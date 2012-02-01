Trending

Wild wins at Al Khor Corniche

Hosking and Van Dijk second and third

Image 1 of 33

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) wins ahead of Van Dijk and Hosking

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) wins ahead of Van Dijk and Hosking
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 33

GreenEdge-AIS international recruit, Judith Arndt checks her SRM before the start

GreenEdge-AIS international recruit, Judith Arndt checks her SRM before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 33

The bunch continually lost time to the leaders and the chase group

The bunch continually lost time to the leaders and the chase group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 33

The chasers accelerate out of a corner

The chasers accelerate out of a corner
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 33

World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) did not make it into the break

World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) did not make it into the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 33

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) made the break, without teammates

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) made the break, without teammates
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 33

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) is marked by Sarah Duester (Rabobank Cycling Team), the break is forming

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) is marked by Sarah Duester (Rabobank Cycling Team), the break is forming (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 33

Linda van Rijen (Skil 1t4i) leads a group in the peloton which shattered in the tailwind

Linda van Rijen (Skil 1t4i) leads a group in the peloton which shattered in the tailwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 33

The first 20 kilometres were very fast, thanks to a sandstorm tailwind

The first 20 kilometres were very fast, thanks to a sandstorm tailwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 33

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) before the start

World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 33

Hitec Products riders brave the sandstorm at the Camel Racetrack on the way to the start Judith Arndt checks her SRM before the start

Hitec Products riders brave the sandstorm at the Camel Racetrack on the way to the start Judith Arndt checks her SRM before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 33

The Italian team is a regular at the ASO's Ladies Tour of Qatar

The Italian team is a regular at the ASO's Ladies Tour of Qatar (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 33

The international debut of the GreenEdge-AIS team

The international debut of the GreenEdge-AIS team
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 33

SC MCipollini Giordana lined up before the start

SC MCipollini Giordana lined up before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 33

Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 also has new colours for this season

Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 also has new colours for this season
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 33

Sarah Duester in the new Rabobank Cycling Team colours

Sarah Duester in the new Rabobank Cycling Team colours
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 33

Defending champion Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) in the break

Defending champion Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 33

Charlotte Becker (Specialized - lululemon) and Sarah Duester (Rabobank Cycling Team) in the chase group

Charlotte Becker (Specialized - lululemon) and Sarah Duester (Rabobank Cycling Team) in the chase group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 33

Young rider competition leader, Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon)

Young rider competition leader, Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 33

Eddy Merckx presented Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) with the gold leader's jersey after stage 1

Eddy Merckx presented Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) with the gold leader's jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 33

Stage winner, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) with the trophy

Stage winner, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) with the trophy
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 33

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) celebrates winning stage 1

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) celebrates winning stage 1
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 33

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) go head-to-head in the sprint

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) go head-to-head in the sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 33

The remainder of the break, led by Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) caught the leaders in the final 500 metres

The remainder of the break, led by Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) caught the leaders in the final 500 metres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 33

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon), Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge-AIS) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) watch each other with 2km to go

Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon), Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEdge-AIS) and Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) watch each other with 2km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 33

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) opens a gel during the last 10km

Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) opens a gel during the last 10km (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 33

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), surrounded by the Specialized - lululemon and GreenEDGE-AIS rider in the break

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), surrounded by the Specialized - lululemon and GreenEDGE-AIS rider in the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 33

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giambenini) leads the chasers against the wind

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giambenini) leads the chasers against the wind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 33

Eventual stage winner Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) conserves energy at the back of the bunch

Eventual stage winner Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) conserves energy at the back of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 33

The leaders approach the final 20 kilometres, in the gloom of the sandstorm and fighting into a huge headwind

The leaders approach the final 20 kilometres, in the gloom of the sandstorm and fighting into a huge headwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 33

The leaders, by this point down to GreenEdge-AIS, Specialized - lululemon and on her own, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

The leaders, by this point down to GreenEdge-AIS, Specialized - lululemon and on her own, Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 33

The chase group was spread across the road in the wind

The chase group was spread across the road in the wind
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 33 of 33

Wild in yellow and with Eddy Merckx

Wild in yellow and with Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) showed her class in winning the opening stage of the women’s Tour of Qatar with a trademark sprint, marking herself with the same kind of form that has seen her take the overall victory in Qatar on two occasions previous.

The Dutchwoman broke away with six other competitors; Chloe Hosking, Trixi Worrack, Elen Van Dijk (all Specialized-lululemon), as well as three GreenEdge-AIS riders in Alex Rhodes, Judith Arndt and Loes Gunnewiik, and played her cards close to her chest until the finish.

With their strength in numbers, Van Dijk tried her luck to get away but took with her Gunnewijk and Wild and sat up. In the final 500 metres the riders again bunched together again with a sprint inevitable.

Wild was a level above in the run to the line, eventually flying to victory ahead of Hosking and Van Dijk, claiming her first stage of the 2012 edition.

Despite the disadvantage, and with the two strongly represented teams cancelling each other out, Wild came through to take the sprint ahead of Chloe Hosking (Specialized-Lululemon) and Ellen Van Dijk (Specialized-Lululemon).

Judith Arndt was GreenEdge’s top finisher in fourth place.

Wild’s win means she now holds the gold jersey with an 8 second lead over Hosking, with Arndt a further second back in third.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands2:16:50
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
3Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
4Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
7Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
8Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:02:16
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
10Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
11Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
12Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
14Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
15Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
16Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
18Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
20Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:13:45
21Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:13:52
22Aude Biannic (Fra) France
23Shelley Olds (USA) United States
24Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
26Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
28Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
29Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
30Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
31Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
32Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
33Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
34Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
35Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
36Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
37Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
38Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
39Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
40Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
41Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
42Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
43Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
44Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
45Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
46Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
47Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
48Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
49Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
50Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
51Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
52Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
53Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
54Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
55Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
56Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
57Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
58Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
59Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
60Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
61Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
62Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
63Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
64Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
65Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
66Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
67Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
68Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
69Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
70Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
71Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
72Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
73Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
74Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
75Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
76Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
77Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
78Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
79Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:00
80Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
81Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:14:01
82Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
83Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
84Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:14:04
85Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
86Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
87Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
88Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:14:11
89Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:14:49

Sprint 1 - Substation, 39.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS3pts
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon2
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands1

Sprint 2 - Umm Thenaitain Farm, 61km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands3pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS2
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon1

Finish - Al Khor Corniche
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands15pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon12
3Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon9
4Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS7
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon6
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS5
7Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS4
8Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini3
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon2
10Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon2:16:50
2Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:02:16
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
4Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:13:52
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
7Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
8Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
9Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
10Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
11Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
12Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
13Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
14Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
15Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
16Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
17Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
18Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
20Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
21Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
22Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
24Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
25Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
27Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
28Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
29Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
30Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
31Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
32Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:00
33Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:14:01
34Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
35Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:14:04
36Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
37Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:14:49

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized Lululemon6:50:30
2Greenedge - AIS
3Mcipollini Giambenini0:06:48
4Stichting Rabo Women
5Netherlands0:27:44
6China Chongming-Giant0:29:53
7Skil-1T4I0:30:00
8France0:41:36
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
10Germany
11Usa
12Hitec Products-Mistral Home
13Lotto Belisol Ladies
14Diadora-Pasta Zara
15Italy

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands2:16:36
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon0:00:08
3Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:09
4Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon0:00:10
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon0:00:11
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:14
7Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
8Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:02:30
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
10Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
11Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
12Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
14Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
15Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
16Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
18Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
19Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
20Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:13:59
21Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:14:06
22Aude Biannic (Fra) France
23Shelley Olds (USA) United States
24Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
26Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
27Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
28Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
29Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
30Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
31Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
32Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
33Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
34Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
35Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
36Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
37Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
38Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
39Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
40Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
41Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
42Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
43Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
44Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
45Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
46Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
47Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
48Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
49Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
50Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
51Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
52Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
53Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
54Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
55Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
56Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
57Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
58Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
59Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
60Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
61Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
62Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
63Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
64Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
65Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
66Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
67Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
68Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
69Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
70Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
71Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
72Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
73Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
74Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
75Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
76Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
77Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
78Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
79Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:14
80Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
81Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:14:15
82Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
83Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
84Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:14:18
85Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
86Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
87Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
88Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:14:25
89Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:15:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands19pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS12
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon12
4Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon9
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon9
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS5
7Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS4
8Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini3
9Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon2
10Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon2:16:44
2Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:02:22
3Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
4Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:13:58
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
7Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
8Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
9Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
10Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
11Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
12Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
13Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
14Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
15Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
16Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
17Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
18Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
20Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
21Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
22Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
23Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
24Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
25Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
27Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
28Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
29Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
30Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
31Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
32Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:06
33Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:14:07
34Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
35Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:14:10
36Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
37Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:14:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Specialized Lululemon6:50:30
2Greenedge - Ais
3Mcipollini Giambenini0:06:48
4Stichting Rabo Women
5Netherlands0:27:44
6China Chongming-Giant0:29:53
7Skil-1T4I0:30:00
8France0:41:36
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
10Germany
11Usa
12Hitec Products-Mistral Home
13Lotto Belisol Ladies
14Diadora-Pasta Zara
15Italy

 

