:08:57
2Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia0:00:04
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:00:06
5Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:02:07
6Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
7Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
8Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
9Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
10Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
11Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
12Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
14Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
15Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
16Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
17Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
18Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
19Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
20Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
21Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy0:02:15
22Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:09:45
23Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
24Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
25Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:15:19
26Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:26:19
27Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5:26:07
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:17
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:19
4Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:23
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:02
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:07
7Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:08
8Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
11Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:50
12Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:51
13Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:01:52
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:54
15Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
17Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
18Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
19Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia0:01:58
20Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:02:00
21Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
22Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
23Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
25Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:02:17
26Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:40
27Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:54
28Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:57
29Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
30Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
31Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
32Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
33Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:03:48
34Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:03:55
35Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:03:58
36Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:04:01
37Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
39Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
40Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
41Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
42Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
43Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
44Roxane Fournier (Fra) France
45Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
46Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy
47Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
48Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team
49Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
50Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
51Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
52Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
53Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
54Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
55Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
56Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
57Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
58Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
59Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
60Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
62Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
65Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
66Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
67Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
68Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy0:04:09
69Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:18
70Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:40
71Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:41
72Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:52
73Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:05:06
74Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:07:15
75Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
76Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
77Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:39
78Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia
79Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
80Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
81Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia0:11:56
82Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
83Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:17:13
84Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:18:20
85Coralie Demay (Fra) France0:26:12
86Fanny Riberot (Fra) France0:27:35
87Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:28:13
88Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:31:25

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products18pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing12
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High512
5Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini12
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
7Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling9
8Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High59
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
10Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7
11Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing7
12Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
13Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy5
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team4
15Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System3
16Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
17Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High53
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini2
19Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team2
20Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing1
21Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur1
22Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle-High516:21:00
2Canyon Sram Racing
3Orica-Ais0:00:33
4Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:49
5RaboLiv Women Cycling Team0:03:15
6Team Liv - Plantur0:04:12
7Ale Cipollini0:05:16
8Lares - Waowdeals
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:17
10Hitec Products0:08:20
11Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Italy0:09:24
13France
14Chongming-Liv-Champion System
15Australia0:14:59

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team5:28:01
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia0:00:04
4Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team0:00:06
5Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy0:02:07
6Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy
8Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
9Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy
10Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy
11Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System
12Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia
13Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
15Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
16Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy0:02:15
17Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:47
18Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:58
19Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System0:05:21
20Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
21Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
22Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:09:45
23Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
24Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:10:02
25Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:15:19
26Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:26:19
27Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:29:31

 

