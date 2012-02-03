Trending

Judith Arndt wins Tour of Qatar

Wild prevails on final stage

Image 1 of 33

The start area at the Katara Cultural Village

The start area at the Katara Cultural Village
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 33

The race turned southwards and into the tailwind

The race turned southwards and into the tailwind
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 33

Race leaderJudith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) surrounded by teammates in the peloton

Race leaderJudith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) surrounded by teammates in the peloton
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 33

The GreenEdge-AIS and Specialized - lululemon riders kept control at the front of the bunch on the very fast return to Doha

The GreenEdge-AIS and Specialized - lululemon riders kept control at the front of the bunch on the very fast return to Doha
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 33

The sprint outside of Katara Cultural Village featured a final dose of sand in the air

The sprint outside of Katara Cultural Village featured a final dose of sand in the air
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 33

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fourth and took the overall classification

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fourth and took the overall classification
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 33

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) wins the final stage, Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fourth and took the overall classification

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) wins the final stage, Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fourth and took the overall classification
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 33

A successful UCI debut for the GreenEdge-AIS women's team

A successful UCI debut for the GreenEdge-AIS women's team
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 33

Stage three winner Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

Stage three winner Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 33

2012 Ladies Tour of Qatar winner Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS)

2012 Ladies Tour of Qatar winner Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 33

The final overall podium - Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) and Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon)

The final overall podium - Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) and Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 33

The final overall podium - Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) and Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) with members of the Al-Tahini royal family

The final overall podium - Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) and Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) with members of the Al-Tahini royal family
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 33

Sprint competition winner Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

Sprint competition winner Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 33

Best young rider was Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon)

Best young rider was Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 33

Specialized - lululemon won the team prize

Specialized - lululemon won the team prize
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 33

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) was second over the sprint line, protecting the sprint jersey

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) was second over the sprint line, protecting the sprint jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 33

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) made sure of the time bonus at the second sprint point, Umm Suwayia Farm

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) made sure of the time bonus at the second sprint point, Umm Suwayia Farm
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 33

The second sprint point, at Umm Suwayia Farm

The second sprint point, at Umm Suwayia Farm
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 33

Specialized - lululemon before the start, they would finish as best team

Specialized - lululemon before the start, they would finish as best team
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 33

Team USA, with a big day ahead of them

Team USA, with a big day ahead of them
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 33

The Topsport Vlaanderen women were relaxed before the start

The Topsport Vlaanderen women were relaxed before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 33

Ready for the day, the Hitec Products women

Ready for the day, the Hitec Products women
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 33

Riders lined up early for the final stage

Riders lined up early for the final stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 33

SC MCipollini Giambenini riders were in high spirits before the start

SC MCipollini Giambenini riders were in high spirits before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 33

The classification leaders and the world champion on the start line

The classification leaders and the world champion on the start line
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 33

The decorated walls near the exit to the Katara Cultural Village

The decorated walls near the exit to the Katara Cultural Village
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 33

The peloton leaves Doha on an out-and-back stage; which meant headwind-tailwind

The peloton leaves Doha on an out-and-back stage; which meant headwind-tailwind
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 33

The racers pass the outskirts of Doha

The racers pass the outskirts of Doha
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 33

Kendall Ryan (United States) attacked into the headwind on the highway northwards

Kendall Ryan (United States) attacked into the headwind on the highway northwards
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 33

The peloton was over three minutes behind Ryan at Al Sakhama, 23km into the stage

The peloton was over three minutes behind Ryan at Al Sakhama, 23km into the stage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 33

Kendall Ryan (United States) persisted with her break until just before the second sprint point at 42km

Kendall Ryan (United States) persisted with her break until just before the second sprint point at 42km
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 33

The bunch fights into the headwind

The bunch fights into the headwind
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 33 of 33

Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) heads back to the hotel with flowers in her jersey pockets

Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) heads back to the hotel with flowers in her jersey pockets
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) sprinted to her second stage win at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, outkicking compatriots Eleonora Van Dijk (Team Specialized-Lululemon) and Adrie Visser (Skil-1t4i) to prevail on the third and final stage.

Overnight race leader Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fourth on the day, plus picked up valuable bonus seconds at both intermediate sprints, to secure overall victory. Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized-Lululemon) claimed second overall, six seconds back, while Wild rounded out the top-three, 2:06 off the pace.

"With the team just starting out, this kind of success is terrific," said GreenEdge-AIS Sports Director Rod McGee. "They rode really well over the three days. They showed us they were in great condition and really motivated with their wins in January. This win is definitely at a higher level with a bigger field and stronger teams."

The third and final stage of racing in Katara Cultural Village began with strong headwinds, which continued throughout. High winds are normal at this time of year in Qatar but the fact that the start of the nearby Qatar Masters golf tournament was delayed this morning gives an indication of what the riders were facing.

"The girls were down to their slowest speed the whole race at the start," said McGee. "They were going under 20 kilometres per hour. Eventually, it changed to crosswinds, and when the field split all our girls made the front group."

The team led out Arndt for the first intermediate sprint where she took a one-second bonus on offer for third place. Kendall Ryan (United States) off the front on a solo break, took top honours while Kirsten Wild edged Arndt for second. Worrack, who started the day in second overall, only two seconds down on Arndt, did not receive any bonus seconds.

The main group continued to split and regroup in the crosswinds between the first and second intermediate sprints. Arndt handily won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Wild with Arndt's teammate Loes Gunnewijk finishing third, again shutting out Worrack.

"Again, Trixi did not receive any time bonuses at the second intermediate sprint," said McGee. "This was the really important thing. Judith now led the overall by six seconds before the finale."

Arndt, who won last month's Santos Women's Cup, finished fourth on the stage won by Wild, ahead of Worrack, to take the race win and golden jersey. Having battled the elements for most of the day, the riders benefitted from a strong tailwind in the final few kilometres of the stage, finishing extremely fast in an exciting bunch finish. Wild secured the overall points classification after all three stages and Chloe Hosking won the white jersey for the best young rider for Specialized-Lululemon, who also took the team honours.

Full Results
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands2:38:36
2Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon
3Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i
4Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
7Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
8Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
11Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
12Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon
13Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:03
14Shelley Olds (USA) United States0:00:08
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:00:09
16Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
17Aude Biannic (Fra) France
18Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
19Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
20Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
21Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
22Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
23Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
24Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
25Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
26Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:00:12
27Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
28Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i
29Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
30Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
31Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i
32Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
33Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
34Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy0:00:16
35Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
36Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
37Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
38Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
39Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
40Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
41Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
42Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon0:00:18
43Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:21
44Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
45Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
46Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:00:23
47Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
48Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
49Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
50Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:00:30
51Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women
52Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:39
53Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
54Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
55Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
56Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
57Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
58Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
59Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
60Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:00:50
61Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
62Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
63Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:01:04
64Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:01:15
65Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
66Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
67Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
68Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
69Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
70Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
71Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
72Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:01:39
73Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:01:42
74Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
75Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
76Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
77Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
78Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:01:50
79Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:02:06
80Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:03:07
81Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:29
82Kendall Ryan (USA) United States0:03:31
83Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:03:35
84Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
85Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
86Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
87Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:32

Sprint 1 - Umm Garn, 27Km
1Kendall Ryan (USA) United States3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands2
3Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS1

Sprint 2 - Umm Suwayia Farm, 42Km
1Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS3pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands2
3Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS1

Finish - Katara Cultural Village, 92.5Km
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands15pts
2Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon12
3Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i9
4Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS7
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon6
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara5
7Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini4
8Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS3
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon2
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini1

Young rider
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon2:38:36
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
4Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:09
5Aude Biannic (Fra) France
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:00:12
7Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
9Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
10Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
11Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy0:00:16
12Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
14Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon0:00:18
15Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:00:23
16Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women0:00:30
18Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:39
19Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
20Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
21Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
22Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012
23Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
24Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:00:50
25Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
26Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:01:15
27Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
28Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands
29Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:01:42
30Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
31Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
32Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
33Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:01:50
34Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:03:29
35Kendall Ryan (USA) United States0:03:31
36Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:03:35
37Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:04:32

Teams
1Team Specialized Lululemon7:55:48
2Mcipollini Giambenini
3Greenedge - Ais0:00:03
4Skil-1T4i0:00:21
5Stichting Rabo Women0:00:27
6France0:00:30
7Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:00:41
8Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:42
9Italy0:00:44
10China Chongming-Giant0:00:46
11Netherlands0:00:51
12Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:11
13Germany0:01:15
14United States0:01:39
15Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:02:48

Final general classification
1Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS8:00:44
2Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon0:00:06
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands0:02:06
4Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon0:02:57
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon0:03:04
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS0:03:12
7Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:03:33
8Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:05:26
9Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
10Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
11Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:05:35
12Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women
13Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women
14Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:05:49
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
16Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women0:06:05
17Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:06:41
18Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:09:00
19Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon0:16:09
20Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:16:23
21Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:17:02
22Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara
23Shelley Olds (USA) United States0:17:08
24Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:17:11
25Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
26Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
27Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i
28Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
29Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:17:14
30Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands
31Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany0:17:18
32Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy
33Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
34Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
35Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon0:17:20
36Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands0:17:41
37Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
38Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands0:18:17
39Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:19:08
40Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:20:33
41Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:22:06
42Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:27:40
43Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
44Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:27:45
45Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
46Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
47Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:27:49
48Samantha Schneider (USA) United States
49Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
50Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy
51Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:27:54
52Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara
53Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant
54Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:27:56
55Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:27:57
56Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:28:03
57Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:28:09
58Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:28:10
59Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:28:12
60Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
61Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
62Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
63Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women0:28:15
64Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:28:23
65Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
66Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
67Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:28:41
68Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:28:48
69Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:28:49
70Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States0:28:56
71Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:28:57
72Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
73Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:29:00
74Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands0:29:15
75Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
76Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:29:21
77Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:29:23
78Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:29:45
79Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:30:20
80Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:30:40
81Kendall Ryan (USA) United States0:30:59
82Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:31:02
83Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:31:08
84Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France
85Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
86Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:31:27
87Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:32:05

Points classification
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands50pts
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS39
3Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon26
4Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon24
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon18
6Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i18
7Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini7
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS6
9Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS6
10Shelley Olds (USA) United States6
11Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara5
12Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands5
13Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS4
14Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini4
15Kendall Ryan (USA) United States3
16Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20123
17Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon2
18Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini1
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy1

Young rider classification
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon8:03:48
2Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:02:22
3Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant0:02:45
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:13:58
5Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:14:07
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands0:14:10
7Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy0:14:14
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home
9Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon0:14:16
10Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands0:14:37
11Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:19:02
12Aude Biannic (Fra) France0:24:36
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i0:24:41
14Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
15Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
16Samantha Schneider (USA) United States0:24:45
17Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:24:52
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy0:24:53
19Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara0:25:06
20Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:25:08
21Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy
22Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy
23Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France
24Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women0:25:11
25Audrey Cordon (Fra) France0:25:19
26Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany
27Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands0:25:53
28Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
29Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy0:25:56
30Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands0:26:11
31Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
32Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:26:19
33Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:27:16
34Kendall Ryan (USA) United States0:27:55
35Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:27:58
36Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:28:04
37Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20120:29:01

Teams classification
1Team Specialized Lululemon24:08:51
2GreenEdge - AIS0:00:03
3MCipollini Giambenini0:09:39
4Stichting Rabo Women0:10:06
5Netherlands0:30:55
6Skil-1T4i0:36:03
7China Chongming-Giant0:44:01
8Hitec Products-Mistral Home0:48:30
9Germany0:56:13
10Diadora-Pasta Zara1:06:09
11Italy1:06:13
12Lotto Belisol Ladies1:06:40
13United States1:07:04
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 20121:08:17
15France1:16:26

