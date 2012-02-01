Image 1 of 33 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) wins ahead of Van Dijk and Hosking (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 33 GreenEdge-AIS international recruit, Judith Arndt checks her SRM before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 33 The bunch continually lost time to the leaders and the chase group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 33 The chasers accelerate out of a corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 33 World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) did not make it into the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 33 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) made the break, without teammates (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 33 Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) is marked by Sarah Duester (Rabobank Cycling Team), the break is forming (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 33 Linda van Rijen (Skil 1t4i) leads a group in the peloton which shattered in the tailwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 33 The first 20 kilometres were very fast, thanks to a sandstorm tailwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 33 World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 33 Hitec Products riders brave the sandstorm at the Camel Racetrack on the way to the start Judith Arndt checks her SRM before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 33 The Italian team is a regular at the ASO's Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 33 The international debut of the GreenEdge-AIS team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 33 SC MCipollini Giordana lined up before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 33 Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 also has new colours for this season (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 33 Sarah Duester in the new Rabobank Cycling Team colours (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 33 Defending champion Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 33 Charlotte Becker (Specialized - lululemon) and Sarah Duester (Rabobank Cycling Team) in the chase group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 33 Young rider competition leader, Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 33 Eddy Merckx presented Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) with the gold leader's jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 33 Stage winner, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) with the trophy (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 33 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) celebrates winning stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 33 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) go head-to-head in the sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 33 The remainder of the break, led by Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) caught the leaders in the final 500 metres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 33 Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon), Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge-AIS) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) watch each other with 2km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 33 Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) opens a gel during the last 10km (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 33 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), surrounded by the Specialized - lululemon and GreenEDGE-AIS rider in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 33 Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giambenini) leads the chasers against the wind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 33 Eventual stage winner Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) conserves energy at the back of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 33 The leaders approach the final 20 kilometres, in the gloom of the sandstorm and fighting into a huge headwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 33 The leaders, by this point down to GreenEdge-AIS, Specialized - lululemon and on her own, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 33 The chase group was spread across the road in the wind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 33 of 33 Wild in yellow and with Eddy Merckx (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) showed her class in winning the opening stage of the women’s Tour of Qatar with a trademark sprint, marking herself with the same kind of form that has seen her take the overall victory in Qatar on two occasions previous.

The Dutchwoman broke away with six other competitors; Chloe Hosking, Trixi Worrack, Elen Van Dijk (all Specialized-lululemon), as well as three GreenEdge-AIS riders in Alex Rhodes, Judith Arndt and Loes Gunnewiik, and played her cards close to her chest until the finish.

With their strength in numbers, Van Dijk tried her luck to get away but took with her Gunnewijk and Wild and sat up. In the final 500 metres the riders again bunched together again with a sprint inevitable.

Wild was a level above in the run to the line, eventually flying to victory ahead of Hosking and Van Dijk, claiming her first stage of the 2012 edition.

Judith Arndt was GreenEdge’s top finisher in fourth place.

Wild’s win means she now holds the gold jersey with an 8 second lead over Hosking, with Arndt a further second back in third.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 2:16:50 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 3 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 7 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 8 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:02:16 9 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 10 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 11 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i 12 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 14 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women 15 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women 16 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 17 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 18 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 20 Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:13:45 21 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:13:52 22 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 23 Shelley Olds (USA) United States 24 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 25 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 26 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 27 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 28 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 29 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 30 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 31 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 32 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 33 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 34 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 35 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 36 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 37 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 38 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 39 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 40 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 41 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 42 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 43 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 44 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 45 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 46 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 47 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 48 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 49 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 50 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 51 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 52 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 53 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 54 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 55 Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 56 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 57 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 58 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 59 Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 60 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 61 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 62 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 63 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 64 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy 65 Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France 66 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i 67 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 68 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 69 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 70 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 71 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 72 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 73 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 74 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 75 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara 76 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 77 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 78 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 79 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:14:00 80 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 81 Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:14:01 82 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 83 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 84 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:14:04 85 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 86 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 87 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 88 Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:14:11 89 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:14:49

Sprint 1 - Substation, 39.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 3 pts 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 2 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 1

Sprint 2 - Umm Thenaitain Farm, 61km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 3 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 2 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 1

Finish - Al Khor Corniche # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 15 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 12 3 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 9 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 7 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 6 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 5 7 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 4 8 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 3 9 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 2 10 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 2:16:50 2 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:02:16 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:13:52 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 7 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 8 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 9 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 10 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 11 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 12 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 13 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 14 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 15 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 16 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 17 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 18 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 19 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 20 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 21 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 22 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 24 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 25 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 26 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 27 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 28 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 29 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 30 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 31 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 32 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:14:00 33 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:01 34 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 35 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:14:04 36 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 37 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:14:49

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Specialized Lululemon 6:50:30 2 Greenedge - AIS 3 Mcipollini Giambenini 0:06:48 4 Stichting Rabo Women 5 Netherlands 0:27:44 6 China Chongming-Giant 0:29:53 7 Skil-1T4I 0:30:00 8 France 0:41:36 9 Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 10 Germany 11 Usa 12 Hitec Products-Mistral Home 13 Lotto Belisol Ladies 14 Diadora-Pasta Zara 15 Italy

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 2:16:36 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:00:08 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:09 4 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:00:10 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:00:11 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:14 7 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 8 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:02:30 9 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 10 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 11 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i 12 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 14 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women 15 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women 16 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 17 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 18 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 19 Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 20 Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:13:59 21 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:14:06 22 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 23 Shelley Olds (USA) United States 24 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 25 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 26 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 27 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 28 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 29 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 30 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 31 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 32 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 33 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 34 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 35 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 36 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 37 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 38 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 39 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 40 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 41 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 42 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 43 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 44 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 45 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 46 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 47 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 48 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 49 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 50 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 51 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 52 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 53 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 54 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 55 Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 56 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 57 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 58 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 59 Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 60 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 61 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 62 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 63 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 64 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy 65 Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France 66 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i 67 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 68 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 69 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 70 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 71 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 72 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 73 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 74 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 75 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara 76 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 77 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 78 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 79 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:14:14 80 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 81 Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:14:15 82 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 83 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 84 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:14:18 85 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 86 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 87 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 88 Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:14:25 89 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:15:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 19 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 12 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 12 4 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 9 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 9 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 5 7 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 4 8 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 3 9 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 2 10 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 2:16:44 2 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:02:22 3 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:13:58 5 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 7 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 8 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 9 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 10 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 11 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 12 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 13 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 14 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 15 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 16 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 17 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 18 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 19 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 20 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 21 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 22 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 23 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 24 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 25 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 26 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 27 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 28 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 29 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 30 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 31 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 32 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:14:06 33 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:07 34 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 35 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:14:10 36 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 37 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:14:55