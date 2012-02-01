Wild wins at Al Khor Corniche
Hosking and Van Dijk second and third
Stage 1: Camel Race Track - Al Khor Corniche
Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) showed her class in winning the opening stage of the women’s Tour of Qatar with a trademark sprint, marking herself with the same kind of form that has seen her take the overall victory in Qatar on two occasions previous.
The Dutchwoman broke away with six other competitors; Chloe Hosking, Trixi Worrack, Elen Van Dijk (all Specialized-lululemon), as well as three GreenEdge-AIS riders in Alex Rhodes, Judith Arndt and Loes Gunnewiik, and played her cards close to her chest until the finish.
With their strength in numbers, Van Dijk tried her luck to get away but took with her Gunnewijk and Wild and sat up. In the final 500 metres the riders again bunched together again with a sprint inevitable.
Wild was a level above in the run to the line, eventually flying to victory ahead of Hosking and Van Dijk, claiming her first stage of the 2012 edition.
Despite the disadvantage, and with the two strongly represented teams cancelling each other out, Wild came through to take the sprint ahead of Chloe Hosking (Specialized-Lululemon) and Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized-Lululemon).
Judith Arndt was GreenEdge’s top finisher in fourth place.
Wild’s win means she now holds the gold jersey with an 8 second lead over Hosking, with Arndt a further second back in third.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2:16:50
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|3
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|7
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|8
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:02:16
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|10
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|11
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|12
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|14
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
|15
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
|16
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|17
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|18
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|20
|Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:13:45
|21
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:13:52
|22
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|23
|Shelley Olds (USA) United States
|24
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|26
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|28
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|29
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|30
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|31
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|32
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|33
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|34
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|35
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|36
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|38
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|40
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|41
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|42
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|43
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|44
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|45
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|46
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|47
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|48
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|49
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|50
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|51
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|52
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|53
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|54
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|55
|Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|56
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|57
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|58
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|59
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|60
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|61
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|62
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|63
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|64
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
|65
|Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
|66
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|67
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|68
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|69
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|70
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|71
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|72
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|73
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|74
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|75
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|76
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|77
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|78
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|79
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:00
|80
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|81
|Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:14:01
|82
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|83
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|84
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:14:04
|85
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|86
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|87
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|88
|Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:14:11
|89
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:14:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|2
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|2
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|12
|3
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|9
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|7
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|6
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|5
|7
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|4
|8
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|3
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|2
|10
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|2:16:50
|2
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:02:16
|3
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:13:52
|5
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|7
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|8
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|9
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|10
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|12
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|13
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|14
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|15
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|16
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|17
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|18
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|20
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|21
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|23
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|24
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|25
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|26
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|27
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|28
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|29
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|30
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|31
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|32
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:00
|33
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:01
|34
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|35
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:14:04
|36
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|37
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:14:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Specialized Lululemon
|6:50:30
|2
|Greenedge - AIS
|3
|Mcipollini Giambenini
|0:06:48
|4
|Stichting Rabo Women
|5
|Netherlands
|0:27:44
|6
|China Chongming-Giant
|0:29:53
|7
|Skil-1T4I
|0:30:00
|8
|France
|0:41:36
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|10
|Germany
|11
|Usa
|12
|Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|13
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|14
|Diadora-Pasta Zara
|15
|Italy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2:16:36
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:08
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:09
|4
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:10
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:11
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:14
|7
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|8
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:02:30
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|10
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|11
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|12
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|13
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|14
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
|15
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
|16
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|17
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|18
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|19
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|20
|Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:13:59
|21
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:14:06
|22
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|23
|Shelley Olds (USA) United States
|24
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|26
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|28
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|29
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|30
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|31
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|32
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|33
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|34
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|35
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|36
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|37
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|38
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|40
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|41
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|42
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|43
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|44
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|45
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|46
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|47
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|48
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|49
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|50
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|51
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|52
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|53
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|54
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|55
|Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|56
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|57
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|58
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|59
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|60
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|61
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|62
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|63
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|64
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
|65
|Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
|66
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|67
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|68
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|69
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|70
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|71
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|72
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|73
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|74
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|75
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|76
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|77
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|78
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|79
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:14
|80
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|81
|Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:14:15
|82
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|83
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|84
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:14:18
|85
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|86
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|87
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|88
|Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:14:25
|89
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:15:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|19
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|12
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|12
|4
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|9
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|9
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|5
|7
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|4
|8
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|3
|9
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|2
|10
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|1
