Judith Arndt wins Tour of Qatar
Wild prevails on final stage
Stage 3: Katara Cultural Village - Katara Cultural Village
Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) sprinted to her second stage win at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, outkicking compatriots Eleonora Van Dijk (Team Specialized-Lululemon) and Adrie Visser (Skil-1t4i) to prevail on the third and final stage.
Overnight race leader Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fourth on the day, plus picked up valuable bonus seconds at both intermediate sprints, to secure overall victory. Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized-Lululemon) claimed second overall, six seconds back, while Wild rounded out the top-three, 2:06 off the pace.
"With the team just starting out, this kind of success is terrific," said GreenEdge-AIS Sports Director Rod McGee. "They rode really well over the three days. They showed us they were in great condition and really motivated with their wins in January. This win is definitely at a higher level with a bigger field and stronger teams."
The third and final stage of racing in Katara Cultural Village began with strong headwinds, which continued throughout. High winds are normal at this time of year in Qatar but the fact that the start of the nearby Qatar Masters golf tournament was delayed this morning gives an indication of what the riders were facing.
"The girls were down to their slowest speed the whole race at the start," said McGee. "They were going under 20 kilometres per hour. Eventually, it changed to crosswinds, and when the field split all our girls made the front group."
The team led out Arndt for the first intermediate sprint where she took a one-second bonus on offer for third place. Kendall Ryan (United States) off the front on a solo break, took top honours while Kirsten Wild edged Arndt for second. Worrack, who started the day in second overall, only two seconds down on Arndt, did not receive any bonus seconds.
The main group continued to split and regroup in the crosswinds between the first and second intermediate sprints. Arndt handily won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Wild with Arndt's teammate Loes Gunnewijk finishing third, again shutting out Worrack.
"Again, Trixi did not receive any time bonuses at the second intermediate sprint," said McGee. "This was the really important thing. Judith now led the overall by six seconds before the finale."
Arndt, who won last month's Santos Women's Cup, finished fourth on the stage won by Wild, ahead of Worrack, to take the race win and golden jersey. Having battled the elements for most of the day, the riders benefitted from a strong tailwind in the final few kilometres of the stage, finishing extremely fast in an exciting bunch finish. Wild secured the overall points classification after all three stages and Chloe Hosking won the white jersey for the best young rider for Specialized-Lululemon, who also took the team honours.
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2:38:36
|2
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|3
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|7
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|8
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|11
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|12
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|13
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:03
|14
|Shelley Olds (USA) United States
|0:00:08
|15
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:00:09
|16
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|17
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|18
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|19
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
|20
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|21
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
|22
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|23
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|24
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|25
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|26
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:00:12
|27
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|28
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|29
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|30
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|32
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|33
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|34
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|0:00:16
|35
|Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|36
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|37
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|38
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|39
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|40
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
|41
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|42
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:18
|43
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:00:21
|44
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|45
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|46
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:00:23
|47
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|48
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|49
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|50
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:00:30
|51
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|52
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:00:39
|53
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|54
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|55
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|56
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|57
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|58
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|59
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|60
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:00:50
|61
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|62
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|63
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:01:04
|64
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:01:15
|65
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|66
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|67
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|68
|Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|69
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|71
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|72
|Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:01:39
|73
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:01:42
|74
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|75
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|76
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|77
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|78
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:01:50
|79
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:02:06
|80
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:03:07
|81
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:03:29
|82
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|0:03:31
|83
|Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:03:35
|84
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|85
|Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
|86
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|87
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:04:32
|1
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|3
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|1
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|2
|3
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|1
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|pts
|2
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|12
|3
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|9
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|7
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|6
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|5
|7
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|8
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|2
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|1
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|2:38:36
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:09
|5
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:00:12
|7
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|10
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|11
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|0:00:16
|12
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|14
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:18
|15
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:00:23
|16
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|0:00:30
|18
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:00:39
|19
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|20
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|21
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|22
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|23
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|24
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:00:50
|25
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|26
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:01:15
|27
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|28
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:01:42
|30
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|31
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|33
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:01:50
|34
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:03:29
|35
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|0:03:31
|36
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|0:03:35
|37
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:04:32
|1
|Team Specialized Lululemon
|7:55:48
|2
|Mcipollini Giambenini
|3
|Greenedge - Ais
|0:00:03
|4
|Skil-1T4i
|0:00:21
|5
|Stichting Rabo Women
|0:00:27
|6
|France
|0:00:30
|7
|Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:00:41
|8
|Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:00:42
|9
|Italy
|0:00:44
|10
|China Chongming-Giant
|0:00:46
|11
|Netherlands
|0:00:51
|12
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:11
|13
|Germany
|0:01:15
|14
|United States
|0:01:39
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:02:48
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|8:00:44
|2
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:00:06
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:06
|4
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:02:57
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:03:04
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:03:12
|7
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:03:33
|8
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:05:26
|9
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|10
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|11
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:05:35
|12
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
|13
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
|14
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:05:49
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|16
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|0:06:05
|17
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:06:41
|18
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:09:00
|19
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:16:09
|20
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:16:23
|21
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:17:02
|22
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|23
|Shelley Olds (USA) United States
|0:17:08
|24
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:17:11
|25
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|26
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|27
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|28
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|29
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:17:14
|30
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|31
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|0:17:18
|32
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|33
|Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|34
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|35
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:17:20
|36
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:17:41
|37
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|38
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|0:18:17
|39
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:19:08
|40
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:20:33
|41
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:22:06
|42
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:27:40
|43
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|44
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:27:45
|45
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|46
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|47
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:27:49
|48
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|49
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|50
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
|51
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:27:54
|52
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|53
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|54
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:27:56
|55
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:27:57
|56
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:28:03
|57
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:28:09
|58
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:28:10
|59
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:28:12
|60
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|61
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|62
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|63
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|0:28:15
|64
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:28:23
|65
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|66
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|67
|Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:28:41
|68
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:28:48
|69
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:28:49
|70
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|0:28:56
|71
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:28:57
|72
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|73
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:29:00
|74
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|0:29:15
|75
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|76
|Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:29:21
|77
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:29:23
|78
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:29:45
|79
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:30:20
|80
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:30:40
|81
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|0:30:59
|82
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:31:02
|83
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:31:08
|84
|Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
|85
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|86
|Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:31:27
|87
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:32:05
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|pts
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|39
|3
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|26
|4
|Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
|24
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|18
|6
|Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|18
|7
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|7
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS
|6
|9
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|6
|10
|Shelley Olds (USA) United States
|6
|11
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|5
|12
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|13
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|4
|14
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|4
|15
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|3
|16
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|3
|17
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
|2
|18
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|1
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|1
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
|8:03:48
|2
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:02:22
|3
|Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
|0:02:45
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:13:58
|5
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:14:07
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:10
|7
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
|0:14:14
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|9
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon
|0:14:16
|10
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:37
|11
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:19:02
|12
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|0:24:36
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i
|0:24:41
|14
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|15
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
|16
|Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
|0:24:45
|17
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:24:52
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
|0:24:53
|19
|Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:25:06
|20
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:25:08
|21
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
|22
|Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
|23
|Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|24
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
|0:25:11
|25
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) France
|0:25:19
|26
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
|27
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:25:53
|28
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|29
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy
|0:25:56
|30
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|0:26:11
|31
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
|32
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:26:19
|33
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:27:16
|34
|Kendall Ryan (USA) United States
|0:27:55
|35
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:27:58
|36
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|0:28:04
|37
|Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|0:29:01
|1
|Team Specialized Lululemon
|24:08:51
|2
|GreenEdge - AIS
|0:00:03
|3
|MCipollini Giambenini
|0:09:39
|4
|Stichting Rabo Women
|0:10:06
|5
|Netherlands
|0:30:55
|6
|Skil-1T4i
|0:36:03
|7
|China Chongming-Giant
|0:44:01
|8
|Hitec Products-Mistral Home
|0:48:30
|9
|Germany
|0:56:13
|10
|Diadora-Pasta Zara
|1:06:09
|11
|Italy
|1:06:13
|12
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|1:06:40
|13
|United States
|1:07:04
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
|1:08:17
|15
|France
|1:16:26
