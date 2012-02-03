Image 1 of 33 The start area at the Katara Cultural Village (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 33 The race turned southwards and into the tailwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 33 Race leaderJudith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) surrounded by teammates in the peloton (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 33 The GreenEdge-AIS and Specialized - lululemon riders kept control at the front of the bunch on the very fast return to Doha (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 33 The sprint outside of Katara Cultural Village featured a final dose of sand in the air (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 33 Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fourth and took the overall classification (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 33 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) wins the final stage, Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fourth and took the overall classification (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 33 A successful UCI debut for the GreenEdge-AIS women's team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 33 Stage three winner Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 33 2012 Ladies Tour of Qatar winner Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 33 The final overall podium - Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) and Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 33 The final overall podium - Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) and Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) with members of the Al-Tahini royal family (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 33 Sprint competition winner Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 33 Best young rider was Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 33 Specialized - lululemon won the team prize (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 33 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) was second over the sprint line, protecting the sprint jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 33 Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) made sure of the time bonus at the second sprint point, Umm Suwayia Farm (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 33 The second sprint point, at Umm Suwayia Farm (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 33 Specialized - lululemon before the start, they would finish as best team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 33 Team USA, with a big day ahead of them (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 33 The Topsport Vlaanderen women were relaxed before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 33 Ready for the day, the Hitec Products women (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 33 Riders lined up early for the final stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 33 SC MCipollini Giambenini riders were in high spirits before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 33 The classification leaders and the world champion on the start line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 33 The decorated walls near the exit to the Katara Cultural Village (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 27 of 33 The peloton leaves Doha on an out-and-back stage; which meant headwind-tailwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 28 of 33 The racers pass the outskirts of Doha (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 29 of 33 Kendall Ryan (United States) attacked into the headwind on the highway northwards (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 30 of 33 The peloton was over three minutes behind Ryan at Al Sakhama, 23km into the stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 31 of 33 Kendall Ryan (United States) persisted with her break until just before the second sprint point at 42km (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 32 of 33 The bunch fights into the headwind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 33 of 33 Katie Colclough (Specialized - lululemon) heads back to the hotel with flowers in her jersey pockets (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) sprinted to her second stage win at the Ladies Tour of Qatar, outkicking compatriots Eleonora Van Dijk (Team Specialized-Lululemon) and Adrie Visser (Skil-1t4i) to prevail on the third and final stage.

Overnight race leader Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fourth on the day, plus picked up valuable bonus seconds at both intermediate sprints, to secure overall victory. Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized-Lululemon) claimed second overall, six seconds back, while Wild rounded out the top-three, 2:06 off the pace.

"With the team just starting out, this kind of success is terrific," said GreenEdge-AIS Sports Director Rod McGee. "They rode really well over the three days. They showed us they were in great condition and really motivated with their wins in January. This win is definitely at a higher level with a bigger field and stronger teams."

The third and final stage of racing in Katara Cultural Village began with strong headwinds, which continued throughout. High winds are normal at this time of year in Qatar but the fact that the start of the nearby Qatar Masters golf tournament was delayed this morning gives an indication of what the riders were facing.

"The girls were down to their slowest speed the whole race at the start," said McGee. "They were going under 20 kilometres per hour. Eventually, it changed to crosswinds, and when the field split all our girls made the front group."

The team led out Arndt for the first intermediate sprint where she took a one-second bonus on offer for third place. Kendall Ryan (United States) off the front on a solo break, took top honours while Kirsten Wild edged Arndt for second. Worrack, who started the day in second overall, only two seconds down on Arndt, did not receive any bonus seconds.

The main group continued to split and regroup in the crosswinds between the first and second intermediate sprints. Arndt handily won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Wild with Arndt's teammate Loes Gunnewijk finishing third, again shutting out Worrack.

"Again, Trixi did not receive any time bonuses at the second intermediate sprint," said McGee. "This was the really important thing. Judith now led the overall by six seconds before the finale."

Arndt, who won last month's Santos Women's Cup, finished fourth on the stage won by Wild, ahead of Worrack, to take the race win and golden jersey. Having battled the elements for most of the day, the riders benefitted from a strong tailwind in the final few kilometres of the stage, finishing extremely fast in an exciting bunch finish. Wild secured the overall points classification after all three stages and Chloe Hosking won the white jersey for the best young rider for Specialized-Lululemon, who also took the team honours.

Full Results 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 2:38:36 2 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 3 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 7 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 8 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 11 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 12 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 13 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:03 14 Shelley Olds (USA) United States 0:00:08 15 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:00:09 16 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 17 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 18 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 19 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women 20 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i 21 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women 22 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 23 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 24 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 25 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 26 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:00:12 27 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 28 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i 29 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 30 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 31 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i 32 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 33 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 34 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 0:00:16 35 Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 36 Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 37 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 38 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 39 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 40 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy 41 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 42 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:00:18 43 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:21 44 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 45 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 46 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:00:23 47 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 48 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 49 Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 50 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:00:30 51 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 52 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:39 53 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 54 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 55 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 56 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 57 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 58 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 59 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 60 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:00:50 61 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 62 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 63 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:01:04 64 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:01:15 65 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 66 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 67 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 68 Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 69 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 70 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 71 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 72 Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:01:39 73 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:01:42 74 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 75 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 76 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 77 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 78 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:01:50 79 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:02:06 80 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:03:07 81 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:03:29 82 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 0:03:31 83 Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:03:35 84 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 85 Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France 86 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 87 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:04:32

Sprint 1 - Umm Garn, 27Km 1 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 3 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 2 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 1

Sprint 2 - Umm Suwayia Farm, 42Km 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 3 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 2 3 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 1

Finish - Katara Cultural Village, 92.5Km 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 15 pts 2 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 12 3 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 9 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 7 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 6 6 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 5 7 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 8 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 3 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 2 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 1

Young rider 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 2:38:36 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:00:09 5 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 6 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:00:12 7 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 8 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 9 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 10 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 11 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 0:00:16 12 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 14 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:00:18 15 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:00:23 16 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 17 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 0:00:30 18 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:39 19 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 20 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 21 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 22 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 23 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 24 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:00:50 25 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 26 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:01:15 27 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 28 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 29 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:01:42 30 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 31 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 32 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 33 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:01:50 34 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:03:29 35 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 0:03:31 36 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 0:03:35 37 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:04:32

Teams 1 Team Specialized Lululemon 7:55:48 2 Mcipollini Giambenini 3 Greenedge - Ais 0:00:03 4 Skil-1T4i 0:00:21 5 Stichting Rabo Women 0:00:27 6 France 0:00:30 7 Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:00:41 8 Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:42 9 Italy 0:00:44 10 China Chongming-Giant 0:00:46 11 Netherlands 0:00:51 12 Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:11 13 Germany 0:01:15 14 United States 0:01:39 15 Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:02:48

Final general classification 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 8:00:44 2 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:00:06 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:06 4 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:02:57 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:03:04 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 0:03:12 7 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:03:33 8 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:05:26 9 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 10 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 11 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:05:35 12 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women 13 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women 14 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:05:49 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 16 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 0:06:05 17 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:06:41 18 Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:09:00 19 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:16:09 20 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:16:23 21 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:17:02 22 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 23 Shelley Olds (USA) United States 0:17:08 24 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:17:11 25 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 26 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 27 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil-1t4i 28 Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 29 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:17:14 30 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 31 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 0:17:18 32 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 33 Lise Nostvold (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 34 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 35 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:17:20 36 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:17:41 37 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 38 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 0:18:17 39 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:19:08 40 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:20:33 41 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:22:06 42 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:27:40 43 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 44 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:27:45 45 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 46 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 47 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:27:49 48 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 49 Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 50 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Italy 51 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:27:54 52 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora-Pasta Zara 53 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 54 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:27:56 55 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 0:27:57 56 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:28:03 57 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:28:09 58 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:28:10 59 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:28:12 60 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 61 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 62 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 63 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 0:28:15 64 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:28:23 65 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 66 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 67 Yunyun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:28:41 68 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:28:48 69 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:28:49 70 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 0:28:56 71 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:28:57 72 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 73 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:29:00 74 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 0:29:15 75 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 76 Edith Vanden Brande (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:29:21 77 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:29:23 78 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:29:45 79 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:30:20 80 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:30:40 81 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 0:30:59 82 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:31:02 83 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:31:08 84 Nathalie Jeuland (Fra) France 85 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 86 Johanne Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 0:31:27 87 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:32:05

Points classification 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Netherlands 50 pts 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 39 3 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 26 4 Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized Lululemon 24 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 18 6 Adriana Visser (Ned) Skil-1t4i 18 7 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 7 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge-AIS 6 9 Jessie Maclean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 6 10 Shelley Olds (USA) United States 6 11 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 5 12 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 5 13 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 4 14 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 4 15 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 3 16 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 3 17 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized Lululemon 2 18 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 1 19 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 1

Young rider classification 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized Lululemon 8:03:48 2 Elena Cecchini (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:02:22 3 Dongyan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant 0:02:45 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:13:58 5 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:14:07 6 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:10 7 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Italy 0:14:14 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products-Mistral Home 9 Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized Lululemon 0:14:16 10 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:37 11 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:19:02 12 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 0:24:36 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-1t4i 0:24:41 14 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 15 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France 16 Samantha Schneider (USA) United States 0:24:45 17 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:24:52 18 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Italy 0:24:53 19 Giulia Donato (Ita) Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:25:06 20 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:25:08 21 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Italy 22 Béatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Italy 23 Melodie Lesueur (Fra) France 24 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Stichting Rabo Women 0:25:11 25 Audrey Cordon (Fra) France 0:25:19 26 Janine Bubner (Ger) Germany 27 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Netherlands 0:25:53 28 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States 29 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Italy 0:25:56 30 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 0:26:11 31 Rebecca Talen (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women 32 Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:26:19 33 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 0:27:16 34 Kendall Ryan (USA) United States 0:27:55 35 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:27:58 36 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 0:28:04 37 Aniska Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 0:29:01