Image 1 of 17 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2 Image 2 of 17 Stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar Image 3 of 17 Wiggle High5 at stage 2 Ladies Tour of Qatar Image 4 of 17 Ellen Van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) at Ladies Tour of Qatar Image 5 of 17 Liv-Plantur discuss team tactics at the Ladies Tour of Qatar Image 6 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar overall leader Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) Image 7 of 17 Riders get ready ahead of stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar Image 8 of 17 Riders hanging out ahead of stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar Image 9 of 17 A local man looks on as Cyclingnews' Barry Ryan interviews Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon//Sram) at the Ladies Tour of Qatar Image 10 of 17 Dani King (Wiggle High5) at the Ladies Tour of Qatar Image 11 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2 Image 12 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2 - peloton all together Image 13 of 17 Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2 - peloton riding flat, windy course conditions Image 14 of 17 Shelley Olds stretching with her Cylance Pro Cycling team Image 15 of 17 Cylance Pro Cycling Team - Shelley Olds Image 16 of 17 Alexandra Nessmar, You Bae at Ladies Tour of Qatar stage 2 Image 17 of 17 The peloton head out for the start of stage 2 at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

What a big difference a little wind can make. If Tuesday’s bunch finish opener had been the Ladies Tour of Qatar at its most straightforward, then stage two to Al Khor Corniche saw the race at its attritional best, as Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) soloed into the gold jersey and overnight leader Kirsten Wild (Hitec Products) lost almost four minutes and all hope of final overall victory on a day of crosswinds, crashes and mechanical problems.

The stage descended into something resembling hand-to-hand combat from the moment the race swung right and into a crosswind after 48 kilometres, and there was scarcely any respite from there all the way to the finish, as the peloton splintered into shards.

The on-form Garfoot, winner of last month’s Santos Women’s Tour, missed the initial 11-strong echelon on the front, but she was quickly back up to speed as part of the chasing group that saw it swell to 26 riders. From there, the Australian scarcely put a pedal stroke out of place, first tracking a dangerous move from Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) inside the final 30 kilometres, and then making the final 10-rider selection in the finale.

Garfoot was present and correct once again when she drifted off the front in the company of Trixi Worrack (Canyon Sram Racing), Amy Pieters (Wiggle-High5) and Romy Kasper (Boels-Dolmans) with three kilometres remaining, and she proceeded to press clear alone once in the outskirts of the fishing town of Al Khor.

“When I turned around, no one was there, so if I went for it and they didn’t seem to chase. No one wanted to chase. That was it – head down and go for it, and either I made it or I didn’t,” Garfoot told reporters after claiming a solo victory. “So I’m pretty stoked.”

Worrack pipped Pieters in the sprint for second place 13 seconds later, while Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) led a group containing Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans), Longo Borghini and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-Sram) home a shade under a minute down.

Although there are still two stages to come, including a finishing circuit on stage 3 notorious for crosswinds, the battle for overall honours may well have been reduced to just Garfoot, Worrack, Pieters and Kasper. One certainty is that the pre-race favourite Wild will not claim a fifth Ladies Tour of Qatar title.

Wild was surprisingly caught out by the first split after 48 kilometres, and her efforts to chase back on were dealt an irreparable blow when she suffered a broken derailleur after a wheel touched against her rear mech.

Two minutes down by the time she had received a bike change, Wild’s day became an exercise in damage limitation, but worse was to follow. With a shade over 30 kilometres to go, she was brought down by a crash in the main peloton, suffering bruises to her elbow, knee and face, though mercifully she was able to complete the stage, rolling home as part of a group that finished 3:51 down on Garfoot.

Slow start

The peloton set out from the start at Sheikh Faisal Museum beneath slate grey skies more in keeping with Jacques Brel’s Plat Pays than the Gulf, and tackled a seemingly interminable false flat and a firm headwind during the first hour of racing.

Undeterred by that road to nowhere, which appeared to fade into the haze before them, Alexandra Nessmar (Lares-Waowdeals) and Yue Bai (China Chongming-Liv) forged clear and built up a lead of two minutes, only to be pegged back just after the first intermediate sprint at a Tour of Qatar staple, the Sub Station. Immediately afterwards, the road swung right into a crosswind, and in a matter of minutes, the 2016 Ladies Tour of Qatar was turned on its head.

A determined group of 11 riders, powered by a strong Canyon-Sram delegation but also including Hosking, Long Borghini and Shelley Olds (Cylance), forged clear amid the chaos. Wild was among those to miss the split and her day would only get worse from there. When the leading group swelled to 26 riders after 60 kilometres, they immediately found common cause in the bid to ensure there would be no way back for Wild.

“There was no one dominant team that hit the corner first. I think Canyon just had the most riders there and I think a lot of teams just got caught out, like Hitec,” Hosking said. “Everybody was rolling, because it was a really good situation for pretty much everyone in the race with Wild not being there.”

The alliance of circumstance would continue as a tailwind puffed them towards the coast, though that unity would dissolve once again the race hit the final crosswind section, and only ten remained in contention come the finale.

From that position, Garfoot’s remarkable early season form proved telling, as she powered to the stage win and into the gold jersey. She leads Worrack by 17 seconds, Pieters by 19 and Kasper by 23, while Hosking and Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) are the best of the rest, but more than a minute down.

“I’m not sure what our plans will be because I didn’t expect to wear this,” Garfoot said of her approach to defending her jersey. “I will think about it when I get back to the hotel and chat with the team. We’ve got more cards to play.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:07:13 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:13 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 4 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:00:58 6 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 9 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 11 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:01:44 12 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 13 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 15 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 16 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 17 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 19 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 0:01:48 20 Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:01:50 21 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 22 Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 23 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 24 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 25 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 26 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 27 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 0:02:47 28 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 30 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 32 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:03:51 34 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 35 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 36 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 37 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 38 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 39 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 40 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 41 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 42 Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 44 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 45 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 46 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 47 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 48 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 49 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 50 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 51 Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 52 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 53 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 54 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 55 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 56 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 57 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 58 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 59 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 60 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 61 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 62 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 63 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 64 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 65 Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 66 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 67 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cyclng 68 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 69 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 70 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 71 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 72 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 73 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 74 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 75 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 76 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 0:03:59 77 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia 0:11:29 78 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 79 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 80 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 81 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 82 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 83 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:17:03 84 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 85 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 0:25:45 86 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 87 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:28:03 88 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team DNF Doris Schweizer (Sui) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products

Sub Station - 46.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 3 pts 2 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 2 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Ras Laffan - 92.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 2 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Al Khor Corniche - 120.0 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 12 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 9 4 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 6 6 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 3 9 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wiggle High5 9:23:48 2 Canyon Sram Racing 3 Orica - Ais 0:00:33 4 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:49 5 Raboliv Womencyclingteam 0:03:15 6 Team Liv - Plantur 0:04:12 7 Ale Cipollini 0:05:16 8 Lares - Waowdeals 9 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:17 10 Unitedhealthcare 0:08:20 11 Hitec Products 12 Italy 0:09:24 13 China Chongming-Liv-Champion System 14 France 15 Australia 0:14:59

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 3:08:57 2 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 0:00:04 4 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:02:07 6 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 7 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 8 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 9 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 10 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 12 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 14 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 15 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 16 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 17 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 18 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 19 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 20 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 21 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 0:02:15 22 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 0:09:45 23 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 24 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 25 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:15:19 26 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:26:19 27 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5:26:07 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:17 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:19 4 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:23 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:01:02 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:07 7 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:08 8 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 10 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 11 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:50 12 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:51 13 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:01:52 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:01:54 15 Anouska Koster (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 17 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 19 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Australia 0:01:58 20 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:02:00 21 Shara Gillow (Aus) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 22 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 23 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 24 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 25 Eileen Roe (GBr) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:02:17 26 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:02:40 27 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:54 28 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:57 29 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 30 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 32 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 33 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:03:48 34 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:03:55 35 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:03:58 36 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Italy 0:04:01 37 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 39 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 40 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Italy 41 Chloe Mc Conville (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Eugénie Duval (Fra) France 43 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 44 Roxane Fournier (Fra) France 45 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 46 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 47 Claudia Cretti (Ita) Italy 48 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Raboliv Women Cycling Team 49 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Italy 50 Yixian Pu (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 51 Wan Tong Wang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 52 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 53 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 54 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 55 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 56 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 57 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 58 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 59 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 60 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Australia 62 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 65 Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 66 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 67 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 68 Anna Stricker (Ita) Italy 0:04:09 69 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:18 70 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:40 71 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:41 72 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:52 73 Xue Sun (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:05:06 74 Qialon Chen (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 0:07:15 75 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 76 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 77 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:39 78 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Australia 79 Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 80 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia 81 Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Australia 0:11:56 82 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia 83 Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:17:13 84 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:18:20 85 Coralie Demay (Fra) France 0:26:12 86 Fanny Riberot (Fra) France 0:27:35 87 Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:28:13 88 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:31:25

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 18 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 12 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 12 5 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 12 6 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 9 8 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 9 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 10 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 11 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 12 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 13 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Italy 5 14 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 4 15 Yue Bai (Chn) China-Chongming-Liv-Champion System 3 16 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 17 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 3 18 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 2 19 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 2 20 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 1 21 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 1 22 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wiggle-High5 16:21:00 2 Canyon Sram Racing 3 Orica-Ais 0:00:33 4 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:49 5 RaboLiv Women Cycling Team 0:03:15 6 Team Liv - Plantur 0:04:12 7 Ale Cipollini 0:05:16 8 Lares - Waowdeals 9 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:17 10 Hitec Products 0:08:20 11 Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Italy 0:09:24 13 France 14 Chongming-Liv-Champion System 15 Australia 0:14:59